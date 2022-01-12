News
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons
Minutes from warmup at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday, the Avalanche announced that rookie defenseman Bo Byram has left the team for personal reasons and would not play against the Predators.
The Avs, who did not disclose any other information about Byram, 20, also said veteran forward Darren Helm is out with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Mikhail Maltsev, who was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.
Colorado is already without left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog, who will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the NHL announced that Colorado coach Jared Bednar will coach the Central Division in next month’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Bednar is the first member of the Avs to be named a head coach at an NHL All-Star Game.
Bull elk entangled in rope in Golden thicket is freed by wildlife responders
A bull elk in Golden on Tuesday morning with rope wrapped around its antlers became further entangled in trees in a thicket before the animal was freed by wildlife officers.
The incident unfolded at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when a local resident reported sighting the distressed elk in the area of 24th Street and Cheyenne Drive, near Golden High School, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
CPW officers arrived on scene at about 9 a.m. and were assisted by the Golden Police Animal Management unit. The trapped elk was tranquilized, released from the entanglement and then given a reversal agent to counter the sedation. The elk was tagged as part of the process.
Responders didn’t see any serious injuries, although the bull was exhausted. It ran off and officials believe the elk will fully recover. The rescue was recorded on video and posted on YouTube.
“Thanks to the local resident who reported this immediately, we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez, in the release.
Land managers rope off areas in attempts to prevent elk from damaging properties, Martinez said.
“It is an aspect of the landscape and shows the intersection of humans and wildlife in our urban interface,” Martinez said. “Land managers have every right to protect their property and the ones in Golden do as good of a job as they can to mitigate conflicts like these. We appreciate their efforts, but these things still can and do happen.”
CPW is currently involved in a five-year study looking at elk movements and land use in the Golden area, the news release said. The study will lead to possible herd management strategies, as well as habitat use objectives.
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Chicago Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
The revelation came subtly Monday from Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
Bill Polian had been tabbed to jump into the driver’s seat for the upcoming coach and general manager searches. And, boy, were the most important leaders at Halas Hall pumped.
“Bill Polian,” McCaskey noted, “is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his success as a football executive, including his hiring of two head coaches, Marv Levy and Tony Dungy, who are themselves in the Hall of Fame. He is well-regarded in league circles and has a lot of contacts. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have Bill assisting us in our search.”
Yet McCaskey also seemed to be suffering from a bit of selective amnesia. He couldn’t remember exactly when Polian linked up with the team.
“At some point during the season,” McCaskey said. “I can’t recall when.”
A little while later, McCaskey was given another opportunity to jog his memory. Just “called him out of the blue,” he mentioned.
But when specifically?
“Like I said, I don’t recall the exact timing,” McCaskey said. “It was at some point during this past season.”
It was at some point during this past season, McCaskey folded in, when he and team President and CEO Ted Phillips were rattled enough by the Bears’ on-field failures to seek outside counsel on what to do with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.
Polian wasn’t the only independent adviser they reached out to. Just the only one they’re comfortable revealing given his leading role in the new search party.
Yet Polian isn’t only steering the hunt for a new GM and new coach. He was also influential in the franchise’s decision to pull the plug on the Pace-Nagy union. At some point this season, Polian’s overview of the Bears’ struggles became valued research that McCaskey and Phillips used in concluding how to attach ramifications to the team’s fifth double-digit-loss season in the last eight years.
“We asked Bill to help us in evaluating our GM and head coach and in helping us make a decision to retain or replace,” McCaskey said. “And if we moved to a replacement situation, (we asked him) to help us in our search to find the replacements.”
That seemingly small disclosure — that Polian was needed to help the Bears maneuver past the “retain or replace” fork in the road — was notable for several reasons.
For starters, it was the latest admission from McCaskey that his trust in his own football judgment remains minimal — startling for a leader heading into his 12th season as chairman and now with the heightened responsibility of having final say on the hiring of a general manager as well as full authority performing regular performance reviews of the GM.
In a more damning quote Monday, McCaskey offered this self-deprecating review of his credentials: “Well, I’m just a fan. I’m not a football evaluator.”
Perhaps more bothersome, though, to at least a handful of folks inside Halas Hall was the surprising divulgence that Polian had been in the shadows for a big chunk of this season, evaluating the team’s failures for the men who called him out of the blue for assistance.
Help wanted
For Nagy, who received almost no backing from above during an excruciating five-game skid from mid-October to late November, it’s possible he might not have been so glowing in his continual praise of the “open and honest” relationship he had with his superiors had he known another undercover football evaluator was judging everything.
One league source with connections to Halas Hall said Nagy was never aware of — or at least never mentioned to those close to him — Polian’s involvement. Not that it would have mattered much. With the direction the Bears season went, McCaskey and Phillips could have consulted a Hall of Fame former GM such as Polian or the manager at the local Jewel-Osco and been led to the same conclusion that Nagy should be fired.
The Bears brain trust seemed to have a much more difficult time deciding what to do with Pace after seven seasons, with several league pipelines of information indicating throughout December and into January that Pace might get a chance to stick around in some capacity.
Polian, though, provided input that helped persuade the Bears to turn to the “Replace” chapter in their Choose Your Own Adventure expedition.
Almost no one in the league has tabbed that move as wrong or unfair or even remotely premature. But within Halas Hall, there are some new questions about the trust factor. Some in the building were thrown off to learn of Polian’s oversight of the 2021 season while also exasperated that neither McCaskey nor Phillips had the football wisdom to make such important decisions with confidence and without outside consultation.
And how exactly, some wondered, could Polian produce a comprehensive evaluation of the Bears’ operation from a distance, without true knowledge of the front office power structure or an understanding of the inner-workings of Halas Hall? Just how complete could his assessment have been if he didn’t speak with those below McCaskey and Phillips — from execs to coaches to support staff?
Where things head from here is anyone’s guess. But Polian’s influence is now paramount.
In the details
Monday’s moves to cut ties with Nagy and Pace were widely praised by Bears fans when they were officially announced. Yet by sundown, after McCaskey — and to a lesser extent Phillips — stumbled through an hour-long state-of-the-team address, worries were renewed about the lack of vision and direction.
For some with close ties to the franchise, the feeling of embarrassment that accompanied the infamous January 2021 McCaskey-Phillips news conference was shoved aside by a new depression, almost a demoralizing acceptance that McCaskey’s football evaluation chops lack substance and a necessary level of detail.
Sure, the Bears may ultimately find themselves a successful GM-coach pairing this month. Or they might not. The most unfortunate part is that some around the league see this next shot they take as little more than a blindfolded three-quarters court heave.
When McCaskey was asked directly Monday how he analyzes whether a GM is performing his duties successfully, he noted that would be largely based on wins, losses and playoff success. Which is, of course, a solid starting point. But to stop there also leaves so much nuance neglected and so many important specifics ignored.
McCaskey offered a bit more Monday on what he looks at to evaluate general managers.
“The number of difference makers and the number of quality players you have on your team,” he said, “the core of the team and how the team is put together are all factors that are considered.”
He even cited content from Polian’s 2021 book “Super Bowl Blueprints” as info that will guide him during a consequential search for new leaders this month.
Polian, McCaskey emphasized, writes in his book “about decisions he made as a general manager that were considered wildly unpopular at the time. But eventually they bore fruit, and you have to be ready and willing to make what may very well be an unpopular decision if you’re convinced its best for the Bears.”
That was almost a warning to Bears fans to buckle up.
‘What makes him think he’s going to get it right?’
The Bears’ union with Polian has drawn mixed reviews since it was announced. Polian’s credentials during his 28 seasons as a league executive are undeniable. First, as general manager of the Buffalo Bills and later as a GM and team president with the Indianapolis Colts, Polian helped guide his teams to six Super Bowl appearances, including the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI triumph over the Bears.
But, detractors point out, Polian was also fired from the Colts 10 years ago after a lengthy stretch in which the team couldn’t get much right in the draft and owner Jim Irsay decided a change in management was necessary.
Polian’s pre-draft certainty as an analyst in 2018 that Lamar Jackson would be a better fit in the NFL as a receiver rather than as a quarterback has been widely panned with suggestions that it exposes his lack of sense for how the game has evolved.
A year before that, Polian boldly tabbed Chad Kelly the most talented quarterback in a 2017 draft class that produced Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and, yes, even Mitch Trubisky.
Like any accomplished football evaluator, Polian has misses alongside grand achievements.
The Bears have now given him heightened authority to aid their revival efforts by steering their search process.
After hires are made, though, Polian will go down the same path Ernie Accorsi took after serving in a similar consulting role for the Bears in 2015. He will part ways with the Bears and be given a heartfelt thank you as he distances himself from the organization and such significant decisions with no skin in the game and no consequences if they don’t work out.
McCaskey, though, remains convinced the process will be solid.
“Frustrated Bears (fans) may be thinking, ‘What makes him think he’s going to get it right this time?’” he said Monday. “Well, we’re confident that with the experience we’ve gained, and with the makeup of our search team, we will find a general manager and a head coach who will lead our Bears to the success that all our Bears fans deserve.”
Biden challenges Senate on voting: ‘Tired of being quiet!’
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.
Biden told a crowd in Atlanta gathered on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University that he’d been having quiet conversations with senators for months over the two bills — a lack of progress that has brought him criticism from activists in his own party.
“I’m tired of being quiet!” he shouted to cheers from the crowd.
In his remarks, Biden invoked the civil rights battles of the 1960s. He likened the wrongs of the past to modern-day efforts to subvert elections through the Capitol riot a year ago and a series of GOP-backed laws passed after former President Donald Trump lost in 2020 and then falsely claimed widespread voter fraud. Biden chastised Republicans for falling in line behind Trump’s election lies.
“Today, we call on Congress to get done what history will judge,” Biden said. “Pass the freedom to vote act.”
Biden’s speech was forceful, blunt and explicit, referring to new efforts to limit voting access as “Jim Crow 2.0.” For the first time, he directly advocated eliminating the Senate’s vote-blocking device called the filibuster in order to debate and vote on election and voting rights legislation. Though his focus brings more national attention to the debate ahead, it’s not clear what impact his newfound fire will have.
Current rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation — a threshold that Senate Democrats can’t meet alone because they have just a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. Republicans unanimously oppose the voting rights measures.
There also aren’t enough Democratic votes to change the Senate rule. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin threw more cold water on the idea Tuesday, saying he believes any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in. And there aren’t any Republican senators willing to sign on.
“Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect Americans’ right to vote,” Biden said. “Not one. Not one.”
Congressional Democrats have written voting legislation that would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation by striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security. The legislation also would reduce the influence of big money in politics and limit partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.
The package would create national election standards that would trump state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Republicans say the changes are not aimed at fairness but at giving Democrats an advantage in elections.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky accused Biden of invoking “the brutal racial hatred of Jim Crow Segregation to smear states’” new voting laws.
And it is coming from “a sitting president of the United States who pledged to lower the temperature and unite America,” McConnell said.
Even if Democrats clear the obstacles to passing the legislation, it could be too late to counter voting restrictions passed in 19 states following Trump’s 2020 loss and his lies — embraced by many in the GOP — that the election was stolen through voter fraud.
Voting rights advocates in Georgia and nationwide are increasingly anxious about what may happen in 2022 and beyond. They view the changes in many states as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters, a key Democratic constituency.
“This matters to all of us,” Biden insisted. “The goal of the former president and his allies is to disenfranchise anyone who votes against him, simple as that.”
The president spent decades in the Senate, and he spoke with regret of how much it’s changed for the worse, calling it “a shell of its former self.” He spoke of an era not long ago when an issue like voting rights would never have been so rancorously partisan.
He recalled working with segregationist lawmakers in the Senate to get legislation passed and for it then to be signed into law by Republican presidents. But now, the filibuster has been used frequently to block even the debating of some legislation.
“How do you want to be remembered?” he asked his former congressional colleagues.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has set next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a deadline to either pass voting legislation or consider revising the rules. Biden told his audience, “The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation’s history.”
“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” he declared. “I will defend the right to vote, our democracy, against all enemies foreign, yes and domestic. The question is where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”
Biden also visited Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit. He stood quietly as Martin Luther King III placed a wreath outside at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
Some voting rights advocates boycotted Biden’s speech out of frustration over Washington’s inaction. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, known for her untiring voting rights work, said she skipped the event because of a scheduling conflict, which she did not explain further.
King said in a statement that he was happy to host Biden, but that he also supported those who chose to skip the speech.
“We’ve seen what’s possible when President Biden uses the full weight of his office to deliver for bridges,” he said, referencing Biden’s successful push for a $1 trillion infrastructure spending deal. “And now we need to see him do the same for voting rights.”
Republicans who have fallen in line behind Trump’s election misinformation are separately promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and by backing for elective office some of those who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke before Biden on Tuesday, warning that the barrage of new state laws means there is “a danger of becoming accustomed to these laws, a danger of adjusting to these laws as though they are normal.”
“There is nothing normal about a law that makes it illegal to pass out water or food to people standing in long voting lines,” she said, to cheers.
Georgia is at the center of it all, one of the key battleground states in the 2020 elections. After the votes were counted and recounted, Trump told the top state election official he wanted the official to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss. The state’s votes nonetheless went to Biden, and both of its Senate seats went to Democrats as well.
Last year, the state’s Republican governor signed a sweeping rewrite of election rules that, among other things, gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. That has led to concerns that the Republican-controlled state board could exert more influence over the administration of elections, including the certification of county results.
___
Amy reported from Atlanta. AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
