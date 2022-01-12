News
Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?
Strip malls are typically suburban eyesores, with minimalist architecture, increasing vacancies, and oversized parking lots. But some think these strip malls could have plenty of hidden potential, too, as solutions to the state’s housing shortage.
“I’m an ardent advocate for the transformation or retrofitting of the unsustainable and non-resilient, sprawling, inefficient and increasingly obsolete suburbanized landscapes of Northern America,” said June Williamson, an architecture professor at the City University of New York.
Williamson recently wrote a book on the subject, and presented her findings at a Metropolitan Area Planning Council meeting.
She argued that retrofitting these sites into modern complexes with less parking and more housing and green space could reduce car dependence and increase walkability, improve public health, make neighborhoods safer and increase housing stock.
Williamson added that outdated office parks could also embark on a similar endeavor to attract a younger workforce “by pursuing urbanism itself as an amenity,” she said.
In Massachusetts, MAPC’s newly released analysis found that if just 10% of the state’s smaller suburban strip malls were redeveloped into mixed-use projects, that could create 124,000 homes and generate $479 million in extra tax revenue for host communities.
In total, the group’s analysis, hosted on a newly launched website, found over 3,000 potential sites that sit on almost 14 square miles, with the average city or town within the metro Boston area hosting 71 acres of land dedicated to strip malls. Almost 900 of the potential sites are also located near MBTA transit.
The group used the old Woburn Mall as an example. By 2017, over two-thirds of the storefronts in the site were empty, thanks largely to changing consumer preferences toward e-commerce.
Since then, the site has been redeveloped into Woburn Village, a 200,000 square-foot multi-building area with several smaller parking lots instead of one large lot and building. Many of the anchor stores that were already there, including Market Basket and T.J. Maxx, stayed, as did smaller locally owned stores like the local lock-and-key shop, while new upscale dining and shopping options moved in.
The site is also home to a 350-unit apartment complex, including 25% affordable units, as well as a large communal park.
“For town officials that are thinking about this, it does give you a housing choice in your town that you may not have otherwise if you’re predominantly single-family detached housing,” said David Gillespie, vice president of development at Avalon, who worked on the project. “This gives a place people could move that has an elevator, that has services, that’s walkable, where they want to stay in your town.”
Revolution add keeper, defender in MLS draft
New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena was in no position to land an impact player from Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft.
The Revolution were the Supporter’s Shield winners in 2021 and were slotted 24th of the 28 teams on the board in all three rounds.
Arena used his first-round pick to select redshirt junior goalkeeper Jacob Jackson of Loyola Marymount. Jackson, 21, started 17 games for the Lions and went 11-4-2 with 12 goals allowed for 0.67 goals against average with an .806 save percentage. Jackson was 26-8-8 in his three years as a starter.
Jackson will report to Revs’ camp with MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner and veteran back-up Brad Knighton in place. Turner is expected to miss the early weeks of Revs’ camp training with the U.S. Men’s National Team, so Jackson can expect to see some quality practice time
With the 52nd pick, Arena drafted 6-1, 170-pound, defender Ben Reveno from UCLA. The 23-year-old redshirt senior played three seasons for the Bruins and made 47 starts as a center and outside back while logging over 4,000 minutes. The Revolution passed on their third-round selection.
The expansion Charlotte FC used the first overall pick to selected Maryland sophomore midfielder Ben Bender as the fresh face of the franchise. Bender was twice named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Star.
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data takes a plunge: ‘An encouraging sign’ as COVID cases surge
The light at the end of the omicron variant tunnel might be seen in the sewage.
The Boston-area COVID-19 wastewater tracker is now taking a major plunge after skyrocketing to record-high levels during the holidays.
The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.
“Wow, look at that fall,” Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases, told the Herald as he refreshed the latest wastewater data on Tuesday.
“It’s an encouraging sign,” he added. “Maybe it could be the beginning of the end of omicron.”
After the Boston-area wastewater tracker spiked to astronomical levels during the holidays — when the Y axis had to be increased because it didn’t fit anymore — Massachusetts smashed record-high daily case counts for several days.
More than 24,000 virus infections were reported on three days last week, and more than 60,000 cases were recorded over the weekend. Meanwhile, COVID hospitalizations have climbed to nearly 3,000 patients, which hasn’t happened since the spring of 2020.
“The hope is that omicron is going to fall off fairly quickly,” Hamer said. “And this tracker could be a premonition of what’s to come.”
As fast as the wastewater data went up a few weeks ago, it appears that it’s starting to come down just as quickly.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 6,810 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 41% drop from the peak level just last week — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 3.
The northern region daily average is now 5,091 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is also about a 41% decrease from the northern region’s peak last week — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.
The quick drop in the wastewater data is “definitely something to look forward to,” Hamer said.
“The UK is starting to see a decrease now in cases,” he added. “If everybody starts to come down quickly, that’d be fantastic.”
Sewage samples are taken multiple times a week for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority study. The study is being conducted by Biobot Analytics, a spinoff from an MIT research project.
Legislators propose bringing rent control to Massachusetts for the first time since 1994
Massachusetts hasn’t had rent control since 1994, but with a broad coalition of support during a legislative hearing Tuesday, lawmakers are optimistic they’ll be able to bring it back.
“What was really striking about today, perhaps more than any other previous (hearing) on rent control was how much of a statewide flavor that this had,” said state Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, who introduced a House rent control bill. “This really is engaging beyond Boston.”
Throughout the day, politicians including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Danielle Allen and Sonia Chang-Diaz and representatives from cities including Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Worcester, Springfield and Lynn testified in support of the bill.
Gov. Charlie Baker has previously been critical of rent control, as have landlords. The National Apartment Association released a report detailing the impacts of a standard rent control policy in the Bay State and found that a 3% annual rent cap would cause statewide apartment property values to drop by $820 million, and a citywide decrease of over 700 units per year in Boston.
“This study shows the impacts today are as sobering as when Massachusetts voters and the Legislature rejected past rent control efforts as the wrong solution to the market’s acute housing needs,” said Paula Munger, assistant vice president, Industry Research & Analysis at the National Apartment Association.
Connolly and others clarified throughout the hearing that this bill would not be a blanket rent control policy, but would lift the existing rent control ban, giving municipalities local control to determine the policy that would work best in their area.
The bill would also exclude small, owner-occupied landlords from rent control programs, and individual municipalities could also exclude new construction to encourage new development, as some states have done. New York state, California and Oregon passed rent stabilization laws in 2019, while Minneapolis and St. Paul did last year.
The policy has gained steam in recent months in Boston, where Wu made rent control a key component of her platform. She has already begun assembling a committee to study the issue, and said she plans for the city to have its own rent control/stabilization proposal to be ready by the next legislative session.
“Sometimes there’s a push to make rent control seem scary, or to use fear tactics to try to divide or terrify people about what could happen,” Wu said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. “We know that other cities across the country who have implemented rent stabilization and rent control are seeing it working.”
