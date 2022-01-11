Why Delilah Hamlin and Boyfriend Eyal Booker Broke Up After Sharing Loving Tributes on 2-Yr Anniversary

Delilah Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits after over two years of dating.

On the heels of a number of health struggles, including an accidental overdose in 2021, the 23-year-old model, who is frequently seen alongside mom Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source is sharing why she ended her romance with Eyal.

Delilah, who’s dad is actor Harry Hamlin, met Eyal, 26, famous for being a contestant on Love Island, in April 2019 while attending Coachella and confirmed their romance the following month.

Then, several months ago, while celebrating their two-year anniversary, Delilah and Eyal shared dueling Instagram tributes to one another.

“I love you forever. [Two] years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with,” Delilah wrote in May 2021, along with a black and white photo of herself sitting on the lap of her beau.

Meanwhile, in a post of his own, Eyal gushed over his past two years with Delilah.

“I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but [two] years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far… Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life [threw] at us,” he wrote. “It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about… Thank you for accepting me for me. For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do… A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you’re plucking them out for me I don’t mind haha… I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together.”

“I love you [Delilah Hamlin],” Eyal added.

As for the reason for the split, a source says Delilah ended things to focus on her career.

“Delilah broke up with Eyal,” a source told PEOPLE on January 10. “The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Delilah joins Amelia Hamlin, who split from boyfriend Scott Disick last year after about one year of dating, in her newfound life as a single woman.

As RHOBH fans well know, Lisa was no fan of Scott but had good things to say about Eyal on the show.

“[Harry Hamlin] made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” Lisa said during an August 2021 episode. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

Also on the show, Lisa asked, “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f-ck is it Scott Disick?”