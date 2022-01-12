News
Chicken soup could be the cure. Here’s an easy soup stock recipe (Instant Pot and stovetop versions).
The very first time I boiled a whole chicken, nearly 10 years ago, I was overwhelmed by how much it perfumed my apartment with the scent of my mother’s kitchen. I wasn’t trying to re-create her samgyetang, but I did, by accident.
Fortified with ginseng and jujubes, this Korean chicken soup is a garlic lover’s dream. I remember how the sound of the cloves, plunked into the pot, echoed the syllables of the dish’s name: Sam. Gye. Tang.
But it was the smell of my golden broth that transported me. When I inhaled its aroma, the past ran through me like an electric current, and I burst into tears. Sick with nostalgia (and a gnarly cold), I found myself suddenly in two places at once: my kitchenette in New York City and Atlanta, where I was born and raised in a brick house with a peach tree in the front yard and my childhood bedroom lined with Michelle Branch posters.
There are many definitions of the sensation that overtook my body that day, but perhaps the most famous is what French novelist Marcel Proust called involuntary memory, and what we now sometimes call “Proustian memory.” It is a reference to one particular scene in his seven-volume novel “In Search of Lost Time,” in which the narrator is suddenly seized by childhood memories after taking a bite of a tea-soaked lemon madeleine.
“No sooner had the warm liquid mixed with the crumbs touched my palate than a shudder ran through me and I stopped, intent upon the extraordinary thing that was happening to me,” Proust writes. “Whence could it have come to me, this all-powerful joy?”
When those unbidden memories happen in my life, I try to linger in the feeling.
What excites me in the kitchen, and what provides the most joy, is when I accidentally tap into something old, an involuntary memory, something I had forgotten in the depths of my mind, such as the simple smell of a chicken boiling in water.
That’s the kind of cooking I’d like to do more of in the new year. If I resolve to find those small moments of “all-powerful joy” in the kitchen and out, at my desk and in life, maybe they’ll be more likely to reveal themselves to me. Maybe I’ll taste more Proustian madeleines, and maybe I’ll cry more. (Crying has many health benefits, after all.)
Luckily, there are many places to find good madeleines dipped in tea, metaphorically speaking. And when you’re most in need of warmth and succor, chicken soup is never a bad place to start.
Amber Spry, an assistant professor of African and African American Studies and Politics at Brandeis University, recalls making an approximation of her grandmother’s tinola, a Filipino soup often cooked with chicken pieces, fresh ginger and greens.
When she was growing up, Spry, 32, called this dish “ginger chicken soup,” and it came to mind when she first moved to New York City. She called her parents to ask how to make the soup, picked up the ingredients at a corner bodega and bubbled away a pot of it in her tiny apartment on Amsterdam Avenue.
“It was almost this instinct to create this thing that felt familiar,” she said, and now, “when I crave that feeling of comfort and home, I know that I can get it through this soup.”
Nearly a decade later, conjuring a pot of tinola still carries Spry’s past into her present. “This recipe was my dad’s and my grandmother’s and probably her mother’s before that,” she said.
Recently, her father cooked his version of the soup, and this time, it was her new husband, David Labuguen, who shuddered when he ate it. “It was emotional for him because it tasted like the soup that his parents make,” Spry said, adding that there’s great power in simple ingredients, such as chicken and ginger, when they come together to form a bridge between people who love one another.
Food is one of the best ways to carry our families with us wherever we go. Save for a flight home, is there anything more transporting than legacy?
It’s never lost on me what a privilege it is to get to cook for a living. But there are days when I languish in the kitchen, utterly sick of cooking. (It’s the cleaning that destroys me most.) And especially this past year, when it seemed that the world was falling apart again, I found it difficult at times to find joy in any of it.
Comfort cooking can be hard to come by if you have to do it.
In Brooklyn, when chef Kia Damon comes home hungry and tired from a long day of work, she keeps things simple in the kitchen. Tapping into memories of her childhood meals prepared by her mother, who cooked a lot of pasta, Damon, 28, now turns to her own comfort foods, such as carbonara.
“I feel like when I’m super-drained and when I really just don’t have anything churning in my mind, I can still pull out pasta and feel like I really went off,” she said.
As with any craft — and I do consider cooking a craft, especially home cooking — it’s important to recharge when you can. Thankfully, for those of us who cook for work, there are key dishes that help us remember the unbridled joy of cooking.
For Damon, it’s duck confit perfumed with orange peel, star anise and juniper berries over two to three days. It’s what she would cook if she could cook only one more thing.
“I would eat that, and then wait for the spirit to take me away,” she said.
My last-meal-on-earth cooking is roasting chicken. I love preparing a small bird for myself on the weekend, because that’s when I have all the time in the world. In this case, the process provides the joy. I can salt and sugar the chicken on Saturday, leaving it to dry-brine in the fridge overnight; on Sunday, my dinner is ready for the oven.
The eating is long, too: Roast chicken has many stages of life — I can cook it once and have it for days. Because as much as I love cooking, I love eating more.
First, it’s dinner, often the gorgeous chicken breast, absolutely juicy, with crispy skin. Better yet, if you’re like my mother and me, your favorite parts of the chicken are a secret: the two “oysters” underneath the bird, tucked behind the thighs, tender and slicked with schmaltz. One for each of us.
After this first meal, I like to maul the rest of the meat off the bones to fashion into all manner of repasts throughout the week. Then — and this may be my favorite part — I turn the carcass into stock with whatever bits and bobs I have left over in the pantry: bay leaves, black peppercorns, an onion with its peel still on (which my mother taught me lends both color and flavor to soups and stews).
The Instant Pot makes quick work of this. In just an hour, it will pressure-cook my past, present and future into a golden stock that I can drink in the mornings before my coffee. I use the same Ravenclaw mug for both the coffee and the stock, washing it out between uses.
Roast chicken may be my therapy, but chicken soup is my panacea, my madeleine dipped in tea.
Roasted Chicken Stock
By Eric Kim
Yield: 1 1/2 to 2 quarts
Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- 1 leftover carcass from a whole roasted chicken, meat picked off and saved for another use
- 1 large yellow onion
- 1 head of garlic
- 8 small or 4 large dried bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal) or 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
To make this stock in an Instant Pot: Add the chicken carcass to a 3- or 6-quart Instant Pot or other electric pressure cooker. Chop the onion into eighths, and slice the garlic head in half crosswise to expose the cloves; dump the alliums into the pot over the chicken. Crush the bay leaves and add, along with the salt, black peppercorns, and turmeric. Add enough cold water to reach the max line in the 3-quart or to cover the bones in the 6-quart (5 to 6 cups). Gently stir and cover with the lid. Pressure-cook on high for 1 hour and let the pressure release naturally.
To make this stock on the stove: Follow Step 1, but place all of the ingredients, including the water, into a large heavy-bottomed pot, such as a Dutch oven or stock pot, and gently stir. Bring to a boil over high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cover and cook until the stock is deeply golden, the chicken bones are falling apart at the joints when you try to pick them up and the vegetables have turned to mush, about 3 hours.
After cooking with either method, strain the contents of the pot through a colander set over a large bowl; press the bones to get out all of the liquid. Taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt as desired. Ladle the stock into large mugs for sipping, or use as an ingredient in your cooking. Alternatively, you can let the strained stock cool slightly before transferring into quart containers and storing in the refrigerator.
This chicken stock will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. Heat individual portions in coffee mugs to drink in the morning for breakfast, or use as a base for soups, stews and porridges throughout the week.
Roasted Chicken With Caramelized Cabbage
By Eric Kim
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes, plus 1 hour brining
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
- 1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar
- 1 whole (3- to 4-pound) chicken
- 2 1/2 pounds green cabbage (about 1 large head), cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 5 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
In a small dish, stir together 1 1/2 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt or 1 tablespoon Morton’s coarse kosher salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds and the brown sugar.
Place the chicken on a large plate or sheet pan and, with a paper towel, pat the surface of the chicken as dry as you can. Remove any giblets from the cavity and reserve for another time. Sprinkle one-third of the spice mixture into the cavity of the chicken, focusing especially on the underside of the breasts. Use your hands to really rub the spices into the cavity. Now, sprinkle the rest of the spice mixture all over the surface of the chicken, including the bottom but especially the top, where the breasts are, and again, really rub it into the skin. If roasting right away, let the chicken sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Alternatively, you can place the chicken, uncovered, in the refrigerator to dry-brine for up to 24 hours; just be sure to let it sit out at room temperature for at least 1 hour before roasting.
While the chicken is coming to room temperature, position a rack on the bottom third of the oven and heat the oven to 425 degrees. On a large sheet pan, add the cabbage, onion, 4 tablespoons olive oil and the remaining 1 teaspoon fennel seeds. Season generously with salt and pepper, and toss until evenly combined. Push the cabbage and onions to the edges of the pan to make room for the chicken, and place the chicken in the center of the pan, breast side up; the chicken should have direct contact with the pan and not be sitting over any of the vegetables. Massage the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil onto the chicken and give it a final generous sprinkling of salt and pepper (going lighter on the seasoning the longer the chicken has been dry-brined).
Roast the chicken, rotating the pan halfway through, until the skin is golden brown and crispy, and the thigh meat reaches 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer (it will continue to cook as it rests), 40 to 55 minutes or 13 minutes per pound. Do not cut into it to check that the juices run clear. The cabbage and onions should be soft and slightly charred in spots.
Let the chicken rest for at least 15 minutes on the pan before transferring to a cutting board and carving into portions. Don’t forget to turn the carcass over and eat the two “oysters” on the bottom of the chicken where the back of the thighs meet the spine. It’s arguably the best part of the roast chicken experience, and the chef’s treat.
Add the vinegar to the cabbage and onions, toss until evenly distributed and taste for seasoning, adjusting with salt and pepper. Serve alongside the chicken.
News
Ask Amy: Wife can’t mourn until she forgives
Dear Amy: My husband died a few months ago. He was very well respected. Everyone thought very highly of him.
We were married for over 50 years.
About 40 years ago he had been working with a woman who lived in another city. He and other co-workers would travel to her city for work.
We had been married for 10 years and had three children.
I went to an award dinner held in their honor.
The morning of the dinner, he was in the shower and the phone rang in our hotel room. When I answered it, the person on the other end used her name, instead of mine.
My husband said that the person knew that they worked together and assumed she was there before leaving for the dinner.
Shortly after that, there were a couple of other incidents that made me suspicious.
A few weeks passed, and he said he wasn’t going to work with her anymore because he was starting to have feelings for her.
I brought up all my suspicions and accused him of having an affair.
He was upset and told me that nothing had ever happened between them.
I was not able to forget.
I always wondered why he told me he had feelings for her. He could have just stopped working with her, and I wouldn’t have known.
We stayed together for another 40 years, but I never could totally forgive him.
Now that he has died, I am thinking of this more than ever.
Other than that, he was the perfect husband and father.
Do you think I am using this as a reason to not mourn?
— Stuck
Dear Stuck: Your theory about why you are stuck might be correct. Additionally, my take is that you might now be (unconsciously) justifying your inability or unwillingness to forgive your husband over the course of 40 years — and so you are doubling down and ruminating about it, now.
Surely, his long-ago admission would have been very hard for you to take, but it seems to me that he did everything he should have done: he was honest with you, he stopped working with her, he continued on in the marriage to you.
I believe that you would find some liberation now if you worked your way toward forgiveness — forgiving him for his transgression, as well as yourself — for holding onto this so tightly.
We humans are saddled with complication and frailty. We do hurt one another. The ability to forgive is such a gift — I hope you can give it to yourself, now.
A grief group or therapist could help you to sort this out.
Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married twice to each other. Our first marriage lasted for 28 years. We remarried each other three years ago.
The reason for the first divorce was her cheating on me with my best friend.
This went on for years, and I tolerated it until my kids were grown before I moved on.
After two years being single, I decided to go back to my wife because my daughter was getting married, and I always wanted a family life.
My wife is again cheating — at least four times that I know of.
She is a really nice person otherwise and we never fight.
I am a healthy person, sexually and mentally, but the mental abuse of this cheating is not easy on me.
What do I do now?
— Family Man
Dear Family Man: You could try to have an “open” marriage, where you and your wife stay legally married and continue to live together but are both free to have outside relationships.
That might not be tenable for you — in which case, you can divorce again, but continue in a family and friendship relationship with this woman you have chosen to marry twice.
You obviously care about her, but she — quite obviously — will not be in a monogamous relationship with you.
Dear Amy: “Discouraged Dater” expects dates to text her.
I am a mom to three young men, and they just can’t seem to find women who don’t want to text all day long — 24/7.
They actually have jobs in which they need to work, but these needy professional women want to be joined at the hip as soon as they meet.
Seems to me if you’re chatting all day long, then why bother getting together; there’s probably nothing left to say.
— Baffled Mom
Dear Baffled: Thank you for offering this perspective.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
South St. Paul boys basketball coach charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud
In basketball circles, Matthew McCollister has a reputation as a coach who’s turned around struggling and stagnant high school boys basketball programs.
McCollister’s head coaching starts and stops include Breck, St. Croix Preparatory Academy and Brooklyn Center. Since 2019, he’s coached South St. Paul, which last season fell a game short of the state tournament. The Packers (11-0) this season are among the top-ranked teams in Class 3A.
In legal circles, however, McCollister’s standing as a personal injury attorney has taken a hit.
Last month, McCollister, 40, of Mendota Heights, was charged with felony conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He is accused of playing a role in a scheme to rip off car insurance companies with bogus medical claims in Minnesota and elsewhere in 2016 and 2017.
Also last month, a state agency recommended that McCollister be disbarred for professional misconduct in 2019 and 2020. McCollister opened his own injury law practice in March 2015.
Federal prosecutors on Dec. 8 charged McCollister by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. On Wednesday, he will make an initial court appearance before District Judge Wilhelmina Wright in St. Paul and enter his guilty plea, Ryan Pacyga, McCollister’s attorney, said this week.
“He’s kind of immediately just cooperating with the process and falling on the sword for himself,” Pacyga said.
Sentencing guidelines call for 10 to 16 months in prison, Pacyga said. A sentencing hearing date will be scheduled after Wednesday’s arraignment.
Dave Webb, superintendent of South St. Paul Schools, said this week that he could not comment on the federal charge because it falls under employee private personnel data.
McCollister has coached the high school’s basketball team since November 2019. Since August, he’s been a full-time high school paraprofessional, working with student-support specialists who focus on student behavior “to help kids turn a corner to get back on track,” Webb said.
If McCollister does plead guilty to the criminal charge, he would face immediate termination from the school district under its employee policy.
Other than petty misdemeanor moving violations dating back to 2017, McCollister does not have a criminal record in Minnesota.
McCollister did not respond to requests by the Pioneer Press for comment.
South St. Paul High School Principal Chuck Ochocki and Chad Sexauer, the school’s athletics director and assistant principal, also did not return calls seeking comment.
WHAT HE IS ACCUSED OF
According to the federal charge, McCollister and unnamed others conspired to defraud auto insurers on policies provided pursuant to the state’s no-fault insurance law.
Under that law, Minnesota insurers must provide at least $40,000 in personal injury protection on their auto policies. Clients hurt in a car crash can get their medical bills and other related expenses paid for, whether the crash was their fault or not.
The charging document does not spell out what McCollister is alleged to have done and it is unclear why it was handed down last month. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said this week that she could not provide additional details about the case beyond the document, but added that more information will be discussed at Wednesday’s arraignment and in the plea agreement.
According to Pacyga, prosecutors allege McCollister hired “runners” to recruit clients who were supposedly injured in car crashes. The same runners would work with chiropractors who would fraudulently bill auto insurance companies for those clients’ care, taking advantage of the no-fault insurance law.
In March 2016, according to Pacyga, McCollister asked a “runner,” who was really an undercover agent, to find people who purportedly had been injured in car accidents and bring them to a chiropractor for treatment. “I mean, they had him up on a wire in a St. Paul restaurant talking about those sorts of things,” Pacyga said.
It is a state, not federal, crime for an attorney to work with runners. What got McCollister prosecuted in U.S. District Court was drafting a letter to an insurance company or companies demanding payment for chiropractic care that he knew was unnecessary, Pacyga said.
He said McCollister “lost his way for a while, his judgment spun out of control.”
“That was quite a while ago in the past, but when this came up, he wanted to address it immediately,” Pacyga said. “And rather than put the government through its paces in a case, he knew what he had done was wrong and he wanted to resolve this case quickly.”
SUSPENDED FROM PRACTICING LAW
McCollister was admitted to practice law in Minnesota in 2009 and has been suspended by the state Supreme Court three times for a variety of misconduct.
He remains on a two-year suspension, which was handed down by the state’s highest court in October 2020 following an investigation by the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, a state agency that found a dozen instances of misconduct. They include failing to convey settlement offers to clients; failing to obtain a client’s consent to dismiss a petition for arbitration of no-fault benefits; and failing to identify in a written contingent fee agreement how costs and expenses would be calculated. He also was accused of practicing law while suspended.
McCollister’s professional conduct was first called out by the state agency in 2013, when he “unconditionally” admitted to allegations that he was paid by a competing attorney outside his firm for referring potential clients. McCollister’s law license was suspended for 30 days.
In 2019, McCollister again was suspended from practicing law for 30 days for misconduct, including that he had agreed to a settlement without a client’s knowledge or consent and forged the client’s name on the settlement agreement.
Last month, McCollister and the state Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility entered into a stipulation where he admits he intentionally misappropriated from at least three clients more than $16,300 in client funds from his trust account between July 2020 and December 2020. McCollister provided notice to each client of his misappropriation but has not made any restitution, the state agency concluded.
Under the Dec. 6 stipulation, McCollister agrees to waive his procedural rights and accepts the recommended discipline of no longer being able to practice law in the state. A petition for the disciplinary action will be reviewed by the state Supreme Court, which can accept or reject the disbarment recommendation.
SUCCESS ON THE BASKETBALL COURT
McCollister, who grew up in New Prague, Minn., landed his first head coaching job at Breck in 2010, after spending a few years as an assistant at Minneapolis Henry and Holy Angels. He transformed Breck from a five-win team to a 19-win team that reached the section finals in 2013.
After coaching the next two years at St. Croix Preparatory Academy, he spent four seasons at Brooklyn Center, helping the Centaurs reach the Class 2A state tournament for the first time in 35 years in 2018. They finished in fourth place.
McCollister coached Brooklyn Center for one more season before taking the job at South St. Paul, a school that had won just 19 percent of its games over the previous 10-year stretch and produced a dreadful 7-153 record in the Metro East Conference.
In McCollister’s first season, the Packers won 18 games, breaking a streak of 18 seasons in which they won fewer than 10, before losing in the section semifinals. The team went 19-2 last season, before losing to Richfield 93-90 in the section final.
“This has kind of been our M.O., to come in and breathe life into programs,” McCollister told the Pioneer Press midway through his first season. “Now this is the one we want to sustain.”
The undefeated Packers next play Friday at Hastings High School.
News
Goldberg: Democracy is dying in Hong Kong. But why should the rest of us care?
Can democracy be snuffed out? You bet it can. Just look at what’s happening in Hong Kong.
My last visit there was at the end of 2019, right before the pandemic, during what seems in retrospect to have been the final stand of the pro-democracy movement. In those days, pop-up demonstrations were a regular event, including clashes in the streets between masked activists and police officers.
The Hong Kong government was already cracking down on dissent and increasingly siding with Beijing’s efforts to bring the city under its total control. But independent news organizations still challenged the erosion of democratic freedoms.
Everywhere there were signs of debate, dissent and resistance: detritus from the previous night’s protests, peeling wall posters and angry anti-government graffiti.
But those days are over.
The protests have been beaten back. More than 100 pro-democracy leaders and activists have been charged under the draconian national security law imposed in June 2020. Thousands of demonstrators have been arrested as well; the charges include subversion and separatism.
Government is being purged of critics. In 2021, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities demanded that elected officials and candidates for office pledge their loyalty not just to Hong Kong and its laws, but to Beijing as well. Hundreds of members of Hong Kong’s district councils resigned or were removed from office.
The repression of the independent media has been intense — and successful. In the final week of December, Stand News, an independent pro-democracy website, was raided by hundreds of police officers; seven editors, board members and a journalist were arrested and the organization said the site would be taken down. A few days later, on Jan. 3, Citizen News, a small online news site, said it too would stop publishing due to fears for the safety of its staff.
The teachers union and the city’s largest independent trade union were disbanded in 2021, as was the Civil Human Rights Front, which had organized some of the biggest pro-democracy demonstrations.
Police and courts have become “tools of Chinese state control rather than independent and impartial enforcers of the rule of law,” said Human Rights Watch in June. Since my visit, academic freedom has been threatened, museums harassed, films canceled, monuments removed, political slogans banned and books removed from libraries.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is now merely a functionary of the government in Beijing.
This is how democracies disappear. Without leaders who dare to speak out, without venues to publish or broadcast independent news, without recourse to an independent judicial system, without basic rights and liberties guaranteed and protected by the government, there’s no way for the people of Hong Kong to stand firm against the encroaching overlords from the mainland.
The United States government decries the situation, of course. After Stand News was shut down two weeks ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “Journalism is not sedition. … A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press.”
But what is the U.S. prepared to do about it? There’s a limit to how much pressure the American government will put on a mighty superpower like China to protect the people of Hong Kong. Hong Kong matters more to China than it does to us.
If nothing else, what’s occurring in Hong Kong is a reminder that democracy is fragile. That’s something we should take to heart.
There was a period just after the Cold War ended when some people believed the forward march of democracy had become irreversible, that the collapse of dictatorships was inevitable. In the early 2000s, the number of free and democratic countries grew dramatically, by all sorts of measures.
But in recent years, democracy has been in retreat. The Economist’s “Democracy Index” for 2020, for instance, found that thanks to “democratic backsliding,” only 8.4% of the world’s people were now living in what could be considered full democracy.
Backsliding has occurred here at home, too. The Economist now classifies the U.S. as a flawed democracy. In March of last year, the U.S. fell to a new low in an annual global ranking of political rights and civil liberties by Freedom House, earning 83 out of 100 points, down from 94 a decade earlier.
So we can’t be complacent. Democracy, the rule of law, civil rights and individual liberties matter — and they are in jeopardy, at home and abroad. The people of Hong Kong are sending us a poignant message: If you live in a democratic system, savor it and celebrate it — and fight for its survival.
Chicken soup could be the cure. Here’s an easy soup stock recipe (Instant Pot and stovetop versions).
Ask Amy: Wife can’t mourn until she forgives
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Shed Light on Crypto Regulation for 2022
South St. Paul boys basketball coach charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud
Goldberg: Democracy is dying in Hong Kong. But why should the rest of us care?
GameFi-NFT Marketplace Lootex Raises $9 Million in Funding Round
Jerry Harris In ‘Cheer’ Season 2: Where He Is Now, Cast’s Reaction To His Child Porn Scandal & More
From championship contender to free fall, Baltimore Ravens ponder what could have been
Ski Wednesday: Season’s slow start doesn’t prevent fun from happening
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1