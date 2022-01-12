Celebrities
Drake Looks Ripped In Low-Rise Shorts For Shirtless Mirror Selfie
Drake proved his hard work in the gym has paid off, showing off his ripped chest in a sexy new mirror selfie. See the photo, as well as learn all about his workout routine!
Drake makes big claims about his sex appeal in hit track, “Way 2 Sexy,” but a new Instagram post proves the he’s more than just talk. In a new photo gallery posted to Instagram on Jan. 10, Drake showed off his chiseled chest and barely-there gym shorts while he posed for a mirror selfie in a luxurious bathroom. The rapper, known for his “Certified Lover Boy” persona, is no stranger to a good thirst trap, and his latest offering does not disappoint!
The rapper has started off his 2022 in style, and has been seen partying in St. Bart’s, Turks and Caicos and Miami Beach. But when it comes to Drake’s physique, hard work is the motto, and he hasn’t let his holiday relaxation get in the way of staying active. Lately, he’s even been getting son Adonis, 4, in on the fun. Drizzy shared a sweet video of Adonis and a friend playfully wrestling on his back, after which Drake showed his strength by lifting the two kids up with a growl. The NBA super-fan has also shared his favorite sport with his son, and proudly shared a clip last month of Adonis nailing a basket in the gym. Drake, once called the “trick-shot king” by personal trainer Jonny Roxx, has clearly passed down his passion and drive to his son.
But even with all his hard work, Drake’s still the master of kicking back. Drake shared his latest steamy selfie in a gallery of shots showing him living it up during a stay at The Setai Hotel in Miami Beach. He shared photos of a stunning baby-blue G-wagon, two suitcases stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, and a note from hotel owner Jon Chetrit urging the rapper to “enjoy your time at the Setai!” Drake was also joined by longtime pals and crew members Simon Gebrelul, OVO Niko and Baka Not Nice. The rapper further dunked on haters in his caption, writing: “There’s a point in the ‘fake it til you make it’ theory where you actually gotta make it…” It seems these days, Drake doesn’t need to fake a thing!
Alia Shawkat reveals Brad Pitt’s reaction to dating rumors
Alia Shawkat admits Brad Pitt “had no awareness” of the rumours they were dating.
The 32-year-old actress and the 58-year-old star were seen hanging out together in 2019 and 2020, which led to speculation they were more than friends.
Alia – who denied the rumours at the time – has now told The New Yorker: “[Brad] had no awareness of it at all.
“Which is so funny… I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’
“And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”
The rumours even reached Alia’s family, and she admitted her grandmother was delighted by the stories in the media.
She recalled: “She’s been in this country for over thirty years and still barely speaks English. An Iraqi Muslim woman.
“She’s sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad’s face, and my face in a small circle. And it says, ‘Brad’s New Girl!’
“And then on the inside it’s old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner. It was like, ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA.’ This whole made-up story about how we were healing each other by spending time together.
“I looked at my grandmother, like, ‘Why do you have this?’ She’s, like, ‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face.’ I was embarrassed by it. I told her she had to throw it away. And she laughed.”
While Alia didn’t enjoy the attention she gained from her friendship with Brad, she was keen to point out she puts no blame on him for the confusion.
She said: “There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person—he’s a great f****** guy.
“But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring
Ben Simmons and TV host Maya Jama are officially engaged! See photos of Maya’s gorgeous diamond ring valued at over $800k.
Ben Simmons, 25, and UK TV show host Maya Jama, 27, are officially engaged! The pair, who were reported to have been engaged over the holidays, were spotted out in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 10 in photos you can see here for a coffee date and Maya flashed her epic diamond sparkler experts have valued over $800k. “This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting,” Alexandra Mitchell, a Gemologist told the Daily Mail. “The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white.”
Ben, a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. He apparently fell hard for the British TV host since they began dating in May 2021 and were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. Before the photos of Maya’s engagement ring surfaced, they reportedly worked to keep this engagement a secret, telling only friends and family. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on these reports and will update the post with any new information.
Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Milo Ventimiglia has received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The ‘This Is Us’ actor’s star was placed next to Mandy Moore’s at 6562 Hollywood Blvd, who plays his on-screen wife in the hit US drama.
Milo was joined by his co-star Jon Huertas and ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as he was bestowed with the honour.
The star made his acting debut on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in 1995.
In 2001, the 44-year-old star landed his breakthrough role as Jess Mariano on ‘Gilmore Girls’.
He was further propelled into the spotlight as Peter Petrelli in the superhero drama ‘Heroes’, before going on to play Jack Pearson on ‘This Is Us’ in 2016, for which he received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize twice.
On the big screen, Milo landed his breakthrough movie role as Rocky Balboa’s son in the sixth instalment of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, 2006’s ‘Rocky Balboa’, a role he reprised for 2018’s ‘Creed II’.
Speaking during the livestreamed ceremony, Milo dedicated his star to his colleagues.
He said: “This star represents a large group of people.
“It may say Milo Ventimiglia, but it is actually made up of 26 years of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”
Prior to the unveiling, Milo insisted that while he’s had “good fortune” during his 26 years in the acting business, he’s always “looking forward” to what’s next.
He told Variety: “It more feels like, ‘OK kid, you’ve done good for last 26 years, what do you got for the next 26?’
“I know some people, when they’re walking away and moving on from those iconic roles that they play, they really try hard to get away from them.
“I think I’m just looking forward to what’s coming my way and take each man that I’ll be playing as an individual and grow them and build them and create them just like I did with Jack or Jess [Mariano on ‘Gilmore Girls’] or Peter [Petrelli on ‘Heroes’] or any of the other roles that I’ve played for 26 years on TV.
“I’ve had a very fortunate career.”
