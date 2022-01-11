Connect with us

Bitcoin

UQUID Partners with Binance Pay To Deliver Millions Of Products To Crypto Users

Published

49 seconds ago

on

uqid
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The e-commerce space is large and within it, crypto has been slowly finding a home. All around the world, merchants are integrating ways for customers to pay with cryptocurrencies on their websites to meet growing demand. This is why Uquid, a large e-commerce website, has partnered with Binance Pay to enable its customers to pay with crypto.

Uquid hosts a range of products from electronics to games to apparel, etc. The website is an all-in-one marketplace similar to Amazon where shoppers are able to get all of their shopping needs done in addition to paying bills. By accepting crypto payments, the e-commerce website broadens its reach to crypto shoppers who can now pay seamlessly from their wallets.

The Everything Marketplace

Uquid is a Web 3.0 marketplace that brings the Web 3.0 shopping experience to customers in all its glory. Customers can access features such as shopping mining, receive rewards and stake points, and participate in token airdrops from merchants.

Shopping and checking out on Uquid can be as easy as linking a wallet on the website. At checkout, customers are able to select from among 40 different tokens to shop with, and what’s more, there are no fees on these crypto transactions, thanks to Binance Pay.

Fondly referred to as the DeFi and e-commerce platform, Uquid accepts tens of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain using the payment solution. Uquid is also open to integrating other blockchains to expand its DeFi shopping network.

Binance Pay offers a contactless, borderless, and secure payment method to users of both platforms when they shop on Uquid, in addition to being able to pay for their purchase in installments. The new “Buy Now, Pay Later” from Uquid is the first of its kind as it is the only platform that offers BNPL by crypto. Customers will be able to use Uquid Pay to split crypto payments up to three installments spread across three months without any additional fees.

Uquid Launches NFT Marketplace

In line with its commitment to being the e-commerce platform for DeFi, Uquid has launched its own NFT marketplace. Users on the platform can buy, sell, and discover rare NFTs on the Uquid NFT marketplace. It is a smart NFT supermarket system where users can purchase and confirm ownership of digital assets instantly.

Other items that can be purchased from Uquid include subscriptions, gift cards, and groceries. Users can submit their tokens to be listed as a payment method on the platform. Uquid is available worldwide and services millions of customers across the globe.

Uquid Card

Uquid had first emerged into the crypto space as the first crypto card that enabled payments via multiple altcoins. Uquid offered a Visa card, which allowed cardholders to be able to spend multiple altcoins at thousands of merchants across the globe. This solidified the project as a pioneer in the space and it quickly rose to fame across the crypto industry.

With the success of its card, Uquid went on to develop and launch the e-commerce marketplace of the DeFi market. The project integrated DeFi smart payment solutions to provide its users with more payment options. The platform has grown since then, currently hosting more than 2 million physical products. Uquid plans to expand this number to 5 million in 2022.

Uquid was one of only three blockchains that were honored at the 2017 TechCrunch Disrupt held in San Francisco. As the project spreads its wings to other blockchains, it is on track to compete with the biggest e-commerce platforms.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Flickto Public Round Now Open As $170,000 Worth Of Tokens Have Already Been Sold

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

Flickto Public Round Now Open As $170,000 Worth Of Tokens Have Already Been Sold
google news

Flickto (FLICK) is a community media launchpad powered by Cardano (ADA). It is on a quest to disrupt traditional content funding models as it aims to empower all kinds of content creators via direct crowdfunding. Flickto therefore strives to create a community environment for these creators and all who support them so that they can collectively meet, discuss ideas, and assist one another. Lastly, FLICK can be gained by staking as well as voting, and will be tradeable through the open market.

Most recently, Flickto had partnered up with ADAX Pro to begin its public sale round which had officially started on January 10th. As the public round has now been opened, all ADA supporters can click here and create an account, after which they will be able to purchase FLICK at the lowest possible price. The round shall end this coming Friday at midday GMT, so time is of the essence. 

Over $170,000 worth of FLICK sold

As is the case with any IDO, it is imperative that everything go smoothly and the round be successful. Well, Flickto certainly has reason to celebrate as it managed to sell more than $170,000 worth of FLICK tokens through the priority round. With this kind of success, it would therefore be safe to assume that the public round shall also go quite well before all is said and done. 

Moreover, FLICK was recently listed on MuesliSwap, a popular decentralized exchange (DEX). The price on this exchange is higher at the moment than that of the ADAX IDO, but it is still a strong indication of Flickto’s strengths as MuesliSwap lists various tokens all the time without the corresponding project asking them to do so. With that being said, the fact that the DEX has now listed FLICK should speak volumes about the token’s long-term potential.

Other ways of obtaining FLICK

Although the aforementioned IDO is certainly one way to go about obtaining FLICK, it is far from being the only method. As such, users may take part in their respective ISPO (Initial Stake Pool Offering) in order to earn 0.15 FLICK for each ADA being actively staked. Additional information can be found here.

ISPOs are generally viewed as a feasible way for many Cardano initiatives to acquire financing. Flickto employs this technique as both a long-term revenue source as well as a means of obtaining funds for the project. Due to this, users can start earning more FLICK via the ISPO. Finally, following the completion of the IDO on ADAX FLICK will also be tradable on the open market via their CEX and DEX.

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

The Sandbox -Most Decentralized Metaverse Claims Co-founder Sebastien Borget

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

The Sandbox -Most Decentralized Metaverse Claims Co-founder Sebastien Borget
google news
  • The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022.
  • No one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map.

Mark Zuckerberg’s public endorsement of the metaverse as part of his new company has recently sparked a lot of interest in the topic. As additional investors see the potential of the metaverse coin market, the price has risen. The Sandbox (SAND) has reaped the benefits of this development directly. SAND has surged more than 5,000 percent since its June low. Snoop Dogg and Adidas are just two of the prominent names that have partnered with the currency, ensuring a solid foundation of worth.

Metaverse coins are now widespread in the crypto sector, with some having market caps of more than a billion dollars. The market structure of BTC continues to be bearish. For now, all cryptocurrencies will likely consolidate while waiting for Bitcoin to make its next move.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: The Sandbox Price Prediction

New Mega City Launch 

Hong Kong-based decentralized gaming virtual world, The Sandbox, has partnered with several high-profile entertainment and financial institutions to build a new cultural centre called Mega City. With the acquisition of Land NFT in the open metaverse, the newcomers have entered The Sandbox’s virtual real estate market, and they’ve committed to creating new experiences in Mega City.

The Sandbox will have a special LAND sale on January 13th, 2022, to commemorate the addition of the new partners. During this auction, players will have the opportunity to acquire prime real estate near the LANDs of the newly announced partners. Amid all the past and future land sales, the Co-founder and COO of SAND, Sebastien Borget, has mentioned that The Sandbox is the most decentralized metaverse, and it is worth noting that no one landowner has more than 1% ownership of the map in their possession.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

NBA Star Klay Thompson Agrees to Receive Part of Salary in Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

NBA Star Klay Thompson Agrees to Receive Part of Salary in Bitcoin (BTC)
google news
Bitcoin News
  • Thompson returned against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Carolina Panthers star Russel Okung had also agreed similarly.

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have declared that they will take part of their salaries in Bitcoin when it comes to their paychecks. They’re partnering with Cash App, which recently recruited Aaron Rodgers and OBJ to similar arrangements, to give away $1 million in Bitcoin.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since January 2019, returned to the Warriors’ lineup yesterday, netting 17 points in the team’s win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He announced that he was a Bitcoin user with his return to action.

Several Players Are Expected to Follow

Many NBA players have followed in the footsteps of other well-known people in professional sports by electing to receive a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. One of them is Sean Culkin, the first NFL player to get his whole pay in bitcoin, as reported by CriptoNoticias last year.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Carolina Panthers star Russel Okung agreed to get a portion of his pay in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency before Culkin’s 2020 arrival. Several professional basketballers are expected to follow in Thompson and Iguodala’s footsteps by embracing the pioneering cryptocurrency bitcoin.

In the last year, Bitcoin has made significant advances in the conditions where the world’s finest basketball is played, making it the new star of the NBA. The Washington Wizards team, which participates in these events and is currently supported by cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, took one of these approaches. Coinbase, one of the biggest exchanges in the United States, became the first official cryptocurrency-related firm to join the NBA in October.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending