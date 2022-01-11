News
Woman killed in Belleville house fire this morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman was killed in a Belleville, Illinois house fire Tuesday morning.
The emergency call came in at about 6:30 a.m. for a 121-year-old home on fire in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street off McKinley. Belleville Fire Department Chief JP Penet said crews discovered the woman deceased inside the back of the home. Penet said crews brought the woman outside of the home and put her in the care of EMS.
Fire crews also found a young child in the front room of the home. The young child was taken out of the home and put in the care of two adult males who were also occupants of the home. The two adult males had already gotten out of the home by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.
It is unknown at this time how badly the child was injured.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time what caused the fire.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX is flying over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
One injured in house fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Amidst the omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois and across the country, health experts, including White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have cautioned the public that case counts don’t tell the whole story.
“It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” Dr. Fauci said earlier this month.
Rockwood School District reconsiders its plan to drop mask mandate
EUREKA, Mo. – The Rockwood School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to reconsider its plan to drop the district’s mask mandate in a week and make masks highly recommended.
District spokesperson Mary Lapak said surging COVID cases prompted the Rockwood school board to call the special meeting and take another look at the plan. Figures show numerous COVID cases have been reported recently at multiple Rockwood schools.
Last month, the Rockwood school board voted unanimously to end the mask mandate for the largest district in St. Louis County on January 18 and instead make masks highly recommended. But now, the Rockwood administration is recommending that the mask mandate in the district be extended until after the next regular board meeting scheduled for February 3. Lapak said a vote on the potential extension of the mask mandate is expected at Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID concerns.
Parkway School District board members will also take an additional look at their plan to drop the mask requirement. Last month, the Parkway school board voted to change its masking policy from required to recommended also on January 18. However, when Parkway board members approved the change, they also decided to hold another meeting this Thursday to analyze the COVID situation before moving forward with the change. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier was told board members at that meeting could alter their plan.
The latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show COVID cases continuing to rise fueled by the omicron variant. 1,380 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID when confirmed and suspected cases are combined. That is a new record high for the pandemic. 216 COVID patients are in ICUs. That’s the fifth-highest total during the pandemic. 56 pediatric patients are now hospitalized battling COVID. 10 are in ICUs. 18 more COVID deaths were reported in the latest figures. So far this year 129 people have died from COVID in task force hospitals.
U.S. announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows
By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.
White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services.
The country’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.
Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.
The USAID called on the Taliban to allow “all aid workers, especially women … to operate independently and securely” as humanitarian groups look to assist those suffering.
“The United States continues to urge the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access, safe conditions for humanitarians, independent provision of assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for aid workers of all genders,” the agency said in a statement.
Separately, the United Nations 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan, unveiled Tuesday, found the country requires $4.4 billion in funding, the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a country.
“Events in Afghanistan over the past year have unfolded with dizzying speed and with profound consequences for the Afghan people,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. “The world is perplexed and looking for the right way to react. Meanwhile, a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms.”
The new Biden administration commitment brings U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan to more than $780 million since the chaotic ending of the 20-year-old war in August. The United Nations says 22% of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are living near famine and another 36% are facing acute food insecurity.
In addition, the White House pledged that it would send Afghanistan 1 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines. With the new influx of doses, the U.S. will have sent 4.3 million doses to Afghanistan, which has struggled to deal with the unrelenting pandemic.
International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.
The decision by the U.S. and the international community not to recognize the Taliban government, which governed with a strict interpretation of Islamic law when it was in control from 1996 to 2001, has created a quandary for Western powers about how to provide enough aid without giving the Taliban legitimacy or putting money directly into its hands.
The lack of funding has led to increased poverty, and aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.
The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.
