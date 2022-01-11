Bitcoin
Yearn Finance Creator To Launch New AMM, What It’s All About?
Famous for his motto “I test in prod”, Andre Cronje, inventor of Yearn Finance and other DeFi protocols, will launch a new platform. Called ve(3,3) it has been designed as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) to operate with a “protocol for protocols” architecture.
In other words, this new AMM will be easy to integrate with other platforms to incentivize their own liquidity and without tradeoffs. The protocols that decide to add ve(3,3) won’t lose fees, volumes, or liquidity, as the creator of Yearn Finance explained in an official post.
Cronje believes AMMs utility has undergone a change, from primarily serving as a tool for liquidity providers to serving as an addition to projects. Thus, ve(3,3) seeks to meet the demand of AMM’s new users; other protocols.
His new project, ve(3,3), will remove friction from the process of adding token incentives to a protocol’s liquidity, will make it simpler for projects to accrue fees from incentives, and will operate as a permissionless platform. The Yearn Finance developer said:
With the above in place, any protocol or project can easily incentivize their own liquidity, be it for their token, their stable coin, or even other derivatives, and while doing so, they fully accrue fees.
Cronje’s new protocol will have multiple features, including the capacity to natively support swaps between closely correlated assets, and uncorrelated assets, Uniswap v2 compatibility which will let projects deploy its interface, the possibility to permissionless create pools, gauges, and bribes.
In addition, the protocol will operate with a 0.01% fee to be paid in base assets. Cronje’s protocol for protocols will let other platforms support delegation, increase “holdings proportional to emission”, and conduct locks with capital efficiency, amongst many other features.
Yearn Finance Inventor To Take AMM Utility To Its Next Phase?
As an additional incentive for projects to implement Cronje’s protocol, the platform will reward them with ve(3,3) tokens. Those projects that occupy the top 20 by total value locked (TVL) will receive these rewards two weeks after the protocol launches.
The launch could take place next week, as Cronje announced via Twitter. By the end of next week, the platform will take a snapshot to determine the projects that will receive a percentage of the 2,000,000 ve(3,3) available for rewards. Cronje added:
It is up to them (the selected projects) to decide what they will incentivize, be it their own token, stable coin, or other liquidity. The timeline for this will thus be 2 weeks post protocol launch until distribution starts.
Final commit sent off for peer reviews, audits, and third party reviews.
Target of TVL snapshot end of next week.
One week for voting (and bribes), and then emission starts.
Website will be up next week.
Launching on 👻
— Andre Cronje 👻🐸 (@AndreCronjeTech) January 11, 2022
As of press time, Yearn Finance native token YFI trades at $32,139 with a 2.7% profit in 24-hours.
How Digital Assets Have Revolutionized the Way We Build Generational Wealth
Ten years ago if you asked someone what their plans were for building wealth, their answer would have likely been investing long-term in real estate, the S&P 500, bonds, private equity, or hedge funds. Fast forward to 2022 and the dawn of DeFi has revolutionized the way people seek to build wealth for the future, with digital assets now providing a new alternative for investment opportunities.
Although generational wealth has historically been accumulated through traditional investment streams, a recent survey by CNBC Millionaire Survey found that 47% of millennials have 25% of their portfolio invested in cryptocurrency. Even with such clear signs that cryptocurrency is pioneering a new way to build wealth for years to come, the survey recorded that only about 10% of American millionaires held more than 10% in crypto investments, with 83% holding none.
Evidence also shows that the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency has started to shift the way that the wealth management industry, including private banks, brokers, and wealth management firms, is adjusting to the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape with pension funds starting to invest in crypto as well.
Although cryptocurrency has sprung into the mainstream over the past few years, the digital asset came from humble beginnings. From 2008 when the domain name bitcoin.org was registered, to 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto sent 50 BTC as the first bitcoin transaction to Hal Finney, cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception. By 2020, Bitcoin had reached many milestones, including smashing its 2017 record when it traded in the $20,000s for the first time. March of 2021 saw its value reach $60,000 and in April some of the world’s biggest brands were taking Bitcoin as payment. Come September, El Salvador had become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
Many of the industries that have provided investors with substantial wealth have been those that were undiscovered or with untapped potential. A great example of this is growth stocks in tech companies flying under the radar like Shopify before they exploded in value. Investors that were able to recognize the potential behind this opportunity saw a massive return on investment.
Even with cryptocurrency quickly becoming conventional news, it still has room to grow, with experts predicting that bitcoin’s forecasted value is on track to compete with gold—potentially reaching $100,000 within the next five years.
The attraction to digital assets lies in many factors, a major one being that they are decentralized, i.e. there is no central authority or controlling entity that can tamper with or enforce any form of censorship upon your assets. Cryptocurrency is not the only digital asset born off the blockchain as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have also seen a major uptrend in popularity over the last year. NFTs allow creators to sell art of all kinds—photos, video, or audio—that are all stored on the blockchain.
One of the frontrunners in the DeFi space is Baanx, a corporation building the infrastructure required for the mass adoption of digital assets. By helping consumers and corporations harness cryptocurrency, this fintech is aiming to change how the world interacts with their crypto investments and creating more use cases for their digital asset holdings. An example of this is the recent FCA approval that Baanx received for it’s Cryptodraft product that will allow users to borrow based on their crypto portfolio.
Founded in 2018 by a collective of innovators with a cumulative experience of 100 years in the banking sector, Baanx was built with the intention of tapping into the potential of digital assets and their inherent utility. Fast forward to 2022, and Baanx has already partnered with industry leaders including Ledger and Tezos. Moving forward, the company aims to replace traditional fintech services by bringing trust and transparency to the digital asset market.
Baanx’s infrastructure, powered by its native utility token BXX, allows users to send, spend and manage their crypto efficiently and securely, all the while receiving rewards for these activities and usage of the platform. The token rewards users with network-fee distribution based on the amount of BXX that is held and will allow users to enjoy Cryptodrafts in the future. Users can stake tokens for liquidity rewards, and earn BXX for staking stablecoins.
For those looking to build generational wealth, investing in digital assets provides a new, more lucrative, and more secure alternative to investments made from traditional banking. As companies like Baanx continue to push the envelope and create even more use cases for crypto investments, savvy investors are likely to benefit from early investment.
Wizardia – The Magic of a Play-to-Earn Metaverse
The Magic of Wizardia’s Play-to-Earn Metaverse
Wizardia introduces users to a fantasy world that has been overrun and distorted by a hostile fog. Life as we know it has been irreversibly changed, and the player-character must take on the role of one of many unique wizards to fight in order to survive – and even thrive.
In game terms, this means battling other player-characters in PvP battle arenas, building home bases while contesting with a finite resource environment, taking part in tournaments, and solving puzzles with the help of other players in a cooperative game mode.
The lore-filled realm of Wizardia’s fantasy metaverse is complimented by the game’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics wherein players earn real-world monetary rewards for successful gameplay, and can increase the value of their in-game characters and items to earn both passive and active income that translates to the real world.
Wizardia employs NFT (non-fungible token) technology to act as both the player’s in-game avatar and the foundation of the game’s economy. The player’s NFTs can be upgraded by earning valuable resources during gameplay then traded in an in-game marketplace for profit. Items and spells – represented in-game as Artefacts and Protospells – can also be found, upgraded, and traded, or simply retained and used by the player to increase their chances of survival in the game-world.
Metaverses and NFTs – Expanding the Cryptosphere
Wizardia builds on the pioneering technology of the latest phase of the crypto industry’s development – namely GameFi, NFTs, and Metaverse worlds – in an attempt to combine modern-day game mechanics with the spirit of independence imbued by the DeFi (decentralized finance) space.
The historic rise in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other cryptocurrencies between 2020 and 2022 coincided with the emergence of DeFi, and more specifically, the blockchain gaming or “GameFi” space, which many commentators have credited with boosting the overall prospects and popularity of the crypto market.
The combination of independent finance with the gaming industry appears to have spurred the crypto space to its highest peak in popularity to date. Mainstream game publishers like Ubisoft, the company behind such releases as Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, are just one of many traditional gaming firms investing time and money in NFT tech. Meanwhile, Facebook’s recent foray into the metaverse realm is indicative of an acknowledgement that immersive virtual worlds are fast becoming a household concept.
Trade volume among games based on blockchain technology peaked at over half a billion dollars in November 2021, and continues to exceed $100 million on a daily basis. In 2021 the user base of blockchain games rose from 390,000 to over 1.4 million, according to data from DappRadar.
Gaming Income
When Wizardia conducts the gradual sale of its batch of 28,000 unique Arena Founder’s NFTs, it will cater to just a fraction of the overall DeFi user base, but will have a tangible impact as the game progresses.
Founder’s NFTs generate passive income over time, earning royalties from battles conducted in the game’s Arena realm.
A batch of one-time offer ‘Magic Contracts’ will also be made available to early investors which grant direct ongoing exposure to the passive income generated from the Battle Arena realm – just one of the Realm Wonders in the development pipeline.
The second type of in-game NFTs are the Wizard NFTs, which represent the player character in-game. The most rare – however weak they may be at the start of the game – will eventually grow to exceed and outrank most other NFTs in the game-world if they are upgraded effectively.
Resembling the aesthetic of popular modern-day video games like Heroes of Might and Magic, King’s Bounty, and Raid: Shadow Legends, Wizardia is building an independent economy in the manner of such broad-scale games as Eve-Online. The native utility token – $WZRD – will act as the in-game currency, and will be tradeable on popular DEXs and CEXs.
Like the developers plying their efforts in the DeFi space, Wizardia’s players will be tasked with navigating a newly born world, and shaping their own reality in the process.
Wizardia is giving away $15,000 worth of prizes to its community throughout early January. Up for grabs to community members who participate in the airdrop is $15,000 USDT split by 183 randomly selected lucky winners, all distributed on Binance Smart Chain.
The airdrop ends on January 20th. Register with your email now to enter the free giveaway.
Flickto Announces First-Ever Public Sale Round On ADAX
Flickto, the first media launchpad on the Cardano ecosystem, has announced that it will be holding a public sale round on ADAX. This is coming off the back of a successful fundraising round held in December that marked the end of a wildly successful year for the project. Now, Flickto is taking it one step further as it offers the public the chance to get in on the project that will revolutionize the content creator space.
First Public Round On ADAX
The Flickto IDO/public round is set to begin on Monday the 10th of January for the priority round and Tuesday, 11th January for the general public. The public round will be the first-ever to be held on the liquidity protocol which helps to facilitate non-custodial and censorship-resistant trades within the Cardano ecosystem.
Opened at midday on ADAX, users qualified for the priority round by having at least 1,000 ADAX staked in a locked ADAX pool. These users were able to purchase FLICK tokens for a significantly lower price for the first 24 hours before the public round was opened up to the general public, with over $170,000 worth of FLICK tokens sold.
The public sale will run till midday on Friday, 14th January, where priority access users will be able to purchase FLICK tokens for $0.009 each, while the general public sale will kick off at $0.01 per FLICK token. The minimum contribution for the priority round starts at $50 and $10 for the public IDO. Tokens are locked for six months until July 1, 2022.
ADAX aims to remove the need for centralized middlemen to facilitate token swaps, while also providing ample asset liquidity and broader reorientation of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space towards the Cardano ecosystem. Smart contract-based trades are executed faster and at a fraction of the cost of the Ethereum network.
Flickto Is Changing The Pace Of Media Financing
Flickto first broke into the DeFi scene in November 2021 as the first and only media financing launchpad on the Cardano network. The project has since gone to prove itself as a force to be reckoned with by disrupting the long-held monopoly on content production by media conglomerates.
Flickto takes the power to choose which media projects to finance out of the hands of these conglomerates and gives it to the masses. By staking in the Flickto pool, users are able to vote on and pick which media content they would like to finance and see produced, ranging from YouTube content to big Box Office releases.
Furthermore, users are able to earn distribution royalties from the successful projects that they sponsor. Flickto provides a space where content creators can interact directly with their supporters and consumers to bring to life the projects they want to see on the big screen.
FLICK tokens are currently being earned via voting, staking, and are available and freely tradable on the open market. Users can earn 0.15 FLICK for every ADA in active stake through the Flickto ISPO.
FLICK was recently listed on the Muesliswap DEX where the tokens are freely tradable on the open market.
To participate in the Flickto public sale, head over to https://cex.adax.pro/launchpad/flick-ada
