Howard Stern’s Wife: Meet His Spouse Beth, Plus Learn All About His Previous Marriage
Learn all about Howard Stern’s wife of 13 years, Beth Stern, as well as his ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Alison Berns.
Howard Stern has got it all. Of course, the 67-year-old “King Of All Media” has his widely successful radio show, The Howard Stern Show, where he interviews actors, politicians, and more. He’s also published several best-selling books and was previously a judge on America’s Got Talent. But outside of his massive career, Howard has a gorgeous wife named Beth Stern, who is an author, actress, model, and animal-rights activist. Howard and Beth, 49, have been happily married for over a decade now, and she’s been so supportive of all his media endeavors. Before Beth, Howard was married to Alison Berns, 67, who is the mother of his three children.
Although Howard’s relationship with Alison didn’t work out, it appears that he and Beth are in it for the long haul together. Here’s everything to know about the women that have been married to Howard Stern.
Beth Ostrosky Stern
Beth Stern (nee Ostrosky) is successful in her own right. She grew up in Pennsylvania and studied at the University of Pittsburg, before she moved to New York City to pursue modeling. She landed many calendar magazine covers and was even landed on For Him Magazine‘s Top 100 Sexiest Women of the Year lists in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2007. Beth is also an actress. She made her acting debut in Ben Stiller‘s 1996 film Flirting With Disaster. She later appeared in the movie Whipped and on the shows Filter and Casino Cinema. She’s also hosted Kitten Bowl, which airs annually on the Hallmark Channel as a counter programming to the Super Bowl. As an avid animal activist, Beth is a spokesperson for North Shore Animal League of America. It is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.
Howard started dating Beth in 2000. He had already been separated from his first wife, Alison, but they didn’t finalize their divorce until 2001. Howard reportedly met Beth at a mutual friend’s party, and they started dating shortly after. He announced their engagement on his radio show on February 14, 2007, and they married the following year at Le Cirque restaurant in New York City on October 3, 2008. They’ve been happily married ever since.
Howard has such a sweet romance with Beth. In fact, the radio show host re-proposed to his wife on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October 2019. He explained the romantic gesture when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days later. “I go on Jimmy’s show and I thought it would be funny if I showed him how she will turn me down,” Howard said. “And I got one one knee and I said, ‘Darling I love you.’ It was going to be great. It was going to get big laughs when she turned me down. And she said, ‘Yes.’ I don’t know why.” Ellen then surprised Howard and Beth, who was in the audience during the interview, by enlisting The Bachelor star Colton Underwood to re-marry the couple on the spot.
Alison Berns
Alison, a former actress and radio hostess, was Howard’s first wife. The exes met while studying at Boston University in the early ’70s. She appeared in his documentary about Transcendental Meditation, and they started dating shortly after. “Within a week after our relationship began, I knew I was going to marry her,” Howard wrote in his 1993 book Private Parts, which was adapted into a film four years later. After they both graduated college, they got married at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 4, 1978. They were both 24 years old at the time of their wedding.
Howard and Alison had three daughters together: Emily Beth Stern, now 38, Deborah Jennifer Stern, now 35, and Ashley Jade Stern, now 28. Ashley and Deborah have low-key lives, unlike Emily, who has worked as an actress and singer in the entertainment industry. She’s appeared in films like The Elevator Game and Remembered Mein and the Netflix show The Kominsky Method. Her debut album, Birth Day, came out in 2012.
Howard’s marriage to Alison came to an end in 1999, when they decided to separate. They finalized their divorce in 2001 with an amicable divorce settlement. He told Rolling Stone in 2011, “My marriage ending blew my mind. I was upset that I failed, let down my family, my kids, my ex-wife; it all was very painful.“ He added, “I felt like such a failure. It’s so complicated, and it’s hard for me to even figure out at this point what went wrong and how things that were so good could go so bad. It’s tough. I think I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to analyze that.”
Outrage: USA Today says pedophilia ‘is determined in the womb’
USA Today deleted tweets following public backlash to its article attempting to normalize abnormal adult attraction to children.
The article, titled “What the public keeps getting wrong about pedophilia,” was quickly moved behind a paywall.
The writer quoted researchers who claimed there’s a difference between pedophiles who harm children and people who only think about it.
The writer claimed scientific studies found “pedophilia is determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse.”
“Not all people who sexually abuse children are pedophiles. Some pedophiles never abuse children, experts say, and some people who sexually abuse children do not sexually prefer them, but use them as a surrogate for an adult partner. They may be disinhibited and anti-social, with impulse control problems.”
“The evidence suggests it is inborn. It’s neurological,” said James Cantor, a clinical psychologist and sex researcher. “Pedophilia is the attraction to children, regardless of whether the (person) ever … harms.”
Cantor said there’s no treatment for pedophilia, but pedophiles can be taught self-control and strategies to compensate, which he said is more likely if they’re under the care of a professional.
“There are the people who are sexually attracted to children … (and then) there are some people who molest kids who are not pedophiles,” said Anna Salter, a psychologist, author, and internationally recognized expert. “They molest kids because of anger. They molest kids because they’re scared of adult women. They molest kids to get revenge, but they don’t actually have an age preference for prepubescent children.”
After deleting the tweets, USA Today explained:
“A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread.”
#MAFS Exclusive: Alyssa Doubles Down On The Importance Of Attraction Ahead Of Her Wedding To Chris—‘I Like What I Like’
“I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way…”
A “Married At First Sight” season 14 bride is making no qualms about the importance of attraction between husband and wife. As previously reported this season of #MAFS follows five Boston couples who meet for the very first time at the altar.
Included in that group are Alyssa and Chris.
Alyssa (30) is like a number of women who’ve put their career ahead of their dating life but she’s ready for a change.
An animal lover, Alyssa devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak when her boyfriend unceremoniously broke up with her while she was cooking him dinner.
Alyssa truly believes that “Married At First Sight” is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for. A staunch believer in manifestation and positive thoughts, Alyssa knows that the universe has brought her to her spouse and she excitedly broke the news to her family.
The positive thinker also apparently plays no games when it comes to negativity. During the premiere of the “Married At First Sight: After Party”, fellow bride Lindsey revealed that Alyssa blocked her on social media after hearing that she shaded her during their joint bachelorette party. Instead of giving an explanation, Alyssa apparently told Lindsey that she was “busy” tending to her dog and moved on.
Bloop! Alyssa does NOT play.
Alyssa has been matched with Chris (35) who loves to commit and is ready for his forever.
Chris is a serial monogamist who has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He has hopes that the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done for Chris who surprised his mom with the big news and got asked a valid question; “Are you crazy?!”
On tonight’s episode of “Married At First Sight,” we’ll see these two make preparations to tie the knot.
Ahead of that, BOSSIP chatted with Alyssa about her requirements for her hubby and the “horrible” Boston dating scene that led her to turn the #MAFS experts.
Prior to being matched on Married At First Sight, what was the Boston dating scene like for you? Was there a moment in particular when you knew you wanted help from the experts to find your match?
Dating in Boston is horrible, I’m sure it’s hard anywhere these days but Boston seems to be exceptionally difficult to find genuine people. I have been searching for my person for what feels like forever and unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find him. To watch everyone around you find their person and you still haven’t is heartbreaking. I’m so happy for everyone in my life who has but to be what seems like the only single person left is really tough.
Prior to “Married At First Sight” how important was physical attraction to you in a potential mate? If you had to describe your physical “type” what would it be?
Physical attraction is important to me and I think it’s probably pretty important to most people regardless of what they say. I’ve definitely dated outside my “type” before because we got along well and had a lot in common. I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way. Everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband and I stick by what I said. I like what I like and no one can’t fault me for that.
We know you love animals and work in animal rescue, could you be with someone who doesn’t share that same love for pets?
I have been actively rescuing animals for about 10 years all over the world and I pour my heart and soul into what I do. It’s a full-time second job to me that never stops. I wouldn’t expect someone to jump right in and jump fences and climb through mud off the bat but I would hope they would respect me for what I do and hopefully join along. I could never be with someone who didn’t love animals, I don’t expect them to do what I do in the rescue world but I just want someone who supports me and understands what I do.
How did your family react when you told them you wanted to find your husband on Married At First Sight?
My family knows how badly I want to find my person and they know I would do anything to find them. My family was definitely skeptical and shocked at the idea but when I told them it was a go and everyone was supportive.
Ultimately, what attributes were you looking for in a spouse?
I want someone who is kind, caring, compassionate, funny, thoughtful, loves animals, loves country music, someone who is handsome, tall, is fit/athletic, has some country in him, someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty for a day on the farm or in the Bahamas or Mexico rescuing dogs, and nice teeth are a must for me! Most importantly someone who loves me for me!
A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8p/7 c on Lifetime and we’ll see more of Jasmina and Michael and Katina and Olajuwon.
Will YOU be watching?
‘Top Chef’ Star Gregory Gourdet Shares Before & After Photos After Losing 40 Pounds
The former cooking competition finalist gave fans an update on his weight loss journey and shared insights into how he dropped 40 pounds.
Gregory Gourdet, 46, revealed to fans that he shed 40 pounds after putting on weight throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Chef seasons 12 and 17 finalist opened up about hitting his highest weight amid the stress of 2020 and deciding to whip himself into shape over the summer in a Tuesday January 11 Instagram post. The chef admitted that he still had some ways to go, but he definitely looked great in the before and after pictures!
In the side-by-side photos, the reality star looked really happy to have slimmed down. The final photo in the set was a picture of himself looking satisfied in a green t-shirt while on a hike! Gregory revealed that he’d gone from weighing in at 212 to 172 in a matter of months, and he shared a bit of his fitness regimen. He admitted that after putting on the weight he had to try new methods, after his past weight loss tricks didn’t work as well as he wanted. “Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020,” he captioned his post. “At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July. But everything that had worked in the past including yoga and intermittent fasting just wasn’t working.”
The chef revealed that power-walking (and then running) on a treadmill, fasting for 24 hours at a time, and going keto were integral to him dropping all the weight. “Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto,” he wrote, before thanking his yoga instructor, physical therapist, masseuse, personal trainer, hydrotherapist, and his go-to for information about keto.
Before wrapping up his post, Gregory reminded followers that there’s much more to health than just weight, and its important to not just measure progress with the numbers on a scale. “Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies,” he wrote.
Gregory closed his update by saying he still had a ways to go, but he was definitely looking forward to opening his new restaurant Kann. He said he needed to be able to do the heavy lifting needed to get an eatery ready for some hungry customers.
