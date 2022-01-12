Celebrities
David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch
Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of.
Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much,” Courteney said. Neve reminded the Friends alum about her unpleasant hairdo two decades back, which led to the trio cracking up together.
“Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that,” Courteney said about her Scream 3 bangs. “There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film. We only had one set. One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set.” Courteney went on to explain that the fake bangs were placed incorrectly on her head by someone on set, but she just had to roll with it.
“I remember that day because we were all like, ‘No they are good, really,’ ” Neve said with a laugh. David, meanwhile, could not control his giggling. “I felt so bad for you!” he told his ex-wife. The trio are all returning for Scream 5 alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. The original Scream film, which came out in 1996, marked the beginning of Courteney and David’s romance.
Courteney and David dated for a while, before they walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. They announced their separation in 2010, thought they weren’t officially divorced until May 2013.
The famous exes have remained on good terms over the years. When speaking of working on the new horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
Sorry, Kenya! Watch The Moment When Marlo Hampton Gets Her Rightful #RHOA Peach
Official Real Housewife of Atlanta Marlo Hampton is on the way and the “diva” couldn’t be happier.
As previously reported after years of being bizarrely snubbed and only being a “friend of the show”, Marlo will make her debut as an official peach holder when the Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 14.
She’ll join fellow full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. Newbie/four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is also a full-time housewife.
Now Marlo’s letting fans in on the moment when she found out that she FINALLY was taking her rightful place in the cast.
Bravo captured the historic moment and the “newbie” recapped her feelings on what went down. According to Marlo, #RHOA producers personally surprised her with the big news by calling her while she was out at lunch to tell her that she “needed to return home immediately.”
When she got home and pulled into her garage, she wasn’t met with an emergency, however; it was actually her nephews as well as the show’s production team, and the show’s executive producers Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson on the phone.
The group then broke the big news to the stylish star.
“And then it’s like, production is in my garage with peach flowers,” Marlo shared in a Bravo insider clip. “And they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ It was an amazing feeling!”
Marlo added that while the production team and her nephews were elated about her full-time status, some fellow housewives haven’t been welcoming. [*cough* Kenya Moore]
According to Marlo, her full-time status has been a “dagger to the heart” for Kenya who she recently mutually unfollowed on social media…
“I’m here b***, move on Moore! Make room, diva!”
but Shereé Whitfield is excited that she’s onboard.
The two are clearly enjoying each other while filming and Sheree recently captioned a photo of them alongside Sanya Richards-Ross; “Andy’s Angels.”
Watch the moment that Marlo got her peach below.
5SOS Singer Michael Clifford Is Married: He Reveals Secret Wedding To Crystal Leigh
Congratulations are in order because 5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford just revealed that he and his love, Crystal Leigh, legally tied the knot over a year ago!
Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying that “three may keep a secret if two of them are dead,” but clearly, he didn’t meet Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist just revealed via PEOPLE that he and his longtime love are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. That’s right – Michael, 26, and Crystal, 32, got married on Jan. 11, 2021, the day of their fifth dating anniversary. When the COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed their plans to hold the wedding in Bali, the two got creative to “preserve their original wedding date,” they told the publication.
Michael and Crystal held a “secret save the date gathering” at their new home, which turned out to be a surprise informal wedding reception. They signed the legal documents with their wedding party present. Brian Dales, the vocalist for The Summer Set, was the couple’s celebrant, and he also wrote a special song for the newlyweds. Michael’s bandmates, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin, were among the guest list.
Crystal wore two dresses by Galia Lahav, the designer behind her wedding dress for the official ceremony. She also wore a Maria Elena Headpiece and her engagement ring, which Michael had engraved with the phrase, “Love Loving You.” As for the groom, he wore a tuxedo by Yves Saint Laurent. While the couple is married, they’re saving some memorable moments, like reciting their wedding vows, for the official ceremony.
“I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony, so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Leigh said to PEOPLE. “We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.” Michael shared that he “may or may not have written Crystal a song that I’m planning on playing her at our real wedding.”
“We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID,” the couple said to PEOPLE. To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too — officially Mr. and Mrs.” The couple also enjoyed a makeshift honeymoon. At the time, their home was under construction, so they had the workers take a day off. “We got about a day of silence,” joked Clifford.
What Break Up?! Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Luxury Resort Relax 4 Months After Separation
After announcing their separation back in September, Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi appear to be un-estranged again in recent social media posts. Fans think the couple is back on the same accord after they recently shared vacation photos where they appeared to be laughing and smiling from ear to ear in the wilderness. According to the photos, the two were enjoying a scenic weekend at the super luxurious Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.
In a sequence of posts on her Instagram Story, Nazanin shared moments from the scenic getaway. Among them, the 35-year-old actress was seen smiling and laughing as she rode in a golf cart that Miguel was driving.
In other clips, the 36-year-old “Adorn” singer is briefly captured, including one of him walking. Hit play to see it.
In one photo, fans pointed out that Naz was wearing her ring on her marriage finger. A few weeks ahead of their Utah excursion, Miguel and Naz were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District.
Good for them!
As previously reported the two split after 17 years together. The twosome dated as high school sweethearts got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.
Does it sound like this marriage is back on track, to you?
