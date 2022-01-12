Bitcoin
Bitrue Adds Songbird SGB Trading Pair In Futures
January 12 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they will be adding Songbird SGB into their Futures function starting January 13th at 11:00 UTC.
Songbird is the canary network token from Flare Networks, which is being used as a testbed before the launch of a later token known as Spark. Songbird was distributed to holders of XRP in late 2021 and can be purchased in the spot exchange at Bitrue.
Bitrue added Futures trading to their range of functions starting in July of 2021. Since the initial launch they have been expanding the coins available week by week, and now have over 60 coins supported.
This newest addition makes Bitrue the first and only exchange to support Songbird Futures trading. It is also launching with a 0% maker fee, benefitting users who provide liquidity and facilitating an overall smoother experience for all users.
“Songbird continues to be one of the most popular coins on our exchange, due to its strong potential and the significant overlap with the XRP community to which Bitrue is closely affiliated with. We are very pleased to be doing all that we can to support Songbird and we are confident that this latest addition is going to be very warmly received by 4 million traders on Bitrue.” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue.
Bitrue has previously pledged to support the airdrop of the Spark token FLR later this year. They are also a part of the Songbird FTSO program, wherein they provide pricing data in service to a decentralized oracle which can then be used by third parties who require accurate information.
About Bitrue
Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified cryptocurrency exchange with support for trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. They have offices worldwide and continue to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy.
Find more information at www.bitrue.com
More Green Energy: Crypto Mining Saves A Hydro Power Plant In Costa Rica
Green energy powers most of Bitcoin mining and the world might as well face it. And the rest of the cryptocurrencies that use Proof-Of-Work might be right behind, because they follow the same incentives. In their quest for cheaper energy sources, they all reach the same conclusion. Humanity is wasting renewable energy all over the world. And wasted energy is the cheapest of them all.
In today’s story, a hydropower plant that had to pause operations for nine months found cryptocurrency mining and got the dream client they needed. Reuters gives us the prelude to the story:
“The plant was forced to reinvent itself after 30 years because the government stopped buying electricity during the pandemic due to surplus power supply in the Central American country, where the state has a monopoly on energy distribution.”
How much green energy does a country has to have to just stop buying from a clean hydro plant? Well, according to hydropower.org:
“At the end of 2016, Costa Rica reached a total installed hydropower capacity of 2.12 GW. The country dominated the headlines for the second consecutive year, achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity production for a total of 271 days.”
How Did Crypto Mining Enter The Hydro Plant’s Picture?
Because of the FUD that everybody and their grandmas spread through traditional media and spills into social media, Eduardo Kooper, the owner of the plant, doubted to go the crypto mining route. However, they just had to pivot. They tried other ventures, like making frozen food, and none of them work. There was no other choice.
“I was very skeptical at first, but we saw that this business consumes a lot of energy and we have a surplus.”
The hydroelectric company, with its three plants valued at $13.5 million and a three Megawatt capacity, invested $500,000 to venture into hosting digital mining computers.”
Why would miners move their operation to a hydro plant, though? Wouldn’t it be more comfortable doing it at home? They are heavily incentivized to look for the cheapest energy possible, that’s why. And green energy is renewable. Coal is not. The Reuters report quotes one of the hydropower plant’s satisfied customers:
“Installing it in this place is much more profitable than at home,” at almost half the cost, he calculated, after connecting his computer to the network at the river-powered plant.”
Business is business.
BTC price chart for 01/12/2022 on OkCoin | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Green Energy And Crypto Mining, A Match Made In Heaven
We at NewsBTC have been telling you this. Bitcoin mining incentivizes the creation of green energy infrastructure. And it can finance green energy plants already in place. Mining provides both a buyer of first resort and a buyer of last resort. Three months ago, we wrote:
“A whitepaper by the Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative from earlier this year had explained how bitcoin mining, when using renewable energy, “is especially suited to accelerate the energy transition” towards a cleaner electricity grid.”
And two months ago, in an article on how Bitcoin mining is helping the Navajo Nation in more ways than one, we told you:
“As the world is trying to phase out coal-powered energy, the Navajo innovate to keep up with the times. According to Walter Hasse, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority president, “I had excess electricity that I still had to pay for and deal with. Now, I want to build renewable energy to replace my lost coal resources that are throughout the nation. I need someone to consume that renewable energy resource.”
And with Bitcoin mining, they have that buyer. And now, the other PoW cryptocurrencies can follow that example. In Costa Rica, the other side of the world, a power station manager reaches the same conclusion as the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority president. Quoting Reuters again:
“Kooper said international cryptocurrency miners are looking for clean, cheap energy and a stable internet connection, which Costa Rica has plenty of. However, he said Costa Rica’s government should be more aggressive about trying to attract more crypto mining business, although he gave no specifics.”
The Green Energy Future We Deserve
Proof-Of-Work mining is a net positive for the planet. It will lead us to the green energy future that humanity’s dreaming of. It’s the only industry that can do so. And the revolution is already well underway.
Featured Image: Screenshot from Reuters' video report | Charts by TradingView
Animoca Brands-backed Monster Galaxy P2E to launch on Bybit Launchpad
Singapore, Republic of Singapore, 12th January, 2022, Chainwire
Monster Galaxy P2E, a new play-to-earn (P2E) social role-playing mobile game by popular mobile gaming company Gaia Online is launching its token on January 18th, 2022 at 12 PM UTC via an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Bybit, one of the world’s fastest-growing. The tokens will be available under the $GGM/USDT pair on Bybit’s Launchpad
Developed by Gaia Online, a well-known name in the gaming sector, Monster Galaxy (Monster Galaxy: The Zodiac Island and Monster Galaxy: Exile) is a wildly successful game series that has amassed in the past decade over 25 million raving fans worldwide and 1.3 million Facebook followers.
The company is now reinventing itself with the Web 3.0 ecosystem by incorporating blockchain technology to launch a new play-to-earn game, Monster Galaxy P2E.
Similar to the previous versions, Monster Galaxy P2E will feature an epic soundtrack and a unique storyline featured in its comic book. Besides the return of fan-favorite Moga monsters (MOGA), this brand new entry will also showcase never-seen-before monsters that players can tame and train in battles and earn $GGM tokens — the game’s native currency. Additionally, each MOGA will be represented as a non-fungible token (NFT) that can be freely traded in the game’s virtual store or any other open NFT marketplaces. The game promises numerous enthralling, adventure-filled moments that will delight the die-hard fans and captivate a whole new audience.
Monster Galaxy P2E is backed by Animoca Brands, a venture capital firm with a growing portfolio of top-notch NFT projects such as Axie Infinity (AXS), OpenSea, and Dapper Labs, as well as Innovion Investing, a venture capital company that has built a strong reputation, incubating and advising renowned DeFi and NFT projects like Wilder World, AIOZ Network and Ramp DeFi.
Says Dejan Horvat, co-founder at Innovion Investing: “The GameFi market within the crypto ecosystem has witnessed tremendous growth in 2021 and is showing all the signs for an upward trajectory in 2022 as well. We believe that Monster Galaxy already has a rich legacy and an established fan base backed by a company that understands the gaming space well. We look forward to coming on board as strategic advisors and working closely with their team.”
“We are thrilled to bring game-changing innovations like Monster Galaxy to our launchpad. Blockchain games add new dimensions to the gaming experience and open up previously walled gardens to new ways of participation. We are bullish on GameFi and the metaverse, and will work to make Bybit’s launchpad the go-to place that connects innovative projects with Bybit users, allowing both to flourish and benefit,” said Bybit Head of Communications, Igneus Terrenus.
Prior to their IEO, Monster Galaxy P2E will launch their Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Enjinstarter on January 15th, and on TrustPad on January 16th.
About Monster Galaxy P2E
The Monster Galaxy series of games were first introduced in 2012 by Gaia Online and became an instant hit, garnering over a million followers. Monster Galaxy P2E (play to earn) augments the previous versions by incorporating blockchain technology for a Web 3.0 ecosystem.
Monster Galaxy P2E is an exciting creature-taming and battling game set in the land of Sunshire. Players are tasked with growing their team of Moga monsters and leveraging their unique skills to conquer foes or help friends they encounter on their travels in an adventure-filled world.
The game model incorporates the concept of an open economy where players are incentivized to participate in various activities to earn Galaxy Gems. These in-game tokens are also required to purchase equipment and weapons, and special powers for their Moga monsters. Moreover, each Moga monster represents a unique NFT that can be traded in the game’s virtual store or any other NFT marketplace.
With never-seen-before monsters and distinctive characters, Monster Galaxy P2E promises yet another exhilarating experience that enhances their strong legacy in mobile gaming.
For more information please visit: https://playmonstergalaxy.com
For updates, please follow Monster Galaxy P2E’s social platforms on
Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Discord
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow Bybit’s social platforms on
Discord | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | Twitter | Youtube
Contacts
Founder and CEO
A Step Towards DeFi 3.0: A Sneak Peek Into Alfprotocol
One thing that keeps the development team occupied is ensuring that the platform’s launch provides users with a bug-free, smooth, and efficient protocol that offers an intuitive interface. As a result, the user interface has been extensively revised. Alf’s goal is to make sure that the user can navigate the platform with ease and take full advantage of the platform and all of its capabilities.
Today, Alf protocol unveils the first look at its user interface. Although the design is not finalized, the preview gives an extensive overview of what the team has planned. The final version of the user interface may alter somewhat in appearance but retain the same functionality.
The Dashboard
The dashboard for the Alf Protocol will provide a brief snapshot of the market’s performance. Users will be able to see the entire value locked, the total supply and demand, the top-performing pairs, and other information to ensure that they are always up to date on market dynamics.
The Farming Panel
The farming panel will provide an easy way for farming options on the given pair. The panel will allow access to leveraged and non-leveraged farming options with detailed balance information and expected APY. The panel will provide all the essential information to help investors make vital decisions before committing their funds.
Alf users will have access to high leverage farming options from the same panel, with leverage up to 200x only achievable due to the protocol’s use of Solana’s lightning-fast blockchain, which will ensure the safe monitoring and liquidation of unhealthy positions.
The team at Alf Protocol is currently working hard to continue developing the protocol, with more previews of the platform expected to come out soon.
Find out more about Alf Protocol, and stay tuned for more updates.
