Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. COVID case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalization rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.
Against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We’d like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We’d like our struggling business to thrive like it did before the pandemic. We’d like our children to return to their once-familiar routine of in-person schooling and after-school activities. We’d like to ride on a bus, sing in a choir, get back to the gym, or dance in a nightclub without fear of catching COVID.
Which of these activities is safe? And how safe exactly? These were the questions we sought to answer in our latest research.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spreads mainly by airborne transmission. So the key to preventing transmission is to understand how airborne particles behave, which requires knowledge from physics and chemistry.
Air is a fluid made up of invisible, rapidly and randomly moving molecules, so airborne particles disperse over time indoors, such as in a room or on a bus. An infected person may exhale particles containing the virus, and the closer you are to them, the more likely you are to inhale some virus-containing particles. But the longer the period you both spend in the room, the more spread out the virus will become. If you are outdoors, the space is almost infinite, so the virus doesn’t build up in the same way. However, someone can still transmit the virus if you’re close to them.
Viral particles can be emitted every time an infected person breathes, but especially if their breathing is deep (such as when exercising) or involves vocalization (such as speaking or singing). While wearing a well-fitting mask reduces transmission because the mask blocks the release of virus, the unmasked infected person who sits quietly in a corner is much less likely to infect you than one who approaches you and starts a heated argument.
All variants of SARS-CoV-2 are equally airborne, but the chance of catching COVID depends on the transmissibility (or contagiousness) of the variant (delta was more contagious than previous variants, but omicron is more contagious still) and on how many people are currently infected (the prevalence of the disease). As of January 8, the CDC estimates that 98% of COVID infections in the U.S. are from the omicron variant. While omicron appears more transmissible, it also seems to produce less severe illness, especially in vaccinated people.
Likelihood of becoming infected
In our study, we have quantified how the different influences on transmission change your risk of getting sick: viral factors (transmissibility/prevalence), people factors (masked/unmasked, exercising/sitting, vocalizing/quiet) and air-quality factors (indoors/outdoors, big room/small room, crowded/uncrowded, ventilated/unventilated).
We did this by carefully studying empirical data on how many people became infected in superspreader events where key parameters, such as the room size, room occupancy and ventilation levels, were well-documented and by representing how transmission happens with a mathematical model.
The new chart, adapted from our paper and shown below, gives a percentage likelihood of becoming infected in different situations (you can make it bigger by clicking on it).
A surefire way to catch COVID is to do a combination of things that get you into the dark red cells in the table. For example:
- Gather together with lots of people in an enclosed space with poor air quality, such as an under-ventilated gym, nightclub or school classroom
- Do something strenuous or rowdy such as exercising, singing or shouting
- Leave off your masks
- Stay there for a long time.
To avoid catching COVID, try keeping in the green or amber spaces in the table. For example:
- If you must meet other people, do so outdoors or in a space that’s well-ventilated or meet in a space where the ventilation is good and air quality is known
- Keep the number of people to a minimum
- Spend the minimum possible amount of time together
- Don’t shout, sing or do heavy exercise
- Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks from the time you enter the building to the time you leave.
While the chart gives an estimated figure for each situation, the actual risk will depend on the specific parameters, such as exactly how many people are in a room of what size. If you fancy putting in your own data for a particular setting and activity, you can try our COVID-19 Aerosol Transmission Estimator.
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/heres-where-and-how-you-are-most-likely-to-catch-covid-new-study-174473.
Get Cooking: Take your pantry to the next level with homemade confit of duck, ghee
Take your pantry to the next level. Supplement the everyday storage staples of dried pasta, beans and canned tomatoes, to name merely three, with some delicious foods that you prepare and put away.
For example, make your own stocks and broths and freeze portions of them for use in a slew of stews and soups. Sure, it’s handy to have some chicken stock in a Tetra Pak around, but it’s even tastier to have some squirreled away in the back of the freezer that you’ve fashioned from scratch.
Today’s recipes are two next-level pantry staples in my kitchen: duck legs that have been roasted in their own fat (called “confit’ by the French, meaning “conserved”) and clarified butter, a particular spin-off of which is called “ghee.”
Duck confit is particularly delicious in wintertime. Added to a stew (or, indeed, to the great cold-weather pork-and-bean pot called cassoulet), its flavors are close to animalistic: terrific, lip-glossing fat; skin as crisp as kettle fries; and deeply flavored meat.
If the sun is out, enjoy it shredded and scattered around some lightly dressed hearty greens, a French bistro classic. If tightly wrapped, duck confit stores well in the freezer for several months.
Ghee is clarified butter that has spent a bit more time on the stovetop than mainline French-style clarified butter. Heating the precipitated milk solids until they begin to taste like Sugar Baby candy makes the ghee itself nutty and deeper in flavor.
It still functions as clarified butter, of course. That is, its smoke point is highly elevated (to around 400 degrees) from plain butter and it is profitably used to sauté fish or vegetables at high heat; as a dip (called “drawn butter”) for shrimp, crab or lobster; as a base for a hollandaise; or as the perfect drizzle for popcorn.
Confit of Duck
Adapted from cooking.nytimes.com, washingtonpost.com and “Gourmet Today” (2009). Makes 6.
Ingredients
- 6 duck legs and thighs, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 mounded teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large bay leaf, crumbled into bits
- 10-12 sprigs dried or fresh thyme
Directions
Find a non-reactive tray that will accommodate all the duck legs in one layer. Mix together the salt, pepper and bay leaf bits and sprinkle half the mixture onto the tray. Lay the duck legs, fat side down, onto the tray, allowing them to pick up the seasonings on that side. Flip all the legs over, skin side up and sprinkle with the remaining half of the seasonings, Arrange the thyme sprigs evenly over the legs, pushing them down onto the meat.
Cover the tray snuggly with 2-3 layers of plastic wrap and then a layer of heavy-duty foil wrapped around the edges of the tray to keep everything tight. Place the tray, foil side down, in the refrigerator. After 12 hours (or thereabouts), flip the try over and keep in the refrigerator for an additional 12 hours. (The legs may season themselves thusly for up to 72 hours total.)
When ready to confit the duck, heat the oven to 325 degrees. Shake the legs of any clinging seasonings (especially the thyme sprigs) and place each leg, fat side down, in a large oven-proof skillet, fitting all the legs snuggly together. Heat over medium-high heat until their fat begins to render, 15-20 minutes. When about 1/4 inch of fat covers the bottom of the skillet, flip the duck legs over (you may need to scrape under them with a metal spatula to loosen them) and rearrange them all, again snuggly, skin side up.
Cover the skillet with heavy-duty foil and place it in the oven. Roast the legs for 1 hour, rotating the skillet, then roast for 1 more hour, 2 hours total. Remove the foil and roast for an additional 45 minutes-1 hour until the legs are all a deep golden brown. Remove the legs from the skillet and let drain over a brown paper bag or clean cardboard. (Strain and reserve the duck fat for frying, deep-frying or other uses such as flavoring roasted, salted potatoes.)
The legs may keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or, if frozen, for up to 5-6 months. To serve them, however, crisp them (from room temperature) in one of two ways: 1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Place the number of legs to be served, skin side up, on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or foil. Roast for 20 minutes until the fat glistens on the crisping skin. 2. Cook the legs to be served in a large non-stick skillet set over medium heat, covered, beginning skin side down for 10 minutes, then skin side up for an additional 10-15 minutes.
Ghee
Ingredient
- 2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted, high-quality butter
Directions
In a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and continue cooking until a layer of milk proteins begins to both float to the top as white foam and fall to the bottom as white sediment. Bring to a boil; the milk proteins on top will froth and foam. (You may skim these if you wish, although in the long run, it is not necessary.)
Lower the heat and continue to cook. The top froth will decompose and fall (unless skimmed). As the water evaporates out of the butter, the boiling will calm and then cease. Being attentive against burning, heat further until the milk proteins on the bottom of the pot turn golden brown. The whole process will take 1 hour or a bit more.
Strain through cheesecloth or a coffee filter into a heatproof container. (The caramelized, browned milk solids may be saved to top ice cream.) Let cool and refrigerate. Ghee will keep up to 6 months, refrigerated.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill
The restaurant formerly known as Tacos Tequila Whiskey may pour its last drop in Cap Hill this month.
Owner Kevin Morrison told BusinessDen last week that the restaurant’s 10-year lease at 215 E. 7th Ave. and its equipment went up for sale last month, and a deal with a potential buyer could close toward the end of January.
If it does, the 1,500-square-foot restaurant in the Governor’s Park sub-neighborhood would close around that time, he said.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey opened at the site in March 2018, following locations in City Park (2012) and West Highland (2013).
In August, with the pandemic pushing people to takeout and delivery, Morrison tweaked the restaurant’s model and rebranded it as a fast-casual concept called Taco Bar.
Taco Bar serves 11 different tacos, some of which were offered at TTW — like al pastor and the beer-battered “Fish N Beer” tacos — and some of which weren’t, such as pastrami-cured and smoked beef tongue tacos.
Morrison still likes the Taco Bar concept, but he’s decided it needs a different location.
“It doesn’t have the exact layout we need for what we envisioned and would cost too much money to get what we wanted,” Morrison said. “So we just decided to look for something that fits our needs to see if this concept is worth developing past one or two stores.”
Taco Bar is set up for takeout and delivery, but also has room for dining at the bar.
“I was an original founder of Spicy Pickle, and when I left I was out of fast-casual for a while, and I really enjoyed it,” Morrison said. “But looking at the different segments, I thought we’d have a good opportunity to jump into fast-casual with less labor. We want to do something with a full-service feel with a bar, but in a fast-casual segment because it will open more growth opportunities down the road instead of just having a sit-down taqueria.”
Morrison said he does not have a new location solidified for Taco Bar.
Morrison’s KTM Restaurant Group also owns Fish N Beer, a seafood restaurant that opened in 2016 at 3510 Larimer St. in RiNo.
Just down the street from Taco Bar, Aloy Thai is preparing to open.
Hundreds of Marshall fire victims hear cleanup plans from Louisville, Boulder County officials
Victims of the Marshall fire in Boulder County last month must navigate cleanup and demolition efforts for their properties and throughout their neighborhoods before broaching the topic of rebuilding, county and Louisville officials say.
If they do want to build again, many will likely have to start from scratch, Chad Root, building design official for Louisville, said during an informational online call Tuesday. Only physical copies of designs were used for homes built in the 1980s or 90s and most of those were discarded after 180 days.
Victims can still ask city and county officials to see if design plans for their homes – the fire destroyed 1,084 in the county – remain, but officials have not yet been able to find a single set, Root said.
He and Lisa Ritchie, Louisville’s principal planner, outlined the few available details for cleanup, demolition and rebuilding during the call, attended by more than 230 people. Those looking to rebuild must also navigate newer building codes, install fire suppression systems and additional water upgrades.
The pair also told victims more information and resources will become available in the coming weeks, asking for patience as city and county officials continue to assess the damage and plan a recovery strategy.
Victims on the phone expressed gratitude for their work but frustration with the complicated details on the horizon.
“It doesn’t feel like we have anyone to help us on this,” one victim, identified during the call as Lee, said. “We’re not experts on this.”
Others expressed concerns about their health and safety amid the toxic waste left behind by the fire, timing issues and whether they’d be able to hold on to small bits of their life left untouched by the fire.
Susan Nedell said while her family lost their home, a row of trees on their property remain hardly touched. And when she asked whether federal officials in charge of demolition would leave those trees untouched, Nedell received noncommittal answers.
“We’re pretty sure they’re fine,” Nedell said. “Rebuilding and having mature trees would be a tremendous asset to our home and our neighborhood.”
Some cleanup is already underway, Root said, and more demolition will soon follow. Residents can handle the process themselves, taking responsibility for hiring a contractor and acquiring all the necessary permits.
Or residents can opt into a county program, managed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ritchie said. That work includes foundation removal and soil testing.
“The county would hire crews that would go neighborhood by neighborhood and do all this work on your behalf,” Ritchie said.
Property owners handling the work themselves won’t be eligible for financial aid from public programs, county officials have said. Debris removal is expected to take months and cost millions.
Permits won’t be issued for large-scale demolition for totaled homes until Feb. 1, Root said, and the work itself will follow.
Much of the timeline depends on how many people decide to handle the work themselves or join the county program, Ritchie said.
Nedell said her family is considering handling the demolition themselves in order to save their trees.
“We heard when FEMA comes in they take everything on your property,” she said.
Ritchie said she and others are working with federal officials to provide more information, so people like Nedell can make the best choice for their property.
Much of the cleanup process can be dangerous, Root added. Ash left behind by the fire is toxic and he urged caution for those who will be in the damaged areas.
The burn area contains heavy metals and asbestos, which can cause lung damage or cancer, according to state health officials.
And demolition could be prolonged because many of the foundations of totaled homes will have to be torn out.
“The heat is so intense that it actually spalls the concrete, weakens the concrete,” he said.
Root estimated that 99% of foundations for completely burned homes will have to be torn out.
Following demolition and debris removal, Root said properties must be surveyed to ensure property lines are accurate.
Only once that work, and more, is done can the conversation of rebuilding begin.
Ritchie urged neighbors to speak with each other about which contractors and builders they plan to hire. Multiple neighborhood residents hiring the same workers could speed up the process and maybe cut costs.
Those rebuilding will face more modern building codes, Assistant City Engineer Cameron Fowlkes said. Some of those changes will mean more modern water systems, water meters to be outside rather than in basements and the installation of a fire suppression system.
Ritchie noted that Louisville enacted a new code last year requiring all new buildings to meet net-zero efficiency standards. Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown said the council is considering whether to change that new code requirement.
Similarly, Ron Flax, chief building official for Boulder County, told The Denver Post that county officials are also considering building code updates for those rebuilding in unincorporated areas. Ignition-resistant roofing, siding and gutter systems could have made a difference as the Marshall fire spread, he said.
“We know some houses caught on fire because embers landed in the gutter and caught the roof on fire,” Flax said.
Other residents asked Root and Ritchie for a more specific timeline for cleanup and demolition. Coal Creek Ranch resident David Leevan said his insurance company is urging him to move back into his home quickly but expressed concern for his family’s health should they live in the area with so much cleanup going on.
Ritchie said her team is working with local, state and federal officials to determine a more precise sequence of events. More information will be available online at louisvilleco.gov/marshallfire and residents can submit more questions to building@louisvilleco.gov or marshallfire@louisvilleco.gov.
