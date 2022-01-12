News
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase of a potential new stadium.
Chairman George McCaskey was careful Monday to note the Chicago Bears still is in the exploratory phase of their potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
But he also called the possible new stadium site in Arlington Heights an “outstanding, long-term proposition with high potential for the Bears.”
During a video news conference to discuss the search for a new general manager and coach, McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips made their first public comments about the project since the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the property in September, signaling a potential move from their longtime home at Soldier Field.
Phillips called the 326-acre Arlington site an “extremely unique property” and said the Bears’ vision is “an entertainment destination with multiple facets to it that I think could really help put Arlington Heights on the map as a destination spot.”
“There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland,” he said. “So the opportunities — we haven’t even begun to envision what it could be. But we’re hopeful that if we close, that we’ll be moving forward with turning it into a wonderful destination site.”
He then added a note of caution.
“We don’t close on the land, then all that vision won’t come to fruition,” he said.
After the Bears complete their GM and coach search, Phillips, who has been in his role for 23 years, is shifting his responsibilities to turn much of his attention to running the Arlington project. The next GM will report to McCaskey instead of Phillips, to whom former GM Ryan Pace reported.
The Bears also are adding staffing and hiring outside vendors to help with the exploration of the property.
McCaskey drew comparisons to buying a house.
“On a property of this size, that time between under contract and closing is vastly expanded,” he said. “So there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be performed before we can close.”
The Bears expect closing to take the rest of 2022 and potentially into the first quarter of 2023, Phillips said.
“At that point in time, we’ll decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further,” Phillips said. “And I think what’s important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”
McCaskey said the Bears’ involvement in making an Arlington bid started when they were contacted by representatives for the seller, Churchill Downs, Inc., which announced last winter it was putting the property up for sale for redevelopment.
The Bears have played at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, since moving from Wrigley Field in 1971. Their lease runs through 2033.
At the time the purchase agreement was announced, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would work to keep the team in the city.
McCaskey said the Bears last spoke with city representatives “a few weeks ago” and indicated the Bears are not closing the door on those conversations.
“In the meantime, we’re happy to engage with the city of Chicago and the Park District about present operations at Soldier Field,” McCaskey said.
Mike Preston: Injuries aren’t the only thing to blame for Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season | COMMENTARY
Sometime in the coming weeks, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will meet with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to discuss the state of the team.
There needs to be more than just discussions. There needs to be accountability.
The owner should demand a full examination of the organization from top to bottom. It doesn’t have to be as extensive as the government’s probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, but there needs to be a game plan to make sure that the Ravens’ slow fall from the No. 1 team in the AFC to missing the playoffs is unlikely to happen again.
By now, we’ve all heard the same stories about the injuries that sidelined several starters. Seventy-five players played in at least one game for the Ravens this season, while 47 started at least one game. Harbaugh basically attributed the injuries to back luck, which might be true, but the problem deserves a closer look. The Ravens need to examine their offseason strength and conditioning program to make sure players aren’t being overworked.
They need to speak with the team doctors to be certain that their medical needs, practices and rehabilitation procedures are in place and up to date. The Ravens thought Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley had completed his rehab from a major ankle injury suffered in November 2020, but he lasted only one game before requiring another season-ending surgery.
The expectations are high again for the Ravens entering 2022, but they can’t afford similar setbacks for their injured players, such as cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens should also take a look at their outdoor practice fields for any potential problems. The fields probably receive proper maintenance, but players want assurances and comfort, especially after this past season.
Then there are the on-field issues.
The coaching staff deserves high marks for keeping the team competitive and within striking distance of the playoffs to the very end, but the lack of talent exposes other weaknesses. Harbaugh is a great CEO and his staff is excellent at preparation, but they aren’t nearly as good on game day.
The Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting, and that showed again this season with their depth. But those decisions to go for late 2-point conversions in losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were poor, as were some of Harbaugh’s clock-management issues. Maybe his worst call — or no-call — happened when the Ravens were penalized for a delay of game with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter while leading 16-14 against the Los Angeles Rams. That 5-yard penalty turned a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line into a third-and-goal from the 9, a massive difference for a struggling offense.
After a sack, the Ravens had to settle for a 34-yard field goal instead of what should have been the game-sealing touchdown in an eventual 20-19 loss. Harbaugh uncharacteristically pointed a finger at his young backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, but he should have blamed himself. Upon further review, why didn’t Harbaugh call the timeout?
Accountability is what is needed, not excuses.
Bisciotti needs to call in offensive coordinator Greg Roman and ask him about his resume. When Roman was calling the plays in San Francisco and Buffalo, the running game was always solid, but the passing game never improved. That has happened in Baltimore despite the addition of passing game assistants Tee Martin and Keith Williams last offseason and the emergence of young talented receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.
Why can’t this passing game find a rhythm? Why can’t Jackson react quickly to blitzes or read pressure from the outside?
There are similar questions for defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It’s easy to point to injuries as the reason opposing receivers were getting wide open during that six-game losing streak, but that same problem existed earlier in the season when the Ravens were much healthier. Injuries can only be blamed for so much.
At the end of 2020 season, DeCosta knew he had to improve the offensive line and find a pass rusher. After a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday, the same problems still exist. Stanley didn’t play most of the season, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva couldn’t hold up and the left guard position was a revolving door yet again. When it came to pressuring the quarterback, the Ravens didn’t have anyone who could consistently win one-on-one matchups.
DeCosta’s biggest decision this offseason will be signing Jackson to a long-term contract. The preference here is to pay a lucrative contract to a quarterback with the Hall of Fame status of Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, or at least the pocket awareness and arm strength of a young talent such as Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. You want a quarterback that passes first, runs second.
But the Ravens have invested so much in Jackson. They’ve gotten him some talented receivers and catered the offense around his abilities. That’s fine. That’s their style. It will be interesting to see if he re-signs with the Ravens or tests the free-agent market after the 2022 season.
Overall, though, the Ravens aren’t in bad shape. They just need to tighten up a few things.
Bisciotti has to find out what Roman needs to improve the passing game, and Martindale might need some road maps for his defensive backs. DeCosta has to fix the same problems that have plagued this team for the past four years.
It sounds like a lot, but it isn’t.
Injuries played a major part in the Ravens’ late-season demise, but they weren’t the only problem.
There must be accountability, and it starts at the top — owner included.
Chicken soup could be the cure. Here’s an easy soup stock recipe (Instant Pot and stovetop versions).
The very first time I boiled a whole chicken, nearly 10 years ago, I was overwhelmed by how much it perfumed my apartment with the scent of my mother’s kitchen. I wasn’t trying to re-create her samgyetang, but I did, by accident.
Fortified with ginseng and jujubes, this Korean chicken soup is a garlic lover’s dream. I remember how the sound of the cloves, plunked into the pot, echoed the syllables of the dish’s name: Sam. Gye. Tang.
But it was the smell of my golden broth that transported me. When I inhaled its aroma, the past ran through me like an electric current, and I burst into tears. Sick with nostalgia (and a gnarly cold), I found myself suddenly in two places at once: my kitchenette in New York City and Atlanta, where I was born and raised in a brick house with a peach tree in the front yard and my childhood bedroom lined with Michelle Branch posters.
There are many definitions of the sensation that overtook my body that day, but perhaps the most famous is what French novelist Marcel Proust called involuntary memory, and what we now sometimes call “Proustian memory.” It is a reference to one particular scene in his seven-volume novel “In Search of Lost Time,” in which the narrator is suddenly seized by childhood memories after taking a bite of a tea-soaked lemon madeleine.
“No sooner had the warm liquid mixed with the crumbs touched my palate than a shudder ran through me and I stopped, intent upon the extraordinary thing that was happening to me,” Proust writes. “Whence could it have come to me, this all-powerful joy?”
When those unbidden memories happen in my life, I try to linger in the feeling.
What excites me in the kitchen, and what provides the most joy, is when I accidentally tap into something old, an involuntary memory, something I had forgotten in the depths of my mind, such as the simple smell of a chicken boiling in water.
That’s the kind of cooking I’d like to do more of in the new year. If I resolve to find those small moments of “all-powerful joy” in the kitchen and out, at my desk and in life, maybe they’ll be more likely to reveal themselves to me. Maybe I’ll taste more Proustian madeleines, and maybe I’ll cry more. (Crying has many health benefits, after all.)
Luckily, there are many places to find good madeleines dipped in tea, metaphorically speaking. And when you’re most in need of warmth and succor, chicken soup is never a bad place to start.
Amber Spry, an assistant professor of African and African American Studies and Politics at Brandeis University, recalls making an approximation of her grandmother’s tinola, a Filipino soup often cooked with chicken pieces, fresh ginger and greens.
When she was growing up, Spry, 32, called this dish “ginger chicken soup,” and it came to mind when she first moved to New York City. She called her parents to ask how to make the soup, picked up the ingredients at a corner bodega and bubbled away a pot of it in her tiny apartment on Amsterdam Avenue.
“It was almost this instinct to create this thing that felt familiar,” she said, and now, “when I crave that feeling of comfort and home, I know that I can get it through this soup.”
Nearly a decade later, conjuring a pot of tinola still carries Spry’s past into her present. “This recipe was my dad’s and my grandmother’s and probably her mother’s before that,” she said.
Recently, her father cooked his version of the soup, and this time, it was her new husband, David Labuguen, who shuddered when he ate it. “It was emotional for him because it tasted like the soup that his parents make,” Spry said, adding that there’s great power in simple ingredients, such as chicken and ginger, when they come together to form a bridge between people who love one another.
Food is one of the best ways to carry our families with us wherever we go. Save for a flight home, is there anything more transporting than legacy?
It’s never lost on me what a privilege it is to get to cook for a living. But there are days when I languish in the kitchen, utterly sick of cooking. (It’s the cleaning that destroys me most.) And especially this past year, when it seemed that the world was falling apart again, I found it difficult at times to find joy in any of it.
Comfort cooking can be hard to come by if you have to do it.
In Brooklyn, when chef Kia Damon comes home hungry and tired from a long day of work, she keeps things simple in the kitchen. Tapping into memories of her childhood meals prepared by her mother, who cooked a lot of pasta, Damon, 28, now turns to her own comfort foods, such as carbonara.
“I feel like when I’m super-drained and when I really just don’t have anything churning in my mind, I can still pull out pasta and feel like I really went off,” she said.
As with any craft — and I do consider cooking a craft, especially home cooking — it’s important to recharge when you can. Thankfully, for those of us who cook for work, there are key dishes that help us remember the unbridled joy of cooking.
For Damon, it’s duck confit perfumed with orange peel, star anise and juniper berries over two to three days. It’s what she would cook if she could cook only one more thing.
“I would eat that, and then wait for the spirit to take me away,” she said.
My last-meal-on-earth cooking is roasting chicken. I love preparing a small bird for myself on the weekend, because that’s when I have all the time in the world. In this case, the process provides the joy. I can salt and sugar the chicken on Saturday, leaving it to dry-brine in the fridge overnight; on Sunday, my dinner is ready for the oven.
The eating is long, too: Roast chicken has many stages of life — I can cook it once and have it for days. Because as much as I love cooking, I love eating more.
First, it’s dinner, often the gorgeous chicken breast, absolutely juicy, with crispy skin. Better yet, if you’re like my mother and me, your favorite parts of the chicken are a secret: the two “oysters” underneath the bird, tucked behind the thighs, tender and slicked with schmaltz. One for each of us.
After this first meal, I like to maul the rest of the meat off the bones to fashion into all manner of repasts throughout the week. Then — and this may be my favorite part — I turn the carcass into stock with whatever bits and bobs I have left over in the pantry: bay leaves, black peppercorns, an onion with its peel still on (which my mother taught me lends both color and flavor to soups and stews).
The Instant Pot makes quick work of this. In just an hour, it will pressure-cook my past, present and future into a golden stock that I can drink in the mornings before my coffee. I use the same Ravenclaw mug for both the coffee and the stock, washing it out between uses.
Roast chicken may be my therapy, but chicken soup is my panacea, my madeleine dipped in tea.
Roasted Chicken Stock
By Eric Kim
Yield: 1 1/2 to 2 quarts
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- 1 leftover carcass from a whole roasted chicken, meat picked off and saved for another use
- 1 large yellow onion
- 1 head of garlic
- 8 small or 4 large dried bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal) or 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
To make this stock in an Instant Pot: Add the chicken carcass to a 3- or 6-quart Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. Chop the onion into eighths, and slice the garlic head in half crosswise to expose the cloves; dump the alliums into the pot over the chicken. Crush the bay leaves and add, along with the salt, black peppercorns, and turmeric. Add enough cold water to reach the max line in the 3-quart or to cover the bones in the 6-quart (5 to 6 cups). Gently stir and cover with the lid. Pressure-cook on high for 1 hour and let the pressure release naturally.
To make this stock on the stove: Follow Step 1, but place all of the ingredients, including the water, into a large heavy-bottomed pot, such as a Dutch oven or stock pot, and gently stir. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cover and cook until the stock is deeply golden, the chicken bones are falling apart at the joints when you try to pick them up and the vegetables have turned to mush, about 3 hours.
After cooking with either method, strain the contents of the pot through a colander set over a large bowl; press the bones to get out all of the liquid. Taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt as desired. Ladle the stock into large mugs for sipping, or use as an ingredient in your cooking. Alternatively, you can let the strained stock cool slightly before transferring into quart containers and storing in the refrigerator.
This chicken stock will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Heat individual portions in coffee mugs to drink in the morning for breakfast, or use as a base for soups, stews and porridges throughout the week.
Roasted Chicken With Caramelized Cabbage
By Eric Kim
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus 1 hour brining
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
- 1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar
- 1 whole (3- to 4-pound) chicken
- 2 1/2 pounds green cabbage (about 1 large head), cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
In a small dish, stir together 1 1/2 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt or 1 tablespoon Morton’s coarse kosher salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds and the brown sugar.
Place the chicken on a large plate or sheet pan and, with a paper towel, pat the surface of the chicken as dry as you can. Remove any giblets from the cavity and reserve for another time. Sprinkle one-third of the spice mixture into the cavity of the chicken, focusing especially on the underside of the breasts. Use your hands to really rub the spices into the cavity. Now, sprinkle the rest of the spice mixture all over the surface of the chicken, including the bottom but especially the top, where the breasts are, and again, really rub it into the skin. If roasting right away, let the chicken sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Alternatively, you can place the chicken, uncovered, in the refrigerator to dry-brine for up to 24 hours; just be sure to let it sit out at room temperature for at least 1 hour before roasting.
While the chicken is coming to room temperature, position a rack on the bottom third of the oven and heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a large sheet pan, add the cabbage, onion, 4 tablespoons olive oil and the remaining 1 teaspoon fennel seeds. Season generously with salt and pepper, and toss until evenly combined. Push the cabbage and onions to the edges of the pan to make room for the chicken, and place the chicken in the center of the pan, breast side up; the chicken should have direct contact with the pan and not be sitting over any of the vegetables. Massage the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil onto the chicken and give it a final generous sprinkling of salt and pepper (going lighter on the seasoning the longer the chicken has been dry-brined).
Roast the chicken, rotating the pan halfway through, until the skin is golden brown and crispy, and the thigh meat reaches 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer (it will continue to cook as it rests), 40 to 55 minutes or 13 minutes per pound. Do not cut into it to check that the juices run clear. The cabbage and onions should be soft and slightly charred in spots.
Let the chicken rest for at least 15 minutes on the pan before transferring to a cutting board and carving into portions. Don’t forget to turn the carcass over and eat the two “oysters” on the bottom of the chicken where the back of the thighs meet the spine. It’s arguably the best part of the roast chicken experience, and the chef’s treat.
Add the vinegar to the cabbage and onions, toss until evenly distributed and taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt and pepper. Serve alongside the chicken.
Ask Amy: Wife can’t mourn until she forgives
Dear Amy: My husband died a few months ago. He was very well respected. Everyone thought very highly of him.
We were married for over 50 years.
About 40 years ago he had been working with a woman who lived in another city. He and other co-workers would travel to her city for work.
We had been married for 10 years and had three children.
I went to an award dinner held in their honor.
The morning of the dinner, he was in the shower and the phone rang in our hotel room. When I answered it, the person on the other end used her name, instead of mine.
My husband said that the person knew that they worked together and assumed she was there before leaving for the dinner.
Shortly after that, there were a couple of other incidents that made me suspicious.
A few weeks passed, and he said he wasn’t going to work with her anymore because he was starting to have feelings for her.
I brought up all my suspicions and accused him of having an affair.
He was upset and told me that nothing had ever happened between them.
I was not able to forget.
I always wondered why he told me he had feelings for her. He could have just stopped working with her, and I wouldn’t have known.
We stayed together for another 40 years, but I never could totally forgive him.
Now that he has died, I am thinking of this more than ever.
Other than that, he was the perfect husband and father.
Do you think I am using this as a reason to not mourn?
— Stuck
Dear Stuck: Your theory about why you are stuck might be correct. Additionally, my take is that you might now be (unconsciously) justifying your inability or unwillingness to forgive your husband over the course of 40 years — and so you are doubling down and ruminating about it, now.
Surely, his long-ago admission would have been very hard for you to take, but it seems to me that he did everything he should have done: he was honest with you, he stopped working with her, he continued on in the marriage to you.
I believe that you would find some liberation now if you worked your way toward forgiveness — forgiving him for his transgression, as well as yourself — for holding onto this so tightly.
We humans are saddled with complication and frailty. We do hurt one another. The ability to forgive is such a gift — I hope you can give it to yourself, now.
A grief group or therapist could help you to sort this out.
Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married twice to each other. Our first marriage lasted for 28 years. We remarried each other three years ago.
The reason for the first divorce was her cheating on me with my best friend.
This went on for years, and I tolerated it until my kids were grown before I moved on.
After two years being single, I decided to go back to my wife because my daughter was getting married, and I always wanted a family life.
My wife is again cheating — at least four times that I know of.
She is a really nice person otherwise and we never fight.
I am a healthy person, sexually and mentally, but the mental abuse of this cheating is not easy on me.
What do I do now?
— Family Man
Dear Family Man: You could try to have an “open” marriage, where you and your wife stay legally married and continue to live together but are both free to have outside relationships.
That might not be tenable for you — in which case, you can divorce again, but continue in a family and friendship relationship with this woman you have chosen to marry twice.
You obviously care about her, but she — quite obviously — will not be in a monogamous relationship with you.
Dear Amy: “Discouraged Dater” expects dates to text her.
I am a mom to three young men, and they just can’t seem to find women who don’t want to text all day long — 24/7.
They actually have jobs in which they need to work, but these needy professional women want to be joined at the hip as soon as they meet.
Seems to me if you’re chatting all day long, then why bother getting together; there’s probably nothing left to say.
— Baffled Mom
Dear Baffled: Thank you for offering this perspective.
