28 Best Nail Designs For Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentines’s Day manicure, look no further because we rounded up 11 fabulous nail designs that will inspire you.

Regardless of whether or not you enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day, one thing most of us can agree on is that the colors and decorations are super cute. So, what better way to celebrate than with a fun manicure? To help you get some ideas for your next love day manicure, we rounded up a slew of ideas that will get you inspired in no time.

Below, we rounded up 28 different nail design ideas ranging from hearts to acrylics, French, negative space, chrome, and so much more and you can see them all below.

1. Metallic hearts

This super cute mani features all different shades of red metallic hearts which pop out against a nude background color.

2. Red hearts

Valentine’s Day is all about hearts and we love this manicure which has red hearts along the tops of each nail while the index finger nail is fully covered in hearts.

3. Polka dot hearts

Putting a red heart in a different variation for each fingernail gives this manicure dimension while the polka dots against the clear polish add some more fun.

4. Scalloped red nails

If you want a fun manicure that isn’t all hearts – this one is perfect. Adding different shades of red and pink in a scallop design with a tiny heart on each index finger is subtle but fun.

5. Diamond hearts

Adding little diamonds in between your hearts adds a luxurious twist on the cute manicure.

6. Half-french pinks

Adding sharp lines like the manicure above elongates your nails and we love that they used metallic pink for the french and added a subtle light pink to the other nails.

7. Tiny hearts

How cute is this manicure? Each nail is covered in tiny pink and red hearts against a nude background.

8. Cutout hearts

This is a super cool twist on the heart manicure. Instead of having a nude background with colorful hearts, this manicure features alternating pink and red nails with a heart shape cut out in the center and left clear.

9. Ying Yang hearts

We are loving this bright pink manicure that has a tiny sparkly heart on the bottom of each nail with the index finger covered in a cool ying yang pattern.

10. Chrome pink

Sometimes you don’t need any nail art to pack a big punch with your manicure and this one proves that. A cool sparkly metallic pink chrome color is subtle yet festive.

11. Cloudy hearts

We are loving this manicure because you can rock it all year long, not just for Valentine’s day. Each nail has a french tip in the pattern of a sky with clouds with a tiny little red heart underneath each.

12. French hearts

This is a super cool twist on the French manicure. Each finger has alternating pink french tips that are designed in the shape of a heart against a nude polish.

13. XO nails

Celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik, created this super cool manicure featuring red chrome and nude nails with stickers on top that read, “XO.”

14. Conversation hearts

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without candy conversation hearts and we are loving this 3D design of the candy on clear acrylic nails.

15. Pink French

This dainty manicure is one of our favorites because it’s classic and cute. Light pink french tips were added against a nude background while a red outline formed under each tip. On each ring finger, a tiny red heart was added.

16. Negative space reds

This negative space manicure incorporates your natural nail and each finger has a red french top while the ring finger is painted red with a tiny cutout of a heart.

17. Heart gem

This super simple manicure is also negative space as your natural nails are painted clear while a bright red heart gem is glued to your index finger.

18. Deck of cards

How cute is this clear manicure with a deck of cards painted on it? Super simple but also unique and cool.

19. Acrylic hearts

If you want to take your manicure to the next level, look no further than celeb manicurist, Mei. She created this super cool acrylic pink manicure with massive double hearts hanging off the tops of the nails.

20. Bubble hearts

Adding subtle hearts like these bubbles is a cool way to add dimension to your nails. Painting each nail a different color and adding the hearts is a super fun way to celebrate.

21. Airbrush hearts

A white manicure is classic and adding just a few simple purples and pink airbrush hearts adds a pop of color to your manicure.

22. Sparkly hearts

Using nail stickers is an easy way to get a fun manicure without all the time and money. We are loving these pink and white heart nails with a sparkly pink party nail on the ring finger.

23. Hugs & kisses

Aside from hearts, XO (hugs and kisses) is another theme for Valentine’s Day and we are loving this one.

24. Kaleidoscope nails

This manicure is otherwise subtle unless you look closely and see the cool kaleidoscope details. Adding in a few hearts stickers adds even more fun to the manicure.

25. French twist

Rather than using straight lines on your nails, try these super cool twisty patterns that incorporate pinks and whites with tiny little hearts

26. Sparkly stripes

Any manicure that incorporates sparkles and glitter is festive, which is why we love this pink one. Each nail is unique in its own way. You can switch up each nail to be different colors and patterns.

27. Colorblock nails

Colorblock nails are clean and classic and we especially love this bright red manicure with thick hot pink French tips.

28. French tip with hearts

This classic French manicure features an adorable twist with a pink top and tiny red hearts with eyes on a few of the nails.