Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 4, Heading To Stephen Colbert’s Show – Photos
Make way for the VIPs! Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea wore matching green jackets as they attended ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’
Bradley Cooper, 47, has the most adorable date to see Stephen Colbert. The A Star Is Born actor held hands with his daughter Lea de Seine, 4, as they headed toward the studio where The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is filmed. As they walked side-by-side, the father-daughter twinned in puffy green jacket (with Lea’s was decked out with a furry hood).
The Silver Linings Playbook star is such a doting dad to his sweet daughter Lea. On numerous occasions, he has been spotted dropping Lea off at a class or bringing her as he ran errands around the Big Apple. He even brought her as a guest to Barack Obama’s birthday party in August 2021 at Martha’s Vineyard, where she rocked an adorable light pink matching set decked out with a pretzel pattern and a bucket hat that read “Love.”
Recently the Grammy Award winner has sparked romance rumors that he’s back with his ex Irina Shayk. He dated the supermodel back in 2015 and she gave birth to their daughter Lea in 2017 — however, they ultimately split up in 2019. In recent weeks, the two have been spotted together frequently along with their daughter Lea causing fans to wonder if they had gotten back together.
Unfortunately, sources close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Bradley and Irina’s relationship is done for good. “Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” a source said. “They get together often for their daughter but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.” They added that there will “always be love” between the two but it’s “nothing more than platonic.”
Another source noted that while Bradley and Irina aren’t dating again, they have been doing a great job at co-parenting Lea. “They’ve been enjoying the time they’ve spent together recently and it’s been especially nice reconnecting as the holiday season has arrived,” the second source said. “Bradley and Irina are planning on celebrating Christmas together so they can be together as a family with their daughter.” While he may no longer be with Lea’s mom, the A-list actor still makes sure there’s father-daughter time with his little one.
Ben Affleck Insists He Has No Regrets Making ‘Gigli’ With Jennifer Lopez: It Was A ‘Gift’ To Watch It Bomb
‘Gigli’ was critically panned and a box office bomb, but it’s also the film that birthed Bennifer — and allowed Ben Affleck to discover his passion for directing.
Even Oscar winner Ben Affleck has a bad movie or two — but none are as memorable as his box office bomb Gigli with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The 2003 flick had plenty of hype due to Bennifer mania at the time, but ultimately bombed at the box office — bringing in $7.2 million worldwide after costing $75 million to make. Despite the bad reviews, Ben still looks at the project — which did introduce him to J.Lo — as a “gift.”
“If the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” Ben said during an interview with BFF Matt Damon in Entertainment Weekly, which was published on Jan. 11. “So in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,” he added.
Jennifer was married to Cris Judd at the time they started filming Gigli, however her marriage fell apart shortly after. Ben and J.Lo’s on-set friendship quickly became an off-screen romance that resulted in a media frenzy (which also birthed the nickname “Bennifer”). The couple, then in their early 30s, became engaged in Nov. 2002 after Ben proposed at his mother’s Boston home with an iconic Harry Winston pink diamond that cost a reported $2 million. After postponing their Labor Day 2003 wedding, the couple sadly split for in Jan. 2004 — shockingly rekindling their romance in April 2021.
During the chat, Ben reflected on the past media attention surrounded his relationship with Jen and how it affected Gigli. “The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm,” he recalled. “And I remember talking to [director Martin Brest] the Friday it came out and I was like it’s just spectacular, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. This is as bad as it gets,” Ben said. The box office bomb, he added, “engendered a lot of negative feelings in people about” him, which he revealed “was depressing and really made me question things and feel disappointed and have a lot of self-doubt.”
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox Amidst Their Divorce
Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Kim Kardashian is feeling about her estranged husband Kanye West’s newfound romance with Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian, 41, may have moved on to a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but she’s still embroiled in an on-going divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44. Now that Kanye has himself moved on to a new relationship with NYC downtown darling Julia Fox, 31, sources are revealing how the SKIMS founder truly feels about the situation.
“Kim has officially hit that moment where she knows she doesn’t need Kanye in her life besides him being the father of their children. There is now the full disconnect now that she has found Pete,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She now knows how to move on and there is now no chance whatsoever of reconciliation no matter what Kanye wants or intends on doing to try to win her back.”
The source went on to share that 2022 is a year of “new beginnings” for the mother-of-four and that she does want her ex to be happy but still “kept in check” to know they are “no longer a couple,” hence fully in support of his new dating life.
“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” another KarJenner insider spilled to HL. “She has completely moved on from their relationship and wants nothing but the best for him. Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end that’s all she wants for him.”
Moreover, an additional source shared that Kim also has “[no] negative feelings” toward her ex and just wants him to do what he does best as a creative. “Before Kim was married to Kanye, he was one of her best friends for so long and she would love to get back to that place with him,” the source went on. “She would love to one day have the type of relationship with him where they joke around with each other and share holidays together with their significant others […] Kim would love to see Kanye with someone who treats him well and compliments him, whether it be Julia or another woman.”
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Jeans As She Picks Up Daughter True, 3, From A Playdate
Stylish mama! Khloe Kardashian channeled the 90s in straight leg jeans with a skintight bodysuit and sky high booties as she picked up daughter True.
All eyes are on Khloe Kardashian! The 37-year-old looked sensational in a fitted, long-sleeved body suit and straight leg, ripped jeans on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as she picked up her daughter True Thompson, 3, from what appeared to be a playdate in images published by DailyMail. The Good American founder — who was no doubt wearing her own denim line — added a pair of black suede Christian Louboutin booties (featuring their sexy red soles). She kept her shoulder length hair down and straight for the outing.
Khloe was spotted stepping out of a black SUV and then taking a phone call as she approached a house, where True was outside with a friend. The toddler looked stylish as usual in a beige colored sweatshirt dress and lace-up brown booties. She also appeared to be rocking a new hair style, going for two little pig tails on each side of her head! Khloe and another woman were then seeing taking the two kids to what looked like a nearby park for some more playing time.
True and Khloe were spotted out just a day prior as they made their way through an LA parking lot holding hands. The back-to-back appearances come hot off of Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloe for his baby drama pertaining to Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. The Toronto-born NBA star initially denied that he could be the father of Maralee’s baby in court documents, insisting that they had only hooked-up the one time — despite Maralee saying the two had a five-month affair. A paternity test proved Tristan had, indeed, fathered a third child last week — prompting him to take to Instagram after the news was confirmed.
After an initial post saying he “takes full responsibility” and plans to “amicably raising” their son, Tristan posted a full blown apology to ex Khloe. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated via Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” While Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back on romantically during the June airing of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, it was reported that they split again just days later.
