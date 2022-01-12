AscendEX Lists Opulous

AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and crypto loans. NFTs provide easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as music copyrights. Their NFT exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favorite artists. Opulous is powering a lucrative new revenue stream for creators in the form of music copyright NFTs. Opulous DeFi Loans are backed by future royalties and will replace the unfair deals traditionally forced on promising artists.

At Opulous, they believe that this new asset class is here to stay and its importance in the digital world is set to sky-rocket further. However, they want to offer NFTs that hold more than mere speculative value.

The Opulous token gives users ​​access to NFT sales, exclusive NFT rewards, reduced fees on the platform and staking support. When users own an Opulous music copyright NFT, they will earn a percentage of the streaming revenues of the song. Every quarter users will receive their share of the earnings in USDC. Opulous will send these to the My Algo Wallet users submitted during the sale. For the first twelve months, four times in total, Opulous will match every royalty statement with the US dollar amount in OPUL tokens.

AscendEX is excited to announce this partnership with Opulous to support the growth of the music industry and its entrance into the NFT ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

About Opulous

