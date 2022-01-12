News
Denver weather: Warm and clear again, but with snow on the way
Denver will experience some déjà vu as temperatures rise into the high 50s under mostly clear skies again on Wednesday and then one more time this week on Thursday.
Partly cloudy with mild temperatures today. Gusty westerly winds in the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dklkYkWJeG
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will have another similar weather day to the ones the city has had all week. Temperatures will climb to 57 degrees under mostly sunny skies then fall to 28 degrees overnight.
Thursday should be the warmest day of this weather pattern, with a high of 58 degrees and low of 31 degrees as things remain clear.
A change final comes Friday, as temperatures as a quick-moving cold front works across Colorado. In Denver, there’s a 20% chance of snow after lunchtime as the high only reaches 43 degrees under partly sunny skies. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight, making for a blustery start to the weekend.
Chicago Bears are contacting at least 17 coach and GM candidates. Here’s the latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
Nuggets’ Michael Malone blasts team’s competitive fire after 25-point collapse
Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t hold back Tuesday night, questioning his team’s competitive resolve in the wake of their dispiriting 25-point collapse against the Clippers.
Malone said a loss like that, which ended in an 87-85 Clippers victory, would gnaw at him far beyond the long flight home from Los Angeles.
“Losses like this are gonna keep me awake for weeks,” Malone said. “I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.”
Not only did he question how much the collapse would sting for his players, but he also said he saw players fleeing from the moment during their meltdown.
“… We had a lot of guys running away from the ball in big moments,” he said.
Both statements were equally damning, as the Nuggets’ offense fell apart in the second half and Los Angeles picked away at a vulnerable squad.
In the second half, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined for 32 of Denver’s 44 points. No one else had more than five.
When Jokic had a chance to win the game after corralling a defensive rebound with 7.5 seconds left, Malone opted not to call a timeout. It was a conscientious choice because of how dreadful Denver’s collective play had been over the game’s final 19 minutes.
“Our execution was piss-poor, so if we’d called a timeout, we’d have been doing them a favor,” he said. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten the ball inbounds, the way things were going for us.”
Jokic liked the look, even though he knew his 3-point try was short as soon as he released it.
But Malone reasoned that that shot — on a night the Nuggets shot 4 for 33 from 3-point range — was better because at least it came against a scrambled Clippers defense.
Malone was unapologetic in his criticism, born of the 19 turnovers that gave Los Angeles life. If they weren’t throwing the ball away outright, they were attempting low-percentage passes that the plucky Clippers were waiting to intercept. The Clippers scored 16 of their 22 points off turnovers in the second half, which coincided with their 3-pointers starting to drop.
The avalanche swelled after the Nuggets took a 59-34 lead with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
The Clippers managed just 28 points in the first half. Their second-half, 59-point blitz represented an unnerving pattern that has dogged the Nuggets all season. They struggle to hold big leads and play a brand of basketball that’s unusually different from the one that got them the cushion in the first place.
“That’s our season right now,” Jokic said. “Sometimes we’re good, sometimes we’re bad.”
But what unnerved Malone most was how badly his team struggled to get Jokic the ball. Jokic finished with just 14 shots, the third-most on the team.
Before the game, Malone noted how his franchise player had seen more double-teams over the last 10 games than he’d seen in the last seven years combined.
The Clippers’ defense on Jokic was a continuation of that — a swarm of fronts, switches and double-teams that confused the rest of his teammates and coerced numerous dangerous passes. Together, it set the stage for a debilitating collapse and one that could sting for weeks, depending on who you ask.
Arvada police shoot, kill man who had a knife
A car-jacking suspect who police say had a large knife is dead after authorities shot them Wednesday morning.
According to Arvada Police, one of their officers shot and killed the person in the 6800 block of West 56th Avenue, near the city limits of Denver.
No Arvada officers were injured in the incident.
Two APD Officers have been put on administrative leave, they did not provide the names of those officers.
The coroner’s office has yet to provide the name of the person who was killed.
Officials say they will provide more details later Wednesday.
The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the case.
