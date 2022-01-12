Connect with us

Demi Lovato Shows Off Intense New Ear Piercing After Debuting Wild Scalp Tattoo

1 min ago

Demi Lovato
The ‘Dancing With The Devil’ singer debuted their brand new industrial piercing to go with their spider tattoo.

Demi Lovato got a serious new piercing, that they showed off on their Instagram Story on Monday January 10. The 29-year-old singer — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — got an industrial piercing in one of their ears, shortly after debuting a scary, cool new tattoo of a giant spider on the side of their head. The Tell Me You Love Me popstar revealed the new piercing and tagged Daniel Ruiz as the piercer who gave her the new jewelry.

The singer sported a plain, black beanie and turned their head to give a just a glimpse of the new piercing. The stud at the end of Demi’s earlobe was visible and the bar going across their cartilage. Hopefully it didn’t hurt too much, but either way the brand new piercing looked great.

The Disney alum had debuted their fresh new tattoo of a spider, by famed artist Dr. Woo, on Saturday January 8. It was on the side of their head right above their right ear, along with an all new haircut, with the sides of their head buzzed extra short, along with the super short haircut, which Demi debuted on Christmas.

The buzzcut, tattoo and piercing aren’t the only changes that Demi has made recently. The singer recently completed another round of rehab treatment on January 8. While the singer identified as “California Sober” (abstaining from certain substances, but still drinking alcohol and using marijuana) in an April 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they revealed that they had gone completely sober in a December Instagram Story. “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” they wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Demi Lovato stuns while performing at the Global Citizen festival. (Shutterstock)

The new piercing and ink aren’t the only great looks that Demi has served up in recent months. They rocked a furry green coat, as they attended their pal Paris Hilton’s post-wedding carnival celebration, and speaking of Paris’ wedding, Demi also helped her friend celebrate her special day with an incredible performance of “I Will Always Love You.” 

 

Michael B. Jordan Gifts Girlfriend Lori Harvey A Surprise 25th Birthday Party, Picks Up Tab—Even Though He Can't Attend

13 mins ago

January 12, 2022

Michael B. Jordan Gifts Girlfriend Lori Harvey A Surprise 25th Birthday Party, Picks Up Tab—Even Though He Can’t Attend
‘Gorgeous, gorgeous, girls” get gifts–even if their super sexy actor boyfriends can’t make their birthday party.

 

Lori Harvey had an early birthday celebration while surrounded by family, and fellow baddies and her boo made sure to put the tab entirely on him.

On Monday the socialite was surprised with a super swanky birthday dinner at Nobu Malibu while joined by the likes of Normani and Ryan Destiny.

FashionBombDaily reports that the birthday girl rocked a full Prada look for her surprise party that included a $2,700 black and pink Prada jacquard jumpsuit and a $2,450 Prada purse.

As for guests at the bash, PageSix reports that attendees included stylist Maeve Reilly and music exec/The Purple Agency founder Phylicia Fant, but Lori’s hunky boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, was noticeably absent.

Despite that, the outlet reports that he made his presence felt by picking up the entire tab at the party.

A partygoer told Page Six that Lori’s manager Tre Thomas said, “[Michael] loves you and can’t be here tonight, but enjoy your night. It’s on him.”

“He really wished he was there,” added the insider.

PageSix also adds that Lori was showered with gifts from Chanel and Hermes by partygoers at her bash.

It’s unclear why MBJ wasn’t on hand for his lady’s party but in recent weeks he told “Extra” that he’s been working around the clock on “Creed III” which will be his directorial debut.

Not only that, but the actor could be waiting till Lori’s actual birthday on January 13 to celebrate with his Capricorn cutie.

 

What do YOU think Michael will gift Lori for her 25th birthday this week? We’ve got a guess…

Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

21 mins ago

January 12, 2022

Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy
By Sandra Rose 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jeannie Mai is a new mom. ‘The Real’ co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jay Jenkins, aka Jeezy.

Jeannie, 42, announced the birth on Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, alongside a photo of her newborn’s blanket. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote.

“Baby Jenkins is here.”

1641943881 5 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jeannie began trying to have a baby immediately after marrying rapper Jeezy, 44, a father of four.
 
RELATED: Jeannie Mai Jenkins: ‘I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins’
 
They tied the knot at an intimate backyard wedding in March 2021 in Georgia.

After suffering a miscarriage, Jeannie told Women’s Health magazine that she considered in-vitro fertilization (IVF) but ended up conceiving naturally.

1641943881 117 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

Gotham/WireImage

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan. Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”

1641943881 242 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

WENN.com

Jeannie married high school sweetheart Freddy Harteis in 2007. They divorce in 2017 after she refused to give him a child.

In October 2018, Harteis and his girlfriend Linsey Toole welcomed a daughter named Emersyn Rose.

Posted in Celebrity baby

Tags: celebrity baby, childbirth, Freddy Harteis, high-risk pregnancy, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, Jeezy

'SNL's Bowen Yang Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover — Before & After Photos

23 mins ago

January 12, 2022

Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang debuted his new hairdo with a goofy selfie and a humorous message. We’d expect nothing less from the famous comedian!

Bowen Yang, 31, is about to have a lot of fun, because he’s gone blonde! The Saturday Night Live star had his hair bleached blonde and took to Instagram on Monday, January 10 to debut the finished result. Of course, Bowen couldn’t help himself from adding some humor to his hairdo switch-up post. He shared a goofy selfie of his eyes barely open, alongside the caption, “normative queer semiotics would suggest that i am _________ but they would be wrong.”

Bowen credited New York City hairstylist Yu Nakata for his new hairdo. While Bowen’s always been a brunette, his fans appeared to love the lighter look. “WAIT IM OBSESSED,” one of his followers wrote in the comments section, while another said, “BOWEN THIS IS HOT BABE.” Some fans even poked fun at Bowen for having similar hair color to his SNL co-star Pete Davidson. “Who knew Pete’s bleach was what was contagious about him,” a fan said.

Bowen Yang at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

Since joining SNL‘s on-air talent team in 2019, Bowen has become one of the show’s most valuable cast members. The Australian native is one of the cast’s first openly gay men to star on the show, as well as the fourth person to join the cast who hailed from an Asian background. “I really enjoyed the challenge of working around what might have been perceived as this ‘handicap,’” he told Variety in June 2020. “I could just have fun with it, put on a wig and pretend to be [former New York Times book critic] Michiko Kakutani. I was like, ‘No one else can do this.’”

In addition to Bowen and Pete, SNL‘s current cast is Aidy BryantChloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Garner, Melissa Villasenor, and Kyle Mooney. The NBC sketch series makes its 2022 debut on January 15, with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Roddy Rich. Hopefully Bowen’s still rocking his blonde hair for the big episode!

