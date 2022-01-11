- The Ternoa blockchain runs on Polkadot and Substrate Framework.
- Sparda Wallet lets users transfer and receive NFTs effortlessly.
Let us look at the top 3 most bullish NFT projects on social media as per NFT Daily.
Ternoa ($CAPS)
Ternoa encrypts NFTs for increased security and long-term data storage. The technology also allows for transmission protocols and other operations, allowing users to send NFTs containing private data to anybody, anytime. The Ternoa blockchain runs on Polkadot and Substrate Framework. They launched a year ago and are now on testnet with a beta version of Ternoa Wallet and a few Dapps. The $CAPS leading utility allows to generate time capsules/Secret NFTs and keep the Ternoa world functioning correctly.
Read More: Polkadot Price Prediction
According to CoinMarketCap, the Ternoa price today is $0.081964 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $502,213 USD. Ternoa has been up 0.52% in the last 24 hours.
DexKit ($KIT)
DexKit (KIT) is the new DEX ToolKit. Decentralized ERC-20 and ERC-721 whitelabel solutions are utilized along with ZRX protocol, Uniswap, and Kyber technology. DexKit is available on various blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon, allowing users to pick their preferred network for transactions and increasing the project’s decentralization.
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
According to CoinMarketCap, the DexKit price today is $0.903302 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.47 USD.
Sparda Wallet ($SPW)
It aims to empower all ZIL NFT Artists and users on the Zilliqa Blockchain. The solution connects users with ZilPay and adds NFTs via Smart Contract. The application will then get all owned NFTs under that smart contract and present them in a card-like gallery with title, image/gif, with additional extension support in the pipeline.
Sparda Wallet lets users transfer and receive NFTs effortlessly, something the ecosystem now lacks. According to CoinMarketCap, the SPW price today is $0.009482 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $15,626.20 USD.