Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 13, Step Out For A Grocery Run — Photos

Angelina Jolie and youngest daughter Vivienne stepped out for a mother-daughter shopping trip in Beverly Hills as they gathered some essentials.

Mother-daughter shopping time! Angelina Jolie, 46, took her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, out to shop for some needed items on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The duo was spotted out in Beverly Hills, CA at Bristol Farms for some groceries as mom toted a case of Bubly sparkling water while Vivienne carried a grocery bag filled with fresh herbs. Vivienne, daughter of the Eternals actress and actor Brad Pitt, 58, pulled back her light brown hair into a low pony tail and wore a casual white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and sneakers for the outing.

Angelina, for her part, kept things casual but still looked as chic as ever, wearing a monochromatic look of a light black coat over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, and black heeled pointed-toe boots. The Academy Award-winner also carried a black leather Celine purse as she and Vivienne waited in line to check out, additionally accessorizing the look with lightly-tinted sunglasses.

Vivienne seems to love joining her mom for grocery shopping! The teen and the Salt actress also stepped out in November 2021 to shop at Gelsons in Hollywood with Vivienne showing off her visible growth spurt as she continues to look more and more like her handsome dad.

The mother-daughter duo also made a recent stop to H&M in London, England, where Vivienne supported Angelina at her Marvel premiere. Vivienne was about a head shorter than her mother, but is likely to catch up height-wise (notably, her sister Shiloh, 15, is also very tall).

Angelina sweetly put her arm around Vivienne at the UK locale as the two made their way through the busy Oxford Circus area to visit the Swedish clothing brands’ flagship, located at the Regent Street intersection. Vivienne wore a casual white t-shirt and gray sweats with sneakers for the outing, while Angelina bundled up in a a long button down wool cut paired with black pumps.