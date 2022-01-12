News
A Colorado mountain town lands on New York Times’ “52 Places” to go in 2022
The New York Times this week published its annual “52 Places” list for 2022, in which editors and contributors suggest dozens of worldwide destinations that travelers should have on their radar.
This year’s list includes options for a changing world of travel. That means places that are taking into account problems such as overtourism and climate change, and where visitors can contribute to a solution. It’s a tall order, to be sure, but a noble one.
“In the past, the list has often focused on things like a newly hot restaurant scene, an exciting new museum or the opening of a fabulous beachfront resort,” Times editors write. “This list, instead, highlights places where change is actually happening — where endangered wild lands are being preserved, threatened species are being protected, historical wrongs are being acknowledged, fragile communities are being bolstered — and where travelers can be part of the change.”
One Colorado town made the list alongside cities such as Queens, N.Y., and Zihuatanejo, Mexico.
Coming in at No. 32, Estes Park was selected for its low-carbon footprint backcountry skiing at the former Hidden Valley resort, as well as for its camping, snowshoeing and abundant opportunity for nature and wildlife photography. As for apres-ski, the editors recommend Rock Cut Brewing, which donates to local nonprofits for every Altruism beer it sells.
Need some more Estes inspiration? Check out our recent travel guide for the destination, plus via ferrata coverage and places to go ice skating.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Mesa County Clerk who embraced conspiracy theories given 3 days to accept election security oversight
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wants Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters to sign documents saying she will comply with election security protocols that place limits on what she can do before Peters can resume her duties as the county’s designated election official.
Griswold, a Democrat, issued the election order and “certification and attestation of compliance” on Monday, giving the Republican clerk three days to agree to the conditions, as reported first by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
The document states that if Peters fails or refuses to any part of the order, the secretary of state’s office could seek a court order to remove Peters as the designated election official and appoint a replacement.
Mesa County is expected to complete all of its work related to the 2021 election by the end of the month, including publishing results from a hand recount and posting ballot images online, which means Peters would be able to resume her elections duties further legal action is taken.
In October, a Mesa County judge barred Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing the 2021 election in response to a lawsuit that the secretary of state’s office filed in August. It alleged that Peters, with the help of Knisley and one of the county’s election managers, Sandra Brown, allowed an unauthorized man access to a secure area in the county elections office on May 25 during an update to the Dominion Voting Systems software, and that a QAnon conspiracy theory leader published passwords from the voting systems online in August.
Peters has been held up as a prominent figure among election conspiracy theorists who claim the 2020 election was stolen. Knisley is facing criminal charges related to allegedly entering the county offices after being placed on administrative leave over another workplace investigation. She has pleaded not guilty.
“Clerk Peters’ actions constituted one of the nation’s first insider threats where an official who was elected to uphold free, fair, and secure elections risked the integrity of the election system in an effort to prove unfounded conspiracy theories,” said Annie Orloff, spokesperson for Griswold’s office, in an email.
The order would require Peters or any deputy clerk to get approval for election-related decisions from the secretary of state’s office and allow the office access to video surveillance of voting equipment at all times. It also prohibits Peters from being near voting equipment without supervision, from using the state’s voter registration system until she has completed training and from granting access to the voting equipment rooms without written approval, among other restrictions. Additionally, Peters would be required to submit electronic logs daily for key swipes into the Elections Division to the secretary of state’s office as well as weekly progress reports on elections matters.
And it would require Peters to to “repudiate, retract and disavow” statements she made related to her “willingness to compromise Mesa County’s voting system equipment,” including on a Jan. 6 Facebook Live broadcast.
The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners is also asking for Peters to sign a separate attestation about complying with election protocols, ensuring employment protections of elections workers and complying with the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said he would be shocked if Peters signs the secretary of state’s attestation.
However, Davis said he’s concerned about comments Peters made online last week about getting rid of voting equipment, with Davis saying it could cost a quarter of a million dollars to have to replace the equipment again. He’s also worried about losing employees so close to an election.
Peters did not respond to a request for comment, but a release from her legal defense fund on Monday claimed that the county was “illegally” blocking Peters from rehiring Brown, who was no longer employed with the county as of Nov. 9, to another position. The secretary’s order prevents Brown and Knisley from involvement with the Elections Division.
In the legal defense fund statement, Peters blamed “the organized left and Lincoln Project Republicans” for trying to cancel her and scare those who support her.
“I will not rest until justice is obtained for those, like myself, who champion for transparent and fair elections,” the statement reads.
The clerk is still the subject of complaints in the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts, alleging violations of campaign finance law over allegations of soliciting money for a re-election campaign without an active campaign committee filing and accepting gifts over the limits allowed, including from Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow and election conspiracy theorist.
Another ethics complaint related to the same allegations being reviewed by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is pending. And the original lawsuit filed by the secretary of state’s office is awaiting further action after Peters’ attorneys filed counterclaims against Griswold over Peters’ removal as the designated election official and allegations that elections records were getting deleted during routine maintenance.
State and federal criminal investigations into Peters and the clerk’s office related to a possible security breach are also ongoing.
A lawsuit filed by the county commissioners in December against Peters for failing to attest to a document signed by the board for an election services contract extension was later withdrawn after she certified them.
“The best case scenario, given where we’re at with Clerk Peters, would be for her to resign and let us appoint a new clerk and recorder who does not have the legal trouble with the ethics commission, with potential charge coming from the DA, from the feds,” Davis said. “She has an incredible amount of baggage right now and it doesn’t bode well for the community to have her in there as clerk and recorder.”
Davis said he doesn’t anticipate her resignation or signature on the documents, so he expects another attempt will be made to get a judge to bar her from overseeing the next election until the investigations are complete.
But the commissioner said the focus for the board isn’t whether Peters is guilty or not, rather that Mesa voters can trust their elections. The board is reviewing options, and if a significant amount of the community still doesn’t trust the results of the 2020 election, Davis said commissioners may want to go back to that presidential election and apply some of the processes they took in 2021 such as the hand recounts and ballot imaging to prove votes weren’t changed.
News
Women’s Bean Project turning car dealership into production facility in Athmar Park
It’s time for the Women’s Bean Project to put down roots in a new part of Denver.
After nearly 30 years in Curtis Park, the job-training nonprofit for women bought a former used car dealership in Athmar Park to manufacture and package food products for sale at stores around the country.
“Every business decision we make and all of our programming is affected by the amount of space we have, and that’s how you know you’re out of space — when you can’t make decisions to grow or to change because of building constraints,” said CEO Tamra Ryan, who has been with nonprofit for 18 years.
In June, the organization, which hires women who struggle to find work — 85 percent of the program’s participants have felonies — plans to double its space and move into a new production facility at 1300 W. Alameda Ave. in Athmar Park.
Ryan, 57, said Women’s Bean Project plans to do a $2.8 million renovation. The nonprofit has hired William Brummett Architects to design the space and Palace Construction to complete the build out, which will include a 4,500-square-foot addition.
Women’s Bean Project hires around 60 women on average each year to manufacture and package dry goods for a six to nine-month period, so they can learn the skills necessary for mainstream employment.
The nonprofit’s products are sold in nearly 1,000 retailers around the U.S., including King Soopers, Whole Foods and Safeway, and on the Amazon website. It has an average annual revenue of $2.5 million, Ryan said.
The most popular item is the 10-bean soup mix.
The new dry goods production facility will give Women’s Bean Project more room to add production lines.
“We can make and package more than one product at a time, unlike our current facility, where we have to reset with each new product,” Ryan said.
The nonprofit purchased its current location at 3201 Curtis St. in Curtis Park in 1995 for $185,000, according to property records, and opened that same year. Mainspring, led by Fiona Arnold, is under contract to purchase the building, Ryan said. Mainspring developed the RiNo retail complex Backyard on Blake and has plans to build a five-story hostel at 3030 Welton St. in Five Points.
Women’s Bean Project’s current 10,000-square-foot space has two production lines to make and package its 50 products, including baking mixes, soup mixes, popcorn and spices. The women are involved from start to finish, including helping receive the raw materials, packaging them with filler machines, sealing the products and shipping them out.
The organization had been looking to grow into a larger space for a few years. Last year, when the nonprofit found their new property and saw it sat on 2.5 acres, Ryan realized that it was more than she needed.
“It would be perfect for affordable housing and having affordable housing next door to Women’s Bean Project would also be ideal,” Ryan said.
So, the nonprofit presented the idea to Denver Housing Authority, which bought the building and surrounding land for $4 million in May 2020, according to property records.
Denver Housing Authority has contracted Warren Village to build 74 apartments, a learning center, playgrounds and a community garden adjacent to Women’s Bean Project’s new facility.
And in November 2021, Women’s Bean Project purchased the 15,500-square-foot building, plus its parking lot, from DHA for $2.5 million, according to property records.
The new facility will have an office to support the nonprofit’s human services programming, including a space for healthcare and mental health providers to visit, plus phone booths, small meeting rooms and a computer lab, where program participants can use laptops for job searches or resume writing.
Women’s Bean Project has raised $6.2 million to fund the move and still has $300,000 left of its $6.5 million goal to get the space up and running, Ryan said.
In addition to expanding its production, the nonprofit wants to expand its outreach, Ryan said.
In the first year, Women’s Bean Project plans to hire 15 more women for the extra space, and eventually, by the third year, Ryan said, it will be able to add 40 more women.
The typical employee hasn’t had a job longer than a year, often because of addiction, domestic violence or incarceration. Ryan said 85 percent of the women have had a felony. The average age of the women is 38, and they’re paid $15.87 an hour.
For 70 percent of their time with Women’s Bean Project, they’re working in the business and learning basic job skills, and for the other 30 percent, they’re in computer classes, learning how to interview, updating their resumes or getting help finding a permanent job.
“We don’t just want to grow our business to serve more women, but we also want to make sure when we do that, everything we do serves them in a better way to help them move on to employment in the community,” Ryan said.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. COVID case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalization rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.
Against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We’d like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We’d like our struggling business to thrive like it did before the pandemic. We’d like our children to return to their once-familiar routine of in-person schooling and after-school activities. We’d like to ride on a bus, sing in a choir, get back to the gym, or dance in a nightclub without fear of catching COVID.
Which of these activities is safe? And how safe exactly? These were the questions we sought to answer in our latest research.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spreads mainly by airborne transmission. So the key to preventing transmission is to understand how airborne particles behave, which requires knowledge from physics and chemistry.
Air is a fluid made up of invisible, rapidly and randomly moving molecules, so airborne particles disperse over time indoors, such as in a room or on a bus. An infected person may exhale particles containing the virus, and the closer you are to them, the more likely you are to inhale some virus-containing particles. But the longer the period you both spend in the room, the more spread out the virus will become. If you are outdoors, the space is almost infinite, so the virus doesn’t build up in the same way. However, someone can still transmit the virus if you’re close to them.
Viral particles can be emitted every time an infected person breathes, but especially if their breathing is deep (such as when exercising) or involves vocalization (such as speaking or singing). While wearing a well-fitting mask reduces transmission because the mask blocks the release of virus, the unmasked infected person who sits quietly in a corner is much less likely to infect you than one who approaches you and starts a heated argument.
All variants of SARS-CoV-2 are equally airborne, but the chance of catching COVID depends on the transmissibility (or contagiousness) of the variant (delta was more contagious than previous variants, but omicron is more contagious still) and on how many people are currently infected (the prevalence of the disease). As of January 8, the CDC estimates that 98% of COVID infections in the U.S. are from the omicron variant. While omicron appears more transmissible, it also seems to produce less severe illness, especially in vaccinated people.
Likelihood of becoming infected
In our study, we have quantified how the different influences on transmission change your risk of getting sick: viral factors (transmissibility/prevalence), people factors (masked/unmasked, exercising/sitting, vocalizing/quiet) and air-quality factors (indoors/outdoors, big room/small room, crowded/uncrowded, ventilated/unventilated).
We did this by carefully studying empirical data on how many people became infected in superspreader events where key parameters, such as the room size, room occupancy and ventilation levels, were well-documented and by representing how transmission happens with a mathematical model.
The new chart, adapted from our paper and shown below, gives a percentage likelihood of becoming infected in different situations (you can make it bigger by clicking on it).
A surefire way to catch COVID is to do a combination of things that get you into the dark red cells in the table. For example:
- Gather together with lots of people in an enclosed space with poor air quality, such as an under-ventilated gym, nightclub or school classroom
- Do something strenuous or rowdy such as exercising, singing or shouting
- Leave off your masks
- Stay there for a long time.
To avoid catching COVID, try keeping in the green or amber spaces in the table. For example:
- If you must meet other people, do so outdoors or in a space that’s well-ventilated or meet in a space where the ventilation is good and air quality is known
- Keep the number of people to a minimum
- Spend the minimum possible amount of time together
- Don’t shout, sing or do heavy exercise
- Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks from the time you enter the building to the time you leave.
While the chart gives an estimated figure for each situation, the actual risk will depend on the specific parameters, such as exactly how many people are in a room of what size. If you fancy putting in your own data for a particular setting and activity, you can try our COVID-19 Aerosol Transmission Estimator.
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.
[Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/heres-where-and-how-you-are-most-likely-to-catch-covid-new-study-174473.
A Colorado mountain town lands on New York Times’ “52 Places” to go in 2022
Maddy Brum: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Cheer’ Season 2
Mesa County Clerk who embraced conspiracy theories given 3 days to accept election security oversight
Women’s Bean Project turning car dealership into production facility in Athmar Park
Trey Songz Denies Raping Basketball Player in Las Vegas Hotel
Lindsey Vonn Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Tiger Woods 6 Years After Split
Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study
Get Cooking: Take your pantry to the next level with homemade confit of duck, ghee
Sydney Poitier Pays Tribute To Her Late Father With Touching Message: ‘Miss You Every Day’
Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1