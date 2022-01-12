News
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data takes a plunge: ‘An encouraging sign’ as COVID cases surge
The light at the end of the omicron variant tunnel might be seen in the sewage.
The Boston-area COVID-19 wastewater tracker is now taking a major plunge after skyrocketing to record-high levels during the holidays.
The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.
“Wow, look at that fall,” Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases, told the Herald as he refreshed the latest wastewater data on Tuesday.
“It’s an encouraging sign,” he added. “Maybe it could be the beginning of the end of omicron.”
After the Boston-area wastewater tracker spiked to astronomical levels during the holidays — when the Y axis had to be increased because it didn’t fit anymore — Massachusetts smashed record-high daily case counts for several days.
More than 24,000 virus infections were reported on three days last week, and more than 60,000 cases were recorded over the weekend. Meanwhile, COVID hospitalizations have climbed to nearly 3,000 patients, which hasn’t happened since the spring of 2020.
“The hope is that omicron is going to fall off fairly quickly,” Hamer said. “And this tracker could be a premonition of what’s to come.”
As fast as the wastewater data went up a few weeks ago, it appears that it’s starting to come down just as quickly.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 6,810 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 41% drop from the peak level just last week — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 3.
The northern region daily average is now 5,091 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is also about a 41% decrease from the northern region’s peak last week — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.
The quick drop in the wastewater data is “definitely something to look forward to,” Hamer said.
“The UK is starting to see a decrease now in cases,” he added. “If everybody starts to come down quickly, that’d be fantastic.”
Sewage samples are taken multiple times a week for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority study. The study is being conducted by Biobot Analytics, a spinoff from an MIT research project.
Legislators propose bringing rent control to Massachusetts for the first time since 1994
Massachusetts hasn’t had rent control since 1994, but with a broad coalition of support during a legislative hearing Tuesday, lawmakers are optimistic they’ll be able to bring it back.
“What was really striking about today, perhaps more than any other previous (hearing) on rent control was how much of a statewide flavor that this had,” said state Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, who introduced a House rent control bill. “This really is engaging beyond Boston.”
Throughout the day, politicians including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Danielle Allen and Sonia Chang-Diaz and representatives from cities including Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Worcester, Springfield and Lynn testified in support of the bill.
Gov. Charlie Baker has previously been critical of rent control, as have landlords. The National Apartment Association released a report detailing the impacts of a standard rent control policy in the Bay State and found that a 3% annual rent cap would cause statewide apartment property values to drop by $820 million, and a citywide decrease of over 700 units per year in Boston.
“This study shows the impacts today are as sobering as when Massachusetts voters and the Legislature rejected past rent control efforts as the wrong solution to the market’s acute housing needs,” said Paula Munger, assistant vice president, Industry Research & Analysis at the National Apartment Association.
Connolly and others clarified throughout the hearing that this bill would not be a blanket rent control policy, but would lift the existing rent control ban, giving municipalities local control to determine the policy that would work best in their area.
The bill would also exclude small, owner-occupied landlords from rent control programs, and individual municipalities could also exclude new construction to encourage new development, as some states have done. New York state, California and Oregon passed rent stabilization laws in 2019, while Minneapolis and St. Paul did last year.
The policy has gained steam in recent months in Boston, where Wu made rent control a key component of her platform. She has already begun assembling a committee to study the issue, and said she plans for the city to have its own rent control/stabilization proposal to be ready by the next legislative session.
“Sometimes there’s a push to make rent control seem scary, or to use fear tactics to try to divide or terrify people about what could happen,” Wu said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. “We know that other cities across the country who have implemented rent stabilization and rent control are seeing it working.”
Brigham and Women’s nurses slam hospital for ‘lax visitor policy’ during omicron surge
Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses are ripping the Boston hospital for its “lax visitor policy” as the extremely contagious omicron variant surges across the region.
While other area hospitals have banned visitors amid the omicron wave, the nurses at Brigham are calling for the hospital leaders to “step up their efforts to protect us.”
“The Brigham’s lax visitor policy during the Omicron surge is putting patients and nurses at higher risk for infection, especially in maternity units where patients and staff are in close contact with support people for extended periods of time,” Kelly Morgan, a labor and delivery nurse at the Brigham and vice chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association bargaining committee, said in a statement.
“The hospital is allowing up to two support people in to be with each COVID positive patient,” she added. “With so many caregivers out with COVID, we would hope hospital executives would step up their efforts to protect us.”
Nearly 700 Brigham employees recently tested positive, including 190 nurses, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
A spokesman for the Brigham said the hospital will be limiting visitors to one per day, with the exception of support persons.
“As a place of healing, we understand that the ability to receive visitors is important to the health and well-being of our patients,” the hospital spokesman said in a statement. “As COVID-19 cases have risen in our community over the past three weeks, we have made several changes to our visitor policy, including reducing our visiting hours and the number of visitors that patients can receive at one time.
“As announced on Monday, starting tomorrow we will limit visitors to 1 per day, with the exception of support persons,” he added.
The hospital is also “strongly encouraging visitors to delay their visit until a later date when there are lower rates of community transmission.”
Visitors to the hospital are screened upon entry for symptoms of COVID-19 and required to follow the hospital’s infection control policies, including wearing a hospital-issued mask.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center is no longer allowing visitors amid the omicron surge.
St. Elizabeth Medical Center restricted visitors starting in mid-December. Certain exceptions can be granted.
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped on buzzer beater in New Orleans
Brandon Ingram got the ball off a sideline inbounds play with three seconds left, rose up from 26 feet and fired.
Splash.
With one shot, Minnesota’s frantic rally down the stretch Tuesday in New Orleans was rendered moot. Despite Anthony Edwards’ 20 fourth-quarter points that nearly saved the Timberwolves from themselves, all the Wolves were left holding when the buzzer sounded was a deserved “L,” falling 128-125 in New Orleans to snap Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.
“Collectively as a unit I didn’t feel like we were locked in from the beginning to the end. Deserved to lose this one. Last second shot. we deserved to lose this one,” Patrick Beverley said. “They beat us to every 50-50 ball. They played harder than us, played with more pace than us. Played more physical than us. We complained a lot.”
It’s only Minnesota’s second loss of the year in 11 contests against the Western Conference’s bottom six teams in the current standings — with both defeats coming at the hands of New Orleans. The Pelicans haven’t played like a sub-.500 team of late. They’re 12-10 over their last 22 contests. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch cited that stat pregame, almost as a warning of sorts to his team.
They didn’t heed it.
“We acted like we was just going to walk in, get a win and it was going to be sweet. We going to come in, get a five-game winning streak, it’s cool,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “This is the NBA. You’ve got to work for that. It ain’t just given. We came in here acting like it was going to just be given to us this game. That team fights. We know what they do. We know what they do. We’ve played them three times, and we’ve garnered great leads against them, and they’ve come back every single time. I don’t know what the confusion was. I don’t know if we thought we was the Warriors all of a sudden, I don’t know, but we’ve got to play basketball our way.”
They certainly didn’t do that over the first three-plus quarters. Minnesota’s previous four games came against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Houston, the latter two Beverley aptly described as two of the worst teams in the NBA. None of the four ever really even played a true center. Yes, the Wolves blitzed them all. Finch called those “fat wins.” Beverley called them “trick games.”
And the Wolves fell for the trap.
They were lackluster for 40 minutes Tuesday. The Wolves refused to get back on defense, surrendering 28 fastbreak points. They were outrebounded. The Pelicans (15-26) got pretty much whatever they wanted offensively, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 49 percent from deep. Ingram finished with 33 points and nine assists.
It’s a wonder, frankly, that Minnesota was in the game to the final shot. That was a product of the Wolves’ offense, which shot 49 percent from the field. Towns scored 26 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 28 points in the final frame as he continued to deliver haymakers in an attempt to save the Wolves from themselves. Malik Beasley hit six triples, including one with 12 seconds to play to draw the Wolves within one. D’Angelo Russell’s floater with four ticks to play tied the game after Minnesota trailed by double digits in the fourth.
But it was all for naught. Edwards nor Finch even thought much of the second-year standout’s scintillating final frame.
“I blame myself. I can’t perform in the fourth and not perform in the first and second quarter,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t struggling to get into a rhythm, I just wasn’t playing at all. It would be different if I was taking shots. I wasn’t taking shots, I wasn’t being aggressive, I wasn’t making plays. I wasn’t doing anything. I was just out there.”
Edwards found a way to flip the switch in the fourth, as did his teammates, but it was too little, too late. Another lesson the Timberwolves had to learn the hard way. Moreover, it’s a lesson Minnesota (20-21) figured to have learned by now. The Wolves aren’t good enough to win games without maximum effort.
“I just think they came here (without) willing to put the work in early,” Finch said. “We were looking for shortcuts.”
That’s simply not a route the Timberwolves can take if they plan to reach their desired destination of the playoffs.
“We talked about it (Tuesday) morning. We talked about how we always get to four games, but we can never get to five, so are we going to be the same team we’ve been all year or are we going to be different? Are we going to raise our standards?” Towns said. “It didn’t come out looking like we’re trying to raise our standards, so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board, got to start a whole new streak and get to that five finally one time.”
BRIEFLY
Jaylen Nowell left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.
