AscendEX Lists Opulous
AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and crypto loans. NFTs provide easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as music copyrights. Their NFT exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favorite artists. Opulous is powering a lucrative new revenue stream for creators in the form of music copyright NFTs. Opulous DeFi Loans are backed by future royalties and will replace the unfair deals traditionally forced on promising artists.
At Opulous, they believe that this new asset class is here to stay and its importance in the digital world is set to sky-rocket further. However, they want to offer NFTs that hold more than mere speculative value.
The Opulous token gives users access to NFT sales, exclusive NFT rewards, reduced fees on the platform and staking support. When users own an Opulous music copyright NFT, they will earn a percentage of the streaming revenues of the song. Every quarter users will receive their share of the earnings in USDC. Opulous will send these to the My Algo Wallet users submitted during the sale. For the first twelve months, four times in total, Opulous will match every royalty statement with the US dollar amount in OPUL tokens.
AscendEX is excited to announce this partnership with Opulous to support the growth of the music industry and its entrance into the NFT ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
For more information and updates, please visit:
About Opulous
For more information and updates, please visit:
The 500 BTC Blind Trust to Foster Bitcoin Adoption, Btrust, Announces First Steps
It’s time for the Btrust to start making moves. And they did so by announcing their “to-do list” and “high level goals.” A month ago, Block CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z announced the members of the board for their 500 BTC blind trust. Btrust’s purpose is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency” and their field of action is Africa and India.
Hello World 👋
We’ve been working hard on getting ₿trust set up. To start out, we’ve broken up our to-do list into a set of high level goals.
Each of these tasks require careful thought. We’ll be requesting feedback from the community on individual items in the weeks to come!
— btrustteam (@btrustteam) January 11, 2022
Said members of the board took charge and recently showed the world what they’ve been working on since they did so. “Each of these tasks require careful thought. We’ll be requesting feedback from the community on individual items in the weeks to come!,” Btrust said in its inaugural Twitter thread. Before going through those tasks, though, let’s remember who those members are. At the time, NewsBTC reported:
“The blind trust’s board members are: Ojoma Ochai, Obi Nwosu, Abubakar Nur Khalil, and Carla Kirk-Cohen, the only South African of the bunch. By just casually looking at their Twitter feeds it becomes obvious that they’re all thoroughly dedicated to Bitcoin already.”
Related Reading | South African Man Loses $900,000 Worth Of Bitcoin After Accidentally Deleting Keys
In a recent interview with Blockworks, 22-years old Abubakar Nur Khalil said:
“It’s very, very important for us to keep it as transparent as possible,” he said. “We’ll be communicating a lot about the process, our thinking and the things we’re going to be doing going ahead primarily through Twitter.”
And so they did. Let’s explore what that process looks like and what the Btrust will be working on in months to come.
BTC price chart for 01/12/2022 on Coinbase | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Btrust’s Guiding Principles And Jurisdiction
Following Bitcoin’s lead, the first thing the Btrust will do is to establish “Genesis Principles.” In other words, “Btrust’s vision will be laid out in an immutable set of principles.” Everybody involved in the organization will follow them, and there will be the option of using soft-forks and hard-forks to resolve disagreements or to accommodate different visions.
There’s another caveat, “Boards are bound to act in accordance with the principles, but the implementation is their prerogative. This provides flexibility, while staying true to Btrust’s vision.” So far, so good. This all sounds very Bitcoiny.
2️⃣ Implement Principles
We’ll outline how we’re going to implement each of the principles in our work.
Boards are bound to act in accordance with the principles, but the implementation is their prerogative.
This provides flexibility, while staying true to ₿trust’s vision.
— btrustteam (@btrustteam) January 11, 2022
The next step is crucial, “Entity and Jurisdiction.” Under what jurisdiction will the Btrust operate? What type of entity will they choose to be. “Btrust requires a formal entity to hire employees, contract the board and provide a legal system to hold representatives accountable.”
In relation to this, Nur Khalil told Blockworks:
“We’re looking at starting with Africa initially, but then gradually expanding into other regions in the global South,” Nur Khalil said. “So that’s places like India as well. And then in general, with regards to the overall vision, we feel there’s so many disparities in some of these regions like Africa in terms of the actual amount of talented developers versus those of them that are actually working on Bitcoin.”
Custody And Communication
This is a great opportunity to test out Bitcoin’s multisig superpowers. “We will work on a proposal outlining various custody solutions, with the end goal of safely taking custody of the 500 BTC.” Also, important for people out there, Btrust will be hiring “a full time lead to manage daily operations.”
5️⃣ Recruit a Lead
Once we’ve delivered 1️⃣,2️⃣ and 3️⃣, we will be looking to hire a full time lead to manage daily operations of ₿trust.
This is one of the most important board responsibilities, and we’re looking forward to finding somebody to bring ₿tust’s vision to life!
— btrustteam (@btrustteam) January 11, 2022
Last but not least, they’ll build something. “We’re committed to building Btrust with input from the Bitcoin community. For now, we’ll be using twitter to communicate our progress, but it’s not scalable.” And they’ll raise funds to set up the organization. “We want to take our time to think about our approach to custody & company formation. This is a prerequisite for any investment. We’ll create a separate plan for how to cover any required set up funding.”
Related Reading | Spiral BTC Releases Lightning Development Kit. Jack Dorsey’s Puppet Promotes It
In relation to this, Nur Khalil told Blockworks:
“What we’re trying to optimize for is trying to do things gradually because there’s a lot and we won’t just look at the ecosystem and just throw a bunch of money on it. We still have to be meticulous on what the impact is.“
Great work so far, Btrust. We at NewsBTC are looking forward to covering your next steps and seeing what the future brings for the organization, Bitcoin, Africa, and India.
Featured Image by EglantineUdry on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
TA: Ethereum Rallies Above $3,200 But This Resistance Is The Key
Ethereum started an upside correction above the $3,180 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear the $3,250 to continue higher in the near term.
- Ethereum started a decent increase above the $3,200 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,190 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear break above the $3,250 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Aims Upside Break
Ethereum started a decent increase above the $3,150 resistance zone. ETH even broke the $3,200 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a positive zone.
The upward move gained pace, but the bears appeared near the $3,250 level. A high was formed near $3,264 and the price is now consolidating gains. It is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,264 high.
Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,190 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Bitcoin price is trading above $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,250 level. A clear move above the $3,250 level might start a major increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,330 level, above which ether price could test $3,400. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,550 level in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,250 level, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,200 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,190 level and the trend line. A downside break below the $3,190 level might spark a fresh decline. In the stated case, the price could test the $3,100 support zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,264 high.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,190
Major Resistance Level – $3,250
TA: Bitcoin Gearing For Lift-Off to $44K: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin started a steady recovery wave above $42,000 against the US Dollar. BTC tested $43,000 and the bulls might aim more upsides above $43,500.
- Bitcoin is showing positive signs above the $42,000 support zone.
- The price is trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might continue to recover and test the $44,000 resistance zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Starts Recovery
Bitcoin price formed a support base and climbed above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even traded above the $42,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a positive zone.
The upward move gained pace and the price spiked above the $43,000 level. A high is formed near $43,127 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below the $42,800 support level. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $41,315 swing low to $43,127 high.
Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,200 level. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $44,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,000, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,500 zone. The first major support is near $42,200 and the bullish trend line.
The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $41,315 swing low to $43,127 high. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $41,800 level and the 100 hourly SMA. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,200, followed by $41,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $43,000, $43,200 and $44,000.
