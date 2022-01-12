Connect with us

Bitcoin

GameFi-NFT Marketplace Lootex Raises $9 Million in Funding Round

Published

48 seconds ago

on

GameFi-NFT Marketplace Lootex Raises $9 Million in Funding Round
  • Players will be able to purchase and sell stuff on several blockchains.
  • LD Capital and Akatsuki also participated in the funding round.

For users looking for a location where they can buy anything from avatars and rare weapons to virtual land and pets, Lootex is going to be their one-stop-shop in the metaverse for all their NFT needs.

The seed round of investment for Lootex, a GameFi platform for purchasing NFTs and in-game goods across several blockchains, has finally concluded. More than a dozen venture capital companies and other strategic partners contributed $9 million to the funding of Lootex’s development. By the time it’s finished, players will be able to purchase and sell stuff on several blockchains.

Multiple Funding Ventures Participated

LD Capital and Akatsuki also participated in the funding round. Polygon Studio, HTC, Huobi Ventures, and Morningstar Ventures are just a few other participants. According to Lootex’s investors, their participation was motivated by its ability to influence both the GameFi and NFT ecosystems significantly. According to Lootex, over 12,000 NFTs are available on the marketplace, split over 500 different collections.

Read More: Polygon Price Prediction

The CEO of Lootex, Justine Lu, made the following remarks in a statement:

“Our mission is to liberate game asset ownership and connect blockchain games to traditional players. By providing a game-oriented NFT marketplace, players are able to trade and discover the value of their hard work and accomplishments.”

When it comes to gaming, Lootex is at the cutting edge of the “play to earn,” “move to earn,” and “share to earn” paradigm shift. In November, Lootex revealed monthly revenues topping $2 million for the first time, with more than 80,000 monthly active users.

