Fantom (FTM) Price Surges 17% In the Last 24 Hours!

Ethereum “whale” acquired $1.1 million worth of FTM recently.

Analysts expect the FTM coin will end 2022 with a value of $3.24.

Thanks to a slew of positive events, the Fantom cryptocurrency is on a rampage. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a hot topic right now, and the FTM coin is up 17% as of this writing.

First-time investors and traders who bought FTM in 2021 at a low price of less than $0.02 received windfall returns on their money. New features identified in the Ve (3,3) project, which is expected to have its own coin issued on Fantom, have been hinted at by the well-known DeFi creator Andre Cronje. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the token is an “emission-based token [that] balances ecosystem participants.” Daniele Sestagalli, a DeFi entrepreneur and the originator of many DeFi platforms, is also involved in the initiative.

Last week, Sestagalli tweeted some information about the new project:

“If you’re asking, me and Andre are launching a new coin on #fantom and it will start Fantom Season! We started here, is natural we now come back to growth the ecosystem and tech that made me who I am today.”

Whale Alert

Polygon has recently been reported to have been purchased in huge volumes by several major investment firms. Furthermore, according to reports, one Ethereum “whale” acquired $1.1 million worth of FTM recently.

Several analysts see Fantom as a good long-term investment for both this year and the future. There is also a lot of optimism about the price of FTM. With a price range between $3.15 and $3.79, they expect the FTM coin will end in 2022 with a value of $3.24.

FTM/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Fantom price today is $2.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,782,621,413 USD. Fantom is up 16.33% in the last 24 hours.

