News
Ferriabough Bolling: Rollins, Hayden prosecutors this city needs
Congratulations to newly installed U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Some hope her hands will be tied from continuing to make change by dint of the “limitations” of her new job. But she’ll be a change agent no matter what position she holds.
I also stand with the ministers and others who feel that she deserves to have security to do her job.
I applaud Gov. Charlie Baker for appointing a black person and an accomplished one to finish up her term as district attorney. You can tell by new Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s impressive body of work that he understands the challenges the system presents.
On the national front, the bail system and the parole system definitely need an overhaul. Rapper Meek Mill himself is a victim of a parole system that consistently penalizes for minor violations. He has started an organization called REFORM that is fighting for change that is costing taxpayers billions.
I cried when the decision came down in the Ahmaud Arbery trial. Life without parole for two of the perpetrators, with one who got life with parole. They randomly and without remorse killed a black man jogging through their neighborhood. Arbery’s death says much about man’s inhumanity to man, especially when it comes to race. The judge said what most affected him was that after they shot Arbery they turned their back and left him to bleed out. He went for a run, the judge said, and ended up running for his life.
Actually, at another time it could have been even worse. Arbery could have been hung high with no recourse for not understanding his place when a white person told him to stop. There was a time when hundreds of black folks were hung for less.
Who in the black community could forget the Capitol rioters’ symbols — the noose and the confederate flag — often used to torment blacks even as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had nothing to do with race!
Or the case of Emmett Till. Emmett’s mother Mamie, like Ahmaud’s mother, fought for the dignity of her son and all black people by standing firm and publicly for justice. Her 14-year-old Chicagoan son Emmett purportedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi and was taken from his house in the middle of the night, beaten mercilessly and killed for what was then a capital offense among the white vigilante class. The outcome, though not fair judicially, did change the course of history for African Americans at a time when whites were judges, jury and executioners.
New DA Hayden wants to tackle gun laws, which nationally have been a hard nut to crack. Even in Massachusetts, with the toughest gun laws in the country, guns are everywhere in certain communities. Those communities are not making the guns, but it is clear they are having no problem getting them. Teenagers are wielding them and are increasingly victims — not to mention there are more collateral deaths than ever.
There’s a lot of work needed to change the system, but having the right people in place who know what needs to be done and have no problem working for it is half the battle.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive
The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive.
According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages and overall high demand across the country have been said to contribute to an impending consumer price hike.
To help consumers better prepare, the site found six staple foods that will see a price increase in 2022.
Steaks
CNBC reported that beef and veal prices have risen by 20.1% during the past year. It suggested the pandemic caused a major slowdown in beef production that extends to all types of meat, including seafood and pork.
President Joe Biden has met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry.
The “consumer demand for meat and poultry products has never been higher,” Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute, said in a December press release. “Members of the Meat Institute are producing more meat than ever before under extraordinary circumstances to keep our farm economy moving and to put food on American’s tables.”
Chicken
Chicken prices also increased during the pandemic, although not as much as steak.
In a December 2021 news release, National Chicken Council president Mike Brown addressed the reason behind chicken’s increased price. “A 9% year over year price increase for chicken is barely outpacing inflation … on top of a labor shortage,” he said. “It’s Economics 101.”
When you throw in truck driver shortages and shipping delays, Eat This, Not That wrote, it’s a safe bet that chicken prices will continue to climb.
Mayonnaise
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Kraft Heinz Co. is set to tell “customers that it would raise prices across many of its products … with some items going up as much as 20%.” Shoppers should be prepared since the price of mayo is set to change very soon, Eat This, Not That wrote.
Eggs
In November, CNN reported egg prices had increased 11.6% over the previous year.
“We’ve chosen to increase our prices for the time being. We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone and higher grocery bills can only contribute to that,” organic egg company Pete and Gerry’s said when addressing its price increase. “In the egg world, the cost of high-quality organic ingredients for our hens’ supplemental feed has reached an all-time high.”
The company noted that it was led “to make some difficult decisions,” because of the pandemic’s strain on operations, which is still going on.
Cereal
The price of a box of cereal was 5% higher in the fall of 2021 than in fall 2020. CNN reported that in a letter to a wholesale supplier, General Mills stated it will raise prices on a number of items, including “Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charm’s, Wheaties, Reese’s Puffs, Trix and more.”
The price hike is expected sometime this month.
Vegetables
“Potatoes, celery and other heavier vegetables will have higher price tags next year in part because of higher freight costs,” the Wall Street Journal reported in December.
The reason for increases, Mashable explained, is because the COVID-related issues other companies are facing are “still wreaking havoc on the food industry” and will for a while.
News
Xaverian holds off BC High
DORCHESTER – In a Catholic Conference clash full of extra effort and resiliency at Devine Rink, it was one last defensive stand that proved the difference for surging powerhouse Xaverian Monday night against fellow stalwart BC High.
Holding onto a one-goal lead that’s hardly ever safe in these matchups, the Hawks lapsed with 2:44 to go by giving the Eagles a fifth power play opportunity on the night amid a stretch where BC High had offensive rhythm. But just as it had most of the way, Xaverian rode the coattails of a gritty penalty kill and an excellent effort in net from Brendan Flanagan (31 saves) to hold on for a 3-2 win.
Pair that with two goals from Hawks (7-1) forward Will Irving – including the go-ahead score in the second period – and Xaverian rebounded from a loss to St. John’s Prep last week with this big win.
“Every league game is going to be tight,” said head coach Dave Spinale. “I just think that we were a little grittier today. … Just hard work and grit, and we eat pucks. Just all the little things I thought.”
BC High (2-4-1) had plenty of offensive spurts to test the Hawks’ blue line and Flanagan, including an early rhythm that had Xaverian on its heels. That didn’t stop Irving from cashing in on a wraparound goal after the defense held true for a 1-0 advantage, and Max Lockwood made it 2-0 less than a minute later off a feed from Nolan Dion.
Penalties became a problem for Xaverian toward the end of the frame when a five-minute major gave BC High a 5-on-3 opportunity, almost immediately leading to a James Marshall goal to cut the score to 2-1. That major leaked into the second period, and the Eagles came back to tie it shortly after Xaverian killed the penalty as Brendan Burke sniped the neutralizing goal to the top-right corner of the net.
Once Irving finished off a rebound in the dirty area to re-take the lead for Xaverian with under three minutes left in the second frame, though, it was all hands on deck to keep it at 3-2.
The Eagles forced two more penalties to help it rip off 11 shots in the third period and put pressure on Flanagan, but the senior goalie covered all the ground he needed to preserve the lead.
“He was fabulous today,” Spinale said. “He made one (save) that I don’t know how he got to in the first period on the power play. He’s a puck stopper and he’s very acrobatic and athletic.”
Jack Burke also played well in net for BC High, accruing 24 saves while allowing just one goal between the second and third periods. That included two critical saves on breakaways to keep the Eagles within one goal, but Flanagan and Xaverian did just enough to stave them off.
News
Lydia Edwards to take state Senate seat
Lydia Edwards will soon be a state senator, becoming the first Black woman with a seat in the chamber in more than four years — and kicking off another soon-to-come special election to replace her on the City Council.
There was little drama on Tuesday as the 41-year-old East Boston resident won the general special election for the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex seat without an opponent. She’d vanquished primary foe Anthony D’Ambrosio of Revere in a hotly contested but ultimately not-all-that-close special primary in December.
Edwards, a former City Hall employee and housing lawyer, has represented the council’s District 1, which covers Eastie, Charlestown and the North End, since 2018. She will now represent the district that for now includes Winthrop, Revere, Eastie, various downtown neighborhoods and some parts of Cambridge along the river. Redistricting will change some of these boundaries for the next election, which will happen this fall.
“I am grateful to the people of Boston, Cambridge, Revere and Winthrop for sending me to Beacon Hill to fight for our communities,” Edwards said in a statement shortly after polls closed Tuesday, claiming victory after no surprises popped up in the unopposed race. “I know how to fight for what you believe in, build a movement and win, and I am looking forward to continuing the work in the State House.”
She’s talked about housing, the environment and workers’ rights as important topics to tackle.
Edwards fashioned a role as something of a swing vote on the council, championing progressive proposals but voting with a pragmatist’s streak. She’s a friend and political ally of Mayor Michelle Wu, who stumped for her on the campaign trial before the primary; she also boasted strong union support, and they came out in force for her against D’Ambrosio, phonebanking the district aggressively.
When Edwards started her run, she said she was driven in part by frustration over the impotence of cities to make sweeping change without the permission of the legislature. She was a prolific filer of home-rule petitions, proposals from the city that needed the state’s sign-off to go into effect.
Edwards’ impending departure — whenever that comes — will trigger another special election, this one for the D1 council seat. Tania Del Rio, former head of the Women’s Office of Advancement under Mayor Martin Walsh, and Gigi Coletta, Edwards’ former chief of staff, both splashed into the race last month and both East Boston women reported sizable fundraising hauls. Coletta reported $39,306 in the bank at the end of December to De Rio’s $21,915.
Andres Del Castillo of Eastie and James O’Brien III of Charlestown also filed papers for a council run in December, but neither then filed a bank report for the month.
The special election will come in two rounds: first on a Tuesday between 62 and 76 days after the first city council meeting following the departure, and then the top two candidates would face off in a general election 28 days later.
Ferriabough Bolling: Rollins, Hayden prosecutors this city needs
6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive
Xaverian holds off BC High
Lydia Edwards to take state Senate seat
Mass. and Cass neighborhood on edge on eve of tent-removal deadline
Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS) Goes Live Bridging Knowledge Gap
Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges
Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1