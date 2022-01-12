News
Brigham and Women’s nurses slam hospital for ‘lax visitor policy’ during omicron surge
Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses are ripping the Boston hospital for its “lax visitor policy” as the extremely contagious omicron variant surges across the region.
While other area hospitals have banned visitors amid the omicron wave, the nurses at Brigham are calling for the hospital leaders to “step up their efforts to protect us.”
“The Brigham’s lax visitor policy during the Omicron surge is putting patients and nurses at higher risk for infection, especially in maternity units where patients and staff are in close contact with support people for extended periods of time,” Kelly Morgan, a labor and delivery nurse at the Brigham and vice chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association bargaining committee, said in a statement.
“The hospital is allowing up to two support people in to be with each COVID positive patient,” she added. “With so many caregivers out with COVID, we would hope hospital executives would step up their efforts to protect us.”
Nearly 700 Brigham employees recently tested positive, including 190 nurses, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
A spokesman for the Brigham said the hospital will be limiting visitors to one per day, with the exception of support persons.
“As a place of healing, we understand that the ability to receive visitors is important to the health and well-being of our patients,” the hospital spokesman said in a statement. “As COVID-19 cases have risen in our community over the past three weeks, we have made several changes to our visitor policy, including reducing our visiting hours and the number of visitors that patients can receive at one time.
“As announced on Monday, starting tomorrow we will limit visitors to 1 per day, with the exception of support persons,” he added.
The hospital is also “strongly encouraging visitors to delay their visit until a later date when there are lower rates of community transmission.”
Visitors to the hospital are screened upon entry for symptoms of COVID-19 and required to follow the hospital’s infection control policies, including wearing a hospital-issued mask.
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center is no longer allowing visitors amid the omicron surge.
St. Elizabeth Medical Center restricted visitors starting in mid-December. Certain exceptions can be granted.
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped on buzzer beater in New Orleans
Brandon Ingram got the ball off a sideline inbounds play with three seconds left, rose up from 26 feet and fired.
Splash.
With one shot, Minnesota’s frantic rally down the stretch Tuesday in New Orleans was rendered moot. Despite Anthony Edwards’ 20 fourth-quarter points that nearly saved the Timberwolves from themselves, all the Wolves were left holding when the buzzer sounded was a deserved “L,” falling 128-125 in New Orleans to snap Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.
“Collectively as a unit I didn’t feel like we were locked in from the beginning to the end. Deserved to lose this one. Last second shot. we deserved to lose this one,” Patrick Beverley said. “They beat us to every 50-50 ball. They played harder than us, played with more pace than us. Played more physical than us. We complained a lot.”
It’s only Minnesota’s second loss of the year in 11 contests against the Western Conference’s bottom six teams in the current standings — with both defeats coming at the hands of New Orleans. The Pelicans haven’t played like a sub-.500 team of late. They’re 12-10 over their last 22 contests. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch cited that stat pregame, almost as a warning of sorts to his team.
They didn’t heed it.
“We acted like we was just going to walk in, get a win and it was going to be sweet. We going to come in, get a five-game winning streak, it’s cool,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “This is the NBA. You’ve got to work for that. It ain’t just given. We came in here acting like it was going to just be given to us this game. That team fights. We know what they do. We know what they do. We’ve played them three times, and we’ve garnered great leads against them, and they’ve come back every single time. I don’t know what the confusion was. I don’t know if we thought we was the Warriors all of a sudden, I don’t know, but we’ve got to play basketball our way.”
They certainly didn’t do that over the first three-plus quarters. Minnesota’s previous four games came against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Houston, the latter two Beverley aptly described as two of the worst teams in the NBA. None of the four ever really even played a true center. Yes, the Wolves blitzed them all. Finch called those “fat wins.” Beverley called them “trick games.”
And the Wolves fell for the trap.
They were lackluster for 40 minutes Tuesday. The Wolves refused to get back on defense, surrendering 28 fastbreak points. They were outrebounded. The Pelicans (15-26) got pretty much whatever they wanted offensively, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 49 percent from deep. Ingram finished with 33 points and nine assists.
It’s a wonder, frankly, that Minnesota was in the game to the final shot. That was a product of the Wolves’ offense, which shot 49 percent from the field. Towns scored 26 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 28 points in the final frame as he continued to deliver haymakers in an attempt to save the Wolves from themselves. Malik Beasley hit six triples, including one with 12 seconds to play to draw the Wolves within one. D’Angelo Russell’s floater with four ticks to play tied the game after Minnesota trailed by double digits in the fourth.
But it was all for naught. Edwards nor Finch even thought much of the second-year standout’s scintillating final frame.
“I blame myself. I can’t perform in the fourth and not perform in the first and second quarter,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t struggling to get into a rhythm, I just wasn’t playing at all. It would be different if I was taking shots. I wasn’t taking shots, I wasn’t being aggressive, I wasn’t making plays. I wasn’t doing anything. I was just out there.”
Edwards found a way to flip the switch in the fourth, as did his teammates, but it was too little, too late. Another lesson the Timberwolves had to learn the hard way. Moreover, it’s a lesson Minnesota (20-21) figured to have learned by now. The Wolves aren’t good enough to win games without maximum effort.
“I just think they came here (without) willing to put the work in early,” Finch said. “We were looking for shortcuts.”
That’s simply not a route the Timberwolves can take if they plan to reach their desired destination of the playoffs.
“We talked about it (Tuesday) morning. We talked about how we always get to four games, but we can never get to five, so are we going to be the same team we’ve been all year or are we going to be different? Are we going to raise our standards?” Towns said. “It didn’t come out looking like we’re trying to raise our standards, so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board, got to start a whole new streak and get to that five finally one time.”
BRIEFLY
Jaylen Nowell left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.
Prep roundup: Lakeville North’s Robison scores career-high 35 in win over Burnsville
Boys basketball
Lakeville North 87, Burnsville 57: Sophomore Jack Robison scored a career-high 35 as Lakeville North (9-2) won comfortably over Burnsville (1-8).
The Panthers led by 25 at halftime as the starters rested a chunk of the second half. Gavin Boe and Nolan Winter each scored 13 to supplement Robison’s night, and Hudson Vaith added 12. Burnsville’s Khalif Bettis scored a team-high 23.
Farmington 95, Prior Lake 87: In a battle between two of the state’s top scorers, Farmington’s Kyle Hrncir edged Prior Lake’s Malcom Jones both individually and as a team. Hrncir scored 31 to Jones’ 28 as the Tigers survived an offensive onslaught from the Lakers. Eric Dueffert added 21 for Prior Lake (4-7). Baiden Bean added 18 for Farmington (6-5).
Other scores: Eagan defeated Apple Valley 51-42; Eastview defeated Rosemount 80-40; North St. Paul defeated Hastings 79-50; Two Rivers defeated Hill-Murray 72-40; Shakopee defeated Lakeville South 80-70; Tartan defeated Simley 69-91.
Girls basketball
Hastings 76, North St. Paul 32: Lily Nuytten’s 29 points propelled Hastings (8-3) to a runaway victory over North St. Paul (8-4).
Nuytten’s strong night was complemented by an impressive defensive performance. Hastings held the Polars to just nine points in the second half. Aniya Bradford scored a team-high 13 points for North St. Paul.
Other scores: Highland Park defeated Minneapolis South 46-40; Rosemount defeated Eastview 43-25; Eagan defeated Apple Valley 78-50; Lakeville North defeated Burnsville 58-43; Hill-Murray defeated Two Rivers 85-25; Mahtomedi defeated South St. Paul 82-45; Prior Lake defeated Farmington 73-48.
Boys hockey
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Stillwater 1: Cretin-Derham Hall (11-3) scored five unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to beat Stillwater (8-4) in a battle of the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference.
Thirty seconds after Stillwater scored the opening goal of the game, Jake Sondreal answered with a goal of his own to tie the game up midway through the first period. Cretin-Derham Hall’s Attila Lippai scored the next two goals of the game to take a commanding lead, Jake Fisher added on in the third, and Sondreal scored another goal late to solidify the lead.
Other scores: Eagan defeated Burnsville 6-2; Mahtomedi defeated Simley 2-1; East Ridge defeated Irondale 4-1; Blake defeated St. Paul Academy 7-0; Prior Lake defeated Apple Valley 5-2; Eastivew defeated White Bear Lake 4-1
Girls hockey
Simley 6, North St. Paul/Tartan 1: Simley (12-4-2) scored within the game’s first 24 seconds and never looked back in a win over North St. Paul/Tartan (8-6).
Simley’s defense allowed just 14 shots on goal, including just one shot in the first period, and the offense, conversely, scored six times on 35 shots. Kelsi Ries scored twice and tallied an assist while teammate Ella Tuccitto scored once and finished with two assists. Jill Takabka scored North St.Paul/Tartan’s lone goal with seven minutes left in the third period.
Other scores: Forest Lake defeated Mounds View 3-2; Stillwater defeated Park of Cottage Grove 12-2; Hastings defeated Two Rivers/St. Paul 4-0.
Elite sled dog team struck by hit-and-run snowmobiler in northwestern Wisconsin
Two-time John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon winner Ryan Redington was still shaken Monday after a Saturday evening hit-and-run incident with a snowmobile left two of his dogs injured in northwestern Wisconsin.
Redington, the 2020 and 2018 race winner from Knik, Alaska, was training on the multiuse Tri-County Corridor Trail in Bayfield County when he saw a snowmobile speeding toward him. The snowmobile veered to its left, causing Redington to tip his sled off the trail. Two dogs nearest to the sled were hit.
“I had a snowmobile go by us at a high rate of speed,” Redington said in a phone interview Monday. “When he went by, he was really close to the dogs on the opposite side of the trail. He unfortunately hit dogs as he went by, resulting in multiple dogs being hurt. We’re on our way to the vet’s right now for one to have surgery because his back leg got broken in three places.”
Wildfire, the dog heading into surgery, “went into the air and flying from the impact,” Redington said.
Sarah Keefer, another Beargrease musher from Burnsville, was training with her team about a minute behind Redington when she encountered the same snowmobile shortly before 7 p.m.
“All the other snowmobiles I had been encountering were slow,” Keefer said. “This guy came straight down the middle of the trail at a high speed and only veered off away from the team at the last second before hitting the dogs.”
No dogs on the second team were injured. Keefer said her team should have been highly visible since there was a light on the sled and a blinking light on the lead dog.
Keefer continued up the trail and found Redington asking if she or her team had been hit by the snowmobile.
“He said, ‘He hit my team,’ and I was in disbelief,” Keefer said. “I just couldn’t believe that could actually happen.”
Redington will still be able to participate in the Beargrease when it starts Jan. 30 in northeastern Minnesota. Wildfire and Willy — the other dog injured — however, are two of the key dogs from Redington’s 2021 Iditarod team.
Wildfire’s surgery involved repairing his left tibia with a metal plate and 11 screws. His left femur was mended with a plate and seven screws.
“Hopefully, one day he’ll be able to race again,” Redington said before the surgery at Mission Animal Hospital in Eden Prairie. “He’s a young dog and he’s got a long career ahead of him if the surgery is successful.”
Redington and Keefer said they’ve never had an incident like this on the trails.
“I’ve never had an incident with a snowmobile, they’ve all been really great,” Redington said. “I like snowmobilers and I’m not trying to have this be a bad name for snowmobilers. It’s just an unfortunate event where the person, I think, was drunk.”
Still, the incident resulted in injuries not just to members of Redington’s race team, but also to what he considers to be members of his family.
“These guys are super athletes, but they’re my family,” Redington said. “I spend every day with them and it’s heartbreaking to see what they’ve had to go through. It’s very, very sad and it shouldn’t happen.”
Redington filed a report with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, but so far they don’t have any suspects, according to Chief Deputy Andy Runice. Runice encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call 715-373-6120.
A GoFundMe campaign started by Keefer to raise money for the injured sled dogs raised more than $36,000 of a $9,000 goal as of Tuesday evening.
