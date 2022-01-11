News
Union rejects mediator in King Soopers negotiations; company files unfair labor practice charges
With less than two days left before a planned strike, the union representing King Soopers employees Monday rejected the company’s proposal to involve a federal mediator in contract talks.
Union members in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted last week to authorize a strike. The union said the strike on claims of unfair labor practices will start at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Springs employees won’t go on strike at this point because the contract for meat workers there hasn’t run out yet.
Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, said the union doesn’t want to involve a federal mediator because it will bog down the process and negotiators won’t be face to face.
She said the union is willing to resume bargaining under the right conditions.
A federal mediator provides a third-party perspective to negotiators and can make suggestions, but doesn’t have the authority to impose a settlement or contract terms, according to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
Late last week, King Soopers asked the union about using a federal mediator said the company was willing to resume negotiations to consider the union’s proposal.
In an emailed response, Cordova said King Soopers had mistakenly declared negotiations at an impasse. However, she added that negotiators were willing to extend the deadline for the company to accept the UFCW Local 7’s proposal to 4:59 a.m. Wednesday, a minute before the strike is scheduled to start.
On Monday, King Soopers fired back by filing unfair labor practice charges against the union.
Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers/City Market, in a news release that the union rejected “a reasonable request or mediation to work together toward a contract that will put more money in our associates’ pockets.”
“If Local 7 does not want to negotiate then they should at least have the decency to allow our associates to vote on the current proposal,” Kelley continued. “Our associates should be treated fairly and transparently and should have the opportunity to decide what is best for them and their families. Right now, Local 7 is using our associates’ livelihoods as pawns in their political gamesmanship.”
King Soopers has said the union’s call for a strike is “reckless” and “disruptive” and called its proposal “the best offer in King Soopers/City Market’s history.” The company said the offer includes $148 million for wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, signing bonuses over the next three years and new investment in health care benefits.
But Cordova has said the proposed increases are insufficient at a time when many employees are struggling to make ends meet and staff turnover has forced some departments in the stores to close early because there aren’t enough workers.
The UFCW Local 7 has also said King Soopers and other grocery chains have reaped record profits during the pandemic, as more people stayed home and cooked, while workers risked their health by continuing to go to work every day. Employees received “hazard pay” early in the pandemic, but the extra $2 an hour ended in mid-May 2020.
The UFCW Local 7 filed a lawsuit in December accusing King Soopers of unfair labor practices. The company has denied the claims.
The union is negotiating separately with Albertsons, which owns Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado. The UFCW Local 7 and Albertsons agreed last week to extend their contracts and keep meeting.
The negotiations with the supermarket chains began in November. As the Jan. 8 contract deadline neared, the union became more vocal about what it says are unfair concessions the companies want from workers. Proposals opposed by the union include limiting sick leave to 48 hours a year and eliminating overtime pay for working more than eight hours a day.
Last week, union members voted overwhelmingly to go on strike against King Soopers in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs.
The metro-area stores affected by the strike are in the following cities: Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Denver, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.
In a strike called on unfair labor practice claims, a company can’t let go employees or permanently replace them. If the strike is called because of economic claims, employees can be replaced.
King Soopers, owned by Kroger, is the largest grocery chain in Colorado. It’s unclear how many workers might be on the picket lines at any given time.
Contracts with other King Soopers stores and City Market, also owned by Kroger, expire later in January and in February.
The last strike by grocery workers in Colorado was in 1996. Union members at King Soopers walked off the job and Safeway and Albertsons eventually locked out union members. The strike lasted 42 days.
This story will be updated.
Bills’ Joe Schoen, Chiefs’ Ryan Poles among Giants’ interview requests as GM search begins
The Giants immediately began requesting interviews with prospective GM candidates after dismissing Dave Gettleman on Monday.
Here is a quick look at the slips put in so far, plus an expected internal candidate:
Joe Schoen – assistant GM, Buffalo Bills
Schoen is in his 20th NFL season and his fifth with the Bills. He worked for the Miami Dolphins for almost a decade prior, the final three years as director of player personnel, after seven years with Bills GM Brandon Beane in Carolina (2001-2007). Schoen interviewed for the Panthers’ GM vacancy last year. He played wide receiver at Division III Depauw (class of 2001) and hails from Elkhart, Ind.
Ryan Poles – assistant director player personnel, Kansas City Chiefs
Poles is in his 13th NFL/Chiefs season and his fourth in his current role, overseeing all aspects of the college scouting process. The Canandaigua, N.Y., native interviewed for the Panthers’ GM job last year, too, and played offensive tackle for five seasons at Boston College (2003-07), protecting Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
Ryan Cowden – VP of player personnel, Tennessee Titans
Cowden is in his 22nd NFL season, sixth with the Titans and fourth in his current role. He oversees the whole scouting department, both college and pro. He spent 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, including three in scouting under Dave Gettleman, before going to Tennessee in 2016. He interviewed for Washington’s GM vacancy last year.
Monti Ossenfort – director of player personnel, Tennessee Titans
Ossenfort is in his 20th NFL season and second with the Titans. He worked a long time for the New England Patriots (2003-2019), including eight seasons as a colleague of Joe Judge (2012-19). He’s interviewed for GM vacancies at Cleveland (2020) and Carolina (2021) the past two years. He played quarterback at the University of Minnesota-Morris (class of 2000).
Kevin Abrams – assistant GM, Giants
Abrams is in his 23rd season with the Giants, his 20th as assistant GM and his fourth as VP of football operations. He served briefly as interim GM in 2017 after Jerry Reese’s firing and interviewed for the full time position that went to Gettleman. He’s known for his work with the salary cap and player contracts but contributes in personnel, as well. Abrams hails from Toronto, Canada, and has degrees from the University of Western Ontario and Ohio University.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? Here are 22 potential candidates.
Who will be the next general manager of the Chicago Bears? The franchise is hiring its fourth GM in Chairman George McCaskey’s 12th season.
Here is a list of potential candidates, in alphabetical order.
Morocco Brown, Colts director of college scouting
A former pro scout for the Bears, Brown was director of pro personnel in Washington before moving to Cleveland as vice president of player personnel. He later landed on the college side with the Colts, who have drafted well in recent years.
Ryan Cowden, Titans vice president of player personnel
After a long run on the college side in Carolina, he oversees pro and college scouting in Tennessee. Cowden interviewed for the Washington Football Team GM job last year.
Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons general manager
The Falcons ultimately unraveled under Dimitroff, but they were very competitive for a good stretch and reached a Super Bowl.
Ed Dodds, Colts assistant general manager
A longtime national scout in Seattle, Dodds moved to Indianapolis to work with Chris Ballard. Dodds interviewed with the Lions and Panthers last year.
Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting coordinator
He has been in the role with the Steelers since 2010 and could be an in-house replacement for Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert, who reportedly will retire after the NFL draft.
Jeff Ireland, Saints vice president/assistant GM
A ball boy for the Bears during the 1980s, Ireland is credited with guiding some very strong drafts in New Orleans. He has been in the GM role previously with the Dolphins and was a fast riser in scouting with the Cowboys. His grandfather Jim Parmer was a scouting legend for the Bears.
Dwayne Joseph, Raiders director of pro scouting
The former Bears cornerback worked as the director of player development for the Raiders before getting into scouting on the pro and college sides. He was in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Champ Kelly, Bears assistant director of player personnel
It’s probably unlikely the Bears would consider an in-house candidate, but Kelly got consideration around the league the last few years, getting interviews with Carolina and Denver for their GM jobs last January.
Omar Khan, Steelers vice president of football and business administration
Khan has long been mentioned as a GM candidate and talked with two teams last year. Like Hunt, he could potentially replace Colbert.
Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel
McClay is basically the highest-ranking personnel member of the Cowboys not related to Jerry Jones. He could be on the path to becoming a GM.
Dan Morgan, Panthers assistant general manager
The former standout linebacker moved seamlessly into scouting and has risen in the ranks with the Seahawks, Bills and now Panthers.
Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl
A veteran scout who has been a part of staffs that appeared in six Super Bowls (winning four), Nagy would be an interesting candidate. His role in running the Senior Bowl has surely broadened his horizons.
Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel
The former director of college scouting in New England got two interviews with the Panthers for their GM job last year.
Adam Peters, 49ers assistant GM
The former director of college scouting for the Broncos was a finalist in Carolina a year ago.
Scott Pioli, former Chiefs GM
Pioli was the assistant GM in Atlanta from 2014-19 and had the top role in Kansas City for four years. He’s well-regarded and could be back in the mix at some point.
Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst
A former director of pro personnel for the Eagles, Riddick interviewed with three teams last January. His platform on “Monday Night Football” has surely exposed him to new ideas should an opportunity come his way.
John Schneider, Seahawks GM
The situation in Seattle is tenuous, and no one seems to know what will happen with coach Pete Carroll and Schneider, who got a new contract last January. Carroll has control of the 53-man roster, so Schneider’s potential availability is interesting. The Lions reportedly tried to lure him a year ago, as Schneider has Midwest ties.
Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM
Buffalo has constructed one of the best rosters in the league. Schoen interviewed in Carolina last year.
Rick Smith, former Texans GM
Smith was the GM in Houston from 2006-17 and has gotten momentum toward another shot recently. He interviewed in Atlanta and Detroit last year.
Rick Spielman, former Vikings GM
The former Bears pro personnel director (1997-99) was fired at the end of the 2021 season along with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer after a 16-year run in Minnesota, the last 10 as GM.
John Spytek, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel
A former college scout for the Broncos, he’s the right-hand man of Bucs GM Jason Licht.
JoJo Wooden, Chargers director of player personnel
Wooden has ample experience on the pro and college sides and could get interest in this cycle.
The Chicago Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
The Chicago Bears will be looking for their 17th head coach in the franchise’s 100-plus-year history after firing Matt Nagy on Monday. Some of the previous 16 were significantly more successful than others, but either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.
Here’s a look at how Bears coaches fared and what the circumstances were when they left the franchise.
George Halas
1920-29, 1933-42, 1946-55, 1958-67
Record: 318-148-31 (.682)
Why he left: The founder and owner of the Bears, “Papa Bear” first stepped away after the 1929 season to focus on ownership duties but returned to the head coaching role in the middle of the Great Depression. After the outbreak of World War II, Halas re-enlisted in the Navy and was awarded a Bronze Star. After leaving with the rank of captain, Halas returned to the sidelines in 1946. He took a brief break from coaching in 1956-57 before his fourth and final stint prior to retiring from coaching.
The lowdown: In all, Halas coached for 40 seasons over five decades. His six NFL championships (1921, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1946 and 1963) are tied for the most in league history. Only Don Shula won more games.
Ralph Jones
1930-32
Record: 24-10-7 (.706)
Why he left: The financial losses incurred during the Great Depression saw Halas resume coaching duties in an effort to save on salary. Jones became Lake Forest College’s football (1933-48) and basketball (1933-39, 1945-46) coach.
The lowdown: When Halas gave up coaching in 1930, Jones ran the Bears for three seasons, winning a title in 1932. Jones was an innovator credited with being the first coach to position the quarterback under center.
Luke Johnsos
1942-45
Record: 23-11-2 (.676)
Why he left: After Halas returned from World War II, Johnsos and Hunk Anderson resumed their roles as assistant coaches.
The lowdown: Former players Johnsos and Anderson served as co-head coaches when Halas entered the Navy during World War II. They won the championship in 1943. Johnsos was from Northwestern.
Hunk Anderson
1942-45
Record: 23-11-2 (.676)
Why he left: After Halas returned from World War II, Anderson and Johnsos resumed their roles as assistant coaches.
The lowdown: As co-head coach with Johnsos, Anderson led the Bears to the 1943 NFL title. Before his time in the NFL, he took over Notre Dame after legendary coach Knute Rockne was killed in a plane crash in 1931. Anderson is credited with being the first to utilize the man-zone defensive hybrid.
Paddy Driscoll
1956-57
Record: 14-9-1 (.609)
Why he left: Driscoll moved into a front-office role as Halas returned for his final coaching stint.
The lowdown: In his first season, Driscoll led the Bears to the NFL title game, but they lost 47-7 to the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium. Before joining the Bears coaching staff in the 1940s, Driscoll was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Cardinals and Bears. He also coached the Cardinals for three seasons in the 1920s.
Jim Dooley
1968-71
Record: 20-36 (.357)
Why he left: Dooley became the first Bears coach to be fired after going 6-8 in 1971.
The lowdown: When Halas left coaching for the final time in 1968, he named Dooley, a longtime assistant and former player, to replace him. Dooley’s unsuccessful tenure included a joint-worst 1-13 record in 1969. He later returned as an assistant under Mike Ditka.
Abe Gibron
1972-74
Record: 11-30-1 (.268)
Why he left: Gibron was fired after the 1974 season, when the Bears went 4-10.
The lowdown: Statistically the worst head coach in Bears history, Gibron was promoted to coach in 1972. His teams were 19 games under .500 when he was fired. The jocular Gibron then became coach of the Chicago Winds of the WFL.
Jack Pardee
1975-77
Record: 20-22 (.476)
Why he left: Pardee left the Bears after the 1977 season to become Washington’s head coach.
The lowdown: Pardee was the first true “outsider” to coach the Bears. In his third year at the helm in 1977, he led them to their first playoff berth in 14 years.
Neill Armstrong
1978-81
Record: 30-34 (.469)
Why he left: Armstrong was fired after a 6-10 record in the 1981 season.
The lowdown: A Bud Grant disciple, Armstrong came to the Bears along with assistant Buddy Ryan. Armstrong, who previously coached Edmonton in the Canadian Football League, made just one playoff appearance as Bears coach. He joined the Dallas Cowboys as an assistant after the Bears fired him.
Mike Ditka
1982-92
Record: 106-62 (.631)
Why he left: Ditka was fired after going 5-11 in 1992.
The lowdown: The Hall of Fame tight end became a Bears legend for guiding the team to its only Super Bowl victory. Ditka’s 106 wins are second-most in franchise history, and he led the team to seven postseason appearances in 11 seasons.
Dave Wannstedt
1993-98
Record: 40-56 (.417)
Why he left: Wannstedt was fired in 1998 after back-to-back 4-12 seasons.
The lowdown: Ditka’s successor came highly regarded after coaching the Cowboys defense to a Super Bowl victory under Jimmy Johnson, but he made the playoffs only once as Bears coach. His 1-11 record against the Green Bay Packers didn’t help either.
Dick Jauron
1999-2003
Record: 35-45 (.438)
Why he left: Jauron was fired after a 7-9 season in 2003.
The lowdown: The former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator made the playoffs only once in five seasons, but it was a memorable one. Jauron’s 2001 Bears went 13-3 in dramatic fashion and won the NFC Central, earning him NFL Coach of the Year honors.
Lovie Smith
2004-12
Record: 81-63 (.563)
Why he left: Smith was fired after going 10-6 in 2012.
The lowdown: The Cover-2 disciple was 18 games over .500 in nine years (3-3 in the playoffs) but was fired for missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. Smith is the only coach besides Ditka to lead the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance.
Marc Trestman
2013-14
Record: 13-19 (.406)
Why he left: Trestman was fired for missing the playoffs in both of his seasons.
The lowdown: The CFL champion coach and purported “quarterback whisperer” had the offense flying in his first season. But a sudden regression and a lack of leadership led to a quick firing after Year 2.
John Fox
2015-17
Record: 14-34 (.292)
Why he left: Fox was fired after his third season in charge.
The lowdown: After catalyzing rapid turnarounds for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, Fox was expected to perform the same magic in Chicago. But the Bears spent the majority of his time with the team in last place in the NFC North.
Matt Nagy
2018-21
Record: 34-31 (.523)
Why he left: Nagy was fired after going 6-11 in his fourth season.
The lowdown: The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was brought in to establish a modern offense. After an impressive 12-4 start and division title in Nagy’s first season, the Bears steadily regressed with two .500 seasons before the final dip in 2021. They went 0-2 in the postseason under Nagy, while the offense was consistently among the league’s worst.
