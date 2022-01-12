News
Here’s what you need to know about the King Soopers strike
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents about 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, was set to start a three-week strike starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday against King Soopers stores in the Denver area, Boulder and Parker.
Here are some of the details about the strike, issues in the labor dispute and plans by the union and company:
Which stores are affected? The King Soopers stores in the following cities will be involved: Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Denver, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge. Union members in Colorado Springs also voted to authorize a strike but they won’t participate now because the meat workers’ contracts haven’t expired yet.
How did negotiations go sideways? That depends on whom you ask. The union says King Soopers’ wage proposal is insufficient and the company wants concessions from workers, including a limit on sick leave. It accuses the company of unfair labor practices. Kroger-owned King Soopers said it is offering the largest wage increase in the company’s history and that the union isn’t negotiating in good faith.
Why aren’t all King Soopers/City Market stores striking? The labor dispute affects those stores whose contracts expired Jan. 8. Contracts expire later in January and in February for stores in Pueblo, Grand Junction, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and the Colorado Springs meat departments.
What are the issues in the dispute? The union’s issues include higher wages; the outsourcing of jobs; eliminating a two-tier pay structure that pays people who started after 2005 less money and less money for workers on the West Slope; safety of workers in the face of rising crime, including robberies in stores; and stronger health protections as the pandemic continues. The union says King Soopers is seeking unacceptable concessions from workers, including capping the amount of sick leave at 48 hours per year.
What is King Soopers’ stance? The company’s latest offer includes $170 million in wage increases and bonuses for all employees for ratification of the contract. Wage increases would be up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, based on job classification and tenure and a boost to $16 an hour to start. Bonuses would be $4,000 for employees with 10 or more years with the company and $2,000 for less than years. The company wants the union to allow members to vote on the offer.
How are the union, King Soopers preparing for the strike? King Soopers has advertised for temporary replacement workers at $18 an hour. The company said hundreds of Kroger employees from across the country are coming to Colorado to help. The UFCW Local 7 said union members from other states are coming to the state to support the striking workers.
Colorado Rapids select three, acquire up to $175,000 in GAM in MLS SuperDraft
The Colorado Rapids lived up to their wheeling and dealing reputation once again in the MLS Super Draft Tuesday.
After entering the day with two first-round picks, the Rapids opted to deal, sending the 10th overall pick to Nashville SC for $125,000 in General Allocation Money, $50,000 in conditional General Allocation Money and the 26th pick.
It was the fourth consecutive season in which the Rapids made a trade on draft day.
The Rapids then chose Notre Dame central midfielder Mohamed Omar with their initial choice at No. 23, and followed that up with the selection of Northern Illinois defender Anthony Markanich with the No. 26 pick.
“In this draft, we felt we were able to get a few players in our top ten even by drafting further down,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said. “We saw value and were able to bring in money without losing out on a pick.”
Omar, a 6-foot-3, 182-pound midfielder from Toronto, became the second straight Rapids first-round pick to come out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, following last year’s selection of Philip Mayaka out of Clemson at No. 3 overall.
Omar helped Notre Dame reach the NCAA College Cup this past season and played in 23 games for the Fighting Irish, scoring four times with one assist. Omar started 55 games in his Notre Dame career, with 69 appearances.
“In Omar, we saw a really talented, technically highly proficient player,” Smith said. “He’s a big kid from a height stand point and needs to put on a bit of weight to become stronger. He’s got a little bit of bite to him as well. When you add physical qualities and that kind of bite to an already technically proficient player, that’s really enticing. We think we can help him improve and ultimately become a player who can make an impact in MLS.”
MLS SuperDraft pundit Devon Kerr called him a “destroyer” who plays well in the central midfield.
“He knows how to stretch the game,” Kerr said. “He can win balls in the air … His frame, he looks long, he looks lanky a little bit, but he runs right through you.”
He also drew comparisons to fellow Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who the Rapids acquired for $1 million in General Allocation Money last year from LAFC plus the No. 10 overall pick.
“Anytime you get compared to national team guys, guys who have proven themselves in MLS, it’s an honor,” Omar told MLSSoccer.com reporter Susannah Collins during the broadcast. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to being in Colorado with (Kaye), being teammates with him and really just learn from him.”
Markanich was a four-time All-MAC honoree and started in 67 games for the Huskies with 17 goals and 24 assists. Markanich is a twin and his brother, Nicholas, who was a second-round pick by FC Cincinnati, formed a great duo for an NIU team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Markanich, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, provides additional depth to the back line. With the Rapids re-signing Steven Beitashour and Drew Moor to one-year deals, he will have a chance to learn seasoned veterans.
“We saw a good two-way player in Markanich,” Smith said. “Obviously, left backs are highly sought after commodity and we think he’s got a good attitude and knows what he’s doing on both sides of the ball. It’s an attractive combination. … To be able to learn from guys who have done it at the highest level, they will all have a great influence.”
Colorado made only one of its two second-round picks, taking El Salvadoran international Roberto Molina, a 20-year-old right winger, at No. 45 overall. Molina, who is listed at 5-foot-9, played 30 times last season and scored twice for the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship. Molina has made three appearances for El Salvador’s national team. The Rapids passed on their lone third-round selection.
“We thought we were going to pass (on the second round), but then, when we saw Molina was available we were thrilled,” Smith said. “He’s got three international caps and has already played at the USL level. He’s a really interesting, tricky player that we think has potential at the next level.”
With the No. 10 pick, Nashville SC selected a defender Ahmed Longmire of UCLA. In order for the Rapids to receive the conditional GAM of $50,000, Longmire will have to hit pre-specified performance marks in 2022.
The lone Coloradan in the SuperDraft, Ryan Sailor, was projected to be a high pick and Inter Miami CF selected him at No. 9. Sailor played his college soccer at Washington and was a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 defender of the year. The Centennial native and Arapahoe High alum played his club soccer at Real Colorado.
Chicago Bears are contacting at least 17 coach and GM candidates. Latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break, AP source says
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout, the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.
With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
The sides last met Dec. 1 in Irving, Texas, a brief session that broke off hours before the collective bargaining agreement expired. Since then, negotiations have been limited to peripheral issues. The meeting Thursday is scheduled to be conducted by video conference.
MLB payrolls dropped 4% in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season in 2019, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015.
Players have asked for liberalized eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration, raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $245 million, changes to spark increased competition among clubs and measures to address what the union claims is service time manipulation.
Management has offered to increase the tax threshold to $214 million, to extend the designated hitter to the National League and to eliminate draft pick compensation for losing players in free agency, a provision that has existed in various forms since 1976.
Both sides would increase the minimum salary, players from $570,500 to $775,000 this season and management to a series of tiers: $600,000 for players with less than a year of big league service, $650,000 for at least one but less than two and $700,000 for at least two.
Negotiators also have discussed an NBA-style draft lottery, but management would limit it to the top three teams and the union would expand it to the top eight. Players would reward small-market teams with additional draft picks for success, such as making the playoffs or finishing with a winning record.
Retired pitcher David Cone, a member of the union’s executive subcommittee during the 1994-95 strike, views the issues as less contentious than during the previous stoppage, when players fought off management’s proposal for a salary cap.
“I think there is the framework for a deal. Back in the mid-90s there was two completely different frameworks,” Cone, now an analyst for the Yankees’ YES Network and ESPN, said. “They are within the same framework: Where does the luxury tax fall? Can the players address control issues and competitive teams instead of tanking? Or service time manipulation certainly is an issue. So control issues on the player side, but the framework I believe is there for a deal. At some point I believe it’s going to happen.”
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2, its ninth since 1972 but first since the 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
Spring training is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona, and opening day is set for March 31.
With the need for at least three weeks of spring training and time for players to arrive and go through COVID protocols, an agreement by about March 5 is needed for an on-time start to the season.
