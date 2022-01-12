How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Julia Fox Amidst Their Divorce

Sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Kim Kardashian is feeling about her estranged husband Kanye West’s newfound romance with Julia Fox.

Kim Kardashian, 41, may have moved on to a new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, but she’s still embroiled in an on-going divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44. Now that Kanye has himself moved on to a new relationship with NYC downtown darling Julia Fox, 31, sources are revealing how the SKIMS founder truly feels about the situation.

“Kim has officially hit that moment where she knows she doesn’t need Kanye in her life besides him being the father of their children. There is now the full disconnect now that she has found Pete,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She now knows how to move on and there is now no chance whatsoever of reconciliation no matter what Kanye wants or intends on doing to try to win her back.”

The source went on to share that 2022 is a year of “new beginnings” for the mother-of-four and that she does want her ex to be happy but still “kept in check” to know they are “no longer a couple,” hence fully in support of his new dating life.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” another KarJenner insider spilled to HL. “She has completely moved on from their relationship and wants nothing but the best for him. Kim thinks it’s great that Kanye has somebody that cares about him because in the end that’s all she wants for him.”

Moreover, an additional source shared that Kim also has “[no] negative feelings” toward her ex and just wants him to do what he does best as a creative. “Before Kim was married to Kanye, he was one of her best friends for so long and she would love to get back to that place with him,” the source went on. “She would love to one day have the type of relationship with him where they joke around with each other and share holidays together with their significant others […] Kim would love to see Kanye with someone who treats him well and compliments him, whether it be Julia or another woman.”