News
‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz
Without a superhero in sight, with a three-hour running time and in Japanese with English subtitles, “Drive My Car” is a most unlikely film sensation.
Yet co-writer and director Ryusuke ‘Ryus’ Hamaguchi’s tender portrait of a stage director mourning his wife and finding a new beginning directing a Chekhov play has become that rare foreign film to become an unexpected contender in the Oscar race.
“Car,” adapted from Haruki Murakami’s 2013 short story of the same name, was voted best picture — not best foreign language picture — by L.A., N.Y. and Boston film critics.
It is considered a shoo-in to win the best international picture Academy Award but the real drama is: Will it be a best picture nominee alongside frontrunners “Belfast,” “West Side Story” and “Dune”?
Hamaguchi, 43, who spoke from Tokyo in a Zoom interview with an interpreter last week, changed his source story considerably but was drawn by its many scenes inside in the titular car, a fire-engine red Saab 9000.
“One of the reasons I was attracted to the story is that there is a conversation in a moving car in the original story — and I often shoot conversation scenes in my own work. I don’t think it’s so interesting to have conversations in a place like a cafe necessarily. I don’t think it’s interesting for a picture visually.
“However, I’ve often done conversation scenes in moving transportation. In addition, I felt the characters having these conversations were very appealing. They’re characters that have a lot to say. They don’t talk a lot, they say things when necessary, things that are meaningful. And you get to see them get closer and closer.
“The third reason I wanted to make this is the idea of performance. That also already existed in the original story. I myself as a filmmaker often think, ‘What exactly is performance?’”
Contractually, Hamaguchi was to make “Car” no longer than 140 minutes; it was never intended to be 179 minutes.
“When we came out of the editing room and it was already over three hours, I remember getting pale in the face. The performances, the silence, moments in the car ended up taking more (time). To be honest, we’re not entirely sure why it ended up being so long.
“I felt for the story we were depicting, the strongest version of it needs to be this length.”
With this breakthrough art film, does Hamaguchi see a superhero/Marvel movie in his future?
“Possibilities always exist. But whether that possibility is high or low is not something that I know.”
“Drive My Car” opens Friday at Coolidge Corner Theatre.
News
Fall golf All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
FALL GOLF ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Emma Abramson (Sandwich)
Aiden Azevedo (Haverhill)
Reed Bodley (Lincoln-Sudbury)
Tyler Bruneau (Concord-Carlisle)
Trevor Drew (Tyngsboro)
Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s)
Kyle Farias (Bishop Stang)
Max Hampoian (Austin Prep)
Tim Hill (Dover-Sherborn)
Ryan Keyes (Wellesley)
Patrick Kilcoyne (Belmont)
Alex Landry (St. John’s Prep)
Aidan LeBlanc (Beverly)
Joseph Lenane (Xaverian)
Aidan O’Donovan (Somerville)
Zach Pelzar (Weston)
Markus Pierre (Old Rochester)
James Robbins (North Andover)
Max Sherman (Medfield)
Molly Smith (Westford Academy)
Colin Spencer (Mashpee)
ALL-SCHOLASTICS
EMMA ABRAMSON, Sandwich
The junior was Sandwich’s No. 1 player and led the way with a 38 scoring average. The Cape and Islands League MVP placed third at the Div. 3 South sectionals with a 78 and third at the Girls New England High School Championship with a 75. The class president and high honor roll student hopes to play collegiate golf.
AIDEN AZEVEDO, Haverhill
The senior co-captain won the Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP and the MVC individual championship. He finished tied for second in the 2021 World Series of Juniors in his age division with scores of 70 and 74. The National Honor Society member and high honors student has committed to play Div. 1 golf at Bryant University.
REED BODLEY, Lincoln-Sudbury
The senior placed third in the Dual County League Championship at Weston Golf Club with an even par as he averaged a 36 during match play. The Cape Cod High School Individual champion in 2019 was a member of the Div. 1 state championship team. Bodley will play golf at Tufts.
TYLER BRUNEAU, Concord-Carlisle
The junior captain helped lead his team to a third place finish in the Div. 2 state team tournament. Bruneau took third in the Div. 2 sectional and ninth at the state championship. Bruneau also finished fourth in the Ocean State Junior Classic. As a freshman, Bruneau finished sixth at the Div. 2 states.
TREVOR DREW, Tyngsboro
The three-time Midland-Wachusett League MVP notched the lowest score in program history with a 5-under 31. The junior captain finished second in the Div. 2 state championship with a 2-under 70 while also taking third with a 3-over 75 in the sectional tournament. Drew is a member of the National Honor Society.
AIDAN EMMERICH, St. Mary’s
The Catholic Conference MVP shot a 67 in winning the Div. 2 North sectional title, then placed second in states. Emmerich shot 32-under-par for the season. The honor roll student will continue his golfing career at Michigan State.
KYLE FARIAS, Bishop Stang
Bishop Stang’s march to the Div. 2 South and Div. 2 state titles was fueled by the Catholic Central All-Star and team MVP, who averaged 37.62 in 13 matches this season. The junior captain placed fifth with a 2-over 74 in the Div. 2 state championship.
MAX HAMPOIAN, Austin Prep
The Catholic Central League All-Star shot a 79 at the Div. 2 North sectionals in leading his team to a second-place finish. A week later, Hampoian he shot a 3-under 69 to take home the Div. 2 state individual title. Austin Prep went on to finish fifth as a team in the Div. 2 championships. Hampoian is an honor roll student.
TIM HILL, Dover-Sherborn
The Tri-Valley League MVP played from the No. 1 position all season as a sophomore. The TVL All-Star led his team to its first Div. 3 state title this season. Hill led the TVL with seven medalists out of 12 matches. The future captain is an honor roll student who hopes to play in college.
RYAN KEYES, Wellesley
After finishing second at the Div. 1 South sectionals with a 73, the sophomore fired a 1-under 70 to win the Div. 1 state title. He averaged a 37.2 on the season for the Raiders. An outstanding student, Keyes carries an impressive 4.5 GPA. His longterm goal is to compete at a Div. 1 college.
PATRICK KILCOYNE, Belmont
Kilcoyne was a two-year captain, a four-time Middlesex League All-Star and the League MVP his senior year. He won the Middlesex Shootout with a score of 69. Kilcoyne also qualified for the 2021 Massachusetts Open and 2021 New England Amateur
ALEX LANDRY, St. John’s Prep
The senior captain was a Catholic Conference All-Star who led the Eagles to the Div. 1 state title as he placed fourth with a 3-over 74. He finished second at the North sectional and placed 21st out of 328 competitors in the 2021 National High School Golf Championship. A member of the National Honor Society, Landry plans on playing golf in college.
AIDAN LEBLANC, Beverly
After earning All-Scholastic honors while competing for St. John’s Prep, LeBlanc returned home to Beverly and earned Northeastern Conference MVP honors. He placed second at the Div. 2 North sectionals and fifth at the Div. 2 states. The junior tied for second in the New England Junior Open in July 2020.
JOSEPH LENANE, Xaverian
Lenane averaged a 35.5 per nine and won the 2021 New England High School Championship. The five-time Catholic Conference All Star and four-time League MVP led his team to the Div. 1 South sectional championship and won the individual Div. 1 South sectional title. The honor roll student has committed to play golf at N.C. State.
AIDAN O’SULLIVAN, Somerville
The three-time Greater Boston League MVP and five-time League All Star went 19-1 this season with a scoring average of 36. The senior is an honor roll student and also plays ice hockey and baseball. He will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall where he will continue his golfing career.
ZACH PELZAR, Weston
The individual runner-up in both sectionals and states averaged a 37.4 in matches this season. The two-time Dual County League All Star played more than 50 tournament rounds in 2021 around the county outside of high school play. The sophomore also plays ice hockey for the Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op team.
MARKUS PIERRE, Old Rochester
The two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic was MVP of the South Coast Conference once again. He shared medalist honors at the Div. 2 South sectionals, shooting a 72 in helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish. Pierre fired a 75 at the Div. 2 states to crack the top 10 and helped Old Rochester to place fifth as a team.
JAMES ROBBINS, North Andover
The Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP helped his team win the Conference Championship MVC Day tournament. A two-time team MVP, the senior captain had a nine-hole scoring average of 34.4. A member of the National Honor Society, Robbins will play his collegiate golf at Bucknell.
MAX SHERMAN, Medfield
The Tri-Valley League MVP had the lowest scoring average in the league with 1.77 strokes over par. The senior helped his team to a third-place finish at the Div. 2 state championship. A four-year varsity starter, Sherman is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He would like to study business and play golf at a school in the south.
MOLLY SMITH, Westford Academy
The 2021 MassGolf Junior Golfer No. 1 Player of the Year won the Div. 1 Central Sectional Championship with a 74. The junior captain also shot a 73 at the Div. 1 state championship to place third. The honor roll student is the sports editor of the WA Grey Ghost school newspaper.
COLIN SPENCER, Mashpee
The South Shore League Player of the Year was the Div. 3 South sectional and Div. 3 state champion, going undefeated throughout the entire season. Spencer was the runner-up at the 2021 New England Amateur championship and was a 2021 Massachusetts Junior Amateur Champion. He will play his golf at the University of Connecticut.
ALL-STARS
BAY STATE CONFERENCE
Connor Powers, Nick Fasano, Ben Johnson (Braintree); Josh Lee, Grif Lev (Brookline); Ben Catudal (Milton); Cole Scannell, Frank Govoni (Walpole); Simon Murray, Ryan Keyes (Wellesley)
CAPE AND ISLANDS
ATLANTIC: Emma Abramson, Thomas Hurley, Tyler Pino, James Murray (Sandwich); Richard Combra, Jake Glasgow (Martha’s Vineyard); Jack Martin, Cooper Guiliano, Nemo Frawley (Nauset); Chad Tordone, Colin Gleason (Barnstable); Connor Hennigan (Falmouth); Daniel Julian (Dennis-Yarmouth)
MVP: Emma Abramson
LIGHTHOUSE: Jack Carstensen, Tim Adams, Sam Scioletti (St. John Paul); Grady Howell, Jackson Rocco (Monomoy); Mya Murphy, Ben Helunen (Sturgis West); Thomas Guidoboni, Ben Catalano (Cape Cod Academy); Henry Kathawala (Nantucket); Jake Dilley, Tyler Harney (Sturgis East); Mike Keefe (Rising Tide)
MVP: Thomas Guidoboni
CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE
Max Hampoian, Chris Gerety, Zack Bova, Jonathan Burke (Austin Prep); Kyle Farias, Redmond Podkowa, Matt Oliveira, Matt Costello (Bishop Stang); Tony Novak, Leo Schroeder, Connor Cunningham (Bishop Fenwick); Chad Correia, Matt Murray, Jimmy Kannally (Bishop Feehan); Andrew Marcotte, Will Cunniff, Quinn Cesarz (Archbishop Williams); Andrew Christopher, Tommy Peterson, Riley Reardon (Arlington Catholic); Jed Dorsey, Blake McSweeney (Cardinal Spellman); Sean Mathers, Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s); Mike Logiudice, Nick Advani (Matignon); Matt Zolock, John D’Eramo (St. Joseph)
MVP: Adam Emmerich
CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
Brendan Zinck (Malden Catholic); Joey Lenane, Spencer Dumas, Ryan Scollins (Xaverian); Nick McCabe, Devon Regan, Jack Kaster (BC High); Jack Kelly (Catholic Memorial); John Pagano, Matthew Quinn, Liam Tenney, Sean Tenney (St. John’s); Alex Landry, Ian Rourke, Nick DeVito, Terry Manning (St. John’s Prep)
COMMONWEALTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Matthew Tramonte, Tyler Tsoukalas, Liam Milne (Shawsheen); Jake Torpey (Greater Lowell); Shea Adams, Mike Wiley (Greater Lawrence); John McDonough, John Keefe (Lowell Catholic); Trevor Newcomb (Northeast); Jayden Auger, Anthony LoConte (Nashoba Tech); Luke Thibideau, Aidan Gray (Essex Tech); Michael Carracini, Charlie Shriber (Minuteman)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Tramonte
DUAL COUNTY LEAGUE
Matt Foreman, Will Fitzgerald, Jake Klingenberg, Andrew Sullivan (Bedford); Will Fruedenheim, Caleb Hong, Declan Daley, Scott Riseberg (Newton South); JP Noone, Zach Pelzar, Finn Maher, Connor Burke (Weston); Joey Burke, Spencer Kates, Austin Russell, Michael Fantoni (Wayland); Jared Drew, Reed Bodley, Ben Chwalek, Declan Fagan (Lincoln-Sudbury); Molly Smith, Morgan Smith, Tom Wang, Ryan Smith (Westford Academy); Gefen Shapiro, Jack West, Hannah Chun, Kristen Chun (Cambridge); Kevin Dann, Nicholas George, Dillon Mullane, Dylan Losier (Waltham); Tyler Bruneau, Jack Miller, Jack Gorewitz, Connor Ladd (Concord-Carlisle); Owen Leahy, Eleanor Parkerson, Tristan Spiess, Evelyn Parkerson (Boston Latin); Andrew Welch, Ryan Walsh, Connor McCarthy, Varun Murthy (Acton-Boxboro)
GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE
Brett Warren, TJ Walsh, Ryan Dugan (Lynn Classical); Brendan Jones, Ezra Brody, Aiden O’Donovan (Somerville); Alexio Trichillo (Malden/Revere); Mackenzie Powers (Everett); Anthony Lind (Medford); Alex MacMillian (Lynn English)
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brett Warren, Aiden O’Donovan
HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE
Michael Matheson, Pat Reardon, Jared Curran (King Philip); Brendan Raymond, Leo Lombardo (Attleboro); Mekhala Costello, Will Gefteas, Michael Leonetti, Connor Hunter (Canton); Jack Rounds (Foxboro); Corey Steel (Franklin); Jake Gaskin, Tyson Laviano (North Attleboro); Cian Goulet, Hunter Tang (Mansfield); Joseph Gaultier, Sean Kearns (Oliver Ames); Nathan Daley (Sharon); Anthony Hern (Stoughton)
MVP: Michael Matheson
MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
NORTH: Luke Butler, Brady Weglowski, Owen Levassur (Old Colony); Tommy Sheedy, Tyler Bisbee, Zach Bellody (West Bridgewater); Matt Brangiforte, Sean Wilcox (Tri-County); Cooper Phillips, Tom Burn (Southeastern); Mitchel Wilson (South Shore); Tristian McDonough (Blue Hills); Don Palmer (Norfolk Aggie)
SOUTH: Pat Ghelfi, Connor McEntee, Asher Graff (Upper Cape); Ben Sirois, Landon Him (Bristol-Plymouth); Hilton Began, Kyle Stang (Diman); Ben Bernier (Westport); Josh Wiggin (Cape Tech)
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Luke Butler, Matt Brangifote, Ben Sirois
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM: Nick Ventura, Noah Farland (Andover), Justin Cataldo, Jeff Babineau (Billerica), Tyler Kirby, Will Miele (Central Catholic), Aiden Azevedo, Matt Murphy, Zach Robertson (Haverhill), James Robbins, Max Johnson (North Andover), Ryan Lally (Chelmsford), Steven Betty (Lowell), John Ragucci (Tewksbury)
DIV. 1 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Robbins, Aiden Azevedo
DIV. 2 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Steven Betty, John Ragucci
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE
John Scully, Carson Muse, Phillip Sughrue, Niko Fortier (Winchester); Patrick Cotter, AJ Dell’Isola, Jason Pino, Brian Healey (Melrose); Matt Alesse, Reed Malatesta, Lorelai Flanagan (Arlington); Jack Jones, Colin Campbell, James Erickson (Watertown); Ryan Goodwin, Brandon Vitarisi, Jack Murray (Reading); Tommy O’Grady, Joe Aronis (Stoneham); Patrick Kilcoyne, Spencer Scali, Phoebe Chamian (Belmont); Dillon O’Reilly, Ricky Sheppard (Burlington); Ana Zhang, Jackson Connors (Lexington); Danny McGahan (Woburn); Joe Colliton (Burlington)
MVP: Patrick Kilcoyne
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Aidan LeBlanc, Cam Cooke (Beverly); Lou Spellios (Swampscott); Matt Weed (Marblehead); Bobby Fish (Danvers); Chris O’Grady (Masconomet); Jack Costanzo (Gloucester); Connor Murphy (Winthrop); Brady Tremblay (Salem)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aidan LeBlanc
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Justin Peters, Richie Thayer, Pat Concannon, Luke Taylor (Bridgewater-Raynham); Owen Talbot, Jimmy Dragonetti, Brady Witt (Brockton); Keegan Humason, Luke Medeiros, Chase Guilherme (Dartmouth); Ethan Tho (Durfee); Diego Serra (New Bedford)
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Max Sherman, Joey Nee, Henry Reilly, James Davignon (Medfield); Kyzar Joshi, Keira Joshi (Ashland); Tim Hill, Curtis Bowman, Ben Schroeder (Dover-Sherborn); Lillian Guleserian, Gunther Guleserian, Frank Papetti (Westwood); Erin Sullivan, Ethan Barrows (Norwood); Jack Petruney, Drew Morse , Parker Winn (Hopkinton); Jameson Eldridge (Bellingham); Logan Barber (Millis); Jack McPartland (Norton)
MVP: Max Sherman, Tim Hill
News
Ski Wednesday: Diversity Day back at Pat’s
While ski areas across the nation work to amp up their diversity reach, New England’s own Pat’s Peak Ski Area will hold its 21st annual “Diversity Day Goes POP” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Diversity Day, with which Pat’s partners with Boston’s Youth Enrichment Services (YES) to bring youths who may have not had a chance before to get to the slopes, is heralded as a national leader in snow sports diversity.
For all those years, the resort has held this annual event, as well as worked with groups all season long to help open up access to snowsports to communities who may not have it.
This year, part of the day’s celebration will include more than 130 YES sponsored kids skiing and snowboarding at Pats Peak in the afternoon and then taking part in the festivities in the early evening.
Diversity Day Goes POP is a fun night to enjoy some time on the slopes and celebrate the work, spirit and vision of Martin Luther King. This winter’s event commemorates the importance of diversity, nondiscrimination, and freedom.
The “POP” is for Pay One Price, meaning the guest gets skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, rentals and lesson tips for one price.
Pat’s Peak is located an easy drive north of Boston in Henniker, New Hampshire. With its top rental fleet, large and comfortable base lodge and top snowmaking system, it’s been a getting many social media shout outs during this early season.
Their 21 year and counting dedication to diversity is, they say, part of who they are.
“Our dream for Diversity Day is to provide the atmosphere and a program that will encourage you to bring individuals skiing, snowboarding and tubing who may believe that this is a sport out of their reach.,” said Kris Blomback, Pats Peak General Manager.
You can find details on pricing, programs and group discounts here: www.patspeak.com/Events/Diversity-Day-Goes-POP.aspx.
News
Esposito: A perfect salad for January promises to keep
January is the month many of us decide to REALLY change so much about our lives. We vow to work out, eat healthier foods, declutter the house and stay in touch more frequently with family and friends.
Speaking of eating healthier foods, I am focusing on more whole grain intake in my diet. One of my favorites is farro, a strain of wheat that has a long history. It is so adaptable for many dishes from using it to make risotto to this delicious farro and fig salad perfect for winter eating. Farro has a chewy texture and a nutty flavor and does not take too long to cook. I promise you will like it.
FARRO AND DRIED FIG SALAD
1 c. farro
5 T. extra virgin olive oil
3 T. rice wine vinegar
4 dried figs, diced
2 T. fresh minced mint
4 T. arugula, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Place farro in saucepan and cover with 21/2 cups cold water; bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Drain farro and place in salad bowl; stir in the olive oil, vinegar, figs, mint, arugula and salt and pepper; combine well. Correct seasoning if necessary. Allow to marinate covered for 30 minutes. To serve, toss again and top with cheese. Serves 4.
For more great recipes, go to ciaoitalia.com.
