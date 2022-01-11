Celebrities
What Are Knotless Braids? A Guide
If you’ve ever wanted to try knotless braids but don’t know where to begin, look no further because we have all the tips you need to create the cool hairstyle.
There are tons of different hairstyles to choose from but one style that is not only super cool and gentle on your hair is knotless braids. Knotless braids are a type of boxer braid style that involves multiple tiny braids braided from the scalp. Instead of hurting your scalp and tying knots from your scalp which can damage hair and hurt, knotless braids are gentle on your head and hair and it makes it lightweight. To help you better understand the hairstyle, we have all the tips you need, below.
What are Knotless Braids?
Knotless braids are tension-free braids that look like boxer braids but are done without the hassle and pain. Knotless braids are long, tight braids that are braided from the scalp but without knotting at the top so you don’t feel tension or stress on your head, plus, they look natural and seamless.
Benefits of Knotless Braids
There are many benefits to knotless braids – the first one being that it is much less painful than boxer braids. You are not knotting the top of your head so there’s not a lot of pressure, assuring that your hair stays lightweight and reduces breakage. Even better, it’s super low-maintenance, lasts a long time, and looks natural.
Cost & Tips
Knotless braids last about three months, but if you want to make them last even longer, you can apply hair oil to the braids to help lock in moisture and provide your strands with nutrients. The cost of knotless braids varies depending on the length, thickness, and style of your hair. They can cost anywhere from $150 to $600 to get done.
Knotless Braids inspiration
See below to get some serious inspiration for knotless braids:
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 19: Is Ellen Pompeo Returning?
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is returning for a milestone 19th season. Ellen Pompeo recently said she was trying to convince everyone that the show should end, so is she coming back as Meredith Grey?
Grey’s fans, rejoice! Ellen Pompeo will be returning as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy season 19. ABC announced on January 10 that the network has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season, continuing its run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series.
Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for another season, THR reports. She’ll be joined by original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. in season 19. Ellen reportedly received “another salary increase and remains broadcast television’s highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series.” Negotiations between Ellen and ABC “went smoothly” regarding season 19. Ellen signed a historic $20 million deal with ABC in 2017 that made her the highest-paid actress on television.
ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.” Krista Vernoff will continue as executive producer and showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy. “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”
Shonda Rhimes, who created the long-running series, also released a statement about the season 19 renewal. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Shonda said. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”
Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has been in limbo for months. When Ellen signed on for season 18, she only had a one-year deal, which made fans wonder if the current season would be the last. Ellen has been coy about returning and even talked about the show ending in a recent interview.
“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she told Insider. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” Ellen’s primary concern with the show is telling stories that matter. “I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she added.
Ellen has been with the show since its start in 2005, along with James and Chandra. Cast members have come and gone over the years, but these three veterans have always been there for fans on Thursdays nights. Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will return with all-new episodes on February 24.
#JasonWalker North Carolina Cop Says He Fatally Shot Black Man After He Jumped On His Truck, Witnesses Say Something Different
A common mistake made by media outlets and law enforcement officials alike is taking a cop’s word at face value. Reporters far too often treat police reports like they’re the gospel etched on stone tablets and delivered by Moses himself, and cops will almost always believe other cops over the civilians they’re accused of victimizing—especially when said victims are Black.
Look, I don’t mean to blow anyone’s mind to bits when I say this, but—cops be lying.
Police officers have the same incentive to stretch the truth or blatantly say things that aren’t true in order to avoid the accountability that anyone has.
On Saturday, 37-year-old Black man Jason Walker was shot and killed by a white off-duty Fayetteville, North Carolina, police officer. That much we know is true. What’s unclear is what led up to the shooting.
According to WRAL, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hash claimed he shot Walker after the victim, for seemingly no reason whatsoever, jumped on his red pickup truck.
You know things are looking bad when even the cop’s justification for shooting an unarmed man doesn’t make sense. Let’s set aside the question, “Why would the Black guy just randomly jump on the cop’s truck?” and start with the question, “How TF would jumping on the guy’s truck warrant being shot to death?”
But actually, before diving into any of that, an often overlooked question needs to be asked: Is what the officer said even true?
According to witness Elizabeth Ricks—who can be seen on camera attempting to render medical aid to Walker while Hash was on the phone with 911 and while bystanders called him out for lying to the dispatcher about witnesses being “hostile”—told ABC 11 that she saw the entire incident unfold and that it was the officer who hit Walker with his truck.
“I did not see anyone in distress. The man was just walking home,” Ricks said.
Truthfully, it’s unclear if Hash actually hitting Walker is true either since, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, the dashboard camera on Hash’s truck “did not record any impact with any person or thing” and that investigators “currently have no witnesses that anyone was hit by this truck.”
But that would also mean there’s no evidence of Walker suddenly jumping on Hash’s truck either.
Whatever took place that day, the preliminary report offered by Fayetteville police was that Hash shot Walker after Walker jumped on his truck, which basically means the cop’s initial assessment of the incident was simple—a cop said it, so it must be true.
According to the Daily Mail, because of that preliminary report, dozens of citizens gathered Sunday in front of the Fayetteville police station to protest the department’s initial account of what happened.
The outlet also reported that Hash was taken into custody after the shooting but not formally arrested. According to WRAL, Hawkins said she had no idea if he had even been suspended or not.
Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel
The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!
Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
Isabel Murphy
Christine had her elder daughter Isabel Murphy (née Cowles), 38, in 1984. Despite both of her parents being in entertainment, Isabel has only dabbled in acting. She made brief appearances in a few TV series and movies, according to her IMDb page. Her first time acting was in the 1993 series Lovejoy, and her most recent appearance was in the 2004 movie Stand Up.
Isabel opened up about what it was like growing up with a famous mother in a 2014 essay for Elle. She said that when her mom was cast on Cybill things became “confusing” as they were hoisted into the spotlight. Even though she clearly has a strong bond with her mom, she did admit to feeling jaded by people asking about what it was like to grow up with a mom who starred on a sitcom. “I can’t help but feel annoyed that anyone would think this world is endowed with magic. Famous actors aren’t special creatures. Their life, like that of any dedicated professional, is a grind,” she said.
Other than opening up about her feelings on what it was like growing up with a famous mom, Isabel also showed how thankful she was for The Good Wife star to put in the work she did for their life. She mentioned that her mom’s driver told her after the fact that Christine would cry whenever she’d have to go out to Los Angeles to film Cybill. “We got to live the kind of life that mattered to my parents—which is now the kind of life that matters to us. Such is the tale of Mom, the celebrity: it’s the story of any parent making big sacrifices for her kids,” she wrote.
Lily Cowles
Christine had her younger daughter Lily, 34, in September 1987. Lily has followed in her mom’s footsteps and became an actress. Lily made her on-screen debut in 2015 in a small role for the romcom Enchantments. She had a few other small roles over the years, including lending her voice to the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020, but her best-known part was in the sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico, which premiered in 2019.
Lily opened up about getting to see her mother’s career blossom in a 2019 interview with Town & Country magazine. “My mother has always been so professional and always kept her nose to grindstone. She taught me it takes a lot to gain a reputation, and it can also be ruined very quickly,” she said.
