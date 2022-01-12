Celebrities
Ben Affleck Insists He Has No Regrets Making ‘Gigli’ With Jennifer Lopez: It Was A ‘Gift’ To Watch It Bomb
‘Gigli’ was critically panned and a box office bomb, but it’s also the film that birthed Bennifer — and allowed Ben Affleck to discover his passion for directing.
Even Oscar winner Ben Affleck has a bad movie or two — but none are as memorable as his box office bomb Gigli with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The 2003 flick had plenty of hype due to Bennifer mania at the time, but ultimately bombed at the box office — bringing in $7.2 million worldwide after costing $75 million to make. Despite the bad reviews, Ben still looks at the project — which did introduce him to J.Lo — as a “gift.”
“If the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” Ben said during an interview with BFF Matt Damon in Entertainment Weekly, which was published on Jan. 11. “So in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,” he added.
Jennifer was married to Cris Judd at the time they started filming Gigli, however her marriage fell apart shortly after. Ben and J.Lo’s on-set friendship quickly became an off-screen romance that resulted in a media frenzy (which also birthed the nickname “Bennifer”). The couple, then in their early 30s, became engaged in Nov. 2002 after Ben proposed at his mother’s Boston home with an iconic Harry Winston pink diamond that cost a reported $2 million. After postponing their Labor Day 2003 wedding, the couple sadly split for in Jan. 2004 — shockingly rekindling their romance in April 2021.
During the chat, Ben reflected on the past media attention surrounded his relationship with Jen and how it affected Gigli. “The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm,” he recalled. “And I remember talking to [director Martin Brest] the Friday it came out and I was like it’s just spectacular, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. This is as bad as it gets,” Ben said. The box office bomb, he added, “engendered a lot of negative feelings in people about” him, which he revealed “was depressing and really made me question things and feel disappointed and have a lot of self-doubt.”
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox Amidst Their Divorce
Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Kim Kardashian is feeling about her estranged husband Kanye West’s newfound romance with Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian, 41, may have moved on to a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but she’s still embroiled in an on-going divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44. Now that Kanye has himself moved on to a new relationship with NYC downtown darling Julia Fox, 31, sources are revealing how the SKIMS founder truly feels about the situation.
“Kim has officially hit that moment where she knows she doesn’t need Kanye in her life besides him being the father of their children. There is now the full disconnect now that she has found Pete,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She now knows how to move on and there is now no chance whatsoever of reconciliation no matter what Kanye wants or intends on doing to try to win her back.”
The source went on to share that 2022 is a year of “new beginnings” for the mother-of-four and that she does want her ex to be happy but still “kept in check” to know they are “no longer a couple,” hence fully in support of his new dating life.
“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” another KarJenner insider spilled to HL. “She has completely moved on from their relationship and wants nothing but the best for him. Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end that’s all she wants for him.”
Moreover, an additional source shared that Kim also has “[no] negative feelings” toward her ex and just wants him to do what he does best as a creative. “Before Kim was married to Kanye, he was one of her best friends for so long and she would love to get back to that place with him,” the source went on. “She would love to one day have the type of relationship with him where they joke around with each other and share holidays together with their significant others […] Kim would love to see Kanye with someone who treats him well and compliments him, whether it be Julia or another woman.”
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Jeans As She Picks Up Daughter True, 3, From A Playdate
Stylish mama! Khloe Kardashian channeled the 90s in straight leg jeans with a skintight bodysuit and sky high booties as she picked up daughter True.
All eyes are on Khloe Kardashian! The 37-year-old looked sensational in a fitted, long-sleeved body suit and straight leg, ripped jeans on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as she picked up her daughter True Thompson, 3, from what appeared to be a playdate in images published by DailyMail. The Good American founder — who was no doubt wearing her own denim line — added a pair of black suede Christian Louboutin booties (featuring their sexy red soles). She kept her shoulder length hair down and straight for the outing.
Khloe was spotted stepping out of a black SUV and then taking a phone call as she approached a house, where True was outside with a friend. The toddler looked stylish as usual in a beige colored sweatshirt dress and lace-up brown booties. She also appeared to be rocking a new hair style, going for two little pig tails on each side of her head! Khloe and another woman were then seeing taking the two kids to what looked like a nearby park for some more playing time.
True and Khloe were spotted out just a day prior as they made their way through an LA parking lot holding hands. The back-to-back appearances come hot off of Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloe for his baby drama pertaining to Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. The Toronto-born NBA star initially denied that he could be the father of Maralee’s baby in court documents, insisting that they had only hooked-up the one time — despite Maralee saying the two had a five-month affair. A paternity test proved Tristan had, indeed, fathered a third child last week — prompting him to take to Instagram after the news was confirmed.
After an initial post saying he “takes full responsibility” and plans to “amicably raising” their son, Tristan posted a full blown apology to ex Khloe. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated via Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” While Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back on romantically during the June airing of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, it was reported that they split again just days later.
Taylor Lautner & Fiancée Tay Dome Enjoy Malibu Coffee Date 2 Months After Engagement – Photos
But first, coffee! Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome got their caffeine fix while walking their dog in beautiful Malibu, California.
Taylor Lautner, 29, and Tay Dome, 24, shared their love for caffeine as well as each other on a coffee date. The Twilight star and his fiancée were spotted grabbing coffee together in Malibu on Tuesday, Jan. 11, exactly two months after their engagement. Tay rocked a green, turtle neck crop top and mom jeans while Taylor kept it comfy in a tan sweatsuit accented with beige sleeves and a mint green pocket. Tay held onto their coffees while the actor walked their dog.
The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor proposed to Tay on November 11, 2021. He set the stage for his proposal beautifully, as Tay captured on her Instagram post. Taylor got down on one knee in front of a red neon sign that read “Lautner” surrounded by an array of candles and rose pedals. Naturally, the registered nurse accepted his proposal as she captioned the pic, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”
Taylor also was eager to dote on his new fiancée. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote in his own Instagram post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poo emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”
The two Tays first started dating in 2018 soon after Taylor split up with Billie Lourd. They met through Taylor’s sister, Makena Lautner, and officially announced their relationship that fall. They have been going strong ever since and keeping fans updated on their blossoming relationship.
From being each others’ plus-ones at weddings to taking road trips together, the newly-engaged couple has done it all. The two enjoyed a romantic date night on the beach just months before their engagement in August 2021. As they posed in front of the sunset, Tay wore a flannel shirt, jeans and a cute pair of white heels while Taylor sported a casual grey T-shirt. Little did they know, he’d be popping the question just months later.
