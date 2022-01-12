Faith Hill & Rita Wilson Rock Matching Curly Updo’s In ‘1883’ Promo Pic

Faith Hill and Rita Wilson are ready to take the Wild West! The two stars debuted matching curly updo’s in a new promo pic for ‘1883’ posted to Rita’s Instagram.
The Wild, Wild West has never looked so good! Faith Hill, 54, and Rita Wilson, 65, look the part of 1800’s ladies in a new promo pic for the Paramount+ show 1883. The beautiful actresses rocked matching curly updo’s and big smiles in the shot, which Rita posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, alongside the poster for the show’s new season.
1883, a prequel to cable TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone, follows the origins of the wealthy Dutton family. The series, which premiered in December, the Dutton ancestors journey across the Wild West, encountering danger and drama along the way. Faith and real-life husband Tim McGraw star as James and Margaret Dutton. The couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October, have never worked on a joint project before. To work together on set, they set ground rules including never working on scenes at home. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife,” Faith told People.
Faith and Tim aren’t the only offscreen romance on the show; Rita’s upcoming appearance as innkeeper Carolyn comes shortly after hubby Tom Hanks made his own guest turn on the show as Civil War general George Meade. Rita and Tom’s roles on the show are no coincidence; offset, the couple are close and longtime friends with Faith and Tim. Tim told People the four of them have been friends for nearly 25 years, almost as long as Faith and Tim’s marriage itself. When Tim asked Tom if he’d be interested in a cameo on 1883 Tom simply asked when to be there. Tim told People having his old friend on set was a “magical” experience.
Rounding out the cast of 1883 are Isabel May as the Dutton’s headstrong daughter Elsa, Sam Elliott as the Dutton’s fearless guide Shea Brennan, and LaMonica Garrett as Shea’s right-hand man, Thomas. Billy Bob Thornton, who previously worked with Tim on the Friday Night Lights movie, is also set to guest star. New episodes of ‘1883’ premiere Sunday’s on Paramount+.
Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organized a ‘family reunion’ with the casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when two rivals came face to face, drama ensued.
Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on MTV on Jan. 11, and the new spinoff showed Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organizing a San Diego get together for the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. That means that everyone who’s ever starred on both shows got invited — including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans. The former will show up later this season, while the latter claimed she was later uninvited, but that’s neither here nor there. Right now, we’d like to focus on what went down during the first hour of Family Reunion.
After Maci and Cheyenne arrived at the resort(?), they were joined by Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Brianna DeJesus and guests of their choice. Amber brought ex GaryShirley, Brianna brought her sister Brittany (shocker), Ashley brought her now-husband BarSmith (we’ll get to that later), Cheyenne brought fiance ZachDavis and the other ladies arrived solo. Others like Farrah are expected to join later in the season, but the initial crowd kicked things off with a bang.
For example, when Ashley and Cheyenne went off to the side to talk, Cheyenne noticed Ashley wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, so she asked Ashley if she and Bar had broken up. Interestingly, Ashley revealed they had actually gotten married — secretly — but they’re currently having problems and now heading for a divorce. Ashley claims that Bar lost his motivation once his ankle bracelet came off, and she wants him to stop being so lazy.
Then, Jade revealed that her on-again/off-again boyfriend SeanAustin is in rehab. A few of the girls offered words of encouragement, but Jade was thrown off by Ashley’s sweet words. Outside of the show, they often feud on social media, so Jade didn’t think Ashley was being genuine. And later, when the group participated in an activity with a life coach, Brianna (Jade’s good friend) called Ashley “fake”. Brianna and Ashley have also fought online, so Ashley wasn’t too surprised by Brianna’s call-out, but the conversation that followed got tense pretty quickly.
At first, Ashley was open to the criticism she was receiving from Jade and Brianna, even though a few of the other girls asked everyone to back away from each other. The group thought Ashley, Jade and Brianna were getting too close to each other, and they feared a fight might break out. However, Ashley insisted she had no intention of fighting the other girls — she just wanted to let them air out their feeling so the issue could be resolved. But as soon as Jade shot down Ashley’s apology, things turned ugly. Jade basically lunged at Ashley and security had to intervene.
Afterwards, when the group dispersed, the life coach tried resolving things. But it didn’t work — Ashley soon jumped out of her chair and started yelling at Jade, and Jade yelled back. The majority of the group tried diffusing the situation, but Ashley kept it going by taunting Jade and twerking in her face. Then, in the final few seconds of this week’s episode, someone lunged at someone else. It was hard to tell who it was, but everyone started screaming and the episode ended. So it now looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happened, but it didn’t look good.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
Following Simon Cowell’s romantic proposal to long-time partner Lauren Silverman, look back at the TV host’s relationship timeline with the socialite.
Simon Cowell is engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, 44 after 13 years of dating! The pair, who are parents to son Eric, 7, have definitely had quite the ride along their romance journey, from a love-at-first-sight meeting to a rocky dating beginning to welcoming a child. Here we break down the TV personality and his socialite love’s relationship timeline, from early beginnings to saying “I do.”
How Simon & Lauren Met
Simon and Lauren first met at Barbados’ Sandy Lane resort in 2004 when the socialite was vacationing with then-husband, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. It was love at first sight for the soon-to-be-involved pair, as sources reported Simon’s setting his sights on Lauren from the get-go. All the same, Simon continued to date other women, including Terri Seymour, an entertainment journalist, and makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy. Simon was even engaged to Mezhgan from 2010 to 2011 but later reported it to be a “big mistake.”
A Scandalous Affair
Simon and Lauren didn’t exactly have an easy start to their relationship. After they met, they began seeing each other even though Lauren was still married to Andrew. They kept their relationship secret, although Lauren became pregnant in 2013, thrusting the couple in the position of admitting to their affair.
Following the public acknowledgement of the relationship, Andrew filed for an at-fault divorce citing adultery and he and Lauren finalized their divorce in November of that year. In their settlement, there was a strict stipulation that Simon was to stay away from Lauren and Andrew’s son, Adam, or face a penalty of $50,000.
“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon previously said of his early relationship with Lauren. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.’”
Welcome Baby Cowell
Lauren gave birth to their son Eric (named after Lauren’s father) on February 14, 2014. Although Simon noted to the Daily Mail in 2018 that fatherhood definitely changed him for the better, he also shared that the change wasn’t exactly an easy feat. “During the first eight or nine months I was thinking, ‘I don’t think he likes me very much.’ He does remind me of me when I was younger because he knows how to try it on and how to get away with things,” Simon told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.
Becoming a father late in life was also a major shift for the TV show host, but he now says he can’t imagine his life without Eric. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon said back in 2019 of fatherhood. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he gushed.
Simon and Lauren have all the love in the world for their one son, but they’ve definitely discussed adding more members to their family. “”I had a brother when I was younger so I think it’s kind of cool to have two,” Simon told Extra after his son’s birth in 2014. “Well, two or three.”
Engagement & Future Plans
After spending 13 years together as committed partners, the duo made an official commitment to be wed while on vacation in Barbados. The 62-year-old TV personality reportedly popped the question at the island locale, a source told Page Six, with both Simon and Lauren’s kids present. “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home in Barbados, where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.
Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British-born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also stated.