Colorado Rapids select three, acquire up to $175,000 in GAM in MLS SuperDraft
The Colorado Rapids lived up to their wheeling and dealing reputation once again in the MLS Super Draft Tuesday.
After entering the day with two first-round picks, the Rapids opted to deal, sending the 10th overall pick to Nashville SC for $125,000 in General Allocation Money, $50,000 in conditional General Allocation Money and the 26th pick.
It was the fourth consecutive season in which the Rapids made a trade on draft day.
The Rapids then chose Notre Dame central midfielder Mohamed Omar with their initial choice at No. 23, and followed that up with the selection of Northern Illinois defender Anthony Markanich with the No. 26 pick.
“In this draft, we felt we were able to get a few players in our top ten even by drafting further down,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said. “We saw value and were able to bring in money without losing out on a pick.”
Omar, a 6-foot-3, 182-pound midfielder from Toronto, became the second straight Rapids first-round pick to come out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, following last year’s selection of Philip Mayaka out of Clemson at No. 3 overall.
Omar helped Notre Dame reach the NCAA College Cup this past season and played in 23 games for the Fighting Irish, scoring four times with one assist. Omar started 55 games in his Notre Dame career, with 69 appearances.
“In Omar, we saw a really talented, technically highly proficient player,” Smith said. “He’s a big kid from a height stand point and needs to put on a bit of weight to become stronger. He’s got a little bit of bite to him as well. When you add physical qualities and that kind of bite to an already technically proficient player, that’s really enticing. We think we can help him improve and ultimately become a player who can make an impact in MLS.”
MLS SuperDraft pundit Devon Kerr called him a “destroyer” who plays well in the central midfield.
“He knows how to stretch the game,” Kerr said. “He can win balls in the air … His frame, he looks long, he looks lanky a little bit, but he runs right through you.”
He also drew comparisons to fellow Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who the Rapids acquired for $1 million in General Allocation Money last year from LAFC plus the No. 10 overall pick.
“Anytime you get compared to national team guys, guys who have proven themselves in MLS, it’s an honor,” Omar told MLSSoccer.com reporter Susannah Collins during the broadcast. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to being in Colorado with (Kaye), being teammates with him and really just learn from him.”
Markanich was a four-time All-MAC honoree and started in 67 games for the Huskies with 17 goals and 24 assists. Markanich is a twin and his brother, Nicholas, who was a second-round pick by FC Cincinnati, formed a great duo for an NIU team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Markanich, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, provides additional depth to the back line. With the Rapids re-signing Steven Beitashour and Drew Moor to one-year deals, he will have a chance to learn seasoned veterans.
“We saw a good two-way player in Markanich,” Smith said. “Obviously, left backs are highly sought after commodity and we think he’s got a good attitude and knows what he’s doing on both sides of the ball. It’s an attractive combination. … To be able to learn from guys who have done it at the highest level, they will all have a great influence.”
Colorado made only one of its two second-round picks, taking El Salvadoran international Roberto Molina, a 20-year-old right winger, at No. 45 overall. Molina, who is listed at 5-foot-9, played 30 times last season and scored twice for the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship. Molina has made three appearances for El Salvador’s national team. The Rapids passed on their lone third-round selection.
“We thought we were going to pass (on the second round), but then, when we saw Molina was available we were thrilled,” Smith said. “He’s got three international caps and has already played at the USL level. He’s a really interesting, tricky player that we think has potential at the next level.”
With the No. 10 pick, Nashville SC selected a defender Ahmed Longmire of UCLA. In order for the Rapids to receive the conditional GAM of $50,000, Longmire will have to hit pre-specified performance marks in 2022.
The lone Coloradan in the SuperDraft, Ryan Sailor, was projected to be a high pick and Inter Miami CF selected him at No. 9. Sailor played his college soccer at Washington and was a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 defender of the year. The Centennial native and Arapahoe High alum played his club soccer at Real Colorado.
Chicago Bears are contacting at least 17 coach and GM candidates. Latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break, AP source says
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout, the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.
With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
The sides last met Dec. 1 in Irving, Texas, a brief session that broke off hours before the collective bargaining agreement expired. Since then, negotiations have been limited to peripheral issues. The meeting Thursday is scheduled to be conducted by video conference.
MLB payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season in 2019, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015.
Players have asked for liberalized eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration, raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $245 million, changes to spark increased competition among clubs and measures to address what the union claims is service time manipulation.
Management has offered to increase the tax threshold to $214 million, to extend the designated hitter to the National League and to eliminate draft pick compensation for losing players in free agency, a provision that has existed in various forms since 1976.
Both sides would increase the minimum salary, players from $570,500 to $775,000 this season and management to a series of tiers: $600,000 for players with less than a year of big league service, $650,000 for at least one but less than two and $700,000 for at least two.
Negotiators also have discussed an NBA-style draft lottery, but management would limit it to the top three teams and the union would expand it to the top eight. Players would reward small-market teams with additional draft picks for success, such as making the playoffs or finishing with a winning record.
Retired pitcher David Cone, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee during the 1994-95 strike, views the issues as less contentious than during the previous stoppage, when players fought off management’s proposal for a salary cap.
“I think there is the framework for a deal. Back in the mid-90s there was two completely different frameworks,” Cone, now an analyst for the Yankees’ YES Network and ESPN, said. “They are within the same framework: Where does the luxury tax fall? Can the players address control issues and competitive teams instead of tanking? Or service time manipulation certainly is an issue. So control issues on the player side, but the framework I believe is there for a deal. At some point I believe it’s going to happen.”
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2, its ninth since 1972 but first since the 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
Spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona, and opening day is set for March 31.
With the need for at least three weeks of spring training and time for players to arrive and go through COVID protocols, an agreement by about March 5 is needed for an on-time start to the season.
U.S. shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
By DEE-ANN DURBIN and PARKER PURIFOY, Associated Press
Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk.
“Seems like I missed out on everything,” Whitely, 67, said. “I’m going to have to hunt around for stuff now.”
Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The shortages are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods such as cereal. And they’re being reported nationwide. U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate is hovering around 15%, according to Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman.
Part of the scarcity consumers are seeing on store shelves is due to pandemic trends that never abated – and are exacerbated by omicron. Americans are eating at home more than they used to, especially since offices and some schools remain closed.
The average U.S. household spent $144 per week at the grocery last year, according to FMI, a trade organization for groceries and food producers. That was down from the peak of $161 in 2020, but still far above the $113.50 that households spent in 2019.
A deficit of truck drivers that started building before the pandemic also remains a problem. The American Trucking Associations said in October that the U.S. was short an estimated 80,000 drivers, a historic high.
And shipping remains delayed, impacting everything from imported foods to packaging that is printed overseas.
Retailers and food producers have been adjusting to those realities since early 2020, when panic buying at the start of the pandemic sent the industry into a tailspin. Many retailers are keeping more supplies of things like toilet paper on hand, for example, to avoid acute shortages.
“All of the players in the supply chain ecosystem have gotten to a point where they have that playbook and they’re able to navigate that baseline level of challenges,” said Jessica Dankert, vice president of supply chain at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group.
Generally, the system works; Dankert notes that bare shelves have been a rare phenomenon over the last 20 months. It’s just that additional complications have stacked up on that baseline at the moment, she said.
As it has with staffing at hospitals, schools and offices, the omicron variant has taken a toll on food production lines. Sean Connolly, the president and CEO of Conagra Brands, which makes Birds Eye frozen vegetables, Slim Jim meat snacks and other products, told investors last week that supplies from the company’s U.S. plants will be constrained for at least the next month due to omicron-related absences.
Worker illness is also impacting grocery stores. Stew Leonard Jr. is president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Last week, 8% of his workers – around 200 people – were either out sick or in quarantine. Usually, the level of absenteeism is more like 2%.
One store bakery had so many people out sick that it dropped some of its usual items, like apple crumb cake. Leonard says meat and produce suppliers have told him they are also dealing with omicron-related worker shortages.
Still, Leonard says he is generally getting shipments on time, and thinks the worst of the pandemic may already be over.
Weather-related events, from snowstorms in the Northeast to wildfires in Colorado, also have impacted product availability and caused some shoppers to stock up more than usual, exacerbating supply problems caused by the pandemic.
Lisa DeLima, a spokesperson for Mom’s Organic Market, an independent grocer with locations in the mid-Atlantic region, said the company’s stores did not have produce to stock last weekend because winter weather halted trucks trying to get from Pennsylvania to Washington.
That bottleneck has since been resolved, DeLima said. In her view, the intermittent dearth of certain items shoppers see now are nothing compared to the more chronic shortages at the beginning of the pandemic.
“People don’t need to panic buy,” she said. “There’s plenty of product to be had. It’s just taking a little longer to get from point A to point B.”
Experts are divided on how long grocery shopping will sometimes feel like a scavenger hunt.
Dankert thinks this is a hiccup, and the country will soon settle back to more normal patterns, albeit with continuing supply chain headaches and labor shortages.
“You’re not going to see long-term outages of products, just sporadic, isolated incidents — that window where it takes a minute for the supply chain to catch up,” she said.
But others aren’t so optimistic.
Freeman, of the Consumer Brands Association, says omicron-related disruptions could expand as the variant grips the Midwest, where many big packaged food companies like Kellogg Co. and General Mills Inc. have operations.
Freeman thinks the federal government should do a better job of ensuring that essential food workers get access to tests. He also wishes there were uniform rules for things like quarantining procedures for vaccinated workers; right now, he said, companies are dealing with a patchwork of local regulations.
“I think, as we’ve seen before, this eases as each wave eases. But the question is, do we have to be at the whims of the virus, or can we produce the amount of tests we need?” Freeman said.
In the longer term, it could take groceries and food companies a while to figure out the customer buying patterns that emerge as the pandemic ebbs, said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations for food industry association FMI.
“We went from a just-in-time inventory system to unprecedented demand on top of unprecedented demand,” he said. “We’re going to be playing with that whole inventory system for several years to come.”
In the meantime, Whitely, the Safeway customer in Washington, said he’s lucky he’s retired because he can spend the day looking for produce if the first stores he tries are out. People who have to work or take care of sick loved ones don’t have that luxury, he said.
“Some are trying to get food to survive. I’m just trying to cook a casserole,” he said.
Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed.
