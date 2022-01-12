Connect with us

Fantom (FTM) Price Surges 17% In the Last 24 Hours!

Published

42 seconds ago

on

  • Ethereum “whale” acquired $1.1 million worth of FTM recently.
  • Analysts expect the FTM coin will end 2022 with a value of $3.24.

Thanks to a slew of positive events, the Fantom cryptocurrency is on a rampage. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a hot topic right now, and the FTM coin is up 17% as of this writing.

First-time investors and traders who bought FTM in 2021 at a low price of less than $0.02 received windfall returns on their money. New features identified in the Ve (3,3) project, which is expected to have its own coin issued on Fantom, have been hinted at by the well-known DeFi creator Andre Cronje. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the token is an “emission-based token [that] balances ecosystem participants.” Daniele Sestagalli, a DeFi entrepreneur and the originator of many DeFi platforms, is also involved in the initiative.

Last week, Sestagalli tweeted some information about the new project:

“If you’re asking, me and Andre are launching a new coin on #fantom and it will start Fantom Season! We started here, is natural we now come back to growth the ecosystem and tech that made me who I am today.”

Whale Alert

Polygon has recently been reported to have been purchased in huge volumes by several major investment firms. Furthermore, according to reports, one Ethereum “whale” acquired $1.1 million worth of FTM recently.

Several analysts see Fantom as a good long-term investment for both this year and the future. There is also a lot of optimism about the price of FTM. With a price range between $3.15 and $3.79, they expect the FTM coin will end in 2022 with a value of $3.24.

FTM/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Fantom price today is $2.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,782,621,413 USD. Fantom is up 16.33% in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS) Goes Live Bridging Knowledge Gap

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

  • Ethereum Push Notification Service has been up 23.48% in the last 24 hours.
  • These messages will be sent straight to the recipients’ Ethereum addresses.

The ability for protocols, contracts, and users to directly interact is a fundamental feature of the Web 3 user experience addressed by a new initiative.

The team reported on Tuesday that Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), the “Web 3 communication primitive” described by EPNS inventor Harsh Rajat, will go live with several well-known decentralized finance (DeFi) players on board.

With MakerDAO, Aave, Uniswap, and dYdX, among others, EPNS is currently introducing its first version. Push notifications, according to Rajat, are at the heart of the modern internet experience, including news alerts, sales notifications, advertisements, and business interfaces like Slack. DeFi protocols, non-fungible token platforms, or other Web 3 infrastructure providers; hence, there is a knowledge gap.

EPNS Automated Alerts/Warnings

By creating “channels” — distribution networks that enable Dapps to manually transmit messages or automatically send warnings, such as DeFi liquidations – and allowing users to subscribe for alerts as well, the project aims to alleviate this issue. These messages will be sent straight to the recipients’ Ethereum addresses automatically.

EIP-712, an off-chain data message signing standard, is used to send these messages, which means there is no transaction cost. The EPNS communication layer has been discussed in the early stages with MetaMask by the EPNS development team.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum Push Notification Service price today is $2.56 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,310,652 USD. Ethereum Push Notification Service has been up 23.48% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Miners Accumulate Over 5000 BTC Per Day

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin mining has increased at its quickest pace since May 2021.
  • The total number of Bitcoin reserves was 1.859 million on Monday.

Bitcoin prices have shown signs of revival in the past two days after a terrible start to 2022. That’s because of the massive buildup of miners over the previous several days. Miners are holding more Bitcoin (BTC) than at any time in the last five months, which might be a new warning that the present prices are not for selling at this point.

On-chain analytics company Glassnode’s miner net position change indicator highlighted what prominent Twitter account Bitcoin Archive referred to as “massive” accumulation by miners on January 11. Long-term crypto players are unaffected by this year’s poor Bitcoin price.

Highest Levels of BTC Reserves Since 2020

In the first two weeks of 2022, miners’ BTC holdings increased significantly, joining the ranks of experienced investors and powerful hands. Since November’s $69,000 all-time highs, miners have been accumulating at a rapid speed, and for the last five days, it has been more than 5,000 BTC a day. Bitcoin mining has increased at its quickest pace since May 2021.

In addition, new data from on-chain analytics provider CryptoQuant revealed the degree to which miners have reclaimed their BTC pace since May’s turmoil in China. This is the highest level of reserves since 2020, when BTC/USD broke above its previous all-time highs from 2017. The total number of Bitcoin reserves was 1.859 million on Monday. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the BTC price today is $42,688.96 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,495,889,727 USD. Furthermore, BTC has been up 1.25% in the last 24 hours.

AscendEX Lists Opulous

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

AscendEX Lists Opulous
AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and crypto loans.  NFTs provide easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as music copyrights. Their NFT exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favorite artists. Opulous is powering a lucrative new revenue stream for creators in the form of music copyright NFTs. Opulous DeFi Loans are backed by future royalties and will replace the unfair deals traditionally forced on promising artists. 

At Opulous, they believe that this new asset class is here to stay and its importance in the digital world is set to sky-rocket further. However, they want to offer NFTs that hold more than mere speculative value.

The Opulous token gives users ​​access to NFT sales, exclusive NFT rewards, reduced fees on the platform and staking support. When users own an Opulous music copyright NFT, they will earn a percentage of the streaming revenues of the song. Every quarter users will receive their share of the earnings in USDC. Opulous will send these to the My Algo Wallet users submitted during the sale. For the first twelve months, four times in total, Opulous will match every royalty statement with the US dollar amount in OPUL tokens.

AscendEX is excited to announce this partnership with Opulous to support the growth of the music industry and its entrance into the NFT ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

For more information and updates, please visit:

About Opulous

Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and Crypto Loans.  NFTs offer easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as Music Copyrights. Their NFT Exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favourite artists.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

