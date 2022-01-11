Tristan Thompson ordered to Pay $40k a month to Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson attempted to pay Maralee Nichols $75,000 to abort their unborn son last year. Instead, she packed her bags and moved to California. Her son was born there on December 1.
Now a California judge has ordered Tristan to pay Nichols $40,000 a month in temporary support for the newborn.
The child support amount is based on Tristan’s NBA salary of nearly $10 million in 2021. The judge also reviewed Maralee Nichols’ bank records and determined she needed the extra support.
The judge considered the other child support payments Tristan is paying to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True, and Jordan Craig, mother of his son Prince, 4.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tristan is paying $40k per month for his son, and $34k per month for his daughter, based on Khloe’s net worth of $50 million.
With all three child support payments combined, Tristan is paying over $1 million a year. The 6′-9″ Sacramento Kings forward has earned over $116 million since he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.
Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a new Instagram selfie promoting the fourth and final installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film franchise.
Selena Gomez, 29, served looks while she promoted her new movie, Hotel Transylvania4, on Monday, January 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress stunned in a plunging black top from Luis Vuitton in a gorgeous selfie she posted to Instagram. Selena also rocked a bob haircut and silver hoop earrings. Her stunning press look was done up by stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Orlando Pita.
“Press day for @hotelt,” Selena wrote in her caption. “Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”
Selena voices the character Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which concludes with the upcoming fourth movie. The animated film also stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Selena discussed the new film on Live With Kelly and Ryan via Zoom on Monday.
“This is our final one. I’m really bummed about it, but I’ve had a blast doing it,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “This time, what’s happening is there’s this Ray that transforms the monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Johnny gets turned into a monster and causes havoc and it’s really touching at the same time, because it shows the difference between people. It really allows people to just feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are. It’s really sweet and it’s also got a lot of women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”
Selena’s been enjoying some success in her acting career lately. The Rare Beauty founder stars in Hulu’s acclaimed mystery-comedy series Only Murders In the Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena’s performance has snagged her a nomination for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She’s returning to the show for season 2, where she’ll be joined by her real-life friend Cara Delevingne.
For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye.
The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie, 39, wrote in her Jan. 10 Instagram tribute, which featured photos of the TV father-daughter pair. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.’ ”
Jodie continued, “There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave [Coulier] dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out ‘Bob’d’ Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me. These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.”
The actress went on to call Bob “a wonderful human being” with “a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life.” She added, “He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever’. And he was. I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude. Thank you all for the love.” Jodie concluded her post by saying that her and her Full House co-stars, as well as Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, will “get through this together.”
In 1987, Jodi officially became a member of Bob Saget’s TV family. Sandwiched between Candace Cameron Bure and the Olsen Twins, Jodi played middle daughter, Stephanie Tanner. She reprised the role in 2016 in the reboot series, Fuller House, which Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob.
The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.
Following the tragic and shocking death of Bob Saget, his ‘Full House’ co-star Lori Loughlin said that words ‘cannot begin to express’ her sorrow and that she will always love him.
Bob Saget heartbreakingly died on Jan. 9, and following his unexpected death, FullHouse stars, including the recently imprisoned Lori Loughlin, began sharing sweet tributes for their former co-star. In a statement shared on Monday (Jan.10). “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” the actress said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”
Lori and Bob have a long history with each other. She first joined Full House during Season 2, when her character Rebecca Donaldson (later known as “Becky Katsopolis”) moved to San Francisco to host the fictional morning news show, Wake Up, San Francisco, alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner. Her character later married John Stamos‘ Jesse Katsopolis in Season 4, and she remained a full-time cast member throughout most of the series.
Lori and Bob later reprised their roles in the Netflix follow-up series, Fuller House. Unfortunately, Lori missed out on the final season of the second series because she was in prison, serving time for charges stemming from the college admission scandal. However, Bob openly defended his co-star after she was charged and sent to prison, so we know they stayed close over the years.
Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not revealed at the time, but the department said in a statement, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”
TMZ first reported the news and said police and fire departments responded to the actor’s hotel around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 after hotel security found Bob in his room. At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.
Bob first played patriarch Danny Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on the original ABC sitcom before reprising his role from 2016 to 2020 in the Netflix follow-up series. He was also the host of ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.