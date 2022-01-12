Celebrities
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox Amidst Their Divorce
Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Kim Kardashian is feeling about her estranged husband Kanye West’s newfound romance with Julia Fox.
Kim Kardashian, 41, may have moved on to a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but she’s still embroiled in an on-going divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44. Now that Kanye has himself moved on to a new relationship with NYC downtown darling Julia Fox, 31, sources are revealing how the SKIMS founder truly feels about the situation.
“Kim has officially hit that moment where she knows she doesn’t need Kanye in her life besides him being the father of their children. There is now the full disconnect now that she has found Pete,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She now knows how to move on and there is now no chance whatsoever of reconciliation no matter what Kanye wants or intends on doing to try to win her back.”
The source went on to share that 2022 is a year of “new beginnings” for the mother-of-four and that she does want her ex to be happy but still “kept in check” to know they are “no longer a couple,” hence fully in support of his new dating life.
“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” another KarJenner insider spilled to HL. “She has completely moved on from their relationship and wants nothing but the best for him. Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end that’s all she wants for him.”
Moreover, an additional source shared that Kim also has “[no] negative feelings” toward her ex and just wants him to do what he does best as a creative. “Before Kim was married to Kanye, he was one of her best friends for so long and she would love to get back to that place with him,” the source went on. “She would love to one day have the type of relationship with him where they joke around with each other and share holidays together with their significant others […] Kim would love to see Kanye with someone who treats him well and compliments him, whether it be Julia or another woman.”
Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Jeans As She Picks Up Daughter True, 3, From A Playdate
Stylish mama! Khloe Kardashian channeled the 90s in straight leg jeans with a skintight bodysuit and sky high booties as she picked up daughter True.
All eyes are on Khloe Kardashian! The 37-year-old looked sensational in a fitted, long-sleeved body suit and straight leg, ripped jeans on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as she picked up her daughter True Thompson, 3, from what appeared to be a playdate in images published by DailyMail. The Good American founder — who was no doubt wearing her own denim line — added a pair of black suede Christian Louboutin booties (featuring their sexy red soles). She kept her shoulder length hair down and straight for the outing.
Khloe was spotted stepping out of a black SUV and then taking a phone call as she approached a house, where True was outside with a friend. The toddler looked stylish as usual in a beige colored sweatshirt dress and lace-up brown booties. She also appeared to be rocking a new hair style, going for two little pig tails on each side of her head! Khloe and another woman were then seeing taking the two kids to what looked like a nearby park for some more playing time.
True and Khloe were spotted out just a day prior as they made their way through an LA parking lot holding hands. The back-to-back appearances come hot off of Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloe for his baby drama pertaining to Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. The Toronto-born NBA star initially denied that he could be the father of Maralee’s baby in court documents, insisting that they had only hooked-up the one time — despite Maralee saying the two had a five-month affair. A paternity test proved Tristan had, indeed, fathered a third child last week — prompting him to take to Instagram after the news was confirmed.
After an initial post saying he “takes full responsibility” and plans to “amicably raising” their son, Tristan posted a full blown apology to ex Khloe. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated via Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” While Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back on romantically during the June airing of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, it was reported that they split again just days later.
Celebrities
Taylor Lautner & Fiancée Tay Dome Enjoy Malibu Coffee Date 2 Months After Engagement – Photos
But first, coffee! Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome got their caffeine fix while walking their dog in beautiful Malibu, California.
Taylor Lautner, 29, and Tay Dome, 24, shared their love for caffeine as well as each other on a coffee date. The Twilight star and his fiancée were spotted grabbing coffee together in Malibu on Tuesday, Jan. 11, exactly two months after their engagement. Tay rocked a green, turtle neck crop top and mom jeans while Taylor kept it comfy in a tan sweatsuit accented with beige sleeves and a mint green pocket. Tay held onto their coffees while the actor walked their dog.
The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor proposed to Tay on November 11, 2021. He set the stage for his proposal beautifully, as Tay captured on her Instagram post. Taylor got down on one knee in front of a red neon sign that read “Lautner” surrounded by an array of candles and rose pedals. Naturally, the registered nurse accepted his proposal as she captioned the pic, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”
Taylor also was eager to dote on his new fiancée. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote in his own Instagram post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poo emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”
The two Tays first started dating in 2018 soon after Taylor split up with Billie Lourd. They met through Taylor’s sister, Makena Lautner, and officially announced their relationship that fall. They have been going strong ever since and keeping fans updated on their blossoming relationship.
From being each others’ plus-ones at weddings to taking road trips together, the newly-engaged couple has done it all. The two enjoyed a romantic date night on the beach just months before their engagement in August 2021. As they posed in front of the sunset, Tay wore a flannel shirt, jeans and a cute pair of white heels while Taylor sported a casual grey T-shirt. Little did they know, he’d be popping the question just months later.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts To Jamie Lynn’s Upcoming ‘GMA’ Interview With Cryptic Post
Britney Spears appeared to react to her sister Jamie Lynn’s upcoming sit down interview, where her conservatorship and their current relationship were brought up.
Britney Spears doesn’t appear thrilled about her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, doing a sit-down interview. The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram shortly after a preview clip of Jamie Lynn’s upcoming Good Morning America interview on Jan. 11 which a seemingly cryptic post. In the short interview clip, Jamie can be seen crying on a couch as she said, “I love my sister.”
TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022
Host Juju Chan then inquired, “But things have gotten complicated?” as the former Zoey 101 actress replied, “I guess so.” While Britney didn’t reference the clip in her Instagram post shared shortly after, her caption reading, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” seemed very much like a response. She added the cryptic question alongside an image of a typewriter alongside pink roses — perhaps suggesting she’s ready to tell her own story in a book or interview. Notably, Jamie Lynn’s sit down is to promote her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is released on Jan. 18.
Jamie Lynn and Britney have had their differences for some time. While the youngest Spears sibling took to social media several times to defend the “Toxic” singer during the legal battle involving her conservatorship, Britney was quick to clap back and say that her entire family should be “in jail” over what happened during her conservatorship. In a cryptic instagram post that didn’t name Jamie Lynn, Britney also called out the “people closest” to her for not supporting her — which was posted shortly after another message of support from her little sister.
More specifically, Britney took issue with Jamie Lynn for performing her song “Till The World Ends” during a tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!” the Louisiana native wrote on July 18.
A source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney isn’t interested in repairing her relationship with Jamie Lynn at this stage. “It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said on Oct. 13. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox Amidst Their Divorce
Rockwood school board votes to extend mask requirement
TA: Ethereum Rallies Above $3,200 But This Resistance Is The Key
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Jeans As She Picks Up Daughter True, 3, From A Playdate
Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores gets first interview lined up; Miami signs 4 to futures deals
Taylor Lautner & Fiancée Tay Dome Enjoy Malibu Coffee Date 2 Months After Engagement – Photos
Doorbell cam may help investigators determine cause of St. Charles County plane crash
Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts To Jamie Lynn’s Upcoming ‘GMA’ Interview With Cryptic Post
Firefighters rescue child during deadly Belleville house fire
Metro East man accused of attacking officers with knife before police shot him
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1