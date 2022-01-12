Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data takes a plunge: ‘An encouraging sign’ as COVID cases surge

Brandon Ingram got the ball off a sideline inbounds play with three seconds left, rose up from 26 feet and fired.

Splash.

With one shot, Minnesota’s frantic rally down the stretch Tuesday in New Orleans was rendered moot. Despite Anthony Edwards’ 20 fourth-quarter points that nearly saved the Timberwolves from themselves, all the Wolves were left holding when the buzzer sounded was a deserved “L,” falling 128-125 in New Orleans to snap Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

“Collectively as a unit I didn’t feel like we were locked in from the beginning to the end. Deserved to lose this one. Last second shot. we deserved to lose this one,” Patrick Beverley said. “They beat us to every 50-50 ball. They played harder than us, played with more pace than us. Played more physical than us. We complained a lot.”

It’s only Minnesota’s second loss of the year in 11 contests against the Western Conference’s bottom six teams in the current standings — with both defeats coming at the hands of New Orleans. The Pelicans haven’t played like a sub-.500 team of late. They’re 12-10 over their last 22 contests. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch cited that stat pregame, almost as a warning of sorts to his team.

They didn’t heed it.

“We acted like we was just going to walk in, get a win and it was going to be sweet. We going to come in, get a five-game winning streak, it’s cool,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “This is the NBA. You’ve got to work for that. It ain’t just given. We came in here acting like it was going to just be given to us this game. That team fights. We know what they do. We know what they do. We’ve played them three times, and we’ve garnered great leads against them, and they’ve come back every single time. I don’t know what the confusion was. I don’t know if we thought we was the Warriors all of a sudden, I don’t know, but we’ve got to play basketball our way.”

They certainly didn’t do that over the first three-plus quarters. Minnesota’s previous four games came against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Houston, the latter two Beverley aptly described as two of the worst teams in the NBA. None of the four ever really even played a true center. Yes, the Wolves blitzed them all. Finch called those “fat wins.” Beverley called them “trick games.”

And the Wolves fell for the trap.

They were lackluster for 40 minutes Tuesday. The Wolves refused to get back on defense, surrendering 28 fastbreak points. They were outrebounded. The Pelicans (15-26) got pretty much whatever they wanted offensively, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 49 percent from deep. Ingram finished with 33 points and nine assists.

It’s a wonder, frankly, that Minnesota was in the game to the final shot. That was a product of the Wolves’ offense, which shot 49 percent from the field. Towns scored 26 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 28 points in the final frame as he continued to deliver haymakers in an attempt to save the Wolves from themselves. Malik Beasley hit six triples, including one with 12 seconds to play to draw the Wolves within one. D’Angelo Russell’s floater with four ticks to play tied the game after Minnesota trailed by double digits in the fourth.

But it was all for naught. Edwards nor Finch even thought much of the second-year standout’s scintillating final frame.

“I blame myself. I can’t perform in the fourth and not perform in the first and second quarter,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t struggling to get into a rhythm, I just wasn’t playing at all. It would be different if I was taking shots. I wasn’t taking shots, I wasn’t being aggressive, I wasn’t making plays. I wasn’t doing anything. I was just out there.”

Edwards found a way to flip the switch in the fourth, as did his teammates, but it was too little, too late. Another lesson the Timberwolves had to learn the hard way. Moreover, it’s a lesson Minnesota (20-21) figured to have learned by now. The Wolves aren’t good enough to win games without maximum effort.

“I just think they came here (without) willing to put the work in early,” Finch said. “We were looking for shortcuts.”

That’s simply not a route the Timberwolves can take if they plan to reach their desired destination of the playoffs.

“We talked about it (Tuesday) morning. We talked about how we always get to four games, but we can never get to five, so are we going to be the same team we’ve been all year or are we going to be different? Are we going to raise our standards?” Towns said. “It didn’t come out looking like we’re trying to raise our standards, so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board, got to start a whole new streak and get to that five finally one time.”

BRIEFLY

Jaylen Nowell left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.