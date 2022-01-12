Connect with us

News

Giants fire Joe Judge after two years

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Giants fire Joe Judge after two years
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Giants have fired Joe Judge, according to a source.

Judge was let go with a 10-23 record in two seasons. He is the third straight coach the Giants have fired either during or after their second season with the team.

The Giants are a rudderless franchise with poor ownership and no idea of how to escape their hamster wheel of irrelevance.

They gave 19-46 Dave Gettleman an honorary sendoff on Sunday, only to blast Judge out the door two days later.

Their general manager interviews begin Wednesday morning with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara in a statement.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Two $100,000 scratchers tickets were recently sold in the St. Louis area
google news

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two scratchers tickets worth $100,000 each were recently sold in the St. Louis area.

One of the tickets was sold at the QuikTrip on Page Avenue in Overland. The “50X the Bucks” game costs $5 to play and this ticket claimed one of the six top prizes. There are still four more chances to win $100,000 and eight $20,000 winning tickets out there.

The other $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Crown Food Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The “Find $500” game also costs $5 to play and has four more top prizes remaining.

The chances of winning anything in these games are around one in four. This is typical for most Missouri Lottery scratcher games.

If you win a jackpot worth $600 or more then the prize must be claimed at one of the Missouri Lottery’s regional offices or by mail. The offices are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield, or St. Louis.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Legal victory clears path for Broncos to be put up for sale

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Legal victory clears path for Broncos to be put up for sale
google news

The final road-block in the process of the Broncos starting a transfer of ownership, which is likely a sale, was removed Tuesday in Denver’s Second District Court.

Judge Shelley I. Gilman ruled the right of first refusal agreement between late owners Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser is “terminated in its entirety.”

Created in 2005, RORF Holdings contested during the trial that even though Kaiser died in 2012 and Bowlen died in 2019, Kaiser’s camp had the right to match any offer if the Broncos were put up for sale.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Petra Vlhova takes season title

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Petra Vlhova takes season title
google news

SCHLADMING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline.

Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.

Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third.

It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slalom in the 1970s and 80s.

“It’s just quite special to be sitting here now. It feels like it didn’t happen,” said Shiffrin, who stretched her lead in the overall standings over Vlhova to 55 points.

Her win did not prevent Vlhova from securing the season title in the discipline.

The Slovakian, who has won five of this season’s seven slaloms, leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics.

Vlhova won the slalom globe once before, in 2020, after Shiffrin had won it six times in seven years.

The title went to Katharina Liensberger last season. On Tuesday, the Austrian was 0.79 behind in eighth after the first run and ultimately finished 21st after nearly skiing out at the end of her second run.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.