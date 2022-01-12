Animoca Brands-backed Monster Galaxy P2E to launch on Bybit Launchpad

Singapore, Republic of Singapore, 12th January, 2022, Chainwire

Monster Galaxy P2E , a new play-to-earn (P2E) social role-playing mobile game by popular mobile gaming company Gaia Online is launching its token on January 18th, 2022 at 12 PM UTC via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Bybit , one of the world’s fastest-growing. The tokens will be available under the $GGM/USDT pair on Bybit’s Launchpad

Developed by Gaia Online, a well-known name in the gaming sector, Monster Galaxy (Monster Galaxy: The Zodiac Island and Monster Galaxy: Exile) is a wildly successful game series that has amassed in the past decade over 25 million raving fans worldwide and 1.3 million Facebook followers.

The company is now reinventing itself with the Web 3.0 ecosystem by incorporating blockchain technology to launch a new play-to-earn game, Monster Galaxy P2E.

Similar to the previous versions, Monster Galaxy P2E will feature an epic soundtrack and a unique storyline featured in its comic book. Besides the return of fan-favorite Moga monsters (MOGA), this brand new entry will also showcase never-seen-before monsters that players can tame and train in battles and earn $GGM tokens — the game’s native currency. Additionally, each MOGA will be represented as a non-fungible token (NFT) that can be freely traded in the game’s virtual store or any other open NFT marketplaces. The game promises numerous enthralling, adventure-filled moments that will delight the die-hard fans and captivate a whole new audience.

Monster Galaxy P2E is backed by Animoca Brands , a venture capital firm with a growing portfolio of top-notch NFT projects such as Axie Infinity (AXS), OpenSea, and Dapper Labs, as well as Innovion Investing, a venture capital company that has built a strong reputation, incubating and advising renowned DeFi and NFT projects like Wilder World, AIOZ Network and Ramp DeFi.

Says Dejan Horvat, co-founder at Innovion Investing: “The GameFi market within the crypto ecosystem has witnessed tremendous growth in 2021 and is showing all the signs for an upward trajectory in 2022 as well. We believe that Monster Galaxy already has a rich legacy and an established fan base backed by a company that understands the gaming space well. We look forward to coming on board as strategic advisors and working closely with their team.”

“We are thrilled to bring game-changing innovations like Monster Galaxy to our launchpad. Blockchain games add new dimensions to the gaming experience and open up previously walled gardens to new ways of participation. We are bullish on GameFi and the metaverse, and will work to make Bybit’s launchpad the go-to place that connects innovative projects with Bybit users, allowing both to flourish and benefit,” said Bybit Head of Communications, Igneus Terrenus.

Prior to their IEO, Monster Galaxy P2E will launch their Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Enjinstarter on January 15th, and on TrustPad on January 16th.

The Monster Galaxy series of games were first introduced in 2012 by Gaia Online and became an instant hit, garnering over a million followers. Monster Galaxy P2E (play to earn) augments the previous versions by incorporating blockchain technology for a Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Monster Galaxy P2E is an exciting creature-taming and battling game set in the land of Sunshire. Players are tasked with growing their team of Moga monsters and leveraging their unique skills to conquer foes or help friends they encounter on their travels in an adventure-filled world.

The game model incorporates the concept of an open economy where players are incentivized to participate in various activities to earn Galaxy Gems. These in-game tokens are also required to purchase equipment and weapons, and special powers for their Moga monsters. Moreover, each Moga monster represents a unique NFT that can be traded in the game’s virtual store or any other NFT marketplace.

With never-seen-before monsters and distinctive characters, Monster Galaxy P2E promises yet another exhilarating experience that enhances their strong legacy in mobile gaming.

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

