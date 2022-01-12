News
Editorial: Grab back all stimulus checks sent to killers
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is an example of what’s wrong with the Biden administration.
The feds had to sue to grab back Tsarnaev’s $1,400 coronavirus stimulus check, as we reported last week. Now the Boston Marathon bomber’s greed has gone national.
Fox News declared in the site’s top story Tuesday that “Convicted murderers, sex traffickers received COVID stimulus checks while in prison, court docs show.” Exhibit A: 28-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a Chechen refugee welcomed into Cambridge.
The unrepentant murderer — who ran over his own brother, killing him to escape police in the Watertown shootout four days after the April 15, 2013, twin bombings on Boylston Street — wanted to keep the check to boost his prison canteen account. Tsarnaev even sued his jailers, for $250,000, a year ago for taking away his white baseball cap and bandana that he purchased using that same canteen account. This killer only cares about himself.
Tsarnaev was seen leaving the scene of the Marathon bombings wearing a white baseball cap. His jailers, his own hand-written suit states, objected to what he scrawled on his hat. What was written was never divulged. He didn’t win that case.
But the nation is now looking to Boston again as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plummet in the polls and cling to the far-left ideals that cater to their base. Instead, Biden should announce that every Tsarnaev locked up in any prison should forfeit their stimulus checks.
The Herald sought those names but was rebuffed by the IRS on the grounds that is was impossible to track down each individual check sent to convicts. Do their families left behind need the help? Possibly, so why not track those checks?
The Herald was told someone in Congress would need to order up that project. President Biden should do just that.
Hand it to Nathaniel Mendell, who was acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts until noon on Monday when Rachael Rollins took over, for going after Tsarnaev’s $1,400 stimulus check. In fact, a federal judge ordered the federal Board of Prisons to seize Tsarnaev’s entire $21,071 canteen account.
That judge, U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr., instructed the BOP “to turn over all funds” from the killer’s account. Mendell added in his court motion that Tsarnaev owes the government — and the victims of the bombings — $101,129,627. That’s not a typo. It’s one-hundred-million-plus.
Somehow arguing that a killer deserves a stimulus check is absurd. It’s an insult to law-abiding citizens. It’s a slap in the face to the victims.
The bombing killed Martin Richard, 8; Krystle Campbell, 29; and Lu Lingzi, 23. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was shot execution-style days later by the Tsarnaevs who were on the run. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, 28, injured in that Watertown shootout, died in April 2014.
Boston made national news for all the wrong reasons. An amendment on the floor last March to block checks from prisoners failed on a party-line vote, 49-50, Fox noted.
As the U.S. Attorney’s Office and judge here in Boston just showed, it’s never too late to do what’s right. It’s insane to try to score political points off killers. Somebody on the Democratic side needs to say $1,400 stimulus checks to murderers should bounce.
It will take guts to say so, but this is the exact brand of leadership Biden needs to show. We’ll be waiting to see what happens.
News
A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham
How’d your holiday go? Mine, like so many others, was hijacked by the omicron surge.
The (booster-ed) son I was supposed to spend Christmas with unexpectedly tested positive, putting an abrupt end to our planned family feast — and leaving me and my husband with a very expensive, 9-pound smoked ham from Parma Sausage in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
COVID-19, if anything, has taught us all how to pivot. In the days that followed, we ate our fill of ham and homemade sweet pickle sandwiches, and I also folded chunks of the cured meat into a savory quiche Lorraine. I also whipped up this rich and creamy ham tetrazzini before tucking a few chunks into the freezer.
Believed to be named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini, and made famous by chef Louis Paquet in the 1920s, the noodle dish is traditionally made with chicken or seafood. But honestly, any protein works, including ham.
The original New York Times recipe calls for fontina cheese and a panko topping, but I used what I had on hand — shredded gouda and fresh breadcrumbs toasted in butter. If you don’t like peas, consider asparagus, spinach or broccoli florets for a bright splash of green.
LEFTOVER HAM TETRAZZINI
1 lb. spaghetti
5 T. unsalted butter, divided
8 oz. button mushrooms, any tough or dry stems discarded, sliced
Salt and pepper
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1/3 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. dry white wine
4 c. chicken stock
8 oz. cream cheese, cut into chunks
2 c. chopped leftover ham
1 c. frozen baby peas
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for serving
1 c. shredded gouda cheese
Black pepper
1 c. fresh bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees (regular) or 375 degrees (convection). Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until just shy of al dente, about 2 minutes less than the package directs. Drain and rinse with cold water.
Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat, and add the mushrooms. Season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring only occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their liquid and have started to brown deeply, 8 to 11 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.
Add flour. Stir well, until the flour and the mushrooms are evenly combined and the flour is evenly moistened, about 1 minute. Whisk in the white wine, and let it come to a boil, whisking constantly. Let the wine bubble to reduce slightly, 2 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock, and let it come to a boil. Cook until it thickens noticeably, about 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Whisk in the chunks of cream cheese (don’t worry if the cream cheese appears curdled), then fold in the ham, peas and the cheeses. Season generously with black pepper. Add the drained pasta and toss with tongs to combine. Taste and add salt if necessary.
Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. (I divided it between 2 smaller pans so I could share.)
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in a small bowl in the microwave or pan on top of the stove, and toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the toasted crumbs all over the top of the pasta, and bake until bubbly and browned on top, about 25 minutes.
Let the casserole rest for 5 minutes before serving. It will be very creamy at first but will firm up as it cools.
Serve with additional Parmesan for sprinkling. Makes 8 servings.
(Adapted from nytimes.com.)
News
‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz
Without a superhero in sight, with a three-hour running time and in Japanese with English subtitles, “Drive My Car” is a most unlikely film sensation.
Yet co-writer and director Ryusuke ‘Ryus’ Hamaguchi’s tender portrait of a stage director mourning his wife and finding a new beginning directing a Chekhov play has become that rare foreign film to become an unexpected contender in the Oscar race.
“Car,” adapted from Haruki Murakami’s 2013 short story of the same name, was voted best picture — not best foreign language picture — by L.A., N.Y. and Boston film critics.
It is considered a shoo-in to win the best international picture Academy Award but the real drama is: Will it be a best picture nominee alongside frontrunners “Belfast,” “West Side Story” and “Dune”?
Hamaguchi, 43, who spoke from Tokyo in a Zoom interview with an interpreter last week, changed his source story considerably but was drawn by its many scenes inside in the titular car, a fire-engine red Saab 9000.
“One of the reasons I was attracted to the story is that there is a conversation in a moving car in the original story — and I often shoot conversation scenes in my own work. I don’t think it’s so interesting to have conversations in a place like a cafe necessarily. I don’t think it’s interesting for a picture visually.
“However, I’ve often done conversation scenes in moving transportation. In addition, I felt the characters having these conversations were very appealing. They’re characters that have a lot to say. They don’t talk a lot, they say things when necessary, things that are meaningful. And you get to see them get closer and closer.
“The third reason I wanted to make this is the idea of performance. That also already existed in the original story. I myself as a filmmaker often think, ‘What exactly is performance?’”
Contractually, Hamaguchi was to make “Car” no longer than 140 minutes; it was never intended to be 179 minutes.
“When we came out of the editing room and it was already over three hours, I remember getting pale in the face. The performances, the silence, moments in the car ended up taking more (time). To be honest, we’re not entirely sure why it ended up being so long.
“I felt for the story we were depicting, the strongest version of it needs to be this length.”
With this breakthrough art film, does Hamaguchi see a superhero/Marvel movie in his future?
“Possibilities always exist. But whether that possibility is high or low is not something that I know.”
“Drive My Car” opens Friday at Coolidge Corner Theatre.
News
Fall golf All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
FALL GOLF ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Emma Abramson (Sandwich)
Aiden Azevedo (Haverhill)
Reed Bodley (Lincoln-Sudbury)
Tyler Bruneau (Concord-Carlisle)
Trevor Drew (Tyngsboro)
Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s)
Kyle Farias (Bishop Stang)
Max Hampoian (Austin Prep)
Tim Hill (Dover-Sherborn)
Ryan Keyes (Wellesley)
Patrick Kilcoyne (Belmont)
Alex Landry (St. John’s Prep)
Aidan LeBlanc (Beverly)
Joseph Lenane (Xaverian)
Aidan O’Donovan (Somerville)
Zach Pelzar (Weston)
Markus Pierre (Old Rochester)
James Robbins (North Andover)
Max Sherman (Medfield)
Molly Smith (Westford Academy)
Colin Spencer (Mashpee)
ALL-SCHOLASTICS
EMMA ABRAMSON, Sandwich
The junior was Sandwich’s No. 1 player and led the way with a 38 scoring average. The Cape and Islands League MVP placed third at the Div. 3 South sectionals with a 78 and third at the Girls New England High School Championship with a 75. The class president and high honor roll student hopes to play collegiate golf.
AIDEN AZEVEDO, Haverhill
The senior co-captain won the Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP and the MVC individual championship. He finished tied for second in the 2021 World Series of Juniors in his age division with scores of 70 and 74. The National Honor Society member and high honors student has committed to play Div. 1 golf at Bryant University.
REED BODLEY, Lincoln-Sudbury
The senior placed third in the Dual County League Championship at Weston Golf Club with an even par as he averaged a 36 during match play. The Cape Cod High School Individual champion in 2019 was a member of the Div. 1 state championship team. Bodley will play golf at Tufts.
TYLER BRUNEAU, Concord-Carlisle
The junior captain helped lead his team to a third place finish in the Div. 2 state team tournament. Bruneau took third in the Div. 2 sectional and ninth at the state championship. Bruneau also finished fourth in the Ocean State Junior Classic. As a freshman, Bruneau finished sixth at the Div. 2 states.
TREVOR DREW, Tyngsboro
The three-time Midland-Wachusett League MVP notched the lowest score in program history with a 5-under 31. The junior captain finished second in the Div. 2 state championship with a 2-under 70 while also taking third with a 3-over 75 in the sectional tournament. Drew is a member of the National Honor Society.
AIDAN EMMERICH, St. Mary’s
The Catholic Conference MVP shot a 67 in winning the Div. 2 North sectional title, then placed second in states. Emmerich shot 32-under-par for the season. The honor roll student will continue his golfing career at Michigan State.
KYLE FARIAS, Bishop Stang
Bishop Stang’s march to the Div. 2 South and Div. 2 state titles was fueled by the Catholic Central All-Star and team MVP, who averaged 37.62 in 13 matches this season. The junior captain placed fifth with a 2-over 74 in the Div. 2 state championship.
MAX HAMPOIAN, Austin Prep
The Catholic Central League All-Star shot a 79 at the Div. 2 North sectionals in leading his team to a second-place finish. A week later, Hampoian he shot a 3-under 69 to take home the Div. 2 state individual title. Austin Prep went on to finish fifth as a team in the Div. 2 championships. Hampoian is an honor roll student.
TIM HILL, Dover-Sherborn
The Tri-Valley League MVP played from the No. 1 position all season as a sophomore. The TVL All-Star led his team to its first Div. 3 state title this season. Hill led the TVL with seven medalists out of 12 matches. The future captain is an honor roll student who hopes to play in college.
RYAN KEYES, Wellesley
After finishing second at the Div. 1 South sectionals with a 73, the sophomore fired a 1-under 70 to win the Div. 1 state title. He averaged a 37.2 on the season for the Raiders. An outstanding student, Keyes carries an impressive 4.5 GPA. His longterm goal is to compete at a Div. 1 college.
PATRICK KILCOYNE, Belmont
Kilcoyne was a two-year captain, a four-time Middlesex League All-Star and the League MVP his senior year. He won the Middlesex Shootout with a score of 69. Kilcoyne also qualified for the 2021 Massachusetts Open and 2021 New England Amateur
ALEX LANDRY, St. John’s Prep
The senior captain was a Catholic Conference All-Star who led the Eagles to the Div. 1 state title as he placed fourth with a 3-over 74. He finished second at the North sectional and placed 21st out of 328 competitors in the 2021 National High School Golf Championship. A member of the National Honor Society, Landry plans on playing golf in college.
AIDAN LEBLANC, Beverly
After earning All-Scholastic honors while competing for St. John’s Prep, LeBlanc returned home to Beverly and earned Northeastern Conference MVP honors. He placed second at the Div. 2 North sectionals and fifth at the Div. 2 states. The junior tied for second in the New England Junior Open in July 2020.
JOSEPH LENANE, Xaverian
Lenane averaged a 35.5 per nine and won the 2021 New England High School Championship. The five-time Catholic Conference All Star and four-time League MVP led his team to the Div. 1 South sectional championship and won the individual Div. 1 South sectional title. The honor roll student has committed to play golf at N.C. State.
AIDAN O’SULLIVAN, Somerville
The three-time Greater Boston League MVP and five-time League All Star went 19-1 this season with a scoring average of 36. The senior is an honor roll student and also plays ice hockey and baseball. He will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall where he will continue his golfing career.
ZACH PELZAR, Weston
The individual runner-up in both sectionals and states averaged a 37.4 in matches this season. The two-time Dual County League All Star played more than 50 tournament rounds in 2021 around the county outside of high school play. The sophomore also plays ice hockey for the Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op team.
MARKUS PIERRE, Old Rochester
The two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic was MVP of the South Coast Conference once again. He shared medalist honors at the Div. 2 South sectionals, shooting a 72 in helping the Bulldogs to a second-place finish. Pierre fired a 75 at the Div. 2 states to crack the top 10 and helped Old Rochester to place fifth as a team.
JAMES ROBBINS, North Andover
The Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP helped his team win the Conference Championship MVC Day tournament. A two-time team MVP, the senior captain had a nine-hole scoring average of 34.4. A member of the National Honor Society, Robbins will play his collegiate golf at Bucknell.
MAX SHERMAN, Medfield
The Tri-Valley League MVP had the lowest scoring average in the league with 1.77 strokes over par. The senior helped his team to a third-place finish at the Div. 2 state championship. A four-year varsity starter, Sherman is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He would like to study business and play golf at a school in the south.
MOLLY SMITH, Westford Academy
The 2021 MassGolf Junior Golfer No. 1 Player of the Year won the Div. 1 Central Sectional Championship with a 74. The junior captain also shot a 73 at the Div. 1 state championship to place third. The honor roll student is the sports editor of the WA Grey Ghost school newspaper.
COLIN SPENCER, Mashpee
The South Shore League Player of the Year was the Div. 3 South sectional and Div. 3 state champion, going undefeated throughout the entire season. Spencer was the runner-up at the 2021 New England Amateur championship and was a 2021 Massachusetts Junior Amateur Champion. He will play his golf at the University of Connecticut.
ALL-STARS
BAY STATE CONFERENCE
Connor Powers, Nick Fasano, Ben Johnson (Braintree); Josh Lee, Grif Lev (Brookline); Ben Catudal (Milton); Cole Scannell, Frank Govoni (Walpole); Simon Murray, Ryan Keyes (Wellesley)
CAPE AND ISLANDS
ATLANTIC: Emma Abramson, Thomas Hurley, Tyler Pino, James Murray (Sandwich); Richard Combra, Jake Glasgow (Martha’s Vineyard); Jack Martin, Cooper Guiliano, Nemo Frawley (Nauset); Chad Tordone, Colin Gleason (Barnstable); Connor Hennigan (Falmouth); Daniel Julian (Dennis-Yarmouth)
MVP: Emma Abramson
LIGHTHOUSE: Jack Carstensen, Tim Adams, Sam Scioletti (St. John Paul); Grady Howell, Jackson Rocco (Monomoy); Mya Murphy, Ben Helunen (Sturgis West); Thomas Guidoboni, Ben Catalano (Cape Cod Academy); Henry Kathawala (Nantucket); Jake Dilley, Tyler Harney (Sturgis East); Mike Keefe (Rising Tide)
MVP: Thomas Guidoboni
CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE
Max Hampoian, Chris Gerety, Zack Bova, Jonathan Burke (Austin Prep); Kyle Farias, Redmond Podkowa, Matt Oliveira, Matt Costello (Bishop Stang); Tony Novak, Leo Schroeder, Connor Cunningham (Bishop Fenwick); Chad Correia, Matt Murray, Jimmy Kannally (Bishop Feehan); Andrew Marcotte, Will Cunniff, Quinn Cesarz (Archbishop Williams); Andrew Christopher, Tommy Peterson, Riley Reardon (Arlington Catholic); Jed Dorsey, Blake McSweeney (Cardinal Spellman); Sean Mathers, Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s); Mike Logiudice, Nick Advani (Matignon); Matt Zolock, John D’Eramo (St. Joseph)
MVP: Adam Emmerich
CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
Brendan Zinck (Malden Catholic); Joey Lenane, Spencer Dumas, Ryan Scollins (Xaverian); Nick McCabe, Devon Regan, Jack Kaster (BC High); Jack Kelly (Catholic Memorial); John Pagano, Matthew Quinn, Liam Tenney, Sean Tenney (St. John’s); Alex Landry, Ian Rourke, Nick DeVito, Terry Manning (St. John’s Prep)
COMMONWEALTH ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Matthew Tramonte, Tyler Tsoukalas, Liam Milne (Shawsheen); Jake Torpey (Greater Lowell); Shea Adams, Mike Wiley (Greater Lawrence); John McDonough, John Keefe (Lowell Catholic); Trevor Newcomb (Northeast); Jayden Auger, Anthony LoConte (Nashoba Tech); Luke Thibideau, Aidan Gray (Essex Tech); Michael Carracini, Charlie Shriber (Minuteman)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Tramonte
DUAL COUNTY LEAGUE
Matt Foreman, Will Fitzgerald, Jake Klingenberg, Andrew Sullivan (Bedford); Will Fruedenheim, Caleb Hong, Declan Daley, Scott Riseberg (Newton South); JP Noone, Zach Pelzar, Finn Maher, Connor Burke (Weston); Joey Burke, Spencer Kates, Austin Russell, Michael Fantoni (Wayland); Jared Drew, Reed Bodley, Ben Chwalek, Declan Fagan (Lincoln-Sudbury); Molly Smith, Morgan Smith, Tom Wang, Ryan Smith (Westford Academy); Gefen Shapiro, Jack West, Hannah Chun, Kristen Chun (Cambridge); Kevin Dann, Nicholas George, Dillon Mullane, Dylan Losier (Waltham); Tyler Bruneau, Jack Miller, Jack Gorewitz, Connor Ladd (Concord-Carlisle); Owen Leahy, Eleanor Parkerson, Tristan Spiess, Evelyn Parkerson (Boston Latin); Andrew Welch, Ryan Walsh, Connor McCarthy, Varun Murthy (Acton-Boxboro)
GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE
Brett Warren, TJ Walsh, Ryan Dugan (Lynn Classical); Brendan Jones, Ezra Brody, Aiden O’Donovan (Somerville); Alexio Trichillo (Malden/Revere); Mackenzie Powers (Everett); Anthony Lind (Medford); Alex MacMillian (Lynn English)
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brett Warren, Aiden O’Donovan
HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE
Michael Matheson, Pat Reardon, Jared Curran (King Philip); Brendan Raymond, Leo Lombardo (Attleboro); Mekhala Costello, Will Gefteas, Michael Leonetti, Connor Hunter (Canton); Jack Rounds (Foxboro); Corey Steel (Franklin); Jake Gaskin, Tyson Laviano (North Attleboro); Cian Goulet, Hunter Tang (Mansfield); Joseph Gaultier, Sean Kearns (Oliver Ames); Nathan Daley (Sharon); Anthony Hern (Stoughton)
MVP: Michael Matheson
MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
NORTH: Luke Butler, Brady Weglowski, Owen Levassur (Old Colony); Tommy Sheedy, Tyler Bisbee, Zach Bellody (West Bridgewater); Matt Brangiforte, Sean Wilcox (Tri-County); Cooper Phillips, Tom Burn (Southeastern); Mitchel Wilson (South Shore); Tristian McDonough (Blue Hills); Don Palmer (Norfolk Aggie)
SOUTH: Pat Ghelfi, Connor McEntee, Asher Graff (Upper Cape); Ben Sirois, Landon Him (Bristol-Plymouth); Hilton Began, Kyle Stang (Diman); Ben Bernier (Westport); Josh Wiggin (Cape Tech)
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Luke Butler, Matt Brangifote, Ben Sirois
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM: Nick Ventura, Noah Farland (Andover), Justin Cataldo, Jeff Babineau (Billerica), Tyler Kirby, Will Miele (Central Catholic), Aiden Azevedo, Matt Murphy, Zach Robertson (Haverhill), James Robbins, Max Johnson (North Andover), Ryan Lally (Chelmsford), Steven Betty (Lowell), John Ragucci (Tewksbury)
DIV. 1 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Robbins, Aiden Azevedo
DIV. 2 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Steven Betty, John Ragucci
MIDDLESEX LEAGUE
John Scully, Carson Muse, Phillip Sughrue, Niko Fortier (Winchester); Patrick Cotter, AJ Dell’Isola, Jason Pino, Brian Healey (Melrose); Matt Alesse, Reed Malatesta, Lorelai Flanagan (Arlington); Jack Jones, Colin Campbell, James Erickson (Watertown); Ryan Goodwin, Brandon Vitarisi, Jack Murray (Reading); Tommy O’Grady, Joe Aronis (Stoneham); Patrick Kilcoyne, Spencer Scali, Phoebe Chamian (Belmont); Dillon O’Reilly, Ricky Sheppard (Burlington); Ana Zhang, Jackson Connors (Lexington); Danny McGahan (Woburn); Joe Colliton (Burlington)
MVP: Patrick Kilcoyne
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Aidan LeBlanc, Cam Cooke (Beverly); Lou Spellios (Swampscott); Matt Weed (Marblehead); Bobby Fish (Danvers); Chris O’Grady (Masconomet); Jack Costanzo (Gloucester); Connor Murphy (Winthrop); Brady Tremblay (Salem)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aidan LeBlanc
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Justin Peters, Richie Thayer, Pat Concannon, Luke Taylor (Bridgewater-Raynham); Owen Talbot, Jimmy Dragonetti, Brady Witt (Brockton); Keegan Humason, Luke Medeiros, Chase Guilherme (Dartmouth); Ethan Tho (Durfee); Diego Serra (New Bedford)
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Max Sherman, Joey Nee, Henry Reilly, James Davignon (Medfield); Kyzar Joshi, Keira Joshi (Ashland); Tim Hill, Curtis Bowman, Ben Schroeder (Dover-Sherborn); Lillian Guleserian, Gunther Guleserian, Frank Papetti (Westwood); Erin Sullivan, Ethan Barrows (Norwood); Jack Petruney, Drew Morse , Parker Winn (Hopkinton); Jameson Eldridge (Bellingham); Logan Barber (Millis); Jack McPartland (Norton)
MVP: Max Sherman, Tim Hill
Editorial: Grab back all stimulus checks sent to killers
A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham
‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz
Fall golf All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
Ski Wednesday: Diversity Day back at Pat’s
Esposito: A perfect salad for January promises to keep
Ferriabough Bolling: Rollins, Hayden prosecutors this city needs
6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive
Xaverian holds off BC High
Lydia Edwards to take state Senate seat
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1