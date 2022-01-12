CNN panics as more Americans ignore COVID news coverage: ‘They’re just ignoring everything and living their lives’

CNN is disappointed that more Americans are ignoring COVID news coverage and returning to their everyday lives.
What’s more surprising is that it took CNN so long to notice they were losing viewers.
CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy expressed disappointment and dismay that more Americans are ignoring their doomsday COVID coverage and living their lives.
“Is the media out of touch with the public about COVID?” asked CNN anchor Brian Stelter.
Darcy replied that the news media is out of touch with the public who returned to their normal lives in 2021.
“A lot of the media does seem to be very out of touch with the public,” he said. “I think this is an issue because if people are tuning out what’s going on in cable news… you know, they’re just, you know, ignoring everything and living their lives and we’re not really getting the information that they need to them.”
CNN is in a ratings slump after losing 68% of their viewers in the last quarter, leaving them in third place behind Fox News and MSNBC.
CNN’s @oliverdarcy worries people will be directionless without the major media: “If people are tuning out what’s going on in cable news … they’re just, you know, ignoring everything and living their lives and we’re not really getting the information that they need to them.” pic.twitter.com/h1dgECjS79
Police have arrested one suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph after the suspect didn’t turn himself in on time. A second suspect was also indicted for the murderer while already in police custody.
Source: Prince Williams / Getty
A week ago, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigations finally announced the identity of one of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The suspect was 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who already had a warrant out for violating federal supervised release. A reward was announced for up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, but Justin took to social media to announce he would be turning himself in on Monday. Almost everyone with common sense immediately knew he was not going to turn himself in and that’s exactly how the situation played out.
Johnson was apprehended in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals, who already knew he wasn’t going to turn himself in. Whatever plan he had to go on the run was short-lived and will now be used against him in the court of law.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a second man was indicted in the case for the first-degree murder of 32-year-old Cornelius Smith. Smith was already in police custody at the time of the indictment.
With both men in jail, hopefully, the road to justice for Dolph and his family is underway. A motive still hasn’t been established, but we will keep you updated with any new developments in the case.
Heidi Klum looked fabulous when she showed off her long, toned legs in an oversized black sweater with a pair of fishnet tights.
Heidi Klum, 48, is always rocking some sort of gorgeous outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The supermodel put her incredibly long legs on display when she rocked an oversized sweater with nothing but a pair of fishnet stockings. Heidi opted to wear a Maison Valentino ensemble featuring a chunky black cutout knit sweater with a white oxford button-down shirt underneath.
Heidi posted two photos of herself in the outfit – one standing up and one sitting down. She opted out of wearing pants and instead wore a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, topping her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in natural waves with a sultry smokey eye.
Heidi’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately and just the other day, she rocked a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.
She posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body, while a plunging slit on the side of the leg. showed even more skin.
The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.
Lala Kent is opening up about her feud with Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.
While appearing on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules cast member reacted to comments GG made about her split from Randall Emmett, shared her prediction for James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ split, and addressed the recent altercation between Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
“I thought it was inappropriate. She knows nothing about what’s going on and how deep and disgusting everything is and I just thought as someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a pause and have compassion,” Lala explained on the January 11 episode of WWHL after GG shamed her for bashing her daughter’s father and told her to “stop complaining.”
As for why she ultimately unfollowed GG, Lala said, “I don’t need the negativity.”
When Lala was then asked if she saw James’ split from Raquel coming, she admitted she did not.
“I was very shocked by their breakup. I really thought they were going to get married, have kids, and be together forever,” she confirmed. “Even though I felt like James was a huge personality… It’s hard to keep up with James… That always worried me but I definitely thought they would make it.”
During a previous episode of WWHL, James suggested that it was convenient that Lala and Randall split just before one of her book signings. Looking back, James, who appeared virtually with Lala on Tuesday’s show, said he regretted the comment.
“I take that back. Sorry, Lala,” he told his Pump Rules cast member.
But she didn’t mind, saying, “It’s okay. You promoted the book signing, I didn’t care!”
Throughout season nine, Lala was admittedly hard on Scheana Shay‘s now-fiancé Brock Davies, who revealed early on in the season that he hadn’t seen his two oldest children for quite some time. Months later, she admitted she could have been easier on her co-star.
“I did have concerns about Brock not seeing his kids or speaking to them in a very long time. I probably could have eased up a bit,” she noted. “I would’ve handled it very differently. [But] I will say, I wish people would have come to me and voiced concerns about my relationship. No one did that to me.”
As fans have surely heard by now, Lala and Randall split in October after he was allegedly caught with two women in Nashville. But prior to the split, Lala revealed on the show that she was planning for a prenup.
“I was always very concerned about that because I’m only 31. Who knows what my future holds and I didn’t ever want him to be able to have a piece of what I could potentially have in the future,” Lala explained on WWHL. “I just wanted it to be… What’s your is yours, what’s mine is mine and I just want you out of my life.”
Also on WWHL, Lala was asked if she was Team Jen or Team Lisa amid their RHOSLC drama.
“I really love Lisa Barlow. I think she had valid points. That’s my girl,” Lala said.
As for Jen’s legal drama, Lala added, “It’s so sticky because I don’t know the truth. I think a lot of people don’t know the truth. But I always say the truth always reveals itself. And innocent until proven guilty.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.