Tristan Thompson ordered to Pay $40k a month to Maralee Nichols

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye.



The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie, 39, wrote in her Jan. 10 Instagram tribute, which featured photos of the TV father-daughter pair. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.’ ”

Jodie continued, “There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave [Coulier] dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.”

The actress went on to call Bob “a wonderful human being” with “a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life.” She added, “He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever’. And he was. I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love.” Jodie concluded her post by saying that her and her Full House co-stars, as well as Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, will “get through this together.”

In 1987, Jodi officially became a member of Bob Saget’s TV family. Sandwiched between Candace Cameron Bure and the Olsen Twins, Jodi played middle daughter, Stephanie Tanner. She reprised the role in 2016 in the reboot series, Fuller House, which Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob.

The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.