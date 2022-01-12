Brittany Cartwright Becomes Jenny Craig Spokesperson

Brittany Cartwright just joined Jenny Craig as the weight loss company’s newest spokesperson.
On Instagram on Tuesday, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member and wife of Jax Taylor shared a photo of herself and their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, and announced her big news.
“Y’all I am so excited to share this exciting news with you! I am officially joining [Jenny Craig] as their new spokesperson!” Brittany announced on January 11. “My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward.”
According to Brittany, she’s following Jenny Craig’s new Max Up program, which “is all about providing the right tools and encouragement to create healthier habits so that I can feel empowered to be the best version of myself.”
“Not only am I excited to finally keep up with this little munchkin but I’m ready to start my new chapter in 2022 being physically and mentally healthy,” she continued.
After also sharing her announcement on her Instagram Story, Brittany received support from her husband and her friend, Kristen Doute.
“So incredibly proud of you,” Jax said.
“Congratulations to my gorgeous BFF & strong mama [Brittany]!!” added Kristen.
Other Pump Rules cast members weighed in with comments on Brittany’s IG post.
“So proud of you, milf,” wrote Lala Kent.
“You’re a freaking bad a–,” shared Stassi Schroeder.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her new partnership on Tuesday, Brittany said she hopes to lose “at least 30 lbs.”
“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” Brittany explained. “I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”
Since welcoming Cruz in April 2021, Brittany has faced a number of negative comments about her weight from online haters. And while she began Jenny Craig’s Max Up program on January 1, she said the mean messages “are still hurtful.”
“But I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful, and that I’m particularly proud of mine… It gave me Cruz!” she proclaimed.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Rapper Nelly is adamant that he did not pay a homeless woman $100 for returning his lost bag containing $300,000.
The news of Nelly’s cheap reward went viral on social media. The “Hot In Herre” rapper, 47, denied the rumor as “super cap” — street slang for lies.
“I didn’t lose s—,” he said in caption of a video on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page.
“Idk what bag or who’s [sic] bag they talkin about but it dam show [sic] wasn’t mine.”
Someone in Nelly’s camp told PEOPLE, “It’s a false but funny story, a story about bitcoin would be more likely.”
In the viral video taken outside a bowling alley in Atlanta, the homeless woman is seen on camera, while a man is heard saying, “We’re up here at the bowling alley. We found Nelly’s bag. It had $300,000 in it.”
The man claims the woman “gave it back” and received $100 from the rapper as a reward. “A hundred dollars,” she repeats, to which the man says, “They gave her $100 for giving back $300,000,” calling Nelly the “donkey of the day.”
Four teams are competing in the final challenge on the season finale of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ and in this exclusive preview, TJ Lavin reveals what they’ll have to do in the first part of the competition.
The finale of season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars will feature four teams competing in the final challenge on Jan. 13. The four teams are: Darrell Taylor & Janelle Casanave, MJ Garrett & Jonna Mannion, Nehemiah Clark & Melinda Collins and Teck Holmes & Ayanna Mackins. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the final episode, host TJ Lavin and the remaining competitors gather on the beach to discuss what will go down during part one of the final challenge.
“You’ve played this game as individuals, you’ve played in big teams, but the one person that you’ve had to rely on the most is standing right next to you,” TJ says. “You guys have been through hell together. Some of you have been here before — you’ve won that big prize. Some of you are brand new to the final. And some of you are trying to redeem yourselves from past performances that may not have turned out how you wanted them to. Today is the day to get it done. $500,000 is waiting for you.”
TJ reveals that the final challenge will have two phases, and the players are about to begin phase one. “When I say go, you will race along the winding path to the nucleus, where you will find instructions and three checkpoints, located in three different sections of the jungle” TJ explains. “You can do whatever checkpoint you want, but once you complete each checkpoint, you will receive a piece of a mandala. There are three parts, which represent the three checkpoints. The mandala represents your journey.”
When MJ points out that he “doesn’t know” what a mandala is, TJ jokes, “Funny you say that — neither do I!” However, he concludes his introduction with a major bombshell: “Only three teams will advance to phase two. The last place team will be eliminated. You do not want to come in last.” The Challenge: All Stars airs on Thursdays on Paramount+.
Not everyone can pull off suede pants while having dinner in Los Angeles. Then again, not everyone is Bo Derek, who rocked this look during a night on the town with pal Maggie Q.
Bo Derek showed why she remains a perfect “ten” on Tuesday (Jan. 11). While Bo, 65, met up with Maggie Q at Craig’s in Los Angeles, the 10 star wore a pair of chic brown suede pants, paired with matching brown leather boots, a long white sweater, and a long beaded necklace straight out of the ‘70s. The look may have been retro-inspired, but it was a fresh outfit that showed off Bo’s everlasting beauty.
Her companion for the night was a “jean genie” of sorts. Maggie, 42, wore a denim jumpsuit with a flared boot cut. She also opted for brown boots, and like Bo, the Designated Survivor star wore her hair loose and down around her shoulders. Both she and Bo carried brown leather purses during their night out, and Bo even accessorized with a silk face mask that completely matched her outfit. While outside the restaurant, Bo and Maggie paused for a laugh, and the paparazzi captured this tender moment between these two friends.
Bo recently made news when her longtime boyfriend, John Corbett, revealed during an August 2021 episode of The Talk that he and Bo secretly got married eight months earlier. While chatting with his friend Jerry O’Connell, John, 60, dropped this bombshell: “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married!”
Jerry, 47, said that he noticed the ring on John’s finger but wasn’t going to say anything. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star then shared some details about the private ceremony. “We didn’t make an announcement,” said John. “All our friends and family knew but, this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world.”
John, who had been involved with Bo after going on a blind date with her in 2002, said that “after twenty years, we’ve decided to get married. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated…let’s get one nice this out of it,” he added.