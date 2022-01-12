Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase of a potential new stadium.

The very first time I boiled a whole chicken, nearly 10 years ago, I was overwhelmed by how much it perfumed my apartment with the scent of my mother’s kitchen. I wasn’t trying to re-create her samgyetang, but I did, by accident.

Fortified with ginseng and jujubes, this Korean chicken soup is a garlic lover’s dream. I remember how the sound of the cloves, plunked into the pot, echoed the syllables of the dish’s name: Sam. Gye. Tang.

But it was the smell of my golden broth that transported me. When I inhaled its aroma, the past ran through me like an electric current, and I burst into tears. Sick with nostalgia (and a gnarly cold), I found myself suddenly in two places at once: my kitchenette in New York City and Atlanta, where I was born and raised in a brick house with a peach tree in the front yard and my childhood bedroom lined with Michelle Branch posters.

There are many definitions of the sensation that overtook my body that day, but perhaps the most famous is what French novelist Marcel Proust called involuntary memory, and what we now sometimes call “Proustian memory.” It is a reference to one particular scene in his seven-volume novel “In Search of Lost Time,” in which the narrator is suddenly seized by childhood memories after taking a bite of a tea-soaked lemon madeleine.

“No sooner had the warm liquid mixed with the crumbs touched my palate than a shudder ran through me and I stopped, intent upon the extraordinary thing that was happening to me,” Proust writes. “Whence could it have come to me, this all-powerful joy?”

When those unbidden memories happen in my life, I try to linger in the feeling.

What excites me in the kitchen, and what provides the most joy, is when I accidentally tap into something old, an involuntary memory, something I had forgotten in the depths of my mind, such as the simple smell of a chicken boiling in water.

That’s the kind of cooking I’d like to do more of in the new year. If I resolve to find those small moments of “all-powerful joy” in the kitchen and out, at my desk and in life, maybe they’ll be more likely to reveal themselves to me. Maybe I’ll taste more Proustian madeleines, and maybe I’ll cry more. (Crying has many health benefits, after all.)

Luckily, there are many places to find good madeleines dipped in tea, metaphorically speaking. And when you’re most in need of warmth and succor, chicken soup is never a bad place to start.

Amber Spry, an assistant professor of African and African American Studies and Politics at Brandeis University, recalls making an approximation of her grandmother’s tinola, a Filipino soup often cooked with chicken pieces, fresh ginger and greens.

When she was growing up, Spry, 32, called this dish “ginger chicken soup,” and it came to mind when she first moved to New York City. She called her parents to ask how to make the soup, picked up the ingredients at a corner bodega and bubbled away a pot of it in her tiny apartment on Amsterdam Avenue.

“It was almost this instinct to create this thing that felt familiar,” she said, and now, “when I crave that feeling of comfort and home, I know that I can get it through this soup.”

Nearly a decade later, conjuring a pot of tinola still carries Spry’s past into her present. “This recipe was my dad’s and my grandmother’s and probably her mother’s before that,” she said.

Recently, her father cooked his version of the soup, and this time, it was her new husband, David Labuguen, who shuddered when he ate it. “It was emotional for him because it tasted like the soup that his parents make,” Spry said, adding that there’s great power in simple ingredients, such as chicken and ginger, when they come together to form a bridge between people who love one another.

Food is one of the best ways to carry our families with us wherever we go. Save for a flight home, is there anything more transporting than legacy?

It’s never lost on me what a privilege it is to get to cook for a living. But there are days when I languish in the kitchen, utterly sick of cooking. (It’s the cleaning that destroys me most.) And especially this past year, when it seemed that the world was falling apart again, I found it difficult at times to find joy in any of it.

Comfort cooking can be hard to come by if you have to do it.

In Brooklyn, when chef Kia Damon comes home hungry and tired from a long day of work, she keeps things simple in the kitchen. Tapping into memories of her childhood meals prepared by her mother, who cooked a lot of pasta, Damon, 28, now turns to her own comfort foods, such as carbonara.

“I feel like when I’m super-drained and when I really just don’t have anything churning in my mind, I can still pull out pasta and feel like I really went off,” she said.

As with any craft — and I do consider cooking a craft, especially home cooking — it’s important to recharge when you can. Thankfully, for those of us who cook for work, there are key dishes that help us remember the unbridled joy of cooking.

For Damon, it’s duck confit perfumed with orange peel, star anise and juniper berries over two to three days. It’s what she would cook if she could cook only one more thing.

“I would eat that, and then wait for the spirit to take me away,” she said.

My last-meal-on-earth cooking is roasting chicken. I love preparing a small bird for myself on the weekend, because that’s when I have all the time in the world. In this case, the process provides the joy. I can salt and sugar the chicken on Saturday, leaving it to dry-brine in the fridge overnight; on Sunday, my dinner is ready for the oven.

The eating is long, too: Roast chicken has many stages of life — I can cook it once and have it for days. Because as much as I love cooking, I love eating more.

First, it’s dinner, often the gorgeous chicken breast, absolutely juicy, with crispy skin. Better yet, if you’re like my mother and me, your favorite parts of the chicken are a secret: the two “oysters” underneath the bird, tucked behind the thighs, tender and slicked with schmaltz. One for each of us.

After this first meal, I like to maul the rest of the meat off the bones to fashion into all manner of repasts throughout the week. Then — and this may be my favorite part — I turn the carcass into stock with whatever bits and bobs I have left over in the pantry: bay leaves, black peppercorns, an onion with its peel still on (which my mother taught me lends both color and flavor to soups and stews).

The Instant Pot makes quick work of this. In just an hour, it will pressure-cook my past, present and future into a golden stock that I can drink in the mornings before my coffee. I use the same Ravenclaw mug for both the coffee and the stock, washing it out between uses.

Roast chicken may be my therapy, but chicken soup is my panacea, my madeleine dipped in tea.

Roasted Chicken Stock

By Eric Kim

Yield: 1 1/2 to 2 quarts

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

1 leftover carcass from a whole roasted chicken, meat picked off and saved for another use

1 large yellow onion

1 head of garlic

8 small or 4 large dried bay leaves

1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal) or 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

To make this stock in an Instant Pot: Add the chicken carcass to a 3- or 6-quart Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. Chop the onion into eighths, and slice the garlic head in half crosswise to expose the cloves; dump the alliums into the pot over the chicken. Crush the bay leaves and add, along with the salt, black peppercorns, and turmeric. Add enough cold water to reach the max line in the 3-quart or to cover the bones in the 6-quart (5 to 6 cups). Gently stir and cover with the lid. Pressure-cook on high for 1 hour and let the pressure release naturally.

To make this stock on the stove: Follow Step 1, but place all of the ingredients, including the water, into a large heavy-bottomed pot, such as a Dutch oven or stock pot, and gently stir. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cover and cook until the stock is deeply golden, the chicken bones are falling apart at the joints when you try to pick them up and the vegetables have turned to mush, about 3 hours.

After cooking with either method, strain the contents of the pot through a colander set over a large bowl; press the bones to get out all of the liquid. Taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt as desired. Ladle the stock into large mugs for sipping, or use as an ingredient in your cooking. Alternatively, you can let the strained stock cool slightly before transferring into quart containers and storing in the refrigerator.

This chicken stock will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Heat individual portions in coffee mugs to drink in the morning for breakfast, or use as a base for soups, stews and porridges throughout the week.

Roasted Chicken With Caramelized Cabbage

By Eric Kim

Yield: 4 servings

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus 1 hour brining

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons fennel seeds

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

1 whole (3- to 4-pound) chicken

2 1/2 pounds green cabbage (about 1 large head), cored and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

In a small dish, stir together 1 1/2 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt or 1 tablespoon Morton’s coarse kosher salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds and the brown sugar.

Place the chicken on a large plate or sheet pan and, with a paper towel, pat the surface of the chicken as dry as you can. Remove any giblets from the cavity and reserve for another time. Sprinkle one-third of the spice mixture into the cavity of the chicken, focusing especially on the underside of the breasts. Use your hands to really rub the spices into the cavity. Now, sprinkle the rest of the spice mixture all over the surface of the chicken, including the bottom but especially the top, where the breasts are, and again, really rub it into the skin. If roasting right away, let the chicken sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Alternatively, you can place the chicken, uncovered, in the refrigerator to dry-brine for up to 24 hours; just be sure to let it sit out at room temperature for at least 1 hour before roasting.

While the chicken is coming to room temperature, position a rack on the bottom third of the oven and heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a large sheet pan, add the cabbage, onion, 4 tablespoons olive oil and the remaining 1 teaspoon fennel seeds. Season generously with salt and pepper, and toss until evenly combined. Push the cabbage and onions to the edges of the pan to make room for the chicken, and place the chicken in the center of the pan, breast side up; the chicken should have direct contact with the pan and not be sitting over any of the vegetables. Massage the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil onto the chicken and give it a final generous sprinkling of salt and pepper (going lighter on the seasoning the longer the chicken has been dry-brined).

Roast the chicken, rotating the pan halfway through, until the skin is golden brown and crispy, and the thigh meat reaches 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer (it will continue to cook as it rests), 40 to 55 minutes or 13 minutes per pound. Do not cut into it to check that the juices run clear. The cabbage and onions should be soft and slightly charred in spots.

Let the chicken rest for at least 15 minutes on the pan before transferring to a cutting board and carving into portions. Don’t forget to turn the carcass over and eat the two “oysters” on the bottom of the chicken where the back of the thighs meet the spine. It’s arguably the best part of the roast chicken experience, and the chef’s treat.

Add the vinegar to the cabbage and onions, toss until evenly distributed and taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt and pepper. Serve alongside the chicken.