Bitcoin

Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS) Goes Live Bridging Knowledge Gap

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS) Goes Live Bridging Knowledge Gap
  • Ethereum Push Notification Service has been up 23.48% in the last 24 hours.
  • These messages will be sent straight to the recipients’ Ethereum addresses.

The ability for protocols, contracts, and users to directly interact is a fundamental feature of the Web 3 user experience addressed by a new initiative.

The team reported on Tuesday that Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), the “Web 3 communication primitive” described by EPNS inventor Harsh Rajat, will go live with several well-known decentralized finance (DeFi) players on board.

With MakerDAO, Aave, Uniswap, and dYdX, among others, EPNS is currently introducing its first version. Push notifications, according to Rajat, are at the heart of the modern internet experience, including news alerts, sales notifications, advertisements, and business interfaces like Slack. DeFi protocols, non-fungible token platforms, or other Web 3 infrastructure providers; hence, there is a knowledge gap.

EPNS Automated Alerts/Warnings

By creating “channels” — distribution networks that enable Dapps to manually transmit messages or automatically send warnings, such as DeFi liquidations – and allowing users to subscribe for alerts as well, the project aims to alleviate this issue. These messages will be sent straight to the recipients’ Ethereum addresses automatically.

EIP-712, an off-chain data message signing standard, is used to send these messages, which means there is no transaction cost. The EPNS communication layer has been discussed in the early stages with MetaMask by the EPNS development team.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum Push Notification Service price today is $2.56 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,310,652 USD. Ethereum Push Notification Service has been up 23.48% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Miners Accumulate Over 5000 BTC Per Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Hold Steady After a Severe Turmoil
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin mining has increased at its quickest pace since May 2021.
  • The total number of Bitcoin reserves was 1.859 million on Monday.

Bitcoin prices have shown signs of revival in the past two days after a terrible start to 2022. That’s because of the massive buildup of miners over the previous several days. Miners are holding more Bitcoin (BTC) than at any time in the last five months, which might be a new warning that the present prices are not for selling at this point.

On-chain analytics company Glassnode’s miner net position change indicator highlighted what prominent Twitter account Bitcoin Archive referred to as “massive” accumulation by miners on January 11. Long-term crypto players are unaffected by this year’s poor Bitcoin price.

Highest Levels of BTC Reserves Since 2020

In the first two weeks of 2022, miners’ BTC holdings increased significantly, joining the ranks of experienced investors and powerful hands. Since November’s $69,000 all-time highs, miners have been accumulating at a rapid speed, and for the last five days, it has been more than 5,000 BTC a day. Bitcoin mining has increased at its quickest pace since May 2021.

In addition, new data from on-chain analytics provider CryptoQuant revealed the degree to which miners have reclaimed their BTC pace since May’s turmoil in China. This is the highest level of reserves since 2020, when BTC/USD broke above its previous all-time highs from 2017. The total number of Bitcoin reserves was 1.859 million on Monday. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the BTC price today is $42,688.96 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,495,889,727 USD. Furthermore, BTC has been up 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

AscendEX Lists Opulous

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

AscendEX Lists Opulous
AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and crypto loans.  NFTs provide easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as music copyrights. Their NFT exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favorite artists. Opulous is powering a lucrative new revenue stream for creators in the form of music copyright NFTs. Opulous DeFi Loans are backed by future royalties and will replace the unfair deals traditionally forced on promising artists. 

At Opulous, they believe that this new asset class is here to stay and its importance in the digital world is set to sky-rocket further. However, they want to offer NFTs that hold more than mere speculative value.

The Opulous token gives users ​​access to NFT sales, exclusive NFT rewards, reduced fees on the platform and staking support. When users own an Opulous music copyright NFT, they will earn a percentage of the streaming revenues of the song. Every quarter users will receive their share of the earnings in USDC. Opulous will send these to the My Algo Wallet users submitted during the sale. For the first twelve months, four times in total, Opulous will match every royalty statement with the US dollar amount in OPUL tokens.

AscendEX is excited to announce this partnership with Opulous to support the growth of the music industry and its entrance into the NFT ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

For more information and updates, please visit:

About Opulous

Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and Crypto Loans.  NFTs offer easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as Music Copyrights. Their NFT Exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favourite artists.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Bitcoin

The 500 BTC Blind Trust to Foster Bitcoin Adoption, Btrust, Announces First Steps

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Btrust, a physical Bitcoin with gift boxes around
It’s time for the Btrust to start making moves. And they did so by announcing their “to-do list” and “high level goals.” A month ago, Block CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z announced the members of the board for their 500 BTC blind trust. Btrust’s purpose is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency” and their field of action is Africa and India. 

Said members of the board took charge and recently showed the world what they’ve been working on since they did so. “Each of these tasks require careful thought. We’ll be requesting feedback from the community on individual items in the weeks to come!,” Btrust said in its inaugural Twitter thread. Before going through those tasks, though, let’s remember who those members are. At the time, NewsBTC reported:

“The blind trust’s board members are: Ojoma Ochai, Obi Nwosu, Abubakar Nur Khalil, and Carla Kirk-Cohen, the only South African of the bunch. By just casually looking at their Twitter feeds it becomes obvious that they’re all thoroughly dedicated to Bitcoin already.”

In a recent interview with Blockworks, 22-years old Abubakar Nur Khalil said:

“It’s very, very important for us to keep it as transparent as possible,” he said. “We’ll be communicating a lot about the process, our thinking and the things we’re going to be doing going ahead primarily through Twitter.”

And so they did. Let’s explore what that process looks like and what the Btrust will be working on in months to come.

BTC price chart for 01/12/2022 on Coinbase | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Btrust’s Guiding Principles And Jurisdiction

Following Bitcoin’s lead, the first thing the Btrust will do is to establish “Genesis Principles.” In other words, “Btrust’s vision will be laid out in an immutable set of principles.” Everybody involved in the organization will follow them, and there will be the option of using soft-forks and hard-forks to resolve disagreements or to accommodate different visions. 

There’s another caveat, “Boards are bound to act in accordance with the principles, but the implementation is their prerogative. This provides flexibility, while staying true to Btrust’s vision.” So far, so good. This all sounds very Bitcoiny.

The next step is crucial, “Entity and Jurisdiction.” Under what jurisdiction will the Btrust operate? What type of entity will they choose to be. “Btrust requires a formal entity to hire employees, contract the board and provide a legal system to hold representatives accountable.” 

In relation to this, Nur Khalil told Blockworks:

“We’re looking at starting with Africa initially, but then gradually expanding into other regions in the global South,” Nur Khalil said. “So that’s places like India as well. And then in general, with regards to the overall vision, we feel there’s so many disparities in some of these regions like Africa in terms of the actual amount of talented developers versus those of them that are actually working on Bitcoin.”

Custody And Communication

This is a great opportunity to test out Bitcoin’s multisig superpowers. “We will work on a proposal outlining various custody solutions, with the end goal of safely taking custody of the 500 BTC.” Also, important for people out there, Btrust will be hiring “a full time lead to manage daily operations.”

Last but not least, they’ll build something. “We’re committed to building Btrust with input from the Bitcoin community. For now, we’ll be using twitter to communicate our progress, but it’s not scalable.” And they’ll raise funds to set up the organization. “We want to take our time to think about our approach to custody & company formation. This is a prerequisite for any investment. We’ll create a separate plan for how to cover any required set up funding.”

In relation to this, Nur Khalil told Blockworks:

“​​What we’re trying to optimize for is trying to do things gradually because there’s a lot and we won’t just look at the ecosystem and just throw a bunch of money on it. We still have to be meticulous on what the impact is.“

Great work so far, Btrust. We at NewsBTC are looking forward to covering your next steps and seeing what the future brings for the organization, Bitcoin, Africa, and India.

Featured Image by EglantineUdry on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

