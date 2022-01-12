News
Giants fire Joe Judge after two years
The Giants have fired Joe Judge, according to a source.
Judge was let go with a 10-23 record in two seasons. He is the third straight coach the Giants have fired either during or after their second season with the team.
The Giants are a rudderless franchise with poor ownership and no idea of how to escape their hamster wheel of irrelevance.
They gave 19-46 Dave Gettleman an honorary sendoff on Sunday, only to blast Judge out the door two days later.
Their general manager interviews begin Wednesday morning with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen.
“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara in a statement.
News
Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two scratchers tickets worth $100,000 each were recently sold in the St. Louis area.
One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue in Overland. The “50X the Bucks” game costs $5 to play and this ticket claimed one of the six top prizes. There are still four more chances to win $100,000 and eight $20,000 winning tickets out there.
The other $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Crown Food Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The “Find $500” game also costs $5 to play and has four more top prizes remaining.
The chances of winning anything in these games are around one in four. This is typical for most Missouri Lottery scratcher games.
If you win a jackpot worth $600 or more then the prize must be claimed at one of the Missouri Lottery’s regional offices or by mail. The offices are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis.
News
Legal victory clears path for Broncos to be put up for sale
The final road-block in the process of the Broncos starting a transfer of ownership, which is likely a sale, was removed Tuesday in Denver’s Second District Court.
Judge Shelley I. Gilman ruled the right of first refusal agreement between late owners Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser is “terminated in its entirety.”
Created in 2005, RORF Holdings contested during the trial that even though Kaiser died in 2012 and Bowlen died in 2019, Kaiser’s camp had the right to match any offer if the Broncos were put up for sale.
In September, a trial pitting PDB Sports, the partnership which owns the Broncos, and the Vancouver-based RORF Holdings began and lasted one week.
In Tuesday’s ruling, Gilman wrote: “The right of first refusal is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect.”
PDB Sports’ case centered on the right of first refusal being eliminated once Kaiser and Bowlen died.
This story will be updated.
News
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Petra Vlhova takes season title
SCHLADMING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline.
Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.
HISTORY MADE! 👏
With her 47th victory, @MikaelaShiffrin now holds the record for most World Cup slalom wins!pic.twitter.com/LC4gmTqUBc
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 11, 2022
Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third.
It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slalom in the 1970s and 80s.
“It’s just quite special to be sitting here now. It feels like it didn’t happen,” said Shiffrin, who stretched her lead in the overall standings over Vlhova to 55 points.
Her win did not prevent Vlhova from securing the season title in the discipline.
The Slovakian, who has won five of this season’s seven slaloms, leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics.
Vlhova won the slalom globe once before, in 2020, after Shiffrin had won it six times in seven years.
The title went to Katharina Liensberger last season. On Tuesday, the Austrian was 0.79 behind in eighth after the first run and ultimately finished 21st after nearly skiing out at the end of her second run.
Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was in sixth place after the opening run but straddled a gate in her second. The American has been skiing with the pole taped to her glove since fracturing her left wrist.
Canada’s Ali Nullmeyer and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who shared the third spot after the opening run, both failed to finish their final runs.
Anna Swenn-Larsson, who finished third in a slalom in Slovenia on Sunday, was among the fastest starters in the first run and led Vlhova by more than two-tenths of a second at the first split before the Swede straddled a gate.
The Planai course is an annual stop on the men’s circuit. The women last raced at the venue during the world championships in 2013.
The race was relocated from nearby Flachau, which has been hit by a recent rise in coronavirus infections.
Giants fire Joe Judge after two years
Dr. Fauci Accuses Rand Paul Of Inciting ‘Crazies’ Who make Death Threats & Fundraising Off Lies
Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Shopping At Bargain Outlet In LA — Photo
Legal victory clears path for Broncos to be put up for sale
28 Best Nail Designs For Valentine’s Day
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Petra Vlhova takes season title
Why The Stellar Development Foundation Launched New Account Model
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bundle Up For A Romantic Date Night In West Hollywood — Photo
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1