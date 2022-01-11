Connect with us

Bitcoin

Wizardia – The Magic of a Play-to-Earn Metaverse

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Wizardia - The Magic of a Play-to-Earn Metaverse
The Magic of Wizardia’s Play-to-Earn Metaverse

Wizardia introduces users to a fantasy world that has been overrun and distorted by a hostile fog. Life as we know it has been irreversibly changed, and the player-character must take on the role of one of many unique wizards to fight in order to survive – and even thrive.

In game terms, this means battling other player-characters in PvP battle arenas, building home bases while contesting with a finite resource environment, taking part in tournaments, and solving puzzles with the help of other players in a cooperative game mode.
The lore-filled realm of Wizardia’s fantasy metaverse is complimented by the game’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics wherein players earn real-world monetary rewards for successful gameplay, and can increase the value of their in-game characters and items to earn both passive and active income that translates to the real world.

Wizardia employs NFT (non-fungible token) technology to act as both the player’s in-game avatar and the foundation of the game’s economy. The player’s NFTs can be upgraded by earning valuable resources during gameplay then traded in an in-game marketplace for profit. Items and spells – represented in-game as Artefacts and Protospells – can also be found, upgraded, and traded, or simply retained and used by the player to increase their chances of survival in the game-world.

Metaverses and NFTs – Expanding the Cryptosphere

Wizardia builds on the pioneering technology of the latest phase of the crypto industry’s development – namely GameFi, NFTs, and Metaverse worlds – in an attempt to combine modern-day game mechanics with the spirit of independence imbued by the DeFi (decentralized finance) space.

The historic rise in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other cryptocurrencies between 2020 and 2022 coincided with the emergence of DeFi, and more specifically, the blockchain gaming or “GameFi” space, which many commentators have credited with boosting the overall prospects and popularity of the crypto market.

The combination of independent finance with the gaming industry appears to have spurred the crypto space to its highest peak in popularity to date. Mainstream game publishers like Ubisoft, the company behind such releases as Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, are just one of many traditional gaming firms investing time and money in NFT tech. Meanwhile, Facebook’s recent foray into the metaverse realm is indicative of an acknowledgement that immersive virtual worlds are fast becoming a household concept.

Trade volume among games based on blockchain technology peaked at over half a billion dollars in November 2021, and continues to exceed $100 million on a daily basis. In 2021 the user base of blockchain games rose from 390,000 to over 1.4 million, according to data from DappRadar.

Gaming Income

When Wizardia conducts the gradual sale of its batch of 28,000 unique Arena Founder’s NFTs, it will cater to just a fraction of the overall DeFi user base, but will have a tangible impact as the game progresses.

Founder’s NFTs generate passive income over time, earning royalties from battles conducted in the game’s Arena realm.

A batch of one-time offer ‘Magic Contracts’ will also be made available to early investors which grant direct ongoing exposure to the passive income generated from the Battle Arena realm – just one of the Realm Wonders in the development pipeline.

1641923361 929 Wizardia The Magic of a Play to Earn Metaverse
The second type of in-game NFTs are the Wizard NFTs, which represent the player character in-game. The most rare – however weak they may be at the start of the game – will eventually grow to exceed and outrank most other NFTs in the game-world if they are upgraded effectively.

1641923362 381 Wizardia The Magic of a Play to Earn Metaverse

Resembling the aesthetic of popular modern-day video games like Heroes of Might and Magic, King’s Bounty, and Raid: Shadow Legends, Wizardia is building an independent economy in the manner of such broad-scale games as Eve-Online. The native utility token – $WZRD – will act as the in-game currency, and will be tradeable on popular DEXs and CEXs.

Like the developers plying their efforts in the DeFi space, Wizardia’s players will be tasked with navigating a newly born world, and shaping their own reality in the process.

1641923362 636 Wizardia The Magic of a Play to Earn MetaverseWizardia is giving away $15,000 worth of prizes to its community throughout early January. Up for grabs to community members who participate in the airdrop is $15,000 USDT split by 183 randomly selected lucky winners, all distributed on Binance Smart Chain.

The airdrop ends on January 20th. Register with your email now to enter the free giveaway.

Bitcoin

Flickto Announces First-Ever Public Sale Round On ADAX

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

flickto
Flickto, the first media launchpad on the Cardano ecosystem, has announced that it will be holding a public sale round on ADAX. This is coming off the back of a successful fundraising round held in December that marked the end of a wildly successful year for the project. Now, Flickto is taking it one step further as it offers the public the chance to get in on the project that will revolutionize the content creator space.

First Public Round On ADAX

The Flickto IDO/public round is set to begin on Monday the 10th of January for the priority round and Tuesday, 11th January for the general public. The public round will be the first-ever to be held on the liquidity protocol which helps to facilitate non-custodial and censorship-resistant trades within the Cardano ecosystem.

Opened at midday on ADAX, users qualified for the priority round by having at least 1,000 ADAX staked in a locked ADAX pool. These users were able to purchase FLICK tokens for a significantly lower price for the first 24 hours before the public round was opened up to the general public, with over $170,000 worth of FLICK tokens sold.

The public sale will run till midday on Friday, 14th January, where priority access users will be able to purchase FLICK tokens for $0.009 each, while the general public sale will kick off at $0.01 per FLICK token. The minimum contribution for the priority round starts at $50 and $10 for the public IDO. Tokens are locked for six months until July 1, 2022.

ADAX aims to remove the need for centralized middlemen to facilitate token swaps, while also providing ample asset liquidity and broader reorientation of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space towards the Cardano ecosystem. Smart contract-based trades are executed faster and at a fraction of the cost of the Ethereum network.

Flickto Is Changing The Pace Of Media Financing

Flickto first broke into the DeFi scene in November 2021 as the first and only media financing launchpad on the Cardano network. The project has since gone to prove itself as a force to be reckoned with by disrupting the long-held monopoly on content production by media conglomerates.

Flickto takes the power to choose which media projects to finance out of the hands of these conglomerates and gives it to the masses. By staking in the Flickto pool, users are able to vote on and pick which media content they would like to finance and see produced, ranging from YouTube content to big Box Office releases.

Furthermore, users are able to earn distribution royalties from the successful projects that they sponsor. Flickto provides a space where content creators can interact directly with their supporters and consumers to bring to life the projects they want to see on the big screen.

FLICK tokens are currently being earned via voting, staking, and are available and freely tradable on the open market. Users can earn 0.15 FLICK for every ADA in active stake through the Flickto ISPO.

FLICK was recently listed on the Muesliswap DEX where the tokens are freely tradable on the open market.

To participate in the Flickto public sale, head over to ​​https://cex.adax.pro/launchpad/flick-ada

 

Bitcoin

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood
The price of bitcoin continues to struggle and investors look towards various indicators to know when the price of the digital asset would begin to correct once again. While some indicators have shown promise in predicting what may yet come, it remains a guessing game as bitcoin has always been known to have a mind of its own when it comes to price movements.

To this end, Cathie Wood, famed CEO of ARK Invest, has shared some interesting thoughts around the market correction and what will drive it. The bitcoin bull continues to look towards the crypto market through a positive lens as she shares what will bring about the market correction.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Discount? Peter Brandt On Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Dip

Crypto Market Succumbs To Strike Against Technology

The whole of the crypto market is built on the back of new technology and as such, will sometimes follow technology trends in the broader market. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood posits in a new video on the ARK Invest YouTube channel that this is what is behind the recent crashes.

Basically, there has been a strike against technology, growth, and innovation in the equity markets and the spillover of this strike is what brought down prices across the crypto market. However, the CEO does not expect this strike to last long.

Related Reading | Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Has Hit The Bottom

Addressing the concerns about technology and innovation stocks being in a bubble, the CEO discounts this theory. Instead, explaining that these stocks are merely in what she refers to as a “deep value territory.”

Wood is known to take risky bets on technology and innovation assets, which have paid off in the long run for her fund, as well as her clients. For the CEO, Bitcoin falls into this territory and has been vocal about her support for the digital asset.

She also predicts a highly profitable future for tech and innovation assets, expecting a 10x growth in the next 10 years.

“Based on the last eight years of our research, the opportunities will scale from $10-12 trillion today, or roughly 10% of the global public equity market cap, to $200+ trillion during the next ten years.”

Where Is Bitcoin Headed?

The new year is now in full swing and the implications of the holiday spending have been showing on the markets. Bitcoin which hit its all-time high of $69K last year has since lost over 30% of its value. The price is not in the $41,000 range, where it continues to struggle as bears try to pull it down.

BTC trading north of $41K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

For Cathie Wood, it has always been about the long game. Last year, the CEO, at various times, said that she expects the price of bitcoin to grow 10x from its value at the time. She attributes this growth to institutional investors finally moving at least 5% of their portfolios into the digital asset, at which point, bitcoin’s price will grow as high as $500,000 apiece.

Featured image from Page One, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

3 NFT Marketplaces With the Most Popularity on Social Media

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 11, 2022

By

3 NFT Marketplaces With the Most Popularity on Social Media
35 seconds ago