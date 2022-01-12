News
‘Focal point of an angry nation’; More St. Louis area school board members describe reasons for leaving
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- School boards in the region face another round of votes this week, as many are in the process of deciding if their move to have schools become mask-optional get rolled back. Francis Howell voted to temporarily require masks on Friday, and the Rockwood and Parkway School Boards have votes this week as well.
It’s another decision facing school board members as the pandemic has now impacted the past three school years. In several of the region’s largest school districts, including Rockwood, Fort Zumwalt and Parkway, both incumbents have decided against running for new terms.
In some cases, members’ children have graduated from their district, or there are new projects to focus on. Others have decided it was just time for them to pass the baton off to someone else.
Thomas Emmons raised controversy when he moved to Florida in June, but has continued to serve on the Fort Zumwalt Board and will do so through the end of his term in April. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last fall that he has flown back to the district for meetings.
On Saturday, Emmons told FOX2 that his job took him to Florida but that it wasn’t the only thing that factored into his decision not to run again. He shared screengrabs of social media comments made about him, and a Tik-Tok video that describes some of the vitriol facing school board members in general.
“We are the last of the board members that didn’t choose to be a part of the Covid back and forth.
I joined our board to help children that were being bullied in classrooms and teachers that deserve to have their salaries aligned. Over the last two years all attempts by any board to further education has been more or less ended as we have become the focal point of an angry nation,” he said in an email. “Education is downstream from society and culture. We’ll need to repair that before reason can return and activism be pushed away.”
Parkway school board member Pam Hill also described what went into her decision, even if it wasn’t entirely pandemic-related.
“I never expected being on a school board to be an easy job, and I welcomed being involved in tough decisions for the school district. But the past couple years have been exceedingly difficult for so many different reasons, and there came a time that I knew I had to look for other ways to serve my community in order to be able to put myself and my family first. I fully plan on staying active in the school district and in the community, just in different ways. I still believe that public education is one of the most important aspects of our society,” she wrote.
Mehlville’s Kevin Schartner told FOX2 that two terms was his original plan when he first ran for the board there in 2016. His youngest child will graduate this spring. Here’s what he wrote when asked how dealing with constituents has changed from his first term to the second, and advice he’d have for those who succeed him.
“The primary change I have seen in communication among district stakeholders is we went from an environment where a large majority of people believed we were all acting in good faith for the good of our students and community, to the current environment where a number of people believe others are intentionally acting against them. We are seeing this play out on a national stage and the same factors are at work in local communities. The great majority of people I work with are just as cordial and focused on solving problems as they were before the pandemic. A very small number have decided a more aggressive approach is right for them. From a board member perspective, this does not change how I approach or communicate with people. We need to understand the full range of viewpoints our stakeholders have in order to make decisions that most benefit our students, families and community.
The advice I would give new board members are these points.
1. Listen to everyone, put in the time to research the facts, and make decisions based on what you believe is right.
2. Don’t be swayed by people who attempt to gaslight or pressure you into making their decision.
3. Only take criticism from someone you would take advice from. “
News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic one of the most “disrespected reigning MVPs”
The Nuggets took the Christmas Day snub personally.
It was just the latest example, in their eyes, of the NBA’s disrespect toward Nikola Jokic, last season’s MVP. That bled into national attention on Jokic, narratives and perceived assumptions about Denver’s franchise superstar and yielded a remark Tuesday night that had no doubt been brewing within Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
“We don’t ever take him for granted in Denver,” Malone said ahead of the Nuggets’ matchup against the Clippers. “I think he is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention that he gets. If you open up the dictionary, and you look up the word consistency, there’s going to be a picture of Nikola there. And that’s going back to the Bubble. That’s going back to a 72-game season last year. And this year …”
While Malone might not admit it, he’s also shrewd enough to know that a testament like that rings louder when it’s uttered in Los Angeles as opposed to Denver.
He’s also not immune to what makes Jokic less appealing than, say, LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“Nikola Jokic is not sexy,” Malone began. “He’s just not. There’s nothing about Nikola … (although) his wife might disagree…”
Jokic won’t lead SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays with a breakaway dunk or unleash some stunning athletic feat like swatting a shot into the fifth row. But what’s special about Jokic, according to Malone and anyone who watches the Nuggets closely, is his feel, IQ, playmaking and processing. It’s unlike almost any star in the NBA and is special in and of itself, a skill to behold even if it’s not celebrated the same way.
Without sidekick Jamal Murray (ACL) or Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) or P.J. Dozier (ACL), or now his close friend Vlatko Cancar (foot fracture), Jokic has still kept the Nuggets in the hunt. And he’s arguably been better than he was last season. In their last seven games, which has included a revolving door of coaches and teammates, the Nuggets are 5-2. There’s no bigger reason than Jokic’s continued dominance.
Rivers scare: Malone said that Austin Rivers was temporarily hospitalized Monday night due to an allergic reaction. The team was at an optional shootaround at UCLA, when Rivers had to be taken to the hospital while having trouble breathing, according to Malone.
Fortunately, he left the hospital later Monday night, woke up Tuesday and attended shootaround like normal. He was expected to play against the Clippers.
News
Boulder County Wildfire Fund releases $3.8 million for Marshall fire support
The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has distributed $3.8 million to nearly 1,400 people and families directly impacted by the Marshall fire.
The funds released, part of an initial $5 million in allocated assistance, was announced Tuesday by the Community Foundation Boulder County.
“Community Foundation Boulder County wants to thank the over 57,000 individuals, foundations and companies who have collectively donated nearly $19.5 million to support our friends and neighbors,” CEO Tatiana Hernandez said of the CFBC. “This unbelievable generosity, and close collaboration with our county and state government partners, has allowed us to distribute assistance immediately. We know money cannot replace all that was lost. We do hope, however, that this support gives people a small sense of stability as they navigate what comes next.”
A $150,000 grant to United Policyholders to support anyone who needs help navigating their insurance policies has been approved, according to a news release. Representatives from United Policyholders are available at the Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road, Lafayette. The DAC, which offers a variety of services to people impacted by the fire, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
News
Here’s what you need to know about the King Soopers strike
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents about 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, was set to start a three-week strike starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday against King Soopers stores in the Denver area, Boulder and Parker.
Here are some of the details about the strike, issues in the labor dispute and plans by the union and company:
Which stores are affected? The King Soopers stores in the following cities will be involved: Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Denver, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge. Union members in Colorado Springs also voted to authorize a strike but they won’t participate now because the meat workers’ contracts haven’t expired yet.
How did negotiations go sideways? That depends on whom you ask. The union says King Soopers’ wage proposal is insufficient and the company wants concessions from workers, including a limit on sick leave. It accuses the company of unfair labor practices. Kroger-owned King Soopers said it is offering the largest wage increase in the company’s history and that the union isn’t negotiating in good faith.
Why aren’t all King Soopers/City Market stores striking? The labor dispute affects those stores whose contracts expired Jan. 8. Contracts expire later in January and in February for stores in Pueblo, Grand Junction, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and the Colorado Springs meat departments.
What are the issues in the dispute? The union’s issues include higher wages; the outsourcing of jobs; eliminating a two-tier pay structure that pays people who started after 2005 less money and less money for workers on the West Slope; safety of workers in the face of rising crime, including robberies in stores; and stronger health protections as the pandemic continues. The union says King Soopers is seeking unacceptable concessions from workers, including capping the amount of sick leave at 48 hours per year.
What is King Soopers’ stance? The company’s latest offer includes $170 million in wage increases and bonuses for all employees for ratification of the contract. Wage increases would be up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, based on job classification and tenure and a boost to $16 an hour to start. Bonuses would be $4,000 for employees with 10 or more years with the company and $2,000 for less than years. The company wants the union to allow members to vote on the offer.
How are the union, King Soopers preparing for the strike? King Soopers has advertised for temporary replacement workers at $18 an hour. The company said hundreds of Kroger employees from across the country are coming to Colorado to help. The UFCW Local 7 said union members from other states are coming to the state to support the striking workers.
