Celebrities
Bella Hadid Shows Off Incredible Figure In Sexy Victoria’s Secret Lingerie For Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner & Bella Hadid got us super excited when she slayed in sexy lingerie for the new Victoria’s Secret campaign.
Another day, another campaign for Bella Hadid, 25, who stars in the new Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day 2022 campaign. The model looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the photoshoot when she rocked pink lacy lingerie featuring underwear bras and sheer, mesh underwear.
In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Bella put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display when she rocked a white and pink sheer lace Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Heart Embroidered Balconette Bra with a matching Garter Belt and Keyhole Cheekini Panty. She topped her look off with silver drop earrings and sheer white lace thigh-high socks.
Another stunning photo featured Bella rocking a bright pink Very Sexy Unlined Sheer Mesh & Lace Babydoll dress that had a low-cut strappy neckline and was completely cut out on the front. The transparent dress showed off her rock-hard abs and she styled the top with a pair of hi-rise pink underwear.
Bella officially rejoined the brand in December after Victoria’s Secret completely relaunched its brand with Bella as the face of their VS Collective line. Aside from all of her sexy pink looks, Bella also slayed in sexy black lace lingerie.
Bella recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, where she sat in a chair backward while showing off her amazing figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.
Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”
Celebrities
Judge Orders Erika Jayne’s AMEX Records Turned Over in Bankruptcy, RHOBH Star Was Given Card by Tom’s Firm
American Express is being forced to submit the credit card statements of a card used by Erika Jayne, but belonging to Thomas Girardi, to a federal judge.
Amid the once-famed attorney‘s ongoing bankruptcy cases, one of which is against his former law firm, Girardi Keese, and another aimed at him personally, a trustee made a motion to expose potential payments made for Thomas’ now-estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika, over the past 10 years.
According to documents obtained by Radar Online on January 10, a judge recently granted a motion filed by the trustee assigned to Thomas’ case, who is hoping to locate assets of Thomas’ and repay his $101 million debt.
As the outlet explained, the trustee wanted permission from the court that would allow them to request the American Express records because the statements provided by Thomas and his firm did not answer the questions they were hoping to answer in regard to whether or not Thomas committed fraud against his former clients.
“While the Debtor’s bank statements contain general line item entries relating to the payments, no additional information was found in the Debtor’s records that sheds any light on the nature of the payments made, or if the Debtor received reasonably equivalent value in exchange for the payments,” the court documents read.
“The trustee’s review did reveal, however, substantial payments made by the Debtor to American Express,” they added.
The filing also noted that Girardi Keese provided American Express cards not just to several of their employees but also to Erika, which will surely fuel the possibility of an impending confirmation that Thomas was, in fact, using his victims’ money to pay her bills.
Over the years, Thomas has been accused of stealing millions from his former clients, including $2 million from widows and orphans of plane crash victims. And because it has been alleged that he used those reportedly stolen settlements to fund Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle, she’s been dragged into a number of lawsuits against him.
She’s also been hit with a $25 million lawsuit, which accused the RHOBH cast member of receiving transfers from Thomas and his firm — and demanded she returns those funds.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.
Celebrities
Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter
The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou made history this week.
On Jan 10. The US Mint announced that the legendary memoirist would become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter. The new coin is a part of the American Women Quarters Program that will include the images of prominent American female figures throughout history. According to the organization’s press release, more quarters in the series will be revealed throughout 2022 and 2025.
The revered author rose to prominence after releasing the famous piece in 1969, but Angelou has published a wide range of bestselling books and is the recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees and awards.
“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.
“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society,” she said. “I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”
Congrats to the late Maya Angelou!
Celebrities
Queen Latifah: See 1st Photo Of Actress On ‘The Equalizer’ Set Since Chris Noth Was Fired
Queen Latifah filmed scenes for ‘The Equalizer’ in New York City without co-star Chris Noth, who was fired from the CBS show over sexual assault allegations.
Queen Latifah is back to work on the set of her CBS drama series The Equalizer, after co-star Chris Noth was terminated for allegations of sexual assault. The actress, 51, was photographed filming scenes on Monday (Jan. 10) in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Queen was dressed in a heavy all-black ensemble, while holding a gun, as her character Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother who fights for justice as a street vigilante in NYC. The series, which is currently in season 2, is a reboot of the 1980s show that starred Edward Woodward.
The Equalizer reboot also starred Chris, 67, as William Bishop, a liaison between Robyn and the CIA. But on Dec. 21, Universal Television and CBS confirmed to HollywoodLife via statement that Chris was fired from the show after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. Chris made his final appearance as William in “Separated,” the eighth episode of season 2. It aired on January 2.
The allegations against Chris were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Two women (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy), Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, claimed that Chris had nonconsensual sex with them in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Chris denied the accusations in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” In the wake of The Hollywood Reporter article, a third woman came forward to accuse Chris of sexual misconduct.
The fallout from the sexual assault allegations also carried over to HBO Max’s And Just Like That. Chris had filmed scenes for the Sex and the City revival series’ upcoming finale in a fantasy sequence taking place in Paris between his character Big, who died of a heart attack in the premiere, and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. However, the footage has since been cut, according to TVLine, and Chris will make no further appearances in the show.
