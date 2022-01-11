Celebrities
Yikes! Watch This Frightening Footage Of LA Metrolink Train Smash Into Just-Crashed Airplane! [Video]
This was bad but it could have been ALL bad!
Sometimes, luck and God are working together to make sure your a** stays alive. Such is the case with this story that comes to us from ABC7 in Los Angeles. A pretty shocking video clip has been circulating the internet that shows a high-speed Metrolink train smashing directly into a small plane that had crashed on the tracks. That is scary enough but when you add the fact that the train crashed into the plane at the very moment that police were pulling the pilot from the wreckage.
Anyone who has seen the film Final Destination is probably cringing, gasping, and covering their mouths in horrified belief.
In addition to the news cameras that just so happened to be on the scene in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Police Department also released the body camera footage form an officer who was in the midst of the carnage. Wish they would release body camera footage of the shootings and killings they do just as quickly but we digress.
Crazy to think how ugly this could have been. What are the odds of a plane crash and a train crash at the same damn time?!
Kanye West Steps Out With Kids North, Saint & Psalm After Back-To-Back Dates With Julia Fox – Photos
Kayne West was on daddy duty Saturday in LA with his kids after a wild string of dates with new flame Julia Fox.
Kanye West, 44, was a doting dad on Saturday, Jan. 8, as he spent time with his children, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The hit rapper — who just enjoyed a slew of whirlwind romantic dates with model and actress Julia Fox, 31 — sported a typical Kanye look for the LA outing, wearing a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie from his Yeezy x GAP line and pairing the look with black jeans.
The “Famous” rapper was reportedly spending Saturday with his children at an LA hotel playing board games like “Connect 4” and “Guess Who.” The children were chauffeured to the hotel to meet their dad with brothers Saint and Psalm photographed outside in stylish outfits echoing their father. Saint sported a grey t-shit and dark jeans tucked into rain boots while Psalm wore a yellow-and-grey plait shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
North was also spotted outside the hotel sporting a purple t-shirt, distressed wide leg jeans, and chunky purple sneakers, pairing the look with blonde-highlighted braids. North’s baby sister Chicago was not photographed, but possibly joined her siblings and dad for the fun outing.
Quality time with dad comes after Kanye spent most of his days in the new year with Julia on a series of New York City outings. The Uncut Gems actress detailed their second date and how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several of the photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.
“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.
Camila Cabello Stuns In Black Bikini After Hanging Out With Ex Shawn Mendes — Photos
‘My Oh My!’ Camila Cabello looks stunning in a string bikini that shows off her curves as she vacations in the Dominican Republic.
Camila Cabello, 24, getting over her breakup from Shawn Mendes, 23, with a getaway in the Dominican Republic. The “Havana” singer sailed by the sunset in a black, string bikini. Her bikini bottoms tied together right at her hips as she ran her hand through her hair and stared off into the distance. She apologized not keeping her fans posted during the trip but certainly made up for it with her pics. “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO,” she captioned the post.
The former Fifth Harmony band member has been sporting some bold looks since her split with Shawn Mendes. She went for the cliche post-breakup hair change but did it in her own, unique way. In November 2021, just days after her breakup went public, she rocked bright blue hair on Instagram. She wore an equally bold and blue, ruffled top.
Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021 after dating for over two years. They first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2019 after rumors surfaced that the two were an item due to the steamy chemistry between them in the music video for Camila’s hit “Señorita.” While the pair were accused of getting together as a publicity stunt, Shawn emphatically denied the claims.
They spent quarantine together and even dreamed about getting engaged one day. However, that wasn’t in the cards for Shamila. The two announced their breakup on November 17, 2021, in a joint statement in their Instagram Stories. While they didn’t go into details about why they split up, they emphasized that they will always continue to be “best friends” in spite of their split.
Since then, Camila has admitted that she feels like her anxiety may have led to Shamila’s demise. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” the “Don’t Go Yet” singer said of her anxiety’s effects during a session on Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+. “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”
Khloe Kardashian Spotted With True, 3, In 1st Photos Since Tristan Thompson’s Apology
Khloe Kardashian stepped out with her daughter True Thompson looking sleek in all black, proving that she’s not letting Tristan Thompson hold her back.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, is on the move once again. Following Tristan Thompson’s apology for fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, the Good American founder was spotted for the first time as she stepped out with their three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. In photos captured by paparazzi, the Khloe walked to and from her car wearing a leather jacket, black leggings and black boots, trying not to stand out. She topped off the stealthy outfit with a black beanie and mask as she covered her face with her pink phone.
True looked adorable and she walked hand-in-hand with the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The toddler looked comfy in a brown onesie and slippers. She seemed to be thrilled to be out on the town with her mom as she had a wide grin on in all of the photos.
True’s parents, Khloe and Tristan, 30, haven’t been spotted together much since the recent baby mama drama with Maralee Nichols. The Texas Trainer accused the Sacramento Kings player of having an affair with her and being the father of her son. After she formally asked for financial support from the basketball player, he admitted to hooking up with Maralee but demanded a paternity test.
The results of the paternity test have since come in and proved that Tristan is, in fact, the father. He acknowledged this on his Instagram Stories on Jan. 3, 2022, and said he takes “full responsibility for my actions.” He also apologized to Khloe for being unfaithful to her. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
Sources close to Khloe have revealed how she reacted to the public apology note. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
