Dolphins Q&A: Can Miami hire offensive-minded coach and keep defensive assistants?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Do you think there’s a chance that they could hire a new coach who would keep some of the defensive staff, given that the defense is our current strength? — Patrick Dillon on Twitter
A: This seems like the natural, preferable direction to go considering the Dolphins’ defense is already in a great place.
Oftentimes, however, a new head coach is going to build his staff the way he envisions it and will come into a new situation with assistants he has already worked with or has a relationship with.
It already has become apparent Dolphins owner Steve Ross and general manager Chris Grier want to go offense with this hire. The first two known interview requests are going to offensive coordinators that will be coaching playoff games this weekend, Buffalo Bills’ Brian Daboll and San Francisco 49ers’ Mike McDaniel.
In this case — and especially if the hypothetical new head coach with an offensive background doesn’t have a slew of quality defensive assistants lined up to come with him — it would make sense to retain as much of this defensive staff as possible.
Led by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, the unit stood out at every level from the line to the secondary, especially in the second half of the season when Miami ranked in the top 10 of most defensive categories. The seven-game winning streak, albeit mostly against subpar quarterbacks, really exhibited how the defensive personnel fits perfectly into what Boyer wants to do. The cornerbacks can be trusted in single coverage, freeing up extra defenders — even safeties, as we so often saw — to blitz.
Continuity would be great. Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander has quickly worked well with the rookie and second-year safety combination of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel have made strides under outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard. Anthony Campanile has done a fine job with a linebacker corps led by Jerome Baker. Austin Clark had defensive tackle Christian Wilkins lead all NFL defensive linemen in tackles this season and got exceptional play from Emmanuel Ogbah and Zach Sieler, with nose tackle Raekwon Davis key in stopping the run. Cornerbacks coach Charles Burks was gifted Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but he has also gotten Nik Needham to continue to develop.
Depending on who is next at the helm, that coach could bring in someone he feels strongly about at certain positions while maybe keeping assistants where he doesn’t have a slam-dunk coach.
That’s an ideal scenario. Now, we also have to look at the other factor of Brian Flores taking some of those defensive coaches with him at his next stop. Flores already has an interview lined up with the Chicago Bears and more are expected to follow as he will be a hot commodity for another NFL coaching vacancy after back-to-back winning seasons.
Boyer goes back with Flores for years in New England. He was with the Patriots since 2006 before following Flores to Miami, first as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019 before promotion to defensive coordinator in 2020.
Alexander joined the Dolphins in 2020, and Flores gave him his first crack at being a position coach in the NFL. Campanile has a similar story after time as a college position coach. Clark came from the college ranks in 2020, as well. Leonard was with Flores since Flores’ first year, coming over from the Giants. Burks was a coaching assistant his first two years with the Dolphins before a promotion to cornerbacks coach.
Many of them could go with Flores to his next destination or they might be granted an opportunity by the next head coach to stay in Miami. Then, it would be up to them to determine what they prefer and where they feel they can build their career better.
If you flip the scenario, when Flores, a coach with a defensive background, came to the Dolphins in 2019, he had offensive hires that previously worked with him in original offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and tight ends coach George Godsey.
The reverse could also occur with an offensive coach bring defensive assistants he trusts, but it would be keen of this coach to at least scheme and coach the defense similar to how it was run under Flores and Boyer, given the personnel fit.
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Westminster Fire Chief Doug Hall to retire after 43 years with the city
When Westminster Fire Chief Doug Hall first picked up a hose in the city in 1978, the suburb had only 50,000 residents.
With Westminster’s population more than doubling since then, Hall — chief of the force for the past decade — will call it quits this summer.
“The opportunity to lead the finest fire department in the nation was a job of a lifetime, but it is not meant to be a job for a lifetime,” Hall said. “I am honored and proud to serve the community that I have called home for over four decades.”
Hall’s actual retirement date is set for July 3. Under his leadership, the Westminster Fire Department earned an ISO Class 1 rating — the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s highest accreditation — a rating given to fewer than 300 agencies nationwide.
Hall served in leadership positions for the Adams and Jefferson County Hazardous Materials Response Authority over the last two years and he represents Colorado cities as a member of the Colorado Fire Commission. Since he began his firefighting career in Westminster, the department’s headcount has grown from 18 firefighters and one staffed station to 143 employees and six staffed stations.
Mountain lion enters condo lobby at base of Vail Ski Resort
VAIL — Wildlife officials in Colorado euthanized a mountain lion that entered the main lobby of a condominium building at the base of Vail Ski Resort.
Vail police officers were called to the Lionshead Village area on Saturday after the feline was seen in and near several properties. The mountain lion entered the condo building, and police were able to confine it in a secure area.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shot the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart before deciding to euthanize the animal.
“Unfortunately, officers discovered the mountain lion was severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans,” the Vail Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Mountain lions are native to the area, but they are typically elusive and sightings are rare. Residents and resort guests are being asked not to feed, approach or try to capture any local wildlife.
Kafer: Why I’m still a Republican despite it all
Cole Wist, the former assistant minority leader of the Colorado House, publically left the Republican Party this week disgusted by: “Election lies, vaccine misinformation, making it harder to vote, excusing Jan. 6 thuggery, conspiracy theories galore.” I, too, have left the party at times when I could not stomach the actions of some within the tribe. Here is why I remain today.
Thirty years ago I became a Republican. The evolution from liberal Democrat to Republican didn’t happen overnight; it was the result of months of questioning core beliefs prompted by a single question.
It was an overcast day sometime in 1991, the sight of East High School’s splendid clock tower looming against a bruised sky to my right. I was headed to a dead-end retail job held after I dropped out of college ostensibly to become a writer. (Funny, I should remember such details when I can’t often recall where I park my car.)
A liberal of the A.O.C variety, I never wasted a chance to enlighten the uninformed about how the government should do more to help the poor. That morning I asked myself what I was doing to help the poor. Nothing, I was outsourcing my compassion.
Seeing at once the gap between my words and deeds produced a powerful cognitive dissonance that itched like a splinter in the mind that only change could relieve. I moved back home, started volunteering, graduated from college, became a Republican, and set out in 1996 for Washington DC to work on Capitol Hill to change the world.
My naive enthusiasm soured over time to deep cynicism. In 2003 I quit the party after congressional leaders held a vote open for three hours to pass a bill to increase government spending compromising both procedure and principle for political expediency. I wanted nothing to do with the party or its politicians. When asked to brief a congressman — I worked at a reform think tank — I’d balk, paraphrasing Monty Python to mark my contempt “…let’s not go to Camelot. Tis a silly place”.
Back in Colorado a year later, I returned to the party buoyed by the prospect of making a difference locally. I was a precinct leader when Trump became the nominee and I left the party again, cynicism finally extinguishing the last breath of youthful naïveté.
Disillusionment is good for the soul for only when illusions are stripped away can we see clearly.
I returned to the GOP during the Kavanaugh hearings disgusted by protesters clawing the doors of the Supreme Court and self-interested politicians scrutinizing a judge’s calendar from high school. As an unaffiliated voter, a party of one, I felt powerless in the face of this embarrassing spectacle. I could only push back if I did so with others.
Unlike pristine ideals, large groups of people are messy — full of good ideas and abject idiocy, courage and cowardice, selfishness and goodness, grievance and grace. Though far from perfect, the GOP is the only bulwark against cancel culture, the push to defund the police, Critical Race Theory, COVID shutdowns, new government entitlements, higher taxes, urban camping, attacks on First and Second Amendment rights, and other ruinous policies. Moderate Democrats cannot control the leftwing within their own party, only the presence of Republicans can do that.
Likewise, moderate Republicans cannot control the Trump follower-conspiracy theorist-anti-vax populists within our ranks; we can only hope to outweigh their influence.
That means working within the party to place thoughtful men and women on the ballot, supporting courageous and honorable elected officials, and speaking out, even if it makes you as popular as Cassandra of ancient Troy.
During a storm, it’s better to try and right a ship of fools than to set out in a dingy.
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
