Celebrities
28 Best Nail Designs For Valentine’s Day
If you’re looking for the perfect Valentines’s Day manicure, look no further because we rounded up 11 fabulous nail designs that will inspire you.
Regardless of whether or not you enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day, one thing most of us can agree on is that the colors and decorations are super cute. So, what better way to celebrate than with a fun manicure? To help you get some ideas for your next love day manicure, we rounded up a slew of ideas that will get you inspired in no time.
Below, we rounded up 28 different nail design ideas ranging from hearts to acrylics, French, negative space, chrome, and so much more and you can see them all below.
1. Metallic hearts
This super cute mani features all different shades of red metallic hearts which pop out against a nude background color.
2. Red hearts
Valentine’s Day is all about hearts and we love this manicure which has red hearts along the tops of each nail while the index finger nail is fully covered in hearts.
3. Polka dot hearts
Putting a red heart in a different variation for each fingernail gives this manicure dimension while the polka dots against the clear polish add some more fun.
4. Scalloped red nails
If you want a fun manicure that isn’t all hearts – this one is perfect. Adding different shades of red and pink in a scallop design with a tiny heart on each index finger is subtle but fun.
5. Diamond hearts
Adding little diamonds in between your hearts adds a luxurious twist on the cute manicure.
6. Half-french pinks
Adding sharp lines like the manicure above elongates your nails and we love that they used metallic pink for the french and added a subtle light pink to the other nails.
7. Tiny hearts
How cute is this manicure? Each nail is covered in tiny pink and red hearts against a nude background.
8. Cutout hearts
This is a super cool twist on the heart manicure. Instead of having a nude background with colorful hearts, this manicure features alternating pink and red nails with a heart shape cut out in the center and left clear.
9. Ying Yang hearts
We are loving this bright pink manicure that has a tiny sparkly heart on the bottom of each nail with the index finger covered in a cool ying yang pattern.
10. Chrome pink
Sometimes you don’t need any nail art to pack a big punch with your manicure and this one proves that. A cool sparkly metallic pink chrome color is subtle yet festive.
11. Cloudy hearts
We are loving this manicure because you can rock it all year long, not just for Valentine’s day. Each nail has a french tip in the pattern of a sky with clouds with a tiny little red heart underneath each.
12. French hearts
This is a super cool twist on the French manicure. Each finger has alternating pink french tips that are designed in the shape of a heart against a nude polish.
13. XO nails
Celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik, created this super cool manicure featuring red chrome and nude nails with stickers on top that read, “XO.”
14. Conversation hearts
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without candy conversation hearts and we are loving this 3D design of the candy on clear acrylic nails.
15. Pink French
This dainty manicure is one of our favorites because it’s classic and cute. Light pink french tips were added against a nude background while a red outline formed under each tip. On each ring finger, a tiny red heart was added.
16. Negative space reds
This negative space manicure incorporates your natural nail and each finger has a red french top while the ring finger is painted red with a tiny cutout of a heart.
17. Heart gem
This super simple manicure is also negative space as your natural nails are painted clear while a bright red heart gem is glued to your index finger.
18. Deck of cards
How cute is this clear manicure with a deck of cards painted on it? Super simple but also unique and cool.
19. Acrylic hearts
If you want to take your manicure to the next level, look no further than celeb manicurist, Mei. She created this super cool acrylic pink manicure with massive double hearts hanging off the tops of the nails.
20. Bubble hearts
Adding subtle hearts like these bubbles is a cool way to add dimension to your nails. Painting each nail a different color and adding the hearts is a super fun way to celebrate.
21. Airbrush hearts
A white manicure is classic and adding just a few simple purples and pink airbrush hearts adds a pop of color to your manicure.
22. Sparkly hearts
Using nail stickers is an easy way to get a fun manicure without all the time and money. We are loving these pink and white heart nails with a sparkly pink party nail on the ring finger.
23. Hugs & kisses
Aside from hearts, XO (hugs and kisses) is another theme for Valentine’s Day and we are loving this one.
24. Kaleidoscope nails
This manicure is otherwise subtle unless you look closely and see the cool kaleidoscope details. Adding in a few hearts stickers adds even more fun to the manicure.
25. French twist
Rather than using straight lines on your nails, try these super cool twisty patterns that incorporate pinks and whites with tiny little hearts
26. Sparkly stripes
Any manicure that incorporates sparkles and glitter is festive, which is why we love this pink one. Each nail is unique in its own way. You can switch up each nail to be different colors and patterns.
27. Colorblock nails
Colorblock nails are clean and classic and we especially love this bright red manicure with thick hot pink French tips.
28. French tip with hearts
This classic French manicure features an adorable twist with a pink top and tiny red hearts with eyes on a few of the nails.
Celebrities
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bundle Up For A Romantic Date Night In West Hollywood — Photo
The A-list lovebirds headed to their winter date night at Nobu in three layers of clothing. They still looked super fashionable while staying warm.
Power couple Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, braved the cold (cold for California, at least) for a romantic date night at Nobu in West Hollywood on January 10. The stars were photographed all bundled up in three layers of clothing as they headed to the celebrity hotspot. Ri sported a heavy black and blue jacket and a gray sweatsuit to keep warm, while rocking white sunglasses and a pair of white Prada heels.
Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — wore a yellow and white Letterman’s jacket over a graphic white hoodie sweatshirt. He also had on a brown beanie, baggy light-blue jeans, and brown sneakers. The rapper also wore a protective black face mask amidst rising cases of the coronavirus nationwide.
Ri and A$AP, who started dating in 2019, have been inseparable as of late. For New Year’s Eve, the couple traveled to her native of Barbados, where they soaked up sunshine and rang in 2022 together. Shortly after the trip, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that an engagement is likely on the horizon for the A-list stars.
“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her,” our insider said. “They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want. Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”
Notably, Rihanna and A$AP had been romantically linked before this relationship — particularly in 2013 when she starred in his “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest. While the “Diamonds” singer avoids speaking publicly about the relationship with A$AP, the rapper did tell GQ in May 2021 that Ri is the “love of [his] life.”
Celebrities
The Stars Of “Kings Of Napa” Speak On Their Spicy Sibling Rivalry And The Messy Magnificence Of Black Wealth
BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the “Kings of Napa” stars Ebonée Noel who plays August King, Rance Nix who plays Dana King and Ashlee Brian who plays Christian King, the youngest brother ahead of the series premiere (which is tonight 1/11 at 8 PM EST on OWN). The show which was written and created by Janine Sherman Barrois, is about a powerful Black family, The Kings, who who built a fortune with their vineyard and are now forced to do everything they can to maintain their wealth after a series of events threaten to destroy everything the family patriarch built.
We asked the stars what they loved most about their characters and Ashlee Brian was the first to chime in:
“I love being the glue between my siblings who love each other but are always butting heads, I want to see everyone get along,” Brian told BOSSIP of his character Christian. “That’s one of the parts that I really love because that’s the part I play in my real life in my family. I’m the mediator saying, ‘Hey everybody let’s get along.’ That’s why it’s really dope for me diving into this because I’m watching my older brother and sister go at it.”
“I love how August bosses up in the series, you know she’s met with a lot of challenges and I don’t think she does it from a place of needing to be the leader or needing to be in control,” Ebonée Noel told BOSSIP. “She just has a vision for her family and their business and she’s just like, ‘whatever comes at us, we’re going to elevate.’ And I love the commitment to a look. That’s another thing I really love about my character. Shout out to our costume designer Michelle, she is a genius.”
“For me, the clothes as well,” Rance Nix echoed. “I’m big on tailoring, so to be able to wear custom outfits and custom suits that were tailored to the T and some even to be able to show up to set and if tailor. Also, Dana is married in the show. He’s the only married sibling. Marriage is also a desire of mine, so to be able to play a married man and a husband who loves his wife, Rose, that was really special as well.”
“Kings of Napa” offers a glimpse at the Kings lavish lifestyle — one which affords the entire family luxuries that leaves nearly every member of the clan feeling entitled to the finer things life has to offer.
“I think we enjoy shows about wealthy people in general because there is a veneer from the outside, like we’re always looking up, you know behind the gates,” Ebonée Noel told BOSSIP, before continuing. “But at the end of the day people are people, just because our parents are wealthy life doesn’t mean that our cousins or our aunts are in that same bracket or so there is tension that will happen with that. Families are expansive and if you break down the boundaries and the veneer, there is so much interesting and juicy stuff inside that we can relate to and cheer on and root for. I think that’s part of why we’re a little obsessed with wealthy families in general and Black wealth in particular because I don’t think we get to see it enough.”
“This is post come up,” Rance Nix added. “You see a lot of movies where the Black family is on the come up, hustling, trying to achieve the American dream, the Kings have achieved that dream. Like Ebonée said, you have that perspective on the inside of what’s this family like, after achieving that dream and they’ve got all the wealth and money to enjoy the finer things. What’s that like? Explore on the “Kings of Napa…”
It turns out that the production didn’t actually take place in Napa.
“TV magic…” Rance Nix teased, before revealing that most of their scenes were filmed on a soundstage in Toronto, with much of the outdoor shots being taken in Niagara.
“Don’t touch the vines, don’t touch the grapes,” Nix cautioned, motioning to a faux vineyard as he added, “Production is paying not nearly as much as they’ll yield on this row.”
Check out our full interview with the King siblings below:
“Kings Of Napa” premieres tonight Tuesday, 1/11 on OWN at 8PM EST
Celebrities
‘Botched’ Season 7B Trailer: Dr. Dubrow Works Against The Clock To Save A Woman’s Leg
Our two favorite docs are back! ‘Botched’ returns with all-new season 7 episodes on January 25, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek trailer.
There’s no rest for Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, and they’re always up for a challenge. The two plastic surgeons return in the new episodes of Botched season 7 and face some of their biggest tests yet. In this EXCLUSIVE trailer, Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassir meet new patients and learn more about what they want to fix.
One woman looks like she has a “ball sac” on her foot. Another woman lost her entire upper lip. “My identity was taken from me,” the woman says. One woman’s knee is disfigured, and she admits she’s “tired of people looking at my knee.”
At one point, Dr. Dubrow gets emotional when talking to a patient. He begins to cry and has to step out of the room for a moment. “I haven’t seen that before — ever,” Dr. Nassif says.
The Botched docs waste no time trying to help their clients. “We are pushing the envelope today but there’s no other choice,” Dr. Dubrow says. “You only have about two hours or you can actually kill the leg.”
Dr. Nassif is in the midst of surgery on a patient’s nose and calls it a “bloody mess.” He says it’s “almost like a small bomb went off on the side of the nose.” Later, he says, “This is a massive reconstruction.”
Some of the notable patients in the new season 7 episodes include a cancer survivor that lost her upper lip and her identity after a small procedure became a big disaster; a young mom that nearly lost her entire leg in a rope swing accident and needs her knee fixed; a woman who had a flesh-eating bacteria that ate her nose; and a fellow doctor who was duped into getting silicone injections in her face, which resulted in staggering complications.” New episodes of Botched return on January 25 at 9 p.m. on E!
