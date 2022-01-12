Connect with us

Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman fatally shot

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman fatally shot
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Security video recorded a hail of gunfire outside a north St. Louis County home that left one woman dead.

County authorities are searching for the gunmen.

At this point, it’s unclear what led to the deadly shooting. Residents are calling for the violence to end.

The shooting happened just before 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lancashire Road.

In the video, you can see someone turn around in a yard and start shooting at someone who then returns fire. The victim was killed as bullets ripped through her home.

Numerous bullet holes could be seen in the home and the glass on one door was shattered.

When St. Louis County Police arrived, officers found the victim dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they hope the police find the people responsible.

The security footage has been turned over to detectives. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

News

Matt Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Matt Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row. Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

In overtime, J.T. Compher blocked Josi’s shot attempt, but the rebound caromed to Duchene in the slot, where he fired the puck past Kuemper.

Late in the third period and with the Avalanche trailing by a goal, Makar drove from the blue line to the right circle, where he snapped a wrist shot over Saros’ glove for another highlight-reel goal for the young defenseman.

The teams entered the third period with Nashville holding a 3-2 advantage. They traded power-play goals, with MacKinnon tying the game at 5:21 before Duchene answered at the 10-minute mark.

Jeannot scored the game’s first goal at 2:32 of the opening period and Kunin gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with 55.3 seconds remaining in the first.

Aube-Kubel halved the Nashville lead at 8:15 of the second, burying the rebound of Nazem Kadri’s shot. Burakovsky tied it less than four minutes later.

BOROWIECKI SIDELINED

On his goal, Burakovsky’s initial shot was blocked by Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki. After blocking the shot with his hip, Borowiecki stayed down on the ice while play was allowed to continue. Burakovsky then beat Saros with a wrist shot under the crossbar.

After blocking Burakovsky’s shot, Borowiecki had to be helped off of the ice by a pair of teammates. He did not return to the game.

CONSISTENT KADRI

With a pair of assists, Kadri extended his point streak to eight games. Over that stretch, Kadri has two goals and 12 assists. He is one game shy of equaling his personal best nine-game point streak set in November 2017.

Kadri has at least one point in 13 consecutive games in which he has appeared in the lineup. An injury sidelined him for three games in December, ending his previous streak.

LINEUP SHAKEUP

Prior to the game, the Avalanche announced that defenseman Bowen Byrum had left the team for personal reasons and would not play Tuesday.

Center Darren Helm missed the game due to a lower-body injury. Mikhail Maltsev was recalled from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the Arizona Coyotes in the first leg of a home-and-home, back-to-back set.

Predators: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

News

Illinois released powerful testimonials in 'On the Fence' campaign to encourage vaccinations

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Illinois released powerful testimonials in ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations
CHICAGO – As Illinois sees a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the state has launched a new vaccine awareness campaign in an effort to explain the power of the COVID vaccine.

The ‘On the Fence” campaign features 18 meaningful stories from Illinois residents who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine but are now fully vaccinated.

“True, I didn’t die, but it absolutely took my life,” said Shannon, a nurse from Quincy in one of the videos. She says she hasn’t been able to work for 14 months after getting the virus. You can see her video here.

The campaign will roll out over the coming months and is directed at residents who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

The campaign will be in various formats and will reach all corners of the state and be in both English and Spanish.

“Safe and effective vaccines have been used for more than a year now, longer if you include the clinical trials, and they have good safety and effectiveness records. People receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing significantly reduced rates of hospitalization and death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Vaccination remains key to ending this pandemic. To find COVID-19 vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

News

Where's the snow? When St. Louis might see season's first snowfall

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Our region has seen plenty of cold temperatures, especially so far in January, but with a few dustings as the exception, no real measurable snowfall or anything that might be called ‘a big one’.

Looking at recent history, St. Louis has a ways to go to match the first day it saw at least an inch of snowfall for the first time in a season last year, and a LONG way to go to match the all-time record.

  • In the ’17-’18 winter season, that happened on December 23, 2017
  • In the ’18-’19 season, it was November 12, 2018
  • In the ’19-’20 season it was November 11, 2019
  • In the ’20-’21 season it was a little later, not arriving until January 27, 2021 when nearly three inches fell.

The latest date for St. Louis to see its first inch of snow? April 5, 1971.

Glenn Zimmerman’s Long Range Weather Outlook

We talked to FOX2 Meteorologist and Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins about what the data does and does not tell us, and why he’s not sold on the idea that a system making its way through the midwest later this week will be the one to get St. Louis over that one-inch mark, although he says it’s the best chance we’ve seen so far this season.

