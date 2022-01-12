Connect with us

News

Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations
Lawmakers who feel like Gov. Charlie Baker has shirked his responsibilities amid the omicron surge left a Tuesday hearing with the governor and the state’s top health official feeling like they “didn’t move the needle.”

“I wish that we were doing more to slow transmission, frankly. We seem to be coping and managing through the blizzard that is the omicron surge this winter. I don’t want to see us get here again,” state Rep. William Driscoll said, closing out the hearing.

News

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.

The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that for Medicare to pay, patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will have to be part of clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of early-stage dementia as well as its safety.

Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final by April 11, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that has touched the lives of millions of American families,” Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement. “CMS has been and remains committed to providing the American public with a clear, trusted, evidence-based decision that is made only after a thorough analysis of public feedback on the benefits and risks of coverage for Medicare patients.”

The requirement for clinical studies applies to the entire class of drugs of which Aduhelm is a pioneer, monoclonal antibodies that work against amyloid, a kind of protein that forms plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cambridge-based Biogen sharply disapproved of Medicare’s decision. The company said in a statement that the decision “denies the daily burden of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

News

Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges
New Hampshire prosecutors have filed new charges against the stepmother of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.

Kayla Montgomery is charged with two counts of theft by deception for taking $1,500 in welfare intended for Harmony when the girl was no longer living with her between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, N.H., also is charged with two counts of welfare fraud because she told a New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services caseworker that she was homeless with four children, despite only having only three at the time because Harmony was missing, a complaint said.

Her arraignment and bail hearing are scheduled for Thursday.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty last Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester to one count of welfare fraud, a felony.

Her arraignment came two days after police charged the child’s father, Adam Montgomery, with giving Harmony a black eye in July 2019 and hiding her with the intent to conceal her from the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families, according to court documents.

He also is charged with failing to have her in his physical custody since about November of 2019, even though he had legal custody of her. He was taken into custody “based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public,” according to a bail order.

Kayla Montgomery admitted seeing Harmony with a black eye but said her husband told her that one of their three children had struck the girl with a toy, a police affidavit said.

Kayla Montgomery told investigators that her husband said one morning in November or December of 2019 that he was driving his daughter back to Crystal Sorey, the girl’s biological mother, in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.

Harmony was reported missing on Nov. 18, 2021, by Sorey, who said she hadn’t seen her daughter since about April 21, 2019, in a FaceTime video call in which the child seemed frightened and her father was in the background, according to a police affidavit.

Manchester Police opened an investigation into Harmony’s disappearance after the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families told them on Dec. 27 that staff could not find the girl. Police learned Harmony hadn’t been seen since October or November of 2019, the affidavit said.

Sorey told investigators she had lost custody in July 2018 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families due to substance abuse, but she had gotten sober and had been searching for Harmony since, the affidavit said.

News

Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?
Strip malls are typically suburban eyesores, with minimalist architecture, increasing vacancies, and oversized parking lots. But some think these strip malls could have plenty of hidden potential, too, as solutions to the state’s housing shortage.

“I’m an ardent advocate for the transformation or retrofitting of the unsustainable and non-resilient, sprawling, inefficient and increasingly obsolete suburbanized landscapes of Northern America,” said June Williamson, an architecture professor at the City University of New York.

Williamson recently wrote a book on the subject, and presented her findings at a Metropolitan Area Planning Council meeting.

She argued that retrofitting these sites into modern complexes with less parking and more housing and green space could reduce car dependence and increase walkability, improve public health, make neighborhoods safer and increase housing stock.

Williamson added that outdated office parks could also embark on a similar endeavor to attract a younger workforce “by pursuing urbanism itself as an amenity,” she said.

In Massachusetts, MAPC’s newly released analysis found that if just 10% of the state’s smaller suburban strip malls were redeveloped into mixed-use projects, that could create 124,000 homes and generate $479 million in extra tax revenue for host communities.

In total, the group’s analysis, hosted on a newly launched website, found over 3,000 potential sites that sit on almost 14 square miles, with the average city or town within the metro Boston area hosting 71 acres of land dedicated to strip malls. Almost 900 of the potential sites are also located near MBTA transit.

The group used the old Woburn Mall as an example. By 2017, over two-thirds of the storefronts in the site were empty, thanks largely to changing consumer preferences toward e-commerce.

Since then, the site has been redeveloped into Woburn Village, a 200,000 square-foot multi-building area with several smaller parking lots instead of one large lot and building. Many of the anchor stores that were already there, including Market Basket and T.J. Maxx, stayed, as did smaller locally owned stores like the local lock-and-key shop, while new upscale dining and shopping options moved in.

The site is also home to a 350-unit apartment complex, including 25% affordable units, as well as a large communal park.

“For town officials that are thinking about this, it does give you a housing choice in your town that you may not have otherwise if you’re predominantly single-family detached housing,” said David Gillespie, vice president of development at Avalon, who worked on the project. “This gives a place people could move that has an elevator, that has services, that’s walkable, where they want to stay in your town.”

