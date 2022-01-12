Connect with us

Celebrities

Brooke Shields’ Daughters: Meet Her 2 Girls, Rowan & Grier

Published

2 mins ago

on

brooke shields daughters
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Brooke Shields’ two daughters with husband Chris Henchy are growing up fast. Everything you need to know about the girls’ special relationship with their mom, here!

Brunette beauty Brooke Shields has captivated Hollywood since she was a child model. She first found the spotlight at 12 years old after starring in Pretty Baby. Since then, Brooke’s been seen in recurring television roles on Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. But these days, Brooke has a very special starring role: as a mom to two beautiful teen daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 18, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 15.

Brooke shares the two girls with husband Chris Henchy, who she wed in 2001 after meeting him through mutual friends. Chris is Brooke’s second husband; she wed tennis star Andre Agassi in 1997, but the pair divorced in 1999. Brooke and Chris live together in Greenwich Village, New York, with their daughters, and the close-knit family has been seen countless times over the years. Learn all about what the girls are up to these days, and their heartwarming bond with their mom, here!

Rowan Francis Henchy

Brooke Shields smiles for the camera with husband Chris Henchy and daughters Grier, far left, and Rowan, far right. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Brooke welcomed her eldest daughter Rowan on May 15, 2003. Her first child with husband Chris Henchy, who she married in 2001, Rowan and Brooke have shared a close relationship since she was a young girl. Now 18, Rowan is a student at Wake Forest University. Brooke spoke candidly about saying a tearful goodbye to her baby girl on Instagram, writing: “That was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make.”

Even as Rowan carves her own path, she still follows in her mom’s footsteps in the sweetest ways. Brooke shared to Instagram to share the heartwarming moment when her daughter wore Brooke’s shocking red 1998 Golden Globe’s dress to her prom, writing “nothing could have prepared her” for the occasion. And as a high school graduation gift, Brooke and Rowan went to Stefano’s Tattoo Studio in New York City to get matching red ladybug tattoos. The mom-and-daughter ink was Rowan’s own idea; Brooke told People she “couldn’t believe it” and “jumped” on the idea.

Grier Hammond Henchy

brooke shields daughters
Brooke, Grier and Rowan (left to right) share a sweet moment on Santa’s lap. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

Another redheaded beauty joined the family on April 18, 2006, when Brooke gave birth to second daughter Grier. Grier, 15, is still living at home in New York with her parents, but an interest in fashion shines through. Fans have commented on Grier’s resemblance to her mom back when she was a young model. But Brooke has been clear she doesn’t support her daughters pursuing modeling or entertainment until they’ve completed their education. “My kids aren’t missing school,” she told Social Life. “My intellect was the only thing that got me out of that craziness.”

Although Brooke hopes to shield her girls from the entertainment industry, she embraces every moment she can spend with them, whether its making TikToks together or staging an photo shoot in matching plaid swimsuits. “When you have teenagers, you take what you can get,” she joked to People. But  “Its about just celebrating life and that we’re all coming out of this crazy time and we’re together…anytime that I can spend with them, I beg to do it.”

 

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Dr. Fauci Accuses Rand Paul Of Inciting ‘Crazies’ Who make Death Threats & Fundraising Off Lies

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Dr. Fauci Accuses Rand Paul Of Inciting ‘Crazies’ Who make Death Threats & Fundraising Off Lies
google news

Sen. Rand Paul came after Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing, but Dr. Fauci fired back by accusing the Republican of using the pandemic for ‘political gain’ while ‘lying about me’ and putting his family at risk.

Dr. Anthony Fauci seemingly had enough of Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday (Jan. 11). “What happens when he [Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue?” Dr. Fauci, 81, asked while testifying at a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions hearing. Paul, 59, had accused the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of “destroy[ing] the reputations of other scientists who disagree with him,” referring to three conservative academics who opposed lockdown measures in 2020, per the Washington Post. The emails that the Kentucky senator used as proof showed Fauci sending colleagues a link to a Wired article debunking claims about “herd immunity,” and Fauci fired back at Paul. “That’s not what went on. There you go again. You do the same thing every hearing.”

“So the last time we had a committee or the time before, he was accusing me of being responsible for the death of 4 to 5 million people, which is irresponsible,” Dr. Fauci said, per The Daily Beast. Why is he doing that? … The first is, it distracts from what we’re all trying to do here today, [which] is get our arms around the epidemic and pandemic we’re dealing with, not something imaginary. Number two, what happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue? [It]s that all of a sudden, that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children, with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me.”

Dr. Fauci hinted at Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, a California man arrested during a traffic stop in Iowa in December. Xiong had an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition in his car. He had a “hit list” that included former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and potentially President Joe Biden. Dr. Fauci’s name wasn’t included in the federal complaint against Xiong, and his attorney indicated in court that the man intends to plead insanity.

That wasn’t the only accusation Dr. Fauci lobbed at his rival. He brought up how Sen. Paul’s reelection website has a “Fire Dr. Fauci” section and includes “a little box that says contribute here. You can do five dollars. Ten dollars. Twenty dollars, a hundred dollars,” Fauci said. “So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.” Rand Paul dismissed the criticism by saying it was “disappointing” for Dr. Fauci to “suggest that people who dare to question you are responsible somehow for violent threats.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Shopping At Bargain Outlet In LA — Photo

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
google news

The ‘SNL’ star and SKIMS founder were seen doing some low-key shopping at an outlet store over the weekend!

It’s hard to resist a good bargain! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were seen out shopping together over the January 8 weekend, shopping at the Camarillo Premium Outlets in California, in photos first shared by the gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi. The pair were both dressed in low-key black outfits as they went for the stroll at the discount shop.

Both Kim and Pete looked like they were in very subtle outfits, with Kim sporting a black leather jacket, face mask and shades. Pete looked like he was wearing a black hoodie and a dark baseball cap. The pair also had a few other people around them as it seemed like they headed out from the shop.

Other than their excursion to the outlet store, Kim had another shopping trip with her daughter North and niece Penelope on Sunday January 9. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star treated North and Penelope to a girls’ day of shopping out in Malibu, where the little ones were dressed in fashionable outfits, while Kim rocked a large leather jacket. The shopping day came after Kim and Pete kicked off the new year together with a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

Kim and Pete out for an evening together. (MEGA)

After returning to the States from the vacation, Pete unwinded by watching a Los Angeles Kings game with his friends once they got back! Since Kim and the SNL star sparked their romance back in October, the pair have seemed crazy about each other. A source close to Pete revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s super committed to Kim. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” they said. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”

Before starting 2022 with a tropical vacay, Kim and Pete also spent lots of time with each other over the holidays. The comic was seen spending lots of time in Los Angeles, and the pair were even spotted having a romantic post-Christmas lunch together. 

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

28 Best Nail Designs For Valentine’s Day

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

valentines day nails
google news

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentines’s Day manicure, look no further because we rounded up 11 fabulous nail designs that will inspire you.

Regardless of whether or not you enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day, one thing most of us can agree on is that the colors and decorations are super cute. So, what better way to celebrate than with a fun manicure? To help you get some ideas for your next love day manicure, we rounded up a slew of ideas that will get you inspired in no time.

Below, we rounded up 28 different nail design ideas ranging from hearts to acrylics, French, negative space, chrome, and so much more and you can see them all below.

1. Metallic hearts

This super cute mani features all different shades of red metallic hearts which pop out against a nude background color.

2. Red hearts

Valentine’s Day is all about hearts and we love this manicure which has red hearts along the tops of each nail while the index finger nail is fully covered in hearts.

3. Polka dot hearts

Putting a red heart in a different variation for each fingernail gives this manicure dimension while the polka dots against the clear polish add some more fun.

4. Scalloped red nails

If you want a fun manicure that isn’t all hearts – this one is perfect. Adding different shades of red and pink in a scallop design with a tiny heart on each index finger is subtle but fun.

5. Diamond hearts

Adding little diamonds in between your hearts adds a luxurious twist on the cute manicure.

6. Half-french pinks

Adding sharp lines like the manicure above elongates your nails and we love that they used metallic pink for the french and added a subtle light pink to the other nails.

7. Tiny hearts

How cute is this manicure? Each nail is covered in tiny pink and red hearts against a nude background.

8. Cutout hearts

This is a super cool twist on the heart manicure. Instead of having a nude background with colorful hearts, this manicure features alternating pink and red nails with a heart shape cut out in the center and left clear.

9. Ying Yang hearts

We are loving this bright pink manicure that has a tiny sparkly heart on the bottom of each nail with the index finger covered in a cool ying yang pattern.

10. Chrome pink

Sometimes you don’t need any nail art to pack a big punch with your manicure and this one proves that. A cool sparkly metallic pink chrome color is subtle yet festive.

11. Cloudy hearts

We are loving this manicure because you can rock it all year long, not just for Valentine’s day. Each nail has a french tip in the pattern of a sky with clouds with a tiny little red heart underneath each.

12. French hearts

This is a super cool twist on the French manicure. Each finger has alternating pink french tips that are designed in the shape of a heart against a nude polish.

13. XO nails

Celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik, created this super cool manicure featuring red chrome and nude nails with stickers on top that read, “XO.”

14. Conversation hearts

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without candy conversation hearts and we are loving this 3D design of the candy on clear acrylic nails.

15. Pink French

This dainty manicure is one of our favorites because it’s classic and cute. Light pink french tips were added against a nude background while a red outline formed under each tip. On each ring finger, a tiny red heart was added.

16. Negative space reds

This negative space manicure incorporates your natural nail and each finger has a red french top while the ring finger is painted red with a tiny cutout of a heart.

17. Heart gem

This super simple manicure is also negative space as your natural nails are painted clear while a bright red heart gem is glued to your index finger.

18. Deck of cards

How cute is this clear manicure with a deck of cards painted on it? Super simple but also unique and cool.

19. Acrylic hearts

If you want to take your manicure to the next level, look no further than celeb manicurist, Mei. She created this super cool acrylic pink manicure with massive double hearts hanging off the tops of the nails.

20. Bubble hearts

Adding subtle hearts like these bubbles is a cool way to add dimension to your nails. Painting each nail a different color and adding the hearts is a super fun way to celebrate.

21. Airbrush hearts

A white manicure is classic and adding just a few simple purples and pink airbrush hearts adds a pop of color to your manicure.

22. Sparkly hearts

Using nail stickers is an easy way to get a fun manicure without all the time and money. We are loving these pink and white heart nails with a sparkly pink party nail on the ring finger.

23. Hugs & kisses

Aside from hearts, XO (hugs and kisses) is another theme for Valentine’s Day and we are loving this one.

24. Kaleidoscope nails

This manicure is otherwise subtle unless you look closely and see the cool kaleidoscope details. Adding in a few hearts stickers adds even more fun to the manicure.

25. French twist

Rather than using straight lines on your nails, try these super cool twisty patterns that incorporate pinks and whites with tiny little hearts

26. Sparkly stripes

Any manicure that incorporates sparkles and glitter is festive, which is why we love this pink one. Each nail is unique in its own way. You can switch up each nail to be different colors and patterns.

27. Colorblock nails

Colorblock nails are clean and classic and we especially love this bright red manicure with thick hot pink French tips.

28. French tip with hearts

This classic French manicure features an adorable twist with a pink top and tiny red hearts with eyes on a few of the nails.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending