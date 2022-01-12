Connect with us

Celebrities

Ariana Madix on ‘Crying’ to Lala Kent Over Feud and Why She Was “Confused,” as Tom Steamrolls Schwartz

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Talks Lala Kent Feud as Tom Sandoval Explains How He Steamrolls Schwartz and Dishes on "Endearing" Moments With Katie Maloney
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ariana Madix is offering new details, and an update, on her ongoing feud with Lala Kent.

As they continue to see ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana is explaining her confusion over her relationship with Lala as her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, reacts to claims of steamrolling his business partner, Tom Schwartz.

“To go way back to where it all started to very much confuses me, we’ve been cool but there’s been, for a few years at this point, where we are cool but she doesn’t invite me to girls trips to Paris, or [Scheana Shay], me and Tom are just conveniently the only couple not invited on a couples vacation. That had been going on for years but I still felt like we were cool,” Ariana admitted during an interview with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check with Daryn Carp, via Yahoo! Entertainment.

According to Ariana, she felt that she and Lala simply weren’t that close at that point. However, she was truly thrown off by Lala’s reaction to a 2020 podcast interview, during which she proclaimed she was Team Scheana after Scheana accused Lala of failing to support her after her miscarriage.

“I said, ‘I guess I’m Team Scheana because I can understand what she’s going through,’ and I was like, ‘I’m always going to be super protective of Scheana.’ I was like, ‘But I think they’ll still work it out. I still think they’ll eventually come together and figure it out.’ And then she does a podcast and just because I said that, she decided to go on this rant about how I’m a horrible friend and I don’t care about her and she doesn’t care about me and she unfollowed me on Instagram,” Ariana revealed.

Because she and Lala were “actively” in touch at that time, Ariana found herself feeling “so confused.” Then, as the scenes from the show began to air, and she began to see all that Lala had said behind her back, she found herself upset.

“I cried to Lala and was like, ‘I can’t do this. We either have to be real legit friends where we’re really doing this or I can’t do this at all.’ It doesn’t have to be we’re best friends or we’re nothing but… We have a level of trust between us because otherwise I can’t do it… [And] I feel like we’re still going through those ups and downs,” Ariana admitted. “I think that’s the nature too, of our show, is that later on you watch and see what someone says and that really pisses you off. It’s been six months and you dive right back in.”

Ariana also believes her friendship with Lala was impacted by Lala’s friendship with the Witches of WeHo, aka Stassi Schroder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

“Since she became friends with the OG crew, the witches of WeHo and all of that, as soon as she became friends with those people, she dropped me like a bad habit,” Ariana stated.

In addition to Ariana’s drama with Lala, Pump Rules fans saw plenty of drama between the Toms and Katie, largely due to Katie’s claims of Sandoval supposedly steamrolling her husband. However, looking back, Sandoval said that the only steamrolling he did was for Schwartz’s benefit.

“This whole steamrolling thing, I mean… He is not that person. It’s a bit of an act,” Sandoval noted. “Do I [steamroll him]? I steamroll Schwartz in a way of when Schwartz is like, ‘No, we can’t do that,’ or, ‘No we shouldn’t name it Tom’s Good Loving,’ when it comes to our whiskey, I’m like, ‘Yeah dude, no, I love that name.’ I give him that push. I steamroll Schwartz to sort of realize his greatness and his artistic ability.”

“He requires that sort of encouragement because if you say, ‘Alright, yeah, you’re right,’ then nothing happens,” Ariana agreed. “But that being said, he is not this person that just is like, ‘Oh I wish I could tell Tom Sandoval this but I’m scared.’ He’s not that guy at all. I think he knows that people maybe like that guy.”

As for his happy moments with Katie, Sandoval said, “Katie and I had some very endearing moments and it can be very frustrating watching the season back when it’s like, not one, not two, but every single endearing moment between Katie and I are completely cut out.”

“They were like crying with each other at one point,” Ariana explained.

“A couple times,” Sandoval added.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: MEGA

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars Announced For The Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars Announced For The Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’
google news

Following Michelle Obama’s guest appearance on the season premiere, Black-ish is welcoming even more special guests for their final season.

Source: Dario Calmese / Getty

On Tuesday, January 11, the beloved ABC sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The star-studded lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson along with Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Isaiah Mustafa, Stephen A. Smith, and Reid Scott.

Plus, NBA stars DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo will also make guest appearances.

This comes following the former first lady’s guest appearance, which aired on January 3.

Tracee Ellis Ross previously revealed that she is actually the one who reached out to Mrs. Obama about coming on the show.

“It was wonderful,” the actress told WSJ magazine. “She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that’s mixed in with fun, so it’s receivable.”

Ellis also reflected on the importance of the sitcom in an op-ed piece for Entertainment Weekly, opening up about how the series has changed her life.

“I fell in love with the script,” she wrote. “We got to see a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving. And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms — there wasn’t just constant eye-rolling.”

Tracee continued, “And Rainbow was a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view.”

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 PM on ABC.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Terry Crews Jokes ‘White Chicks’ Was ‘Made For TikTok’ After His Scene Goes Viral: ‘I’m Honored’

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Terry Crews Jokes ‘White Chicks’ Was ‘Made For TikTok’ After His Scene Goes Viral: ‘I’m Honored’
google news

The TikTok generation has been introduced to ‘White Chicks!’ Terry Crews reacted to his restaurant scene from the 2004 film going viral on the app.

If you haven’t seen at least one White Chicks reference on TikTok, you need to figure out your For You page! Multiple sound bites from the iconic 2004 film have gone viral on the video-sharing app, specifically from the unforgettable restaurant scene featuring Terry Crews as Latrell Spencer. In the millions of TikToks created with the the clip of Marcus/Tiffany (Marlon Wayans) stuffing his face while on a date with Lattrell, women are showing off their appetites! “I’m a big TikTok fan!” Terry gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while promoting his partnership with Verizon. “That movie was made for TikTok! It those little quotable, bite-sized pieces that still make people laugh.”

@hannahg11

we had to do the part 2

♬ You sure can put it away – Anthony

Terry, who has over 40 million followers on his own TikTok account, continued, “It really was made for TikTok, a minute or less, and a lot of my comedy hits like that, so I’m so honored.” He added that he loves that “a new generation is discovering” the cult classic film, especially through social media.

With the resurgence of White Chicks in culture, could we expect a sequel? Terry said he’d be down! “I love Shawn and Marlon Wayans. They’re the First Family of comedy. They did so much for me and I love those guys. I would be honored to do it,” he admitted.

@hannahg11

it’s a 2 way street ✨✨😍 @therealdbcoop

♬ original sound – Katrina Wright

In the meantime, Terry has been staying ultra busy, hosting America’s Got Talent, starring in the new animated film Rumble on Paramount+, kicking butt in the gym and partnering with Verizon for their Verizon 5G Ultra Show! Terry had the opportunity to visit one of his favorite small businesses Malik Books in LA and help them get their space set up with Verizon 5G Business Internet, which was documented on the new show. Due to the pandemic, owner Malik Muhammad had to shift their business to online, and that was made possible by Verizon 5G Business Internet.

Terry Crews on set shooting the Verizon 5G Ultra Show in Los Angeles, CA. (Courtesy of Verizon)

“Not only did Malik’s business survive, he actually expanded during the pandemic,” Terry said of the independent Black Owned Bookstore that specializes in books, calendars, and gifts full of cultural diversity. “Malik told me he would’ve gone under if not for Verizon 5G Business Internet. It’s just indicative of how technology can really improve our lives, especially during this time.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Georgia Girl Glee: ESPN Anchor Elle Duncan Documents Herself Celebrating UGA’s First National Championship In 41 Years

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Georgia Girl Glee: ESPN Anchor Elle Duncan Documents Herself Celebrating UGA’s First National Championship In 41 Years
google news

Georgia native/ESPN anchor Elle Duncan documents herself going TF crazy at the UGA game.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Last night was the final game of the 2021-2022 college football season and once again, the SEC reigned supreme.

The two teams in the National Championship game were Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide facing his former assistant coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The most interesting part was the two teams had just faced each other only a few weeks prior, with Alabama shocking everyone and beating Georgia inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before that game, Georgia had destroyed everyone who stood in their way while Alabama struggled into the fourth quarter with almost every tough opponent they faced. Thanks to luck and dominance, the two were meeting again for all the marbles and luckily, die-hard Bulldogs fan and ESPN anchor Elle Duncan was there to document it all.

Georgia would go on to win the National Championship last night, marking the first time Kirby beat Nick Saban since he left from under his wings in 2015. No one in the building was having more fun than Elle who let us in on her excitement, which you can view down below.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending