‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz

FALL GOLF ALL-SCHOLASTICS

EMMA ABRAMSON, Sandwich

The junior was Sandwich’s No. 1 player and led the way with a 38 scoring average. The Cape and Islands League MVP placed third at the Div. 3 South sectionals with a 78 and third at the Girls New England High School Championship with a 75. The class president and high honor roll student hopes to play collegiate golf.

AIDEN AZEVEDO, Haverhill

The senior co-captain won the Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP and the MVC individual championship. He finished tied for second in the 2021 World Series of Juniors in his age division with scores of 70 and 74. The National Honor Society member and high honors student has committed to play Div. 1 golf at Bryant University.

REED BODLEY, Lincoln-Sudbury

The senior placed third in the Dual County League Championship at Weston Golf Club with an even par as he averaged a 36 during match play. The Cape Cod High School Individual champion in 2019 was a member of the Div. 1 state championship team. Bodley will play golf at Tufts.

TYLER BRUNEAU, Concord-Carlisle

The junior captain helped lead his team to a third place finish in the Div. 2 state team tournament. Bruneau took third in the Div. 2 sectional and ninth at the state championship. Bruneau also finished fourth in the Ocean State Junior Classic. As a freshman, Bruneau finished sixth at the Div. 2 states.

TREVOR DREW, Tyngsboro

The three-time Midland-Wachusett League MVP notched the lowest score in program history with a 5-under 31. The junior captain finished second in the Div. 2 state championship with a 2-under 70 while also taking third with a 3-over 75 in the sectional tournament. Drew is a member of the National Honor Society.

AIDAN EMMERICH, St. Mary’s

The Catholic Conference MVP shot a 67 in winning the Div. 2 North sectional title, then placed second in states. Emmerich shot 32-under-par for the season. The honor roll student will continue his golfing career at Michigan State.

KYLE FARIAS, Bishop Stang

Bishop Stang’s march to the Div. 2 South and Div. 2 state titles was fueled by the Catholic Central All-Star and team MVP, who averaged 37.62 in 13 matches this season. The junior captain placed fifth with a 2-over 74 in the Div. 2 state championship.

MAX HAMPOIAN, Austin Prep

The Catholic Central League All-Star shot a 79 at the Div. 2 North sectionals in leading his team to a second-place finish. A week later, Hampoian he shot a 3-under 69 to take home the Div. 2 state individual title. Austin Prep went on to finish fifth as a team in the Div. 2 championships. Hampoian is an honor roll student.

TIM HILL, Dover-Sherborn

The Tri-Valley League MVP played from the No. 1 position all season as a sophomore. The TVL All-Star led his team to its first Div. 3 state title this season. Hill led the TVL with seven medalists out of 12 matches. The future captain is an honor roll student who hopes to play in college.

RYAN KEYES, Wellesley

After finishing second at the Div. 1 South sectionals with a 73, the sophomore fired a 1-under 70 to win the Div. 1 state title. He averaged a 37.2 on the season for the Raiders. An outstanding student, Keyes carries an impressive 4.5 GPA. His longterm goal is to compete at a Div. 1 college.

PATRICK KILCOYNE, Belmont

Kilcoyne was a two-year captain, a four-time Middlesex League All-Star and the League MVP his senior year. He won the Middlesex Shootout with a score of 69. Kilcoyne also qualified for the 2021 Massachusetts Open and 2021 New England Amateur

ALEX LANDRY, St. John’s Prep

The senior captain was a Catholic Conference All-Star who led the Eagles to the Div. 1 state title as he placed fourth with a 3-over 74. He finished second at the North sectional and placed 21st out of 328 competitors in the 2021 National High School Golf Championship. A member of the National Honor Society, Landry plans on playing golf in college.

AIDAN LEBLANC, Beverly

After earning All-Scholastic honors while competing for St. John’s Prep, LeBlanc returned home to Beverly and earned Northeastern Conference MVP honors. He placed second at the Div. 2 North sectionals and fifth at the Div. 2 states. The junior tied for second in the New England Junior Open in July 2020.

JOSEPH LENANE, Xaverian

Lenane averaged a 35.5 per nine and won the 2021 New England High School Championship. The five-time Catholic Conference All Star and four-time League MVP led his team to the Div. 1 South sectional championship and won the individual Div. 1 South sectional title. The honor roll student has committed to play golf at N.C. State.

AIDAN O’SULLIVAN, Somerville

The three-time Greater Boston League MVP and five-time League All Star went 19-1 this season with a scoring average of 36. The senior is an honor roll student and also plays ice hockey and baseball. He will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall where he will continue his golfing career.

ZACH PELZAR, Weston

The individual runner-up in both sectionals and states averaged a 37.4 in matches this season. The two-time Dual County League All Star played more than 50 tournament rounds in 2021 around the county outside of high school play. The sophomore also plays ice hockey for the Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op team.

MARKUS PIERRE, Old Rochester

The two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic was MVP of the South Coast Conference once again. He shared medalist honors at the Div. 2 South sectionals, shooting a 72 in helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish. Pierre fired a 75 at the Div. 2 states to crack the top 10 and helped Old Rochester to place fifth as a team.

JAMES ROBBINS, North Andover

The Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP helped his team win the Conference Championship MVC Day tournament. A two-time team MVP, the senior captain had a nine-hole scoring average of 34.4. A member of the National Honor Society, Robbins will play his collegiate golf at Bucknell.

MAX SHERMAN, Medfield

The Tri-Valley League MVP had the lowest scoring average in the league with 1.77 strokes over par. The senior helped his team to a third-place finish at the Div. 2 state championship. A four-year varsity starter, Sherman is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He would like to study business and play golf at a school in the south.

MOLLY SMITH, Westford Academy

The 2021 MassGolf Junior Golfer No. 1 Player of the Year won the Div. 1 Central Sectional Championship with a 74. The junior captain also shot a 73 at the Div. 1 state championship to place third. The honor roll student is the sports editor of the WA Grey Ghost school newspaper.

COLIN SPENCER, Mashpee

The South Shore League Player of the Year was the Div. 3 South sectional and Div. 3 state champion, going undefeated throughout the entire season. Spencer was the runner-up at the 2021 New England Amateur championship and was a 2021 Massachusetts Junior Amateur Champion. He will play his golf at the University of Connecticut.

ALL-STARS

BAY STATE CONFERENCE

Connor Powers, Nick Fasano, Ben Johnson (Braintree); Josh Lee, Grif Lev (Brookline); Ben Catudal (Milton); Cole Scannell, Frank Govoni (Walpole); Simon Murray, Ryan Keyes (Wellesley)

CAPE AND ISLANDS

ATLANTIC: Emma Abramson, Thomas Hurley, Tyler Pino, James Murray (Sandwich); Richard Combra, Jake Glasgow (Martha’s Vineyard); Jack Martin, Cooper Guiliano, Nemo Frawley (Nauset); Chad Tordone, Colin Gleason (Barnstable); Connor Hennigan (Falmouth); Daniel Julian (Dennis-Yarmouth)

MVP: Emma Abramson

LIGHTHOUSE: Jack Carstensen, Tim Adams, Sam Scioletti (St. John Paul); Grady Howell, Jackson Rocco (Monomoy); Mya Murphy, Ben Helunen (Sturgis West); Thomas Guidoboni, Ben Catalano (Cape Cod Academy); Henry Kathawala (Nantucket); Jake Dilley, Tyler Harney (Sturgis East); Mike Keefe (Rising Tide)

MVP: Thomas Guidoboni

CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE

Max Hampoian, Chris Gerety, Zack Bova, Jonathan Burke (Austin Prep); Kyle Farias, Redmond Podkowa, Matt Oliveira, Matt Costello (Bishop Stang); Tony Novak, Leo Schroeder, Connor Cunningham (Bishop Fenwick); Chad Correia, Matt Murray, Jimmy Kannally (Bishop Feehan); Andrew Marcotte, Will Cunniff, Quinn Cesarz (Archbishop Williams); Andrew Christopher, Tommy Peterson, Riley Reardon (Arlington Catholic); Jed Dorsey, Blake McSweeney (Cardinal Spellman); Sean Mathers, Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s); Mike Logiudice, Nick Advani (Matignon); Matt Zolock, John D’Eramo (St. Joseph)

MVP: Adam Emmerich

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE

Brendan Zinck (Malden Catholic); Joey Lenane, Spencer Dumas, Ryan Scollins (Xaverian); Nick McCabe, Devon Regan, Jack Kaster (BC High); Jack Kelly (Catholic Memorial); John Pagano, Matthew Quinn, Liam Tenney, Sean Tenney (St. John’s); Alex Landry, Ian Rourke, Nick DeVito, Terry Manning (St. John’s Prep)

COMMONWEALTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Matthew Tramonte, Tyler Tsoukalas, Liam Milne (Shawsheen); Jake Torpey (Greater Lowell); Shea Adams, Mike Wiley (Greater Lawrence); John McDonough, John Keefe (Lowell Catholic); Trevor Newcomb (Northeast); Jayden Auger, Anthony LoConte (Nashoba Tech); Luke Thibideau, Aidan Gray (Essex Tech); Michael Carracini, Charlie Shriber (Minuteman)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Tramonte

DUAL COUNTY LEAGUE

Matt Foreman, Will Fitzgerald, Jake Klingenberg, Andrew Sullivan (Bedford); Will Fruedenheim, Caleb Hong, Declan Daley, Scott Riseberg (Newton South); JP Noone, Zach Pelzar, Finn Maher, Connor Burke (Weston); Joey Burke, Spencer Kates, Austin Russell, Michael Fantoni (Wayland); Jared Drew, Reed Bodley, Ben Chwalek, Declan Fagan (Lincoln-Sudbury); Molly Smith, Morgan Smith, Tom Wang, Ryan Smith (Westford Academy); Gefen Shapiro, Jack West, Hannah Chun, Kristen Chun (Cambridge); Kevin Dann, Nicholas George, Dillon Mullane, Dylan Losier (Waltham); Tyler Bruneau, Jack Miller, Jack Gorewitz, Connor Ladd (Concord-Carlisle); Owen Leahy, Eleanor Parkerson, Tristan Spiess, Evelyn Parkerson (Boston Latin); Andrew Welch, Ryan Walsh, Connor McCarthy, Varun Murthy (Acton-Boxboro)

GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE

Brett Warren, TJ Walsh, Ryan Dugan (Lynn Classical); Brendan Jones, Ezra Brody, Aiden O’Donovan (Somerville); Alexio Trichillo (Malden/Revere); Mackenzie Powers (Everett); Anthony Lind (Medford); Alex MacMillian (Lynn English)

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brett Warren, Aiden O’Donovan

HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE

Michael Matheson, Pat Reardon, Jared Curran (King Philip); Brendan Raymond, Leo Lombardo (Attleboro); Mekhala Costello, Will Gefteas, Michael Leonetti, Connor Hunter (Canton); Jack Rounds (Foxboro); Corey Steel (Franklin); Jake Gaskin, Tyson Laviano (North Attleboro); Cian Goulet, Hunter Tang (Mansfield); Joseph Gaultier, Sean Kearns (Oliver Ames); Nathan Daley (Sharon); Anthony Hern (Stoughton)

MVP: Michael Matheson

MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

NORTH: Luke Butler, Brady Weglowski, Owen Levassur (Old Colony); Tommy Sheedy, Tyler Bisbee, Zach Bellody (West Bridgewater); Matt Brangiforte, Sean Wilcox (Tri-County); Cooper Phillips, Tom Burn (Southeastern); Mitchel Wilson (South Shore); Tristian McDonough (Blue Hills); Don Palmer (Norfolk Aggie)

SOUTH: Pat Ghelfi, Connor McEntee, Asher Graff (Upper Cape); Ben Sirois, Landon Him (Bristol-Plymouth); Hilton Began, Kyle Stang (Diman); Ben Bernier (Westport); Josh Wiggin (Cape Tech)

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Luke Butler, Matt Brangifote, Ben Sirois

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM: Nick Ventura, Noah Farland (Andover), Justin Cataldo, Jeff Babineau (Billerica), Tyler Kirby, Will Miele (Central Catholic), Aiden Azevedo, Matt Murphy, Zach Robertson (Haverhill), James Robbins, Max Johnson (North Andover), Ryan Lally (Chelmsford), Steven Betty (Lowell), John Ragucci (Tewksbury)

DIV. 1 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Robbins, Aiden Azevedo

DIV. 2 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Steven Betty, John Ragucci

MIDDLESEX LEAGUE

John Scully, Carson Muse, Phillip Sughrue, Niko Fortier (Winchester); Patrick Cotter, AJ Dell’Isola, Jason Pino, Brian Healey (Melrose); Matt Alesse, Reed Malatesta, Lorelai Flanagan (Arlington); Jack Jones, Colin Campbell, James Erickson (Watertown); Ryan Goodwin, Brandon Vitarisi, Jack Murray (Reading); Tommy O’Grady, Joe Aronis (Stoneham); Patrick Kilcoyne, Spencer Scali, Phoebe Chamian (Belmont); Dillon O’Reilly, Ricky Sheppard (Burlington); Ana Zhang, Jackson Connors (Lexington); Danny McGahan (Woburn); Joe Colliton (Burlington)

MVP: Patrick Kilcoyne

NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Aidan LeBlanc, Cam Cooke (Beverly); Lou Spellios (Swampscott); Matt Weed (Marblehead); Bobby Fish (Danvers); Chris O’Grady (Masconomet); Jack Costanzo (Gloucester); Connor Murphy (Winthrop); Brady Tremblay (Salem)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aidan LeBlanc

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Justin Peters, Richie Thayer, Pat Concannon, Luke Taylor (Bridgewater-Raynham); Owen Talbot, Jimmy Dragonetti, Brady Witt (Brockton); Keegan Humason, Luke Medeiros, Chase Guilherme (Dartmouth); Ethan Tho (Durfee); Diego Serra (New Bedford)

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Max Sherman, Joey Nee, Henry Reilly, James Davignon (Medfield); Kyzar Joshi, Keira Joshi (Ashland); Tim Hill, Curtis Bowman, Ben Schroeder (Dover-Sherborn); Lillian Guleserian, Gunther Guleserian, Frank Papetti (Westwood); Erin Sullivan, Ethan Barrows (Norwood); Jack Petruney, Drew Morse , Parker Winn (Hopkinton); Jameson Eldridge (Bellingham); Logan Barber (Millis); Jack McPartland (Norton)

MVP: Max Sherman, Tim Hill